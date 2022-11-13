The Malt
No reviews yet
110 E Main Ave
Saratoga, WY 82331
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Snacks
Dippin' Chips
House cut and fried potato chips, served with parmesan and chipotle dipping sauce.
White Gravy & Chicken Smothered Fries
A pile of crispy fries topped with white gravy, fried chicken and pickled onions and pickled shishito peppers.
Brown Gravy & Bison Smothered Fries
A pile of crispy fries topped with brown gravy, ground bison, cheese curds and pickled onions.
Beer Cheese & Bacon Smothered Fries
A pile of crispy fries topped with house made beer cheese and bacon crumbles.
Fried Mac & Cheese
House Mac & Cheese, battered and fried in bites. Served with ranch for dippin'.
6 Smoked Wings
Served with veggies & ranch or bleu cheese. Pick your sauce: Firewater - Garlic chili sauce BBQ - Sweet, vinegary house BBQ sauce Buffalo - Frank's Red Hot & Butter
Just 1 Wing
Just. One. Wing. Choose a sauce.
Burgers
FW Burger
Flat top burger topped with American cheese, candied bacon, pickles, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a house made brioche bun.
Beer Cheese Burger
Flat top burger topped with house beer cheese sauce, crispy onions on a pretzel bun.
Popper Burger
Diced jalapeños in whipped cream cheese, crispy onions, chipotle mayo, served on a King's Hawaiian bun.
Big Island Burger
Flat top burger topped with grilled pineapple, Spam, tangy sauce, served on a King's Hawaiian bun.
Blue & Bacon Burger
Flat top burger topped with peppered bacon, Gorgonzola Dolce, black garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, served on a pretzel bun.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Flat top burger topped with sautéed mixed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, truffle oil, lettuce, served on a King's Hawaiian bun.
Pork Stack
Flat top burger topped with shredded BBQ pork, American cheese, crispy onions, candied bacon, served on a King's Hawaiian bun.
Devil on Horseback
Flat top burger topped with date puree, goat cheese, peppered bacon, grilled poblano pepper, served on a King's Hawaiian Bun.
Bison Burger
Platte Valley's own Iron Creek Bison, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a house brioche bun.
Hot to Trot Burger
Flat top burger topped with Habanero jack cheese, chipotle mayo, pickled jalapeños, crispy onions, served on a King's Hawaiian bun.
Lil Mac Burger
Flat top burger topped with pickles, tangy sauce, American cheese, lettuce on a King's Hawaiian bun.
Breakfast Burger
Flat top burger topped with a fried egg, cream cheese, Carolina BBQ sauce, crispy onions, lettuce and tomato served on a King's Hawaiian bun.
Taco Burger
Flat top style burger topped with salsa, sour cream, mixed cheese, lettuce, pickled jalapeños on a King's Hawaiian bun.
PB Pretzel Burger
Peanut butter, Swiss, peppered bacon, mayo, date puree on a pretzel bun.
Black Bean "Burger"
House made black bean patty, pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion served on a King's Hawaiian bun.
Build Your Own Burger
Don't see anything that excites you? Create your own creation!
Sandwiches
Southern Fried Chicken
Hand breaded buttermilk fried chicken, tangy sauce, pickles, fresh greens on house brioche bun.
Crispy Orange Chicken
Hand breaded buttermilk fried chicken, sweet and spicy orange glaze, topped with cole slaw, cilantro, radishes on house brioche bun.
Saratoga Hot Chicken
Our version of the Nashville favorite. Ghost chili-spiced fried chicken and pickles served on a house brioche fun.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken topped with house ranch dressing, thick peppered bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato on a King's Hawaiian bun.
BBQ Pork
Slow cooked pork butt, shredded, topped with house BBQ sauce, Cole slaw, pickles, served on a brioche bun.
Togie on a Hoagie
Chopped beef, onion and peppers, melted cheese, chipotle mayo, served on a warm hoagie roll.
Chop Dog
All beef frank on a hot dog bun, topped with BBQ pork and crispy onions.
Beer Cheese Brat
House beer cheese sauce, caramelized onions served on a hoagie roll.
Soup & Salad
Sides
Fries
Truffle Fries
Classic fries tossed with truffle oil, garlic, and parmesan.
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Truffle Fries
Sweet potato fries tossed with truffle oil, garlic & parmesan.
Potato Chips Side
House cut and fried potato chips.
Pasta Salad
Pasta tossed in our house vinaigrette and fresh veggies.
House Salad
House made: Vinaigrette, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard
Cup of Soup
Dipping Sauces
Kids Food
Kid's Cheeseburger
Includes a choice of classic fries, chips, pasta salad, or apple sauce.
Kid's Hot Dog
Includes a choice of classic fries, chips, pasta salad, or apple sauce.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Includes a choice of classic fries, chips, pasta salad, or apple sauce.
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Includes a choice of classic fries, chips, pasta salad, or apple sauce.
Soft Drinks
Fountain Drink
Boylan Cane Soda - Glass Bottle
Sprite Cane Sugar
Liquid Death Mountain Water Can
Its just water. In a can. Save the planet.
Liquid Death Soda Water Can
16.9oz cans of flavored soda water
DRAM Sparkling Water Can
DRAM Sparkling + HEMP
Shaka Iced Tea Bottle
14 oz iced tea brewed in Hawai'i. Sugar free, caffeine free.
Poppi Soda Can
Poppi Probiotic Soda, 12oz can.
La Colombe Iced Coffee Can
9oz iced coffee in a can
High Brew Iced Coffee Can
8 oz iced coffee in a can
H+S French Press Coffee
La Croix
Sweets
Classic Shakes
Banana Caramel Shake
Vanilla ice cream, bananas, caramel, caramel candy, topped with whipped cream.
Cookies & Cream
Vanilla ice cream, chocolate cookie, whipped cream
Caramel Shake
Vanilla ice cream, salted caramel, whipped cream.
Peanut Butter Cup Shake
Vanilla ice cream, peanut butter, chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream.
Coffee Shake
Vanilla ice cream, coffee, chocolate syrup, whipped cream
Chocolate Shake
Vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, chocolate cookie, topped with whipped cream.
Strawberry Shake
Vanilla ice cream, strawberries, strawberry syrup, whipped cream.
Vanilla Shake
The classic.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
An update to the classic malt shop, featuring burgers, malts, beer, and whiskey.
110 E Main Ave, Saratoga, WY 82331