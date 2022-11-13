Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Malt

No reviews yet

110 E Main Ave

Saratoga, WY 82331

Snacks

Dippin' Chips

$4.99

House cut and fried potato chips, served with parmesan and chipotle dipping sauce.

White Gravy & Chicken Smothered Fries

$13.99

A pile of crispy fries topped with white gravy, fried chicken and pickled onions and pickled shishito peppers.

Brown Gravy & Bison Smothered Fries

$13.99

A pile of crispy fries topped with brown gravy, ground bison, cheese curds and pickled onions.

Beer Cheese & Bacon Smothered Fries

$13.99

A pile of crispy fries topped with house made beer cheese and bacon crumbles.

Fried Mac & Cheese

$9.99

House Mac & Cheese, battered and fried in bites. Served with ranch for dippin'.

6 Smoked Wings

$8.99

Served with veggies & ranch or bleu cheese. Pick your sauce: Firewater - Garlic chili sauce BBQ - Sweet, vinegary house BBQ sauce Buffalo - Frank's Red Hot & Butter

Just 1 Wing

$1.50

Just. One. Wing. Choose a sauce.

Burgers

FW Burger

$9.99

Flat top burger topped with American cheese, candied bacon, pickles, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a house made brioche bun.

Beer Cheese Burger

$9.99

Flat top burger topped with house beer cheese sauce, crispy onions on a pretzel bun.

Popper Burger

$8.99

Diced jalapeños in whipped cream cheese, crispy onions, chipotle mayo, served on a King's Hawaiian bun.

Big Island Burger

$12.99

Flat top burger topped with grilled pineapple, Spam, tangy sauce, served on a King's Hawaiian bun.

Blue & Bacon Burger

Blue & Bacon Burger

$10.99

Flat top burger topped with peppered bacon, Gorgonzola Dolce, black garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, served on a pretzel bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

Flat top burger topped with sautéed mixed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, truffle oil, lettuce, served on a King's Hawaiian bun.

Pork Stack

$9.99

Flat top burger topped with shredded BBQ pork, American cheese, crispy onions, candied bacon, served on a King's Hawaiian bun.

Devil on Horseback

$9.99

Flat top burger topped with date puree, goat cheese, peppered bacon, grilled poblano pepper, served on a King's Hawaiian Bun.

Bison Burger

$11.99

Platte Valley's own Iron Creek Bison, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a house brioche bun.

Hot to Trot Burger

$8.99

Flat top burger topped with Habanero jack cheese, chipotle mayo, pickled jalapeños, crispy onions, served on a King's Hawaiian bun.

Lil Mac Burger

$8.99

Flat top burger topped with pickles, tangy sauce, American cheese, lettuce on a King's Hawaiian bun.

Breakfast Burger

$9.99

Flat top burger topped with a fried egg, cream cheese, Carolina BBQ sauce, crispy onions, lettuce and tomato served on a King's Hawaiian bun.

Taco Burger

$8.99

Flat top style burger topped with salsa, sour cream, mixed cheese, lettuce, pickled jalapeños on a King's Hawaiian bun.

PB Pretzel Burger

$11.99

Peanut butter, Swiss, peppered bacon, mayo, date puree on a pretzel bun.

Black Bean "Burger"

$7.99

House made black bean patty, pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion served on a King's Hawaiian bun.

Build Your Own Burger

$6.99

Don't see anything that excites you? Create your own creation!

Sandwiches

Southern Fried Chicken

$12.99

Hand breaded buttermilk fried chicken, tangy sauce, pickles, fresh greens on house brioche bun.

Crispy Orange Chicken

$13.99

Hand breaded buttermilk fried chicken, sweet and spicy orange glaze, topped with cole slaw, cilantro, radishes on house brioche bun.

Saratoga Hot Chicken

$12.99

Our version of the Nashville favorite. Ghost chili-spiced fried chicken and pickles served on a house brioche fun.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.99

Grilled chicken topped with house ranch dressing, thick peppered bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato on a King's Hawaiian bun.

BBQ Pork

$12.99

Slow cooked pork butt, shredded, topped with house BBQ sauce, Cole slaw, pickles, served on a brioche bun.

Togie on a Hoagie

$9.99

Chopped beef, onion and peppers, melted cheese, chipotle mayo, served on a warm hoagie roll.

Chop Dog

$11.99

All beef frank on a hot dog bun, topped with BBQ pork and crispy onions.

Beer Cheese Brat

$11.99

House beer cheese sauce, caramelized onions served on a hoagie roll.

Soup & Salad

Cup of Soup

$6.99

Choose from Tomato Soup or the Soup of the Day

House Salad

$6.99

House made: Vinaigrette, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard

Soup & Salad

$11.99

a cup of soup and a small salad.

Soup & Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Choose a soup. Choose a cheese.

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Truffle Fries

$5.99

Classic fries tossed with truffle oil, garlic, and parmesan.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Truffle Fries

$6.99

Sweet potato fries tossed with truffle oil, garlic & parmesan.

Potato Chips Side

$2.99

House cut and fried potato chips.

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Pasta tossed in our house vinaigrette and fresh veggies.

House Salad

$6.99

House made: Vinaigrette, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard

Cup of Soup

$6.99

Dipping Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Tangy Sauce

$0.75

Pesto Mayo

$0.75

Campin' Sauce

$0.75

Black Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Truffle Ketchup

$0.75

Side Mayo

$0.75

Side Firewater Sauce

$0.75

Side Sweet Red BBQ

$0.75

Side Carolina BBQ

$0.75

Kids Food

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.99

Includes a choice of classic fries, chips, pasta salad, or apple sauce.

Kid's Hot Dog

$9.99

Includes a choice of classic fries, chips, pasta salad, or apple sauce.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Includes a choice of classic fries, chips, pasta salad, or apple sauce.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Includes a choice of classic fries, chips, pasta salad, or apple sauce.

Soft Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Boylan Cane Soda - Glass Bottle

$3.00

Sprite Cane Sugar

$3.00

Liquid Death Mountain Water Can

$2.00

Its just water. In a can. Save the planet.

Liquid Death Soda Water Can

$2.50

16.9oz cans of flavored soda water

DRAM Sparkling Water Can

$2.50

DRAM Sparkling + HEMP

$5.00

Shaka Iced Tea Bottle

$3.00

14 oz iced tea brewed in Hawai'i. Sugar free, caffeine free.

Poppi Soda Can

$2.50

Poppi Probiotic Soda, 12oz can.

La Colombe Iced Coffee Can

$3.00

9oz iced coffee in a can

High Brew Iced Coffee Can

$3.00

8 oz iced coffee in a can

H+S French Press Coffee

$3.00+

La Croix

$1.50

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Personal Cheesecake

$5.00

Butterscotch Pudding

$4.00

Chocolate Bourbon Mini Bundt Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Classic Shakes

Banana Caramel Shake

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream, bananas, caramel, caramel candy, topped with whipped cream.

Cookies & Cream

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate cookie, whipped cream

Caramel Shake

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream, salted caramel, whipped cream.

Peanut Butter Cup Shake

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream, peanut butter, chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream.

Coffee Shake

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream, coffee, chocolate syrup, whipped cream

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, chocolate cookie, topped with whipped cream.

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream, strawberries, strawberry syrup, whipped cream.

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

The classic.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
An update to the classic malt shop, featuring burgers, malts, beer, and whiskey.

Website

Location

110 E Main Ave, Saratoga, WY 82331

Directions

