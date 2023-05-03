Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Longbranch Again 102 Garfield Ave

review star

No reviews yet

102 Garfield Ave

Cooksville, IL 61730

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizer

Appetizer Combo

$11.95

Pick Any 2, EXCLUDING Gator

Cheese Curds

$6.95

Cheese curds served with ranch

Chips & Salsa

$5.95

Homemade chips & salsa

Corn Nuggets

$6.95

Crab Rangoon

$6.50

Crab rangoon served with sweet chili sauce

Egg Rolls

$5.00

2 egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce

Fried Cauliflower

$6.50

Battered and fried cauliflower

Garlic Cheese Curds

$6.95

Garlic cheese curds served with marinara

Gator Bites

$12.95

Tender & flakey aligator chunks battered and served with a chipotle ranch

Mac & Cheese Bacon Bites

$6.95

Battered macaroni & cheese bacon bites

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.95

Mini corn dogs

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$5.95

Pepperjack Cubes

$6.95

Pepperjack cheese cubes served with ranch

Portabella Mushroom Slices

$6.95

Breaded portabella mushrooms slices fried & served with ranch

Pretzel Bites

$6.50

Pretzel bites served with cheese

Salads

Chef Salad

$7.95

Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Cheese, & Hard Boiled Egg

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$8.95

Grilled Chicken, Shredded Parmesan, & Onion

Side Salad

$5.50

Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, & Cheese

Pizza

10" Pizza

$8.95

10

14" Pizza

$11.95

14

Sandwiches & More

Big John Sandwich

$7.25

BLT

$5.75

Breakfast Burger

$7.95

Brisket Sandwich

$8.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Breast Sandwich

Chicken Philly

$7.95

Double Burger

$7.95

Fish Sandwich

$5.95

Garbage Potatoes

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.25

Hamburger

$5.95

Patty Melt

$6.95

Philly Steak

$8.95

Philly Wrap

Pork Chop

$7.95

Quesadilla

$6.95

Reuben

$6.25

Shrimp Basket

$7.95

Steak Sandwich

$8.95

Tenderloin

$7.95

Western Burger

$7.95

Wrap

$6.95

Choice of grilled or cripsy chicken, ham and/or turkey, with lettuce, tomato, onion, & cheese

Chicken

Chicken Strips

$6.25

4 hand breaded chicken strips

Chicken Wings

Dozen or Half Dozen chicken wings, beer battered or naked, with choice of sauce

Fried Chicken

Homemade fried chicken dinner

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$9.95

Grilled chicken breast served with choice of potato & side salad

4 Pc Fried Chicken

$6.95

Sides

Chips

$0.75

Applesauce

$1.95

Basket of Fries

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.00

Homemade coleslaw

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.50

Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, & Cheese

Extra Sauce

Green Beans

$2.00

Haystack

$5.95

Thinly sliced onion rings, beer battered and fried, served with a side of ranch.

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Served with homemade gravy

Onion Rings

$5.95

Pre-made onion rings

Soup - Bowl

$4.00

Soup of the day

Soup - Cup

$2.00

Soup of the day

Salad Bar Only

$6.95

Twice baked

$3.00

Baked Potato

$2.00

Hush Puppies

$4.95

Potato Salad

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Bag Of Chips

$0.75

Kids

Applesauce

$1.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Chicken Strips (2)

$4.00

Hand battered chicken strips

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Kraft macaroni & cheese

Dessert

Pie

$4.00

Choice of Pie

Candy Bar

$1.50

Beverages

Cocktails

Amaretto Stone Sour

$3.50

Black Russian

$5.50

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Brandy Alexander

$5.50

Buttery Nipple

$3.50

Cherry Bomb

$4.00

Corn Jerker

$6.00

Creamy Beaver

$3.50

Dragonberry Bombs

$5.00

Fuzzy Leprechaun

$5.00

Fuzzy Navel

$3.00

Grasshopper

$5.50

Green/Orange Tea

$4.50

Irish Car Bomb

$5.50

Irish Car Bomb

$5.50

Irish Mule

$5.00

Irish Orange Marg

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Little Beer

$4.50

Loaded Bloody Mary

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Margarita

$4.00

Misdeamenor

$4.00

Old Fashioned

$5.00

Orange Bomb

$3.50

Pay Day

$3.50

Pineapple Upside Down

$3.50

Rum Runner

$7.00

Salted Caramel

$4.00

Screw Driver

$3.00

Tennessee Bomb

$3.50

Vegas Bomb

$4.00

White Russian

$5.50

Yum Yum

$3.50

Beer

Coors Light DFT (S)

$2.50

Blue Moon DFT (S)

$3.50

Michelob Amberbock DFT (S)

$2.50

Coors Light DFT (L)

$3.00

Blue Moon DFT (L)

$4.50

Michelob Amberbock DFT (L)

$3.00

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Bud Light

$2.50

Bud Select

$2.50

Bud Select 55

$2.50

Budweiser

$2.50

Busch

$2.50

Busch Light

$2.50

Busch Light Apple

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.50

Corona

$3.00

Corona Light

$3.00

Domestic Bucket

$10.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Mich Ultra Bucket

$12.00

Miller 64

$2.50

Miller High Life

$2.50

Miller Lite

$2.50

PBR

$2.00

Rolling Rock

$2.50

Sam Adams Winter Lager

$4.50

Sierra Nevada IPA

$4.00

Stella

$3.50

Summer Shandy

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$3.00

High Noon

$5.50

Truly

$4.50

Topo Chico

$2.00

White Claw

$4.00

White Claw PEACH

$5.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$4.25

Pinot Grigio

$4.25

White Zinfadel

$4.25

Reisling

$4.25

Cabernet

$4.25

Merlot

$4.25

Moscato

$4.25

Wine Spritzer

$4.50

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.50

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coffee

$2.75

Package Sales

Bacardi Gold Pkg

$27.00

Bacardi Pkg

$27.00

Bud Select 55 Cans Case

$38.00

Busch Light 30 pk

$30.00

Capt Morgan Pkg

$30.00

Corona 6 pk

$10.00

Crown Apple Pkg

$36.00

Crown Royal Pkg

$36.00

Domestics 6 pk

$8.50

Fireball Pkg

$28.00

Jack Daniels Pkg

$40.00

Jack Fire Pkg

$40.00

Jameson Pkg

$40.00

Jim Beam Pkg

$33.00

PBR 6 pk

$7.50

Red Stag Pkg

$32.00

RumChata

$40.00

Seagrams 7 Pkg

$27.00

Small Bag of Ice

$2.00

Smirnoff Caramel Pkg

$20.00

Soda 6 pk

$7.00

Southern Comfort Pkg

$20.00

Tito's Pkg

$35.00

Twisted Tea

$15.00

Ultra 6 pk

$10.00

Well Gin Pkg

$16.00

Well Rum Pkg

$16.00

Well Vodka Pkg

$16.00

Well Whisky Pkg

$16.00

Wine 4 pk

$10.00

$2 Well Wednesdays

Well Drinks

Well Vodka

$2.00

Well Whiskey

$2.00

Well Rum

$2.00

Well Tequila

$2.00

Well Gin

$2.00

TO GO

TO GO

$0.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

American, home cooked cuisine

Location

102 Garfield Ave, Cooksville, IL 61730

Directions

Gallery
The Longbranch Again image
The Longbranch Again image
The Longbranch Again image

Similar restaurants in your area

Analytical Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
510 West Main Street Lexington, IL 61753
View restaurantnext
Joe’s Pub
orange star4.7 • 114
3907 General Electric Road Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurantnext
Chi Family Express - 3907 General Electric Road
orange starNo Reviews
3907 General Electric Road Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurantnext
Baxters American Grille - Bloomington
orange star4.5 • 2,676
3212 E Empire St Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurantnext
Zeta Coffee @ Four Seasons II - 2401 Airport Rd. Bloomington IL
orange starNo Reviews
2401 Airport Road Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurantnext
Zeta Coffee @ Four Seasons II - 2401 Airport Road, Bloomington
orange starNo Reviews
2401 Airport Road Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Cooksville
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Mahomet
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Champaign
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Morton
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Urbana
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
East Peoria
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston