- Home
- /
- Johnson City
- /
- The Main Street Pizza Company - Johnson City
The Main Street Pizza Company Johnson City
No reviews yet
300 East Main Street
Suite 101
Johnson City, TN 37601
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Street Pizza - FOOD
Seasonal Feature
Fried Green Tomatoes
with tomato bruschetta over swiss chard. jalapeno tartar & red pepper coulis on side
Lamb Meatballs
Hoodley Creek lamb, coconut curry sauce, goat cheese, tzatziki
Roasted Chickpeas
marinated with lemon & paprika, roasted with winter green and parmesan bread crumbs
Chicken Thighs 2 piece
seasoned boneless roasted chicken strips tossed in buffalo, bbq, sweet sriracha lime, or coconut curry sauce. dip in ranch or blue cheese GF
Chicken Thighs 4 piece
seasoned boneless roasted chicken strips tossed in buffalo, bbq, sweet sriracha lime, or coconut curry sauce. dip in ranch or blue cheese GF
Chicken Thighs 6 piece
seasoned boneless roasted chicken strips tossed in buffalo, bbq, sweet sriracha lime, or coconut curry sauce. dip in ranch or blue cheese GF
Soup Beans & Cornbread Sm
with applewood bacon and red onion
Soup Beans & Cornbread Lrg
with applewood bacon and red onion
Butternut Bisque Sm
creamed with caramelized onion, served with toasted goat cheese crostini
Butternut Bisque Lrg
creamed with caramelized onion, served with toasted goat cheese crostini
Roasted Beet Salad
lettuce blend, goat cheese, croquette, dry roasted beets, apples, sumac onion, cayenne candied pecan, balsamic vinaigrette
Lamb Gyro
herbed lamb meatballs, quinoa tabouleh, tzatziki & feta wrapped in hot flat bread. with fresh side salad & kettle chips
Nolichucky BLT Half
fried green tomatoes, swiss chard, cornmeal-candied bacon, jalapeno tartar, red pepper coulis, on Italian hoagie. served with kettle chips & pickle
Nolichucky BLT Whole
fried green tomatoes, swiss chard, cornmeal-candied bacon, jalapeno tartar, red pepper coulis, on Italian hoagie. served with kettle chips & pickle
Spaghetti Squash Carbonara
in alfredo sauce with chicken thighs, garlic, applewood bacon, mushrooms & cracked black pepper
Harvest Pizza Medium 12"
alfredo sauce, winter greens, mozzarella, butternut, applewood bacon, mushroom, pecan, goat cheee, onion, green tomato apple chutney
Harvest Pizza Large 16"
alfredo sauce, winter greens, mozzarella, butternut, applewood bacon, mushroom, pecan, goat cheee, onion, green tomato apple chutney
Lamb Gyro Pizza Medium 12"
olive oil base, spinach, mozzarella, herbed lamb meatballs, feta, red onion, tomato, tzatziki
Lamb Gyro Pizza Large 16"
olive oil base, spinach, mozzarella, herbed lamb meatballs, feta, red onion, tomato, tzatziki
Pumpin Bread
pan fried in butter, smothered in molasses, topped with homemade vanilla ice cream & candied pecans
Appetizer
Chicken Wings Six Piece
tossed in buffalo, bbq, coconut curry, or sweet sriracha lime. dip in ranch or blue cheese. GF
Chicken Wings Twelve Piece
tossed in buffalo, bbq, coconut curry, or sweet sriracha lime. dip in ranch or blue cheese. GF
Chicken Wings Eighteen Piece
tossed in buffalo, bbq, coconut curry, or sweet sriracha lime. dip in ranch or blue cheese. GF
Spinach Dip
with artichoke, onion, red pepper & crostinis
Tomato Basil Bruschetta
on crostini
Cheesebread
pizza bread baked with mozzarella, parmesan & garlic. marinara on side
House Meatballs
meatballs baked in marinara & mozzarella
King Crisps
aged white cheddar, jalapeno, anchovy, tabasco & cracked black pepper on crostini
Stuffed Portobellos
portobello caps stuffed with mozzarella & choice of 3 pizza toppings. GF
Salad
House Salad Small
romaine, carrot, onion, tomato, cucumber, egg, bacon, mozzarella, crouton
House Salad Entree
romaine, carrot, onion, tomato, cucumber, egg, bacon, mozzarella, crouton
Caesar Salad Small
romaine lettuce, parmesan, crouton, classic caesar dressing*
Caesar Salad Entree
romaine lettuce, parmesan, crouton, classic caesar dressing*
Greek Salad Small
romaine, red onion, feta, cucumber, tomato, banana pepper, black olive
Greek Salad Entree
romaine, red onion, feta, cucumber, tomato, banana pepper, black olive
Garden Salad Small
mixed greens, red pepper, cucumber, carrot, tomato, red onion, black olive
Garden Salad Entree
mixed greens, red pepper, cucumber, carrot, tomato, red onion, black olive
Subs
Barbecue Blue Melt Half
roasted chicken, barbecue sauce, bacon, onion, pineapple, mozzrella, blue cheese crumbles. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Barbecue Blue Melt Whole
roasted chicken, barbecue sauce, bacon, onion, pineapple, mozzrella, blue cheese crumbles. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Meatball Sub Half
house pork/beef meatballs, marinara, alfredo, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Meatball Sub Whole
house pork/beef meatballs, marinara, alfredo, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Italian Sub Half
pepperoni, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, mayo, dijon, mozzarella, oil & vinegar. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Italian Sub Whole
pepperoni, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, mayo, dijon, mozzarella, oil & vinegar. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Chicken Cordon Bleu Half
roasted chicken, ham, onion, honey dijon & provolone. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Chicken Cordon Bleu Whole
roasted chicken, ham, onion, honey dijon & provolone. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Philly Cheesesteak Sub Half
sliced beef, peppers, alfredo, mushroom, onion, mayo, provolone, touch of heat on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Philly Cheesesteak Sub Whole
sliced beef, peppers, alfredo, mushroom, onion, mayo, provolone, touch of heat on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Spicy Chicken Alfredo Sub Half
roasted chicken, pepperoni, Italian sausage, alfredo, jalapeno, red pepper, sriracha, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Spicy Chicken Alfredo Sub Whole
roasted chicken, pepperoni, Italian sausage, alfredo, jalapeno, red pepper, sriracha, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Fried Egg* Sub Half
with eggs over medium*, with mushroom, peppers, onion, spinach, tomato, mozzarella, mayo. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Fried Egg* Sub Whole
with eggs over medium*, with mushroom, peppers, onion, spinach, tomato, mozzarella, mayo. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Veggie Sub Half
basil pecan pesto, portobello, onion, red pepper, black olive, spinach, tomato, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Veggie Sub Whole
basil pecan pesto, portobello, onion, red pepper, black olive, spinach, tomato, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Pastas & Entrees
Classic Lasagna
baked layers of egg noodles, marinara, beef, sausage, ricotta & mozzarella. served with fresh baked garlic bread
Baked Spaghetti
house extruded pasta noodles, pork/beef blend meatballs, marinara, provolone. served with fresh baked garlic bread
Loaded Chicken Alfredo
house extruded pasta fettuccine noodles, spinach, prosciutto, red pepper, parmesan, alfredo, roasted chicken. served with fresh baked garlic bread
Calzone
pizza crescent stuffed with mozzarella & ricotta + $0.50 per topping
Stromboli
pizza pocket stuffed with mozzarella & marinara + $0.50 per topping
Pizza & Slices
Medium 12" Cheese Pizza
six slices, serves 2-3
Large 16" Cheese Pizza
eight slices, serves 3-4
Medium 12" Pepperoni Pizza
six slices, serves 2-3
Large 16" Pepperoni Pizza
eight slices, serves 3-4
Medium 12" Custom Pizza
create your own pizza, six slices, serves 2-3
Large 16" Custom Pizza
create your own pizza, eight slices, serves 3-4
Pine Street Pesto Medium 12"
basil pecan pesto, parmesan, roasted chicken, applewood bacon, onion, red pepper, whipped ricotta
Pine Street Pesto Large 16"
basil pecan pesto, parmesan, roasted chicken, applewood bacon, onion, red pepper, whipped ricotta
Thai Pie Medium 12"
creamy coconut-sriracha sauce, mozzarella, onion, roasted chicken, red pepper, jalapeno, arugula, apple chutney
Thai Pie Large 16"
creamy coconut-sriracha sauce, mozzarella, onion, roasted chicken, red pepper, jalapeno, arugula, apple chutney
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza Medium 12"
sliced beef, peppers, alfredo, mushroom, onion, provolone, touch of heat
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza Large 16"
sliced beef, peppers, alfredo, mushroom, onion, provolone, touch of heat
Carnivore Pizza Medium 12"
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, salami, ham
Carnivore Pizza Large 16"
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, salami, ham
BBQ Chicken Pizza Medium 12"
bbq sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, pineapplle, red onion, blue cheese crumbles
BBQ Chicken Pizza Large 16"
bbq sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, pineapplle, red onion, blue cheese crumbles
Garden Pizza Medium 12"
red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion, feta, arugula
Garden Pizza Large 16"
red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion, feta, arugula
Meatballer Pizza Medium 12"
rose sauce, mozzarella, meatball, red pepper, banana pepper, onion, feta
Meatballer Pizza Large 16"
rose sauce, mozzarella, meatball, red pepper, banana pepper, onion, feta
Carbonara Pizza Medium 12"
alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, applewood bacon, mushroom, garlic, cracked black pepper
Carbonara Pizza Large 16"
alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, applewood bacon, mushroom, garlic, cracked black pepper
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Medium 12"
ranch dressing base, spinach, mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon, onion
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Large 16"
ranch dressing base, spinach, mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon, onion
White Pie Medium 12"
alfredo sauce, spinach, mozzarella, tomato, black olive, caper, feta, basil
White Pie Large 16"
alfredo sauce, spinach, mozzarella, tomato, black olive, caper, feta, basil
Quartetto Pizza Medium 12"
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, capicola, prosciutto
Quartetto Pizza Large 16"
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, capicola, prosciutto
Italiano Pizza Medium 12"
red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, jalapeno, black olive, bell pepper, red onion
Italiano Pizza Large 16"
red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, jalapeno, black olive, bell pepper, red onion
Supreme Pizza Medium 12"
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, red onion, green pepper
Supreme Pizza Large 16"
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, red onion, green pepper
Margherita Pizza Medium 12"
red sauce, mozzarella, olive oil, tomato, basil
Margherita Pizza Large 16"
red sauce, mozzarella, olive oil, tomato, basil
Cheese Slice
a large, foldable NY slice
Pepperoni Slice
a large, foldable NY slice
Daily Feature Slice
specialty pizza slice, rotates daily
Kids Menu
Desserts
Main Street Pizza Beer Menu
Bottled Beer
Delirium Tremens BTL
Highland Gaelic Ale BTL
Dogfish Head Seaquench Sour BTL
Oskar Blues Thick Haze 12 oz
Einstok Porter BTL
Einstok Icelandic White Ale CAN
Greenman Lager BTL
Greenman Porter BTL
21st Amendment Brew Free or Die IPA BTL
Highland Black Mocha Stout BTL
Turtle Anarchy Portly Stout BTL
Bud Light BTL
Coors Light BTL
Michelob Ultra BTL
Corona BTL
Cans
Bold Rock Tea
Guinness Draught 16oz
Gypsy Circus Queen of Swords 16 oz
Gypsy Circus Raindancer 16 oz
High Noon Seltzer
Michelob Ultra Organic Selter
Oskar Blues Thick Haze 12 oz
Pabst Blue Ribbon 16 oz
Stiegl Radler 16oz
White Claw Seltzer
Oskar Blues Thick Haze 12 oz
Main Street Pizza Bar Menu
Specialty Cocktails
Wine BTB
House Merlot BTL
Il Bastardo Sangiovese BTL
Alamos Malbec BTL
Ravenswood Zinfandel BTL
Franco Serra Dolcetto d'Alba BTL
The Crusher Petite Syrah BTL
Three Thieves Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Velvet Devil Merlot BTL
Campo Viejo Tempranillo Rioja BTL
Castle Rock Pinot Noir BTL
Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL
Michelle Chiarlo Barbera d'Asti BTL
Ruffino Chianti BTL
Stella Rosa Red BTL
House Chardonnay BTL
Mezza Corona Moscato BTL
Cuorerosso Gilia Pinot Grigio BTL
Gato Negro Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Giesen Chardonnay BTL
Relax Riesling BTL
Ruffino Rose BTL
Ruffino Prosecco BTL
Wine Carafes
House Merlot Carafe
Il Bastardo Sangiovese Carafe
Alamos Malbec Carafe
Ravenswood Zinfandel Carafe
Franco Serra Dolcetto d'Alba Carafe
The Crusher Petite Syrah Carafe
Three Thieves Cabernet Sauvignon Carafe
Velvet Devil Merlot Carafe
Campo Viejo Tempranillo Rioja Carafe
Castle Rock Pinot Noir Carafe
Meiomi Pinot Noir Carafe
Michelle Chiarlo Barbera d'Asti Carafe
Ruffino Chianti Carafe
Stella Rosa Red Carafe
House Chardonnay Carafe
Mezza Corona Moscato Carafe
Cuorerosso Gilia Pinot Grigio Carafe
Gato Negro Sauvignon Blanc Carafe
Giesen Chardonnay Carafe
Relax Riesling Carafe
Ruffino Rose Carafe
Ruffino Prosecco Carafe
N/A Bevs
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Sprite
Mr Pibb
Hi C Orange
Mello Yello
Dr Enuf
Gingerale
Root Beer
Kids Soda
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Half & Half Tea
Hot Tea
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Unsweet Tea
Regular Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Honey Soda
Mint Tea
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Kids Lemonade
Common Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Americano
Appletini
B-12 Shot
Baby Guinness
Bahama Mama
Bees Knees
Bellini
Bijou
Black Knight
Bloody mary
Boulevardier
Brandy Alexander
Brandy Crusta
Caiprinha
Chocolate Martini
Corpse Reviver
Cosmopolitan
Cucumber Basil Gimlet
Daiquiri
Dark N Stormy
El Diablo
Espresso Martini
Flannel Shirt
Flying Circus
French 75
Gimlet
Godfather
Green Tea
Holy Hand Grenade
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Beakfast
Irish Car bomb
Irish Coffee
Italian Margarita
Jack Rose
Jagerbomb
Kamikaze
Kir Royale
Last Word
Lemondrop
Limoncello
Liquid Marijuana
Long Beach Iced Tea
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini (Gin)
Martini (Vodka)
Melon Sour
Michelada
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashion
Paloma
Peanut Butter Jelly
Pickleback
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Porch Swing
Rat Pack Manhattan
Revolver
Royal Flush
Salty Dog
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Six Four Sour
Tequila Sunrise
Tin Apple
Tom Collins
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
Water Moccasin
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Woo Woo
Zombie
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
The Main Street Pizza Company offers a local focused farm to fork scratch kitchen menu that is accessible to all. We even have our own farm, and sell produce, proteins, bread and pasta, and eggs from our own fields as well as the other local producers we use through a subscription based program. Get a real taste of Southern Appalachian flare with a gourmet pizza shop twist! Veteran owned and operated, founded in 2009 right here in East Tennessee!
300 East Main Street, Suite 101, Johnson City, TN 37601