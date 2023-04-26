Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Mad Horseman 120 W Second St.

review star

No reviews yet

120 W Second St

Lexington, KY 40507

FOOD

Apple and Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Bacon wrapped dates

$8.00

Choc Banana Swirl cake

$8.00

Crispy Hot Honey Chicken

$15.00

Empanadas

$14.00+

Flatbread

$12.00+

House salad

$8.00

Mini crab cakes

$14.00

Pretzels

$12.00

Roasted Beet Hummus

$14.00

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Charcuterie board

$22.00

N/A BEV

N/A Bev

Cider

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Juice

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Ghost Walk

"Spirits" Menu

Boozy Hot Cocoa

$8.00

Bullocks Bourbon

$12.00

Cider

$2.00

Gratzangria

$12.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.00

Marley Mule

$12.00

Minnie Mocktail

$6.00

Spirited Cider

$8.00

Apple Cider Sangria

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

120 W Second St, Lexington, KY 40507

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

