Oysters

6 On the Half Shell
$18.00

served with cocktail sauce, lemon wedge, and crackers

12 On the Half Shell
$36.00

served with cocktail sauce, lemons, and crackers

6 Grilled
$22.00

grilled with seasoned butter, worcestershire, and lemon

12 Grilled
$44.00

grilled with seasoned butter, worcestershire, and lemon

6 Rockefeller
$22.00

baked in spinach, cream, anisette, and parmesan cheese

12 Rockefeller
$44.00

baked in spinach, cream, anisette, and parmesan cheese

6 Casino
$22.00

baked in bacon, shallots, bread crumbs, and parmesan cheese

12 Casino
$44.00

baked in bacon, shallots, bread crumbs, and parmesan cheese

6 Savannah
$22.00

baked in horseradish, shallots, creme cheese, with bacon

12 Savannah
$44.00

baked in horseradish, shallots, creme cheese, with bacon

Soups & Salads

Cup New England Clam Chowder
$6.00
Bowl New England Clam Chowder
$8.00
Cup Chili
$5.00
Bowl Chili
$7.00
Cup Soup of the Day
$4.00

Bowl Soup of the Day
$6.00

French Onion Soup
$7.00
Small Madison Oyster Bar Salad
$6.00

Tomato, cucumbers, peppers, cauliflower, radishes, carrots, mushrooms, greens

Large Madison Oyster Bar Salad
$9.00

Tomato, cucumbers, peppers, cauliflower, radishes, carrots, mushrooms, greens, egg

Dish Creamy Cole Slaw
$4.75

House Specialties

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
$9.00

finished with white wine and provolone cheese

Crab Stuffed Potato
$9.00

sour cream, cheddar cheese, and seasonings, topped with provolone cheese

Potato Wedges
$6.00

with cheddar and parmesan cheese, butter, and seasonings

Garlic Bread
$6.00

fresh baked french bread topped with melted provolone cheese

Chili Cheese Fries
$12.00

our hand sliced fries topped with cheddar and our homemade chili

Nachos
$12.00

chili, onions, and cheddar on our homemade tortilla chips, topped with lettuce and tomato

Chips Cheddar and Jalapeno
$10.00

our homemade tortilla chips baked in cheese and topped with peppers

Finger Foods

French Fries
$5.00

fresh, hand cut potatoes

Onion Rings
$6.00

beer-battered

Clam Strips
$8.50

with cocktail sauce and lemon

Macaroni and Cheese Bites
$8.50

served with ranch dressing

Chicken Breast Strips
$8.50

six all white meat strips with our homemade honey mustard

Broccoli Cheddar Bites
$8.50

served with ranch dressing

Jalapeno Mozzarella Sticks
$8.50

five pieces served with ranch

Mozzarella Sticks
$8.50

five pieces served with marinara sauce

Jalapeno Poppers
$8.50

five pieces, filled with cream cheese

Sandwiches

Madison Oyster
$10.00

three plump, fried oysters, tartar and lettuce on a Kaiser Roll

Madison Ham
$10.00

shaved ham and provolone cheese on buttered French bread

Madison Club
$10.00

ham, turkey, and bacon on whole wheat, with our homemade honey mustard dressing, lettuce and tomato

Madison Chicken
$10.00

teriyaki marinated breast with our honey mustard dressing, lettuce and tomato

Madison Fish
$10.00

beer battered cod with tartar and lettuce

Madison Pork Tenderloin
$10.00

thick and tender with lettuce, tomato, and real mayo

Madison Cordon Bleu
$10.00

chicken breast strips and shaved ham topped with muenster cheese and our honey mustard

Madison Oyster Burger
$9.00

one half pound fresh ground beef, seasoned and flame broiled

Madison Smash Burger
$10.00

fresh ground beef with carmelized onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of cheese

Weekly Sandwich Feature
$10.00

Sandwich of the week is served with chips, coleslaw, and a pickle spear

Dinners

Grilled Fresh Salmon
$20.00

Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries

Battered Cod Dinner
$16.00
$16.00

Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries

Canadian Lake Perch
$18.00
$18.00

Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries

Seafood Platter
$16.00

battered oysters, shrimp, scallops, and cod

Breaded Shrimp
$16.00
$16.00

Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries

Breaded Oysters
$16.00
$16.00

Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries

Breaded Scallops
$16.00
$16.00

Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries

New York Strip
$29.00
$29.00

Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries

Pork Chops
$20.00

Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries

Sides

Sauce
Dish
Baked Potato
$3.25
Egg
$1.00
Butter
$0.75
Melted Butter
$0.75
Pickle Spear
$0.25
Chips
$0.75
Horseradish
$0.75
Lemons
$0.75
French Bread
$1.00

Dessert

Cheesecake
$11.00