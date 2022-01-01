Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Local

review star

No reviews yet

401 Clovis Avenue suite 102

Clovis, CA 93612

Order Again

Starters

Hummus and Tapenade

$12.00

Tempura Green Beans

$12.00

Three Cheese Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Blue Garlic Fries

$9.00

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Beer BBQ Chicken

$12.00

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Local Board

$22.00

Salads

Strawberry Arugula Salad

$14.00

Market Salad

$13.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Raspberry Spinach

$14.00

1/2 Market

$7.50

1/2 Strawberry Arugula

$7.50

1/2 Wedge

$7.50

1/2 Caesar

$7.50

Burgers & Sandwiches

BBQ Bleu Burger

$17.00

Local Burger

$17.00

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

California Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Roast Beef Dip

$14.00

BLTA

$14.00

Entrees

Filet Mignon

$35.00

$35.00
Balsamic Chicken Entree

$24.00

$24.00
Chicken Picatta

$25.00

$25.00
Artichoke Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

$26.00

Pesto Linguini

$16.00

Sweet Thai Glazed Salmon

$27.00

Seafood Linguini

$25.00
Chimichurri Steak

$24.00

$24.00

The Ribeye

$40.00

Baja Tacos

$18.00

Pasta Primavera

$24.00

Pesto Pasta

$16.00

Kids

Kids Board

$10.00

Kids Meal W/ Fries

$10.00

Sides

Add Avocado

$2.00

Fries

$4.00+

Side Potatoes

$4.00

Side Vegetables

$4.00

1/2 Market Salad

$7.50

Cucumber salad

$4.00

Carrot Puree

$3.00

Side Of Fruit

$1.50

Side Of Garlic Bread

$1.00

Grilled chicken

$5.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

Pumkin Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Berry Cake

$9.00

Birthday Desert

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

OJ

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.50

Peach Tea

$3.50

Kids Drink

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We specialize in farm to table food that is sourced from local producers and made fresh every day along with craft cocktails prepared with fresh pressed juices. Join us at the local for a meal you’ll remember!

Website

Location

401 Clovis Avenue suite 102, Clovis, CA 93612

Directions

