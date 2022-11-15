The Local Press imageView gallery
Salad
Burgers
Sandwiches

The Local Press Ozone Park

663 Reviews

$$

92-15 Rockaway Blvd

Ozone Park, NY 11417

Popular Items

LOCAL PRESS BURGER
CRISPY CHICKEN TACOS
BBQ BACON CHEDDAR BURGER

WEEKLY SPECIALS

CRISPY CHICKEN TACOS

$14.50

Three flour tortillas, filled with our buttermilk marinated chicken tenders, topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions,pickles and drizzled with local press secret sauce

FIESTA FRIES

$8.50

French fries,topped with, housemade chipotle aioli, sour cream, corn, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cilantro

TOKYO FRIES

$8.50

French Fries, tossed in Japanese pepper flakes, topped with house made spicy mayo, sweet tempura sauce, scallions

BUFFALO MAC & CHEESE

$14.50Out of stock

SPICY BUFFALO CHICKEN WITH WHITE MACARONI, TOPPED WITH MELTED MOZARELLA CHEESE.

SALADS

LOCAL COBB

$12.50

lettuce, bacon, hardboiled egg, cucumber, tomato, onions, avocado, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing

CLASSIC CAESAR

$10.00

lettuce, croutons, classic Caesar dressing

SOUTH WESTERN

$12.00

lettuce, avocado, black beans, tomato, red onions, cucumbers, corn, cheese, cilantro vinaigrette

BURGERS

LOCAL PRESS BURGER

$13.50

cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, Local Press Secret Sauce

LAMB BURGER

$14.50

Housemade, lamb patty, pepperjack cheese, herb mayo sauce, letttuce, tomato, pickled red onions

TURKEY BURGER

$13.00

seasoned with herbs & spices, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, spicy mayo.

BBQ BACON CHEDDAR BURGER

$13.50

BBQ sauce, bacon, topped with beer battered onion ring, melted cheddar cheese, barbeque mayo.

ROADSIDE BURGER

$12.00

american cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, special sauce.

CHEESE BURGER

$11.00

lettuce, tomato, onion choice of cheese

HAMBURGER

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, onion

THE LOCAL IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$14.00

Impossible plant based patty, topped with cheddar cheese, local press secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

CALIFORNIA VEGGIE BURGER

$13.00

Edamame and vegetable patty, topped with seasoned grilled mushroom, smashed avocado, homemade spicy mayo, lettuce tomato onion

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

buttermilk marinated chicken, spicy mayo, coleslaw

CHICKEN CLUB

$13.50

grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted garlic aioli.

PRESS FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

Buttermilk Marinated chicken breast, with American cheese, local press secret sauce, lettuce, tomato

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato

FRIES & SIDES

FRIES

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.50

TRUFFLE PARMESAN FRIES

$7.50

tossed in white truffle oil, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley

CAJUN FRIES

$4.50

Tossed in our special blend of Cajun herbs and spices

ONION RINGS

$6.00

LOADED FRIES

$7.50

topped with cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, scallions and sour cream

CHEESE FRIES

$5.00

Topped with cheddar cheese sauce

COLESLAW

$5.50

WINGS

6 WINGS

$11.00

Chicken wings with your flavor choice of hot buffalo, spicy asian, sweet chili, lemon pepper, bbq, hot honey or naked

12 WINGS

$19.00

Chicken wings with your flavor choice of hot buffalo, spicy asian, sweet chili, lemon pepper, bbq or plain.

24 WINGS

$35.00

Chicken wings with your flavor choice of hot buffalo, spicy asian, sweet chili, lemon pepper, bbq or plain.

LIL' EATS

MAC & CHEESE

$9.50Out of stock

creamy & cheesy homemade macaroni, oven bake topped with bread crumbs

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$11.00

fresh, made too order guacamole served with chips

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$15.00

Jumbo shrimp, drizzled with spicy mayo, sweet tempura sauce and scallions

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.50

with marinara sauce

BIG EATS

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

roasted Corn, roasted pepper, roasted onions. black beans, cheese

MUSHROOM QUESADILLA

$10.00

roasted Corn, roasted pepper, roasted onions. black beans, cheese. sautéed portabella mushroom

THREE CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.00

roasted Corn, roasted pepper, roasted onions. black beans, cheese

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$13.00

Grilled shrimp, roasted Corn, roasted pepper, roasted onions. black beans, cheese.

PRESS PLATTER

$32.50

An assortment of our favorites including, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, beer battered jumbo shrimp and breaded onion rings.

WINGS AND WAFFLES

$14.00

chicken wings, buttermilk waffle, served with honey butter and syrup

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$14.50

homemade boneless fried chicken, buttermilk waffle, served with honey butter and syrup

BASKETS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$13.50

homemade buttermilk chicken tenders and coleslaw served with your choice of fries or onion rings.

WINGS

$14.50

8 WINGS, CHOICE OF SIDE, COLESLAW

JUMBO SHRIMP

$17.00

Five beer battered jumbo shrimp and coleslaw served with your choice of fries or onion rings.

FISH & CHIPS

$16.00

beer battered cod served wit tartar sauce and lemon

SAUCE IT UP

LOCAL PRESS SECRET SAUCE

$1.00

SPICY MAYO

$1.00

LEMON GARLIC AIOLI

$1.00

TRUFFLE AIOLI

$1.00

CHIPOTLE MAYO

$1.00

DIJON HONEY MUSTARD

$1.00

BBQ SAUCE

$1.00

RANCH DRESSING

$1.00

BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

HOT HONEY

$1.00

MAYO

$1.00

BBQ MAYO

$1.00

HOT SAUCE

$1.00

SWEET CHILLI

$1.00

HERB MAYO

$1.00

SOUPS & SIDES

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

SOUP CUP

$6.00

SOUP BOWL

$7.50

NON ALCOHOLIC

COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

LEMONADE

$4.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.50

Half Lemonade Half Iced Tea

BOYLANS ROOT BEER

$3.50

FIJI WATER

$2.50

GINGERALE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

CLUB SODA

$2.00

ICED TEA

$2.00

Tap Water

MILK

$3.50

CAFE

COFFEE

$3.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

LATTE

$4.50

ESPRESSO

$2.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$3.00

HOT TEA

$2.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

ICED COFFEE LG

$4.50

ICED CHAI LATTE LG

$5.00

HOT CHAI LATTE

$4.00

DESSERT

DESSERT WAFFLE

$7.50

Homemade buttermilk waffle, topped with Nutella cream, whip cream, dark chocolate drizzle, Oreo cookie pieces, and sprinkles.

LAVA CAKE

$7.50

molten chocolate lava cake baked to order.

CHURROS

$7.50

Six cinnamon sugar churros, made to order.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet Burgers and more

Website

Location

92-15 Rockaway Blvd, Ozone Park, NY 11417

Directions

Gallery
The Local Press image

