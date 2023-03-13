Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Main Street Pizza Company Johnson City

review star

No reviews yet

300 East Main Street

Suite 101

Johnson City, TN 37601

Main Street Pizza - FOOD

Seasonal Feature

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

with tomato bruschetta over swiss chard. jalapeno tartar & red pepper coulis on side

Lamb Meatballs

Lamb Meatballs

$15.00

Hoodley Creek lamb, coconut curry sauce, goat cheese, tzatziki

Roasted Chickpeas

Roasted Chickpeas

$9.00

marinated with lemon & paprika, roasted with winter green and parmesan bread crumbs

Chicken Thighs 2 piece

Chicken Thighs 2 piece

$10.00

seasoned boneless roasted chicken strips tossed in buffalo, bbq, sweet sriracha lime, or coconut curry sauce. dip in ranch or blue cheese GF

Chicken Thighs 4 piece

Chicken Thighs 4 piece

$16.00

seasoned boneless roasted chicken strips tossed in buffalo, bbq, sweet sriracha lime, or coconut curry sauce. dip in ranch or blue cheese GF

Chicken Thighs 6 piece

Chicken Thighs 6 piece

$22.00

seasoned boneless roasted chicken strips tossed in buffalo, bbq, sweet sriracha lime, or coconut curry sauce. dip in ranch or blue cheese GF

Soup Beans & Cornbread Sm

Soup Beans & Cornbread Sm

$6.00

with applewood bacon and red onion

Soup Beans & Cornbread Lrg

Soup Beans & Cornbread Lrg

$9.00

with applewood bacon and red onion

Butternut Bisque Sm

Butternut Bisque Sm

$6.00

creamed with caramelized onion, served with toasted goat cheese crostini

Butternut Bisque Lrg

Butternut Bisque Lrg

$9.00

creamed with caramelized onion, served with toasted goat cheese crostini

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

lettuce blend, goat cheese, croquette, dry roasted beets, apples, sumac onion, cayenne candied pecan, balsamic vinaigrette

Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$16.00

herbed lamb meatballs, quinoa tabouleh, tzatziki & feta wrapped in hot flat bread. with fresh side salad & kettle chips

Nolichucky BLT Half

Nolichucky BLT Half

$14.00

fried green tomatoes, swiss chard, cornmeal-candied bacon, jalapeno tartar, red pepper coulis, on Italian hoagie. served with kettle chips & pickle

$18.00

fried green tomatoes, swiss chard, cornmeal-candied bacon, jalapeno tartar, red pepper coulis, on Italian hoagie. served with kettle chips & pickle

Spaghetti Squash Carbonara

Spaghetti Squash Carbonara

$20.00

in alfredo sauce with chicken thighs, garlic, applewood bacon, mushrooms & cracked black pepper

Harvest Pizza Medium 12"

Harvest Pizza Medium 12"

$20.00

alfredo sauce, winter greens, mozzarella, butternut, applewood bacon, mushroom, pecan, goat cheee, onion, green tomato apple chutney

Harvest Pizza Large 16"

Harvest Pizza Large 16"

$30.00

alfredo sauce, winter greens, mozzarella, butternut, applewood bacon, mushroom, pecan, goat cheee, onion, green tomato apple chutney

Lamb Gyro Pizza Medium 12"

Lamb Gyro Pizza Medium 12"

$20.00

olive oil base, spinach, mozzarella, herbed lamb meatballs, feta, red onion, tomato, tzatziki

Lamb Gyro Pizza Large 16"

Lamb Gyro Pizza Large 16"

$30.00

olive oil base, spinach, mozzarella, herbed lamb meatballs, feta, red onion, tomato, tzatziki

Pumpin Bread

Pumpin Bread

$9.00

pan fried in butter, smothered in molasses, topped with homemade vanilla ice cream & candied pecans

Appetizer

Chicken Wings Six Piece

Chicken Wings Six Piece

$10.00

tossed in buffalo, bbq, coconut curry, or sweet sriracha lime. dip in ranch or blue cheese. GF

Chicken Wings Twelve Piece

Chicken Wings Twelve Piece

$15.00

tossed in buffalo, bbq, coconut curry, or sweet sriracha lime. dip in ranch or blue cheese. GF

Chicken Wings Eighteen Piece

Chicken Wings Eighteen Piece

$20.00

tossed in buffalo, bbq, coconut curry, or sweet sriracha lime. dip in ranch or blue cheese. GF

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$11.00

with artichoke, onion, red pepper & crostinis

Tomato Basil Bruschetta

Tomato Basil Bruschetta

$9.00

on crostini

Cheesebread

Cheesebread

$9.00

pizza bread baked with mozzarella, parmesan & garlic. marinara on side

meatballs baked in marinara & mozzarella

King Crisps

King Crisps

$9.00

aged white cheddar, jalapeno, anchovy, tabasco & cracked black pepper on crostini

Stuffed Portobellos

portobello caps stuffed with mozzarella & choice of 3 pizza toppings. GF

Salad

House Salad Small

House Salad Small

$7.00

romaine, carrot, onion, tomato, cucumber, egg, bacon, mozzarella, crouton

romaine, carrot, onion, tomato, cucumber, egg, bacon, mozzarella, crouton

Caesar Salad Small

Caesar Salad Small

$6.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan, crouton, classic caesar dressing*

romaine lettuce, parmesan, crouton, classic caesar dressing*

Greek Salad Small

Greek Salad Small

$7.00

romaine, red onion, feta, cucumber, tomato, banana pepper, black olive

romaine, red onion, feta, cucumber, tomato, banana pepper, black olive

Garden Salad Small

Garden Salad Small

$7.00

mixed greens, red pepper, cucumber, carrot, tomato, red onion, black olive

mixed greens, red pepper, cucumber, carrot, tomato, red onion, black olive

Subs

roasted chicken, barbecue sauce, bacon, onion, pineapple, mozzrella, blue cheese crumbles. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

roasted chicken, barbecue sauce, bacon, onion, pineapple, mozzrella, blue cheese crumbles. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

Meatball Sub Half

Meatball Sub Half

$12.00

house pork/beef meatballs, marinara, alfredo, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

house pork/beef meatballs, marinara, alfredo, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

Italian Sub Half

Italian Sub Half

$12.00

pepperoni, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, mayo, dijon, mozzarella, oil & vinegar. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

pepperoni, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, mayo, dijon, mozzarella, oil & vinegar. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

Chicken Cordon Bleu Half

Chicken Cordon Bleu Half

$12.00

roasted chicken, ham, onion, honey dijon & provolone. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

roasted chicken, ham, onion, honey dijon & provolone. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

Philly Cheesesteak Sub Half

Philly Cheesesteak Sub Half

$12.00

sliced beef, peppers, alfredo, mushroom, onion, mayo, provolone, touch of heat on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

sliced beef, peppers, alfredo, mushroom, onion, mayo, provolone, touch of heat on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

Spicy Chicken Alfredo Sub Half

Spicy Chicken Alfredo Sub Half

$12.00

roasted chicken, pepperoni, Italian sausage, alfredo, jalapeno, red pepper, sriracha, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

roasted chicken, pepperoni, Italian sausage, alfredo, jalapeno, red pepper, sriracha, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

Fried Egg* Sub Half

Fried Egg* Sub Half

$12.00

with eggs over medium*, with mushroom, peppers, onion, spinach, tomato, mozzarella, mayo. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

with eggs over medium*, with mushroom, peppers, onion, spinach, tomato, mozzarella, mayo. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

basil pecan pesto, portobello, onion, red pepper, black olive, spinach, tomato, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

basil pecan pesto, portobello, onion, red pepper, black olive, spinach, tomato, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

Pastas & Entrees

Classic Lasagna

Classic Lasagna

$18.00

baked layers of egg noodles, marinara, beef, sausage, ricotta & mozzarella. served with fresh baked garlic bread

house extruded pasta noodles, pork/beef blend meatballs, marinara, provolone. served with fresh baked garlic bread

Loaded Chicken Alfredo

Loaded Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

house extruded pasta fettuccine noodles, spinach, prosciutto, red pepper, parmesan, alfredo, roasted chicken. served with fresh baked garlic bread

pizza crescent stuffed with mozzarella & ricotta + $0.50 per topping

Stromboli

Stromboli

$13.00

pizza pocket stuffed with mozzarella & marinara + $0.50 per topping

Pizza & Slices

six slices, serves 2-3

eight slices, serves 3-4

six slices, serves 2-3

eight slices, serves 3-4

create your own pizza, six slices, serves 2-3

create your own pizza, eight slices, serves 3-4

Pine Street Pesto Medium 12"

Pine Street Pesto Medium 12"

$20.00

basil pecan pesto, parmesan, roasted chicken, applewood bacon, onion, red pepper, whipped ricotta

$30.00

basil pecan pesto, parmesan, roasted chicken, applewood bacon, onion, red pepper, whipped ricotta

Thai Pie Medium 12"

Thai Pie Medium 12"

$20.00

creamy coconut-sriracha sauce, mozzarella, onion, roasted chicken, red pepper, jalapeno, arugula, apple chutney

$30.00

creamy coconut-sriracha sauce, mozzarella, onion, roasted chicken, red pepper, jalapeno, arugula, apple chutney

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza Medium 12"

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza Medium 12"

$20.00

sliced beef, peppers, alfredo, mushroom, onion, provolone, touch of heat

$30.00

sliced beef, peppers, alfredo, mushroom, onion, provolone, touch of heat

Carnivore Pizza Medium 12"

Carnivore Pizza Medium 12"

$19.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, salami, ham

$28.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, salami, ham

BBQ Chicken Pizza Medium 12"

BBQ Chicken Pizza Medium 12"

$19.00

bbq sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, pineapplle, red onion, blue cheese crumbles

$28.00

bbq sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, pineapplle, red onion, blue cheese crumbles

Garden Pizza Medium 12"

Garden Pizza Medium 12"

$19.00

red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion, feta, arugula

$28.00

red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion, feta, arugula

Meatballer Pizza Medium 12"

Meatballer Pizza Medium 12"

$19.00

rose sauce, mozzarella, meatball, red pepper, banana pepper, onion, feta

$28.00

rose sauce, mozzarella, meatball, red pepper, banana pepper, onion, feta

Carbonara Pizza Medium 12"

Carbonara Pizza Medium 12"

$19.00

alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, applewood bacon, mushroom, garlic, cracked black pepper

$28.00

alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, applewood bacon, mushroom, garlic, cracked black pepper

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Medium 12"

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Medium 12"

$19.00

ranch dressing base, spinach, mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon, onion

$28.00

ranch dressing base, spinach, mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon, onion

White Pie Medium 12"

White Pie Medium 12"

$19.00

alfredo sauce, spinach, mozzarella, tomato, black olive, caper, feta, basil

$28.00

alfredo sauce, spinach, mozzarella, tomato, black olive, caper, feta, basil

Quartetto Pizza Medium 12"

Quartetto Pizza Medium 12"

$17.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, capicola, prosciutto

$26.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, capicola, prosciutto

red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, jalapeno, black olive, bell pepper, red onion

red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, jalapeno, black olive, bell pepper, red onion

Supreme Pizza Medium 12"

Supreme Pizza Medium 12"

$17.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, red onion, green pepper

$26.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, red onion, green pepper

Margherita Pizza Medium 12"

Margherita Pizza Medium 12"

$17.00

red sauce, mozzarella, olive oil, tomato, basil

$26.00

red sauce, mozzarella, olive oil, tomato, basil

a large, foldable NY slice

a large, foldable NY slice

Daily Feature Slice

Daily Feature Slice

$4.50

specialty pizza slice, rotates daily

Kids Menu

Desserts

Chocolate Torte

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

flourless chocolate cake, gluten free

Molten Cookie

Molten Cookie

$8.00

chocolate chip cookie* baked soft, golden brown, served a la mode

Ice Cream Scoop

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

produced at our own County Line Pie

Main Street Pizza Beer Menu

Bottled Beer

Cans

White Claw Seltzer

Main Street Pizza Bar Menu

Specialty Cocktails

Blood Orange & Fire Old Fashion

Blood Orange & Fire Old Fashion

$8.00

Espresso Martini

Espresso Martini

$7.00
Lavender Moon Rising

Lavender Moon Rising

$9.00

Wine BTB

Wine Carafes

N/A Bevs

Common Cocktails

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Main Street Pizza Company offers a local focused farm to fork scratch kitchen menu that is accessible to all. We even have our own farm, and sell produce, proteins, bread and pasta, and eggs from our own fields as well as the other local producers we use through a subscription based program. Get a real taste of Southern Appalachian flare with a gourmet pizza shop twist! Veteran owned and operated, founded in 2009 right here in East Tennessee!

Location

300 East Main Street, Suite 101, Johnson City, TN 37601

Directions

