The Madras Cafe GreenWood Village

539 Reviews

$$

6880 S Clinton St

Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Soup

Rasam

$4.95

Spicy tamarind-based delicacy with south Indian spices

Tomato Soup

$4.95

Tomato soup which is thin in consistency, spicy from the use of spices and is very flavorful.

Sweet Corn Soup

$4.95

Chinese style creamy soup with sweet corn & diced vegetables

Hot & Sour Spicy Soup

$4.95

Spicy and tangy Chinese style soup made with juliennes of crispy fresh vegetables

Appetizer

Samosa (2 Pcs)

$4.95

Fried pastry with a savoury filling of spiced potatoes, onions, peas- served with lip-smacking chutney’s

Vegetable Cutlet (2 Pcs)

$7.95

Indian fritter made with a mishmash of potatoes, carrots, peas, and green beans.

Vegetable Spring Roll (3 pc)

$5.95

Medhu Vada (2 Pcs)

$5.95

Crispy deep fried south Indian lentil doughnut served with chutney & sambar.

Samabar Vadai (1 Pc)

$5.95

South Indian lentil doughnut soaked in sambar and garnished with chopped onions & cilantro.

Rasam Vadai (1 Pc)

$5.95

South Indian lentil doughnut soaked in Rasam (tamarind soup).

Dahi Vadai (1 pc)

$7.95

South Indian lentil doughnut soaked in sweetened yogurt.

Rice Specials

Pulao

$10.95

Basmati rice cooked with clarified butter and whole spice to create an aromatic and flavorful dish.

Vegetable Biryani Thalapakatty Style

$11.95

Seeraga Samba rice cooked with ghee, spices and vegetables served with Raita.

South Specials

Pongal

$8.95

Rice & lentil cooked to perfection with peppercorns, nuts & house spices seasoned with ghee – served with chutney & sambar

Idli (3 pc)

$5.95

Rice & lentil cakes served with varieties of chutney and sambar

Dosa Corner

Plain Dosa

$8.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil

Onion Dosa

$9.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil topped with onions

Podi Dosa

$9.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil topped with spiced powder

Masala Dosa

$9.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil filled with seasoned potato masala

Mysore Masala Dosa

$10.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil filled with seasoned potato masala and spicy sauce.

Mysors Cheese Masala Dosa

$11.95

Paneer Potato Masala Dosa

$10.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil filled with potato masala and Indian cottage cheese.

Spring Dosa

$12.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil filled with seasoned potato masala, spicy sauce, cheese

Cheese Dosa

$9.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil filled with cheese.

Carrot Cheese Dosa

$10.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil filled with carrot and cheese.

Carrot Cheese Masala Dosa

$11.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil topped with carrot and cheese and seasoned potato masala.

Carrot Onion Cheese Dosa

$10.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil filled with carrot, onions and cheese.

Paper Roast

$9.95

Thin and crispy crepe made of rice & lentil

Paper Roast Masala Dosa

$10.95

Thin and crispy crepe made of rice & lentil served with seasoned potato masala.

Ghee Roast

$10.95

Thin and crispy crepe made of rice & lentil topped with clarified butter(ghee)

Ghee Roast Masala Dosa

$11.95

Thin crispy crepe made of rice & lentil topped with clarified butter(ghee) and served with seasoned potato masala.

Andhra Spicy Dosa

$10.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil topped with spicy sauce.

Andhra Spicy Masala Dosa

$11.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil topped with spicy sauce and stuffed with seasoned potato masala.

Hummus Dosa

$13.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil with hummus paste on top.

Wheat Hummus Dosa

$13.95

Crepe made of wheat flour and hummus paste on top.

Guntur Thakkali Dosa

$12.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil with tomatoes and red chilies.

Basil Pesto Garlic Dosa

$12.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil with basil pesto garlic sauce

Basil Pesto Cheese Garlic Dosa

$13.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil with basil pesto garlic sauce and cheese.

Pesarattu Dosa

$12.95Out of stock

Crepe made of green gram.

Avocado Dosa

$12.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil with avocado paste.

Avdocado Cheese Dosa

$13.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil with avocado paste and cheese.

Avocado Cheese Masala Dosa

$13.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil with avocado paste, cheese and seasoned potato masala.

Schezwan Dosa

$11.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil topped with schezwan sauce

Gongura Dosa

$11.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil topped with gongura sauce.

Gongura Onion Dosa

$12.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil topped with gongura sauce and onions.

Madurai Malli Dosa

$11.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil topped with cilantro and spice sauce.

Madurai Malli Masala Dosa

$12.95

Crepe made of rice & lentil topped with cilantro and spice sauce and stuffed with seasoned potato masala.

Ka Dosa (3 Pcs)

$9.95

Thick crepe made of rice & lentil

Rava Dosa Corner

Rava Dosa

$9.95

Thin crepe made of semolina

Onion Rava Dosa

$10.95

Thin crepe made of semolina and topped with onions.

Onion Rava Masala Dosa

$10.95

Thin crepe made of semolina and topped with onions and stuffed with seasoned potato masala.

Rava Masala Dosa

$10.95

Thin crepe made of semolina and stuffed with potato masala.

Rava Mysore Masala Dosa

$11.95

Thin crepe made of semolina filled with seasoned potato masala and spicy sauce.

Uthappam Corner

Plain Uthapam

$8.95

Soft pancake made of rice & lentil

Onion Uthappam

$9.95

Soft pancake made of rice & lentil and topped with onion.

Onion Chilli Uthappam

$10.95

Soft pancake made of rice & lentil and topped with onion and green chillies.

Chilli Cheese Uthappam

$11.95

Soft pancake made of rice & lentil and topped with cheese and green chillies.

Mixed Veg Uthappam

$10.95

Soft pancake made of rice & lentil and topped with vegetables.

Drinks

Filter Coffee To Go

$3.95

Masala Tea

$2.95

Mango Lassi

$3.95

Indian Spiced Butter Milk

$2.95

Water Bottle

$0.50
