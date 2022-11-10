- Home
The Lounge at DeLille Cellars
14300 NE 145th St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Soups & Salads
Sandwiches
Sides & Shareables
Duck Confit Poutine
Pomme Frites, Duck Gravy, Goat Cheese Pearls, Honey Fig Syrup, Scallions
Olive Oil Focaccia Bread
Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Caramelized Cipollini Onions. Served with Olive Oil Verde & Whipped Sea Salt Butter
Pomme Frites
With Aioli
Roasted Mushroom Toast
Truffle Mascarpone, Sherry, Arugula
Entrées
Kid's Menu
Sparkling Wine Bottles
DeLille Cellars, Forget-Me-Not Blanc de Blancs, Columbia Valley, WA, 2020 - 750ml
Bubbles are what initially brought the founders of DeLille together in the late 1980's before the winery was formally founded. Happily, they have made a return! The 2020 Forget-Me-Not's firm acid and linear style make it a perfect apertif with our Pacific Northwest summer fare, with pleasant notes of Asian pear, honeysuckle, green apple and crushed stone. The effervescence hits the palate broadly and becomes more delicate over time in the glass, with a pronounced minerality and hints of citrus rind that dance on the palate. This can absolutely be enjoyed now, but I imagine 3-5 years of cellaring to be the sweet spot. - NB
Schramsberg Vineyards, Blanc de Noirs, Napa Valley, CA, 2018 - 750ml
"The 2018 Blanc de Noirs has generous aromas of peach, apple, nectarine and candied lemon. Its fresh nose is complemented by notes of white cranberry, tangerine, guava, jasmine and honey suckle. The palate opens with flavors of juicy white peach, pear, clementine and lime sherbet, with delicate touches of ginger, sugar cookie and vanilla custard. Its bright acidity leads to a long, clean finish." - Winemakers Jessica Koga, Sean Thompson and Hugh Davies, Schramsberg Vineyards
Schramsberg Vineyards, J. Schram, North Coast, CA, 2012 - 750ml
"The 2012 J. Schram opens with aromas of caramelized pineapple, dried orange peel, ginger and toffee, enhanced by notes of lemon curd, honey and brioche. The elegant and lingering palate delivers elements of baked apple, orange and pineapple upside down cake, layered with flavors of white peach and graham cracker on the finish." - Winemakers Sean Thompson and Hugh Davies, Schramsberg Vineyards
Schramsberg Vineyards, Blanc de Blancs, North Coast, CA, 2019 - 375ml
Small Format Bottle - "The 2019 Blanc de Blancs has lifted aromas of fresh Granny Smith apple, lemon-lime and fresh baked bread, intermingled with hints of baked pineapple and toasted almonds. Its vibrant flavors of Meyer lemon and tart apple bring drive to the mid-palate, leading to a clean, palate-cleansing finish." - Winemakers Sean Thompson, Jessica Koga, and Hugh Davies, Schramsberg Vineyards
Schramsberg Vineyards, Crémant Demi-Sec, Napa Valley, CA, 2018 - 750ml
The 2018 Crémant welcomes tantalizing aromas of peach, nectarine, pineapple and pear blossom, which are complemented with notes of ginger, orange blossom, marzipan, brioche and meringue. The palate presents bright citrus flavors including lemon-lime and lemon cookie, with layers of apple crumble and honey supporting the juicy mouthfeel. Undertones of ripe stone fruit and lychee provide balance to the tangy finish." - Winemakers Sean Thompson, Jessica Koga and Hugh Davies, Schramsberg Vineyards
Meinklang, Weisser Mulatschak Österreich, Burgenland, Austria, 2020 - 750ml
Meinklang is an original, family-run mixed farm, bordering directly on the Hungarian lowlands, where life's diversity and complexity are celebrated. The Weisser Mulatschak from Meinklang is something really special. Somewhere between a white and orange wine, it's an explosion of flavors and textures. In the nose there are notes of peach, pear, and mandarin orange. In the mouth this is creamy and richly textured with a distinct mineral note on the finish.
Billecart-Salmon, Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
This cuvée is a blend of two different years revealing the special quality of the Chardonnay. Its complexity, its great vinosity and the surprisingly fresh finish is particularly appreciated by a following of informed wine lovers. Its appearance is an ultra-delicate effervescence which translates into an abundance of elegant bubbles. It is sparkling and elegant with a luminous yellow gold hue with glints of green. On the nose, a very pure and mineral intensity with an uncommon typicity, releasing notes of brioche, fresh butter and lemony citrus fruits. A distinguished and subtle realm that delicately evolves with a remarkable finesse. On the palate, a creamy sensation with a chalky and meringue texture, associated with nuances of fresh almonds and citron zest. A smoothness of great class which is chiseled and persistent.
Billecart-Salmon, Brut Rosé, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
The Brut Rosé is a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier and Pinot Noir vinified as red wine. A pale yet radiant pink color adorned with warm glints of gold. On the nose, this cuvée unveils a subtle aroma leading to an elegant, delicate bouquet of fine notes of red berries and zest of citrus fruits. On the palate, its special method of vinification gives this cuvée a light, elegant flavor, followed by a fresh finish with a taste of raspberry.
Billecart-Salmon, Brut Rosé, Champagne, FR, NV - 375ml
Half Size Bottle - The Brut Rosé is a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier and Pinot Noir vinified as red wine. A pale yet radiant pink color adorned with warm glints of gold. On the nose, this cuvée unveils a subtle aroma leading to an elegant, delicate bouquet of fine notes of red berries and zest of citrus fruits. On the palate, its special method of vinification gives this cuvée a light, elegant flavor, followed by a fresh finish with a taste of raspberry.
Billecart-Salmon, Champagne Vintage, Champagne, FR, 2009 - 750ml
An ideal blend allowing the personality of the Champagne region's great Pinot Noirs to dominate, combined with the elegance and subtlety of Chardonnays and the signature touch of Pinot Meunier. A pale gold in color, with glinting flecks of soft yellow and a natural light sparkle. On the nose, deliciously fruity intensity with elegant notes of nuts and stone fruits (fresh hazelnuts, pomelo flesh). Prolonged and nuanced development of exquisite notes of baked goods (raw butter, lemon cream). A superlative aroma, with a refreshing and sophisticated purity. On the palate, a charming mouthfeel with a delightful tension and notes of blueberries and cherry clafoutis, intensified by the delicate, creamy texture of a slow second fermentation. The wine rises to a distinguished complexity and enjoys a lingering, delicately structured finish.
Billecart-Salmon, Brut Sous Bois, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
The Brut Sous Bois offers a complex aromatic definition and a character linked to vinification in oak casks. A radiant yellow crystalline appearance with golden glints brought to life by a luminous stream of persistent, fine bubbles. On the nose, there is a rich olfactory impact which is harmoniously expressed (dried fruits, fresh citrus and white flesh fruits) and coupled with finely buttered seductive notes. On the palate, a burst of flavors (notes of grilled brioche and toffee) thanks to the distinguished power and maturity which is a mark of any great wine of Champagne.
Billecart-Salmon, Cuvée Nicolas Francois, Champagne, FR, 2007 - 750ml
Its vinification, partially in traditional oak casks, underpins the generous character of this fine, elegant and rich wine. A beautiful golden yellow, glinting with bright sparkles. The glittering, crystalline appearance is set off by an eruption of finely chiseled bubbles. On the nose, a balanced tension is achieved by the blossoming of the wine (peaches in syrup, fine apple tart and mountain butter) and embodied in the noble flavors that follow (fresh fig and wild berries). On the palate, it combines all the richness of an aromatic curve, both complex and refreshing. Intense, fine notes of orchard fruits, associated wit the character of stone fruits (Mirabelle plum and sweet cherry) and accentuated by the burst of a long floral note (hawthorn).
Billecart-Salmon, Cuvée Louis Salmon, Champagne, FR, 2008 - 750ml
Distinguised elegance of a mineral and exceptionally precise Chardonnay with a natural balance that is a harmonious representation of the best parcels of grand crus of Côte des Blancs: Cramant, Chouilly for the finesse, Avize for the force of character and Mesnil-sur-Oger for the structure and longevity. Crystal clear pale gold color with delicate glints marked by a nuanced patina of yellow and green. A persistent and fascinating effervescence, brimming with light. On the nose, the first expression is signed by an elegant, perfect and complex maturity, yellow fruits and citrus (candied mandarin, limoncello, conference pear). An aromatic profile of sophisticated purity and a chalky, balanced and crystalline character (cedar and raw butter). On the palate, a creamy sensation in the mouth with a beautifully chiseled finesse. Lovely refreshing balance with natural flavors (zest of citron, almond biscuit and white pepper).
Billecart-Salmon, Elisabeth Salmon Brut Rosé Millésime, Champagne, FR, 2008 - 750ml
The presence of an ancestral savoir-faire is recognized through the art of assemblage and rigorous selection from an exceptional harvest. This cuvée stands out for its sparkle and purity that reveal a noble, unique character. Its appearance is luminous, with soft, coppery shimmers and a sustained salmon pink hue. On the nose, there is a refreshing sensorial experience of citrus peel and red berry jelly. With the exquisite sensation of a rich and complex aromatic generosity (Plougastel and Mara des bois strawberries, Pêche de vigne). Pretty, refined and mature olfactory notes that bring out the inimitable fragrances of sweet spices and wild raspberry pulp. On the palate, a measured strength which is delicate and charming at the same time, with the harmonious maturing of flavors (mandarin, blood orange, and Reinette apple tart). An ample and full character in the mouth unveiling a chalky edge and persistent finish of citron zest as well as red and white currants.
Billecart-Salmon, Le Clos Saint-Hilaire, Mareuil-sur-Ay, Champagne, FR, 2006 - 750ml
This cuvée Blanc de Noirs vinified in oak casks allows the richest of the terroir and the purity of the wine to express itself. This rare vintage of incredible typicality will live on for future decades with strength and elegance. The magic of a terroir blended with expertise and ancestral know-how, reveals a deep yellow gold hue, underlined by intensely golden reflections. The graceful effervescence of fine bubbles softened by the patina of time. On the nose, a noble, racy expression with an extremely complex, vinous impact. A refined development highlighting the scintillating concentrations of ripe and intense fruit. On the palate, the ample and imposing texture, with hints of citrus fruit flesh and pears in syrup, emerges against a base note of panettone. With a richness bursting with flavors, the wine is carried by a fullness of taste with bewitching charm culminating in a deliciously chalky root mineral.
Bollinger, La Grande Année Rosé, Champagne, FR, 2005 - 750ml
A salmon-pink color, La Grande Année Rosé 2005 is extremely aromatic with strong red fruit and peachy notes This strength on the nose is produced by the addition of 5% of the concentrated and complex Pinot Noir from the superb Côte aux Enfants vineyard. The delicious red berry flavors continue on the palate and combines with zesty citrus fruits, leave a lasting long finish. This is a wonderfully complex rosé from a tough vintage and a wine that will certainly age well.
Collet, Cuvee No.21, À Aÿ, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
Champagne Collet has made a commemorative bottling called "Cuvée No. 21". It is a blend of 21 of the Champagne House's best years dating back to 1961. Aged for 7 years in Collet's century-old chalk cellars, this wine is exclusively sourced from the Grand Cru and Premier Cru villages of Cramant, Ambonnay, Mailly, Avize, Hautvillers, Villers Marmery, Vertus, Verzenay and Chouilly. This one of a kind champagne was made in very limited quantity and will never be seen again. Refined bouget of fresh honeysuckle, buttered toast and almonds. Incredible aged characteristics in this blend. Tiny, delicate bubbles with rich and decadent flavors of caramel, roasted nuts, nectarine and candied ginger. A very long, elegant and silky Champagne.
Gosset Champagne, Grande Réserve Brut, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
The color is bright and golden, the nose open and expressive, and the palate is dominated by a refreshing mineral tension. Gosset Grande Réserve is a truly faithful expression of the Gosset style. To achieve a cuvee of this quality, the cellar-master has blended the best of the various champagne crus at the grape-harvest with wines specially chosen from our reserve stocks for their richness and maturity. This champagne is the perfect accompaniment to mild and subtly spiced dishes with cooked fruit, sweet/savory dishes or tajines. A blend of three vintages, the Grande Réserve Brut is adaptable by nature - from Apértif to dessert.
Laurent-Perrier, Harmony Demi-Sec, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
Laurent-Perrier Harmony is a Demi-Sec wine, rounded and delicate, thanks to a high proportion of Chardonnay and a well balanced dosage. A brilliant and intense golden yellow in color. An intense and rich nose with notes of dried fruti (almonds and hazelnuts) as well as toasted or grilled aromas. After a few years of ageing, the nose evolves towards deeper notes of honey and pine resin. Full-bodied and generous, it is a rich wine with a rounded feel. This wine brings out the best of sweet/savory dishes and particularly pairs with desserts and pastries. It adds depth and flavors to your dishes.
LeLarge Pugeot, Tradition Extra Brut, Vrigny, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
55% Meunier, 30% Pinot Noir, 15% Chardonnay from organically farmed vines in Vrigny. Fermented and aged in foudres. Lelarge-Pugeot blends eight generations of tradition with forward looking agriculture. The Lelarge-Pugeot family has tended to vineyards in the village of Vrigny in the Montagne de Reims since 1789. Today, out of over 4000 Champagne producers, they are on of only 25 making organic, biodynamic wines. Lelarge Pugeot is creating new traditions-tending to the earth, trusting the vines, and looking out for the health of everyone who enjoys their harvest.
Louis Roederer, Collection 242, Champgane, FR, NV - 750ml
Ranking number 76 in the Wine Spectator Top 100 of 2021, the Collection 242 blend is dominated by Chardonnay which was of exception quality in the 2017 vintage. The perfectly ripe Chardonnay grapes lend the wine its aromas of ripe, sweet fruit complemented by subtle oaky notes. The palate is rich and ripe with a luxurious texture that coats the palate, the signature of an outstanding Chardonnay. The Pinot noir and Meunier grapes from the Vallée de la Marne complete the wine's broad, luscious, smooth and juicy character. The finish is energetic and fresh.
Rare Champagne, Rare Millésime Infinite, Champagne, FR, 2008 - 750ml
Produced only in the most exceptional vintages this 2008 Rare is a blend of 8 crus including Oger, Villers-Marmery and Avize for Chardonnay and Verzy for the Pinot Noirs, matured over 8 years in the Heidsieck cellasr. Bearing witness to a sun-filled year, Rare Millésime 2008 glows with an iridescent yellow-green gold. Like a stallion out of the gate, this shows an initial explosion of power, in the form of mouthwatering flavors and fine texture, before quickly settling into an elegant gait. The racy acidity is seamlessly knit, buoying the lacy mousse and flavors of cassis, toasted brioche and tangerine, with accents of candied ginger, hazelnut and fleur de sel lingering on the long, creamy finish.
Nicolas Feuillatte, Palmes d'Or, Grand Cuvée, Champagne, FR, 2008 - 750ml
This prestige Champagne is composed of upfront, permeating flavors of redcurrant and citrus fruits. A second wave of Pinot Noir offers freshness and a streak of minerality and underpinned by a distinctive chalk signature and acutely delicate smoky finish. This harmonious combination is accentuated wit the tropical-style Chardonnays from Montgueux.
Taittinger, Brut La Francais, Reims, Champagne, FR, NV - 750ml
The high proportion of Chardonnay is unique among fine nonvintage Champagnes. The presses are located in the vineyard for immediate pressing of the fruit after the manual harvest, and the resulting must is cold fermented under temperature-controlled conditions. After resting until the end of winter, the wine is blended, and then the final cuvée undergoes a second fermentation in the bottle in Taittinger's cool cellars. The aging of Brut La Francaise on the lees for almost 4 years more than doubles the legal minimum of 15 months. This extra time in the cellars allows the wine to reach the peak of aromatic maturity, and the result is a delicately balanced Champagne, known for its consistently excellent quality. The wine has a subtle, pale gold color with fine, persistent bubbles.
Lucien Albrecht, Brut Rosé, Crémant d'Alsace, FR, NV - 750ml
The flavors display nice strawberry and wild cherry fruit, with a touch of richness on the mid palate. It is balanced with dry, crisp acidity and complimented with a creamy texture and long finish.
White Wine Bottles
DeLille Cellars, Roofline Chardonnay, Willamette Valley, OR, 2020 - 750ml
The 2020 Roofline Chardonnay opens with aromas of cucumber, Asian pear, lemon rind and wet stone. The slight hint of reduction, subtle oak presence, low alcohol, and racy acidity give this Willamette Valley cuvée an old-world feel, with a freshness and liveliness that make this wine very appealing in its youth. This will easily pair with your favorite grilled seafood or summer cheese plate. Enjoy now or cellar for up to seven years.
Panther Creek Cellars, Chardonnay, Willamette Valley, OR, 2017 - 750ml
Aromas of peaches, ripe pear, and lemon. The aromatics lead into a lush palate that leads with white blossoms, butterscotch, and apricot. This wine finishes with acidity and honeysuckle with a light touch of oak and minerality.
DeLille Cellars, Riesling, White Bluffs, WA, 2021 - 750ml
A warm 2021 growing season led to a riper and more lush style of Riesling that still offers wonderful freshness. White peach, lychee and preserved lemon initially jump out of the glass. The palate has a lovely viscous feel, due to the 8.3g/L of residual sugar that is balanced with brisk acid. Tropical bubble gum, sweet basil, and a hint of petrichor come to mind with the second pass. The wine has the foundation to lay down many years but is offering much enjoyment in its youth. - NB
Red Newt Cellars, Lahoma Vineyards Riesling, Finger Lakes, NY, 2014 - 750ml
Lahoma Vineyard Riesling is always overwhelmingly orange-fruit driven from the moment it arrives as picked grapes at Red Newt. This wine seeks to bottle that joyful fruit expression of tangerine and apricot every year in its most exuberant form. Modeled off the balance point of a German Kabinett, it is juicy to drink when young but has the sugar and freshness to reward cellar aging.
DeLille Cellars, Roussanne, Red Mountain, WA, 2021 - 750ml
The 2021 vintage offered plenty of sun and warmth for the Roussanne at Ciel du Cheval to reach its full potential. Lemongrass, Granny Smith apple and chamomile intertwine seamlessly. Crushed stone and a creamy, honey-like texture is enjoyed on the palate. There is serious concentration and noticeable weight compared to recent vintages. The slightly structured finish balances perfectly with the juicy acid and savory undertones.
Tablas Creek Vineyard, Roussanne, Paso Robles, CA, 2015 - 750ml
The 2015 Tablas Creek Vineyard Roussanne has a rich nose of pineapple, honeycomb, butterscotch, jasmine, and a little cedary oak. The mouth is broad and rich, inviting, with ripe pear, beeswax, custard, baking spices and a nice savory firmness that reminded me of apple skin cleaning things up on the long finish.
Greywacke, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, NZ, 2021 - 750ml
A delightful fusion of ripe summer fruit and delicate floral perfume - Golden Queen peaches and poached yellow pears; baked apples, mango and rock melon; mingled with apple blossom fragrance and a twist of lemon sherbet. Succulent and crisp, with a delicate fennel-like herbal quality and a dry, textural palate. Quintessentially Marlborough, but a deliciously subtle, ripe interpretation of the classic style.
Analemma Wines, Mosier Hills Blanco, Mosier Hills, OR, 2019 - 750ml
Avennia, La Perle, Columbia Valley, WA, 2020 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Blanc, Columbia Valley, WA, 2021 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Roofline White Blend, Oregon, 2020 - 750ml
Lauren Ashton Cellars, Cuvée Méline, Columbia Valley, WA, 2020 - 750ml
Panther Creek Cellars, Pinot Noir-Chardonnay White Blend, Willamette Valley, OR, 2019 - 750ml
Rosé Wine Bottles
Red Wine Bottles
DeLille Cellars, D2, Columbia Valley, WA, 2019 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Roofline Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR, 2019 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Le Dessein, Yakima Valley, WA, 2020 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Doyenne, Red Mountain, WA, 2019 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Signature Syrah, Yakima Valley, WA, 2019 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Le Colosse, Yakima Valley, WA, 2018 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Minuit, Yakima Valley, WA, 2019 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Estate, Red Mountain, WA, 2019 - 750ml
DeLille Cellars, Harrison Hill, Snipes Mountain, WA, 2019 - 750ml
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Lounge at DeLille Cellars is DeLille's latest wine experience, where guests can enjoy wine by the glass and bottle with hand-crafted faire from Executive Chef Michael C. Toni. Beyond DeLille wines, experience other wine selections that have inspired our winemaking journey, hand-picked by our winemaking team. Select local beers are also available. The menu ranges from light bites for sharing to salads, sandwiches and steak frites. The Deck at DeLille Cellars is a seasonal outdoor experience with a lighter menu perfect for al fresco dining. The Lounge is located at the site of the former Forecaster’s Pub, next door to DeLille’s new tasting room at the Old Redhook Brewery in Woodinville. Bordeaux Inspired, Distinctly Washington, Uniquely DeLille. Founded in 1992, DeLille Cellars is regarded as a pioneer of Bordeaux-style blends and a principal influence in Washington wine.
