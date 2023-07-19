Drinks

Smoothies

be. Buzzed Smoothie

$12.00

NuEthix Gourmet Greens Espresso, Banana, Date, MCT Oil, Oat Milk, Ice Cubes (Caffeine-Free)

be. Nourished Smoothie

$12.00

Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Banana, Avocado, Hemp Seed, Flax Seed, Chia Seed, Date, Oat Milk

Be.et the Heat Smoothie

$12.00

Raspberry, Acai, Banana, Beet Juice, Date, Chia Seed, Coconut Water, Lemon Juice

Blueberry Smoothie

$10.50

Blueberry, Banana, Date, Oat Milk

Pineapple Express Smoothie

$12.50

Dairy-Free CocoJune Yogurt, Dates, Fresh Ginger, Pineapple, Banana, Spinach, Oat Milk

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$9.00

Strawberry, Bananas, Date, Oat Milk

Food

Bowls

be. Buzzed Bowl

$15.00

be. Buzzed Smoothie with House-Made Granola, Nuts, and Vegan Chocolate Chips

be. Nourished Bowl

$15.00

be. Nourished Smoothie with House-Made Granola, Nuts, and Berries

Be.et the Heat Bowl

$15.00

Blueberry Smoothie with House-Made Granola, Nuts, and Berries

Blueberry Bowl

$13.50

Blueberry Smoothie with House-Made Granola, Nuts, and Berries

Pineapple Express Bowl

$15.50

Pineapple Express smoothie with House-Made Granola, Nuts, and Fruit

Strawberry Banana Bowl

$12.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie with House-Made Granola, Nuts, and Berries

Egg Bites • Warmed-Up

Bacon Egg Bites Warmed Up

$9.00

3 egg bites with Bacon, Sweet Potato, Red Pepper

Vegan Egg Bite Warmed Up

$12.00

3 Just Egg bites with Mushroom, Onion, Spinach

Vegetarian Egg Bites Warmed Up

$8.00

3 Egg Bites with Tomato, Basil, and Kalamata Olives