The Lodge Simple Adventures- Interlochen State Park

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

4167 M-137

Interlochen, MI 49643

Popular Items

Fries
Cheeseburger
Chicken Tenders

Essentials

Firewood

$7.00

Ice (7lbs)

$3.50

Playing Cards

$4.00

Marshmallows

$3.00

Gramcrackers

$3.00

Hershey's bars

$2.50

Fire Starter

$10.00

Breakfast (Served til 2pm)

Donut

$3.00

Muffin

$3.00

Bagel

$4.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Apps / Sides

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potater Tots

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Nachos & Cheese

$4.00

Big Pickle

$3.00

Grill

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Oven Baked

Personal Pizza

$9.00

Whole Pizza - 12"

$18.00

Pretzel w/ Cheese

$4.00

Bosco Sticks

$5.00

Lil' Surfers

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

PB&J Uncrustable

$4.00

Drinks

Water

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Energy Drinks

$5.00

Peace Tea

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Gatorade / Powerade

$3.00

Aha

Hot Chocolate

$3.00
