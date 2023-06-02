Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Long Way Home Grill & Pub

82 Reviews

$$

4690 Horseshoe Pike

Honey Brook, PA 19344

Popular Items

Caesar

Caesar

$10.00

Chopped romaine tossed with croutons, parmesan cheese and our creamy cracked pepper parmesan dressing

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Panko breaded chicken with your choice of dipping sauce.


Specials

Pizza & Growler Deal

$40.00

Get two, 1-topping pizzas and bring a growler for us to fill with your choice of beer

Starters

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$6.00

A blend of tomatoes, basil & onions marinade in balsamic. Served with house made pizza bread

Crab Bake

Crab Bake

$12.00

Our creamy blend of crab & spinach topped with cheese. Served with house made pizza bread

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$14.00

Crispy bone in chicken wings with your choice of sauce. Served with celery & bleu cheese

Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$10.00

One Giant Pretzel. Served with three sauces

Pizza House Bread

$2.00

Our home made pizza bread.

Cheese Steak Tots

Cheese Steak Tots

$10.00

Crispy tater tots smothered in beer cheese, banana peppers, chipped steak, sautéed onions, lettuce and tomatoes

Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$11.00

Cheddar and bacon onion jam. Served on Hawaiian buns

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.00

No bone, more meat! Served with ranch

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Panko breaded chicken with your choice of dipping sauce.

Nachos

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Burgers

Served with house made chips. Sub chips for additional charge.
Classic

Classic

$10.00

American Cheese, LTO & house made chips sub for a different side

Steakhouse

$15.00

Bacon onion jam, horseradish chive cheddar, tomato, lettuce

Mac Attack

Mac Attack

$13.00

Topped with bacon and Mac + Cheese

Rise N Shine

$15.00

Swarmbustin’ Honey’s special fall wild flower honey, an up egg, cheddar cheese, bacon and hash browns

The Detweiler

$18.00

Double 8oz patties, American, chili, coleslaw

The Wicked Stingah

The Wicked Stingah

$15.00

Swarmbustin’ Honey’s own spicy garlic honey, horseradish chive cheddar, tomato, lettuce, fresh jalapeno and sriracha

Black and Bleu

$15.00

Sandwiches

Served with house made chips. Sub for additional charge.
Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$13.00

All-natural pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, marble rye, thousand island

Buffalo Club

Buffalo Club

$14.00

Crispy chicken, buffalo ranch, LTO, bacon, sourdough

Pulled Pork

$11.00

Sweet BBQ sauce, coleslaw, potato bun

Cheese Steak

$12.00

Beer cheese, sautéed onions, sriracha ketchup, Pulled Amoroso roll

Prime Rib Dip

$15.00

Our Prime Rib sliced on a ciabatta bun and served with au jus

4 Finger Gilly

4 Finger Gilly

$16.00

This meaty 1-lber is stuffed full of pulled pork, chipped steak, pastrami, chipotle ranch, and horseradish chive cheddar then topped with coleslaw

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato and onion on a potato bun

Soups

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$7.00

A smoky tomato and roasted red pepper blend

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$8.00

A decadent creamy lobster broth with chunks of lobster

French Onion

$7.00

Caramelized onions in a rich broth topped with croutons and melted provolone cheese

Chili

Chili

$6.00

A blend of beef and beans in a rich tomato broth

Salads

House

House

$10.00

Field greens, tomatoes, red onions, croutons, cucumbers

Taco

Taco

$16.00

ChopTacoped romaine, grilled chicken, black beans, cheddar jack, tomatoes, red onions, charred chipotle ranch in a tortilla bowl

Caesar

Caesar

$10.00

Chopped romaine tossed with croutons, parmesan cheese and our creamy cracked pepper parmesan dressing

Harvest

Harvest

$14.00

Field greens dried cranberries, homemade spiced almonds, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, oranges, and lemon vinaigrette dressing

Pastas

Drunken Mac N Cheese

$17.00

Cavatappi tossed in our beer cheese sauce with caramelized onions, tomatoes, and bacon

Cheese Steak Alfredo

Cheese Steak Alfredo

$17.00

Cavatappi tossed in our garlic cream sauce, sautéed onions, mushrooms, chipped steak

Buffalo Mac N Cheese

Buffalo Mac N Cheese

$17.00

Cavatappi tossed with crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, beer cheese, ranch drizzle

Cavatappi Alfredo

$13.00

Cavatappi tossed in our garlic cream sauce

Brick Oven Pizza

Standard

$9.00+

House Pizza Sauce and mozzarella

Bruschetta

$12.00+

Buffalo

$12.00+

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, garlic alfredo, buffalo and ranch drizzle

BBQ

$12.00+

Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, red onions, banana peppers, cheddar jack, ranch drizzle

Island

$12.00+

Jerk seasoned chicken, ham, pineapple, banana peppers, BBQ drizzle

Garden

Garden

$12.00+

Broccoli, tomatoes, mozzarella, red onions, mushrooms, ricotta, kale pesto drizzle

Roll ups

Chicken Pesto

$14.00

Grilled chicken, pesto, mozzarella, red onions, tomatoes

Calzone

$14.00

Ham, salami, ricotta, mozzarella, garlic oil

Stromboli

$16.00

Ham, pepperoni, salami, peppers, mozzarella and onions

Entrees

Ribeye Steak

$29.00

USDA 12 oz tender Ribeye steak grilled to perfection. Served with a dinner salad and your choice of two sides.

Grilled NY Strip

$29.00

USDA 12oz choice strip steak grilled to perfection. Topped with bacon onion jam. Served with a dinner salad and your choice of two sides.

BBQ Chipotle Citrus Salmon

BBQ Chipotle Citrus Salmon

$25.00

Pan seared and glazed. Served with a dinner salad and your choice of two sides.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$21.00

Grilled chicken smothered with ham, caramelized onions and melted swiss. Topped with a honey Dijon glaze. Served with a dinner salad and your choice of two sides.

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Beer battered wild caught cod served with crispy French fries, tarter and coleslaw.

Sides

Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00
Fries

Fries

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00
Mixed Vegetables

Mixed Vegetables

$4.00
Broccoli

Broccoli

$5.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00
Pizza Bread

Pizza Bread

$2.00

Rice Bowls

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.00

Chicken, broccoli, scallions, teriyaki, sesame seeds over white rice.

Sweet & Spicy Salmon

Sweet & Spicy Salmon

$18.00

Salmon, cucumber, broccoli, scallions, sweet & spicy glaze over white rice.

Hawaiian Shrimp

Hawaiian Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp, onions, peppers, pineapple, oranges, & a citrus teriyaki glaze over white rice.

Cheesesteak Tot

Cheesesteak Tot

$15.00

Tater tots, beer cheese sauce, banana peppers, shaved steak, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomatoes over white rice.

Veggie Bowl

$14.00

Seasonal veggies, sauteed onions, mushrooms & your choice of dressing over white rice.

Kids Meals

Comes with one side and a kids drink.

Cavatappi

$7.00

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Mini Cheese Burger

$7.00

Pizza

$7.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.00

Cake with a warm fudge center & raspberry drizzle

NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$6.00

with a raspberry drizzle

6 Packs

Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$12.00

Brewed with oats and spiced with orange peel and coriander. An unfiltered wheat ale spiced in Belgian tradition with a 5.4% ABV.

Bud Light

Bud Light

$12.00

Bud Light is a 4.2% abv American light lager produced by Anheuser-Busch

Bud Light Seltzer Variety Pack

Bud Light Seltzer Variety Pack

$15.00

Bud Light Seltzer is a 5% abv easy-drinking hard seltzer with a hint of delicious fruit flavor

Budweiser

Budweiser

$12.00

Budweiser is a 5% abv American-style pale lager produced by Anheuser-Busch

Coors Light

Coors Light

$10.00

Coors Light is a 4.2% abv American light lager produced by Coors Brewing Company (Molson-Coors)

Corona

Corona

$12.00

Corona Extra is a 4.5% abv pale lager produced by Cervecería Modelo in Mexico and owned by AB InBev in Belgium

Heinekin

Heinekin

$12.00

Heineken is a pale lager beer with 5% alcohol by volume produced by the Dutch brewing company Heineken International

Labatt's

Labatt's

$12.00

Labatt's Blue is a Canadian pilsener with 5% alcohol by volume produced by Labatt Brewing Company Ltd.

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$12.00

Michelob Ultra is a 4.2% abv American Light Lager style beer brewed by Anheuser-Busch

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$12.00

Miller Lite is a 4.2% ABV American light pilsner beer produced by MillerCoors of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Rolling Rock

Rolling Rock

$10.00

Rolling Rock is a 4.4% abv American lager launched in 1939 by the Latrobe Brewing Company

Yuengling

Yuengling

$12.00

Yuengling Traditional Lager is a 4.5% abv American Amber / Red Lager style beer brewed by Yuengling Brewery in Pottsville, PA

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
