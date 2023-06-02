- Home
The Long Way Home Grill & Pub
82 Reviews
$$
4690 Horseshoe Pike
Honey Brook, PA 19344
Specials
Starters
Bruschetta
A blend of tomatoes, basil & onions marinade in balsamic. Served with house made pizza bread
Crab Bake
Our creamy blend of crab & spinach topped with cheese. Served with house made pizza bread
Traditional Wings
Crispy bone in chicken wings with your choice of sauce. Served with celery & bleu cheese
Giant Pretzel
One Giant Pretzel. Served with three sauces
Pizza House Bread
Our home made pizza bread.
Cheese Steak Tots
Crispy tater tots smothered in beer cheese, banana peppers, chipped steak, sautéed onions, lettuce and tomatoes
Cheeseburger Sliders
Cheddar and bacon onion jam. Served on Hawaiian buns
Boneless Wings
No bone, more meat! Served with ranch
Chicken Tenders
Panko breaded chicken with your choice of dipping sauce.
Nachos
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Burgers
Classic
American Cheese, LTO & house made chips sub for a different side
Steakhouse
Bacon onion jam, horseradish chive cheddar, tomato, lettuce
Mac Attack
Topped with bacon and Mac + Cheese
Rise N Shine
Swarmbustin’ Honey’s special fall wild flower honey, an up egg, cheddar cheese, bacon and hash browns
The Detweiler
Double 8oz patties, American, chili, coleslaw
The Wicked Stingah
Swarmbustin’ Honey’s own spicy garlic honey, horseradish chive cheddar, tomato, lettuce, fresh jalapeno and sriracha
Black and Bleu
Sandwiches
Pastrami Reuben
All-natural pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, marble rye, thousand island
Buffalo Club
Crispy chicken, buffalo ranch, LTO, bacon, sourdough
Pulled Pork
Sweet BBQ sauce, coleslaw, potato bun
Cheese Steak
Beer cheese, sautéed onions, sriracha ketchup, Pulled Amoroso roll
Prime Rib Dip
Our Prime Rib sliced on a ciabatta bun and served with au jus
4 Finger Gilly
This meaty 1-lber is stuffed full of pulled pork, chipped steak, pastrami, chipotle ranch, and horseradish chive cheddar then topped with coleslaw
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato and onion on a potato bun
Soups
Salads
House
Field greens, tomatoes, red onions, croutons, cucumbers
Taco
ChopTacoped romaine, grilled chicken, black beans, cheddar jack, tomatoes, red onions, charred chipotle ranch in a tortilla bowl
Caesar
Chopped romaine tossed with croutons, parmesan cheese and our creamy cracked pepper parmesan dressing
Harvest
Field greens dried cranberries, homemade spiced almonds, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, oranges, and lemon vinaigrette dressing
Pastas
Drunken Mac N Cheese
Cavatappi tossed in our beer cheese sauce with caramelized onions, tomatoes, and bacon
Cheese Steak Alfredo
Cavatappi tossed in our garlic cream sauce, sautéed onions, mushrooms, chipped steak
Buffalo Mac N Cheese
Cavatappi tossed with crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, beer cheese, ranch drizzle
Cavatappi Alfredo
Cavatappi tossed in our garlic cream sauce
Brick Oven Pizza
Standard
House Pizza Sauce and mozzarella
Bruschetta
Buffalo
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, garlic alfredo, buffalo and ranch drizzle
BBQ
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, red onions, banana peppers, cheddar jack, ranch drizzle
Island
Jerk seasoned chicken, ham, pineapple, banana peppers, BBQ drizzle
Garden
Broccoli, tomatoes, mozzarella, red onions, mushrooms, ricotta, kale pesto drizzle
Roll ups
Entrees
Ribeye Steak
USDA 12 oz tender Ribeye steak grilled to perfection. Served with a dinner salad and your choice of two sides.
Grilled NY Strip
USDA 12oz choice strip steak grilled to perfection. Topped with bacon onion jam. Served with a dinner salad and your choice of two sides.
BBQ Chipotle Citrus Salmon
Pan seared and glazed. Served with a dinner salad and your choice of two sides.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Grilled chicken smothered with ham, caramelized onions and melted swiss. Topped with a honey Dijon glaze. Served with a dinner salad and your choice of two sides.
Fish & Chips
Beer battered wild caught cod served with crispy French fries, tarter and coleslaw.
Sides
Rice Bowls
Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken, broccoli, scallions, teriyaki, sesame seeds over white rice.
Sweet & Spicy Salmon
Salmon, cucumber, broccoli, scallions, sweet & spicy glaze over white rice.
Hawaiian Shrimp
Shrimp, onions, peppers, pineapple, oranges, & a citrus teriyaki glaze over white rice.
Cheesesteak Tot
Tater tots, beer cheese sauce, banana peppers, shaved steak, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomatoes over white rice.
Veggie Bowl
Seasonal veggies, sauteed onions, mushrooms & your choice of dressing over white rice.
Kids Meals
Desserts
6 Packs
Blue Moon
Brewed with oats and spiced with orange peel and coriander. An unfiltered wheat ale spiced in Belgian tradition with a 5.4% ABV.
Bud Light
Bud Light is a 4.2% abv American light lager produced by Anheuser-Busch
Bud Light Seltzer Variety Pack
Bud Light Seltzer is a 5% abv easy-drinking hard seltzer with a hint of delicious fruit flavor
Budweiser
Budweiser is a 5% abv American-style pale lager produced by Anheuser-Busch
Coors Light
Coors Light is a 4.2% abv American light lager produced by Coors Brewing Company (Molson-Coors)
Corona
Corona Extra is a 4.5% abv pale lager produced by Cervecería Modelo in Mexico and owned by AB InBev in Belgium
Heinekin
Heineken is a pale lager beer with 5% alcohol by volume produced by the Dutch brewing company Heineken International
Labatt's
Labatt's Blue is a Canadian pilsener with 5% alcohol by volume produced by Labatt Brewing Company Ltd.
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra is a 4.2% abv American Light Lager style beer brewed by Anheuser-Busch
Miller Lite
Miller Lite is a 4.2% ABV American light pilsner beer produced by MillerCoors of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Rolling Rock
Rolling Rock is a 4.4% abv American lager launched in 1939 by the Latrobe Brewing Company
Yuengling
Yuengling Traditional Lager is a 4.5% abv American Amber / Red Lager style beer brewed by Yuengling Brewery in Pottsville, PA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4690 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook, PA 19344