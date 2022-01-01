The Local
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We specialize in farm to table food that is sourced from local producers and made fresh every day along with craft cocktails prepared with fresh pressed juices. Join us at the local for a meal you’ll remember!
Location
401 Clovis Avenue suite 102, Clovis, CA 93612
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dough Boys Pizzeria - Pies, Pints & Wings - 255 N Clovis Ave # 115
4.1 • 30
255 N Clovis Ave # 115 Clovis, CA 93612
View restaurant
Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis - 1125 Shaw Ave
No Reviews
1125 Shaw Ave Clovis, CA 93612
View restaurant