Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex
The Local Pacific Beach
1,297 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
809 Thomas Ave, San Diego, CA 92109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden Pacific Beach
No Reviews
4150 Mission Blvd ate 208 San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurant