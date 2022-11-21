Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Mav Grill 1290 Ryan's Rd

1290 Ryans Road

Worthington, MN 56187

Order Again

Beverage

Barq's Root Beer

$3.89

Cherry Coke

$3.89

Coke

$3.89

Dt Coke

$3.89

Fanta

$3.89

Lemonade

$3.89

Mello Yellow

$3.89

Mr Pibb

$3.89

Raspberry Tea

$3.89

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.89

Sprite

$3.89

Sprite Zero

$3.89

Sweet Tea

$3.89

Un-Sweet Tea

$3.89

Water

Coffee & Hot Tea

Coffee

$2.99

Espresso

$4.99

Americano

$4.99

Cappuccino

$4.99

Latte Macchiato

$5.99

Moca Macchiato

$5.99

Caramel Macchiato

$5.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced Latte Macchiato

$5.99

Iced Moca Macchiato

$5.99

Caramel Macchiato

$5.99

Milk & Juice

Milk

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Orange Juice

$4.99

Apple Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$4.99

Kids

Kids Milk

$2.99

Kids Choc. Milk

$2.99

Kids OJ

$2.99

Kids Apple Juice

$2.99

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Kids Coke

$2.99

Kids Dt Coke

$2.99

Kids Sprite

$2.99

Kids Fanta

$2.99

Kids Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Kids Mello Yellow

$2.99

Kids Lemonade

$2.99

Kids Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Kids Shirley Temple

$2.99

Kids Root Beer

$2.99

Kids Cherry Coke

$2.99

Kids Water

Appetizer

Bavarian Pretzels

$10.99

Served with a delicious queso

Big Mav Nachos

$16.99

A delicious layering of chili, cheese, and chips topped with mango salsa, jalapenos and guacamole. Served with a side of sour cream

Cajun Fries

$8.99

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Deep Fried White Wisconsin Cheese

Chicken Strips

$10.99

Chicken and Fries

Chips and Salsa flight

$13.99

Queso, Salsa, Guac with Chips

Mav Smoked Wings (6 or 12) (Bone or Boneless)

$10.95+

Smoked Wings in 6 or 12 count with a Dry Rub or Sauced

Onion Rings

$12.99

Homemade lightly battered onion rings

Truffle Fries

$8.99

Extra Chips

$2.00

Dessert

Cream Brulee

$8.99

Vanilla custard, Demara Sugar, Cinnamon, Macerated Blackberries

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.99

Chocolate Mousse

Deep Fried Oreo's

$6.99

Chocolate Sponge cake, Vanilla Ice-cream, Bed of sliced Strawberries, with Strawberry Brandy Sauce

Cheesecake Basque

$7.99

New York Cheese Cake

Kids

Burger Slider

$7.99

Burger Slider Plain or Cheese

Chicken Strips

$7.99

Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Mac and Cheese

Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Cheese Pizza

Corn Dog

$6.99

Corn Dogs

Butter Noodles

$6.99

Butter Noodles

Main

Caprese Chicken Dinner

$20.99

Grilled chicken topped with pesto sauce, melted mozzarella cheese and a balsamic glaze drizzle with choice of 2 sides

Filet Mignon 10oz

$35.99

10oz USDA choice steak wrapped in bacon

Hanger Steak 8oz

$25.99

10oz Bone in Pork Chop topped with Beurre Blanc Sauce

New York Strip 12oz

$24.99

12oz USDA choice

Porterhouse Pork Chop 10oz

$21.99

Porterhouse Steak 20oz

$38.99

20 oz USDA choice cut

Ribeye 14oz

$30.99

14 oz USDA choice cut

Shepherds Pie

$16.99

Shepherds Pie

Sirloin 8oz

$21.99

8oz Sirloin Steak

Steak Oscar 8oz Filet

$37.99

8oz Filet mignon topped with asparagus spears, hollandaise sauce and lobster

Flatbread

Flatbread BBQ Brisket Flatbread

$15.99

Ranch sauce, smoked brisket, onions, drizzled with honey BBQ

Flatbread Pepperoni Flatbread

$15.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni and shredded mozzarella cheese

Flatbread Chicken Alfedo

$15.99

Alfredo sauce topped with chicken and mozzarella cheese

Flatbread Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

Ranch sauce topped with chicken strips, bacon and tomatoes

Salads

Salad Strawberry Avocado

$15.99

Romaine, Arugula, or Blended, strawberries, blueberries, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, candied walnuts, and a side of poppy seed dressing

Salad Cobb

$12.99

Romaine and arugula blend, cucumber, cherry tomato, eggs, gruyere, bacon and side of green goddess dressing

Salad Sweet Teriyaki Chicken

$16.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, grilled pineapple, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and side of sesame dressing

Salad Bacon Chicken Ranch

$15.99

Romaine lettuce, chicken strips, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and side of ranch dressing

Salad Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

Pasta

Baked Mav Mac

$14.99

Cavatappi pasta tossed in our smoked gouda and cheddar cheese sauce Add chicken , bacon , buffalo chicken or steak. Served with a garlic breadstick

Brisket Mac

$17.99

Creamy mac topped with smoked brisket and honey BBQ. Served with a garlic breadstick

Linguini Alfedo

$13.99

Pasta tossed in homemade alfredo sauce Try it with broccoli 1.99 chicken 3.99, steak 5.99, or shrimp 5.99

Sandwiches/Burgers/Panini

ABLT

$13.99

Avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and garlic aioli between two thick slices of Texas toast

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

Build your own Burger

$9.99

Pick your cheese, chicken or burger, and toppings

Caprese Panini

$14.99

Basil, tomato, mozzarella and balsamic Glaze

Cheese Curd Burger

$15.99

Chicken Strip Melt

$15.99

Garlic Aioli, Arugula, and Mozzarella

Club Sandwich on Texas Toast

$14.99

Ham, turkey, tomato, lettuce, bacon, between two thick slices of Texas toast and garlic aioli

Fish N’ Chips

$15.99

Battered cod and sidewinder fries

Ham & Avocado Panini

$13.99

Ham, avo panini, avocado slices, arugula, garlic aioli and smoked gouda

Brunch Burger

$16.99

Egg (Over Easy or Hard), Cheddar cheese, Garlic Aioli & Belgium Waffle Bun

Monte Cristo

$13.99

Ham, turkey, and gruyere dipped in an egg and milk mixture. Fried to a golden brown, dusted with powdered sugar and served with a raspberry jam

Sweet BLT Panini

$13.99

Candied bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato and balsamic glaze

The Mav Burger

$15.99

Colby jack cheese, Mav sauce, candied bacon, lettuce and pickles

Turkey Panini

$13.99

Peppers, onions, tomato, mushrooms, arugula, avocado and shredded mozzarella

Honey BBQ Brisket Burger

$16.99

Tex-Mex

Big Mav Nachos

$16.99

A delicious layering of chili, cheese, and chips topped with mango salsa, jalapenos and guacamole. Served with a side of sour cream

Steak N Egg Burrito

$15.99

Grilled steak, scrambled eggs, garlic aioli and cheddar cheese wrapped tightly in a tortilla

Brisket and Mac Burrito

$15.99

Smoked brisket, cheesy Mac and honey BBQ wrapped tightly in a tortilla

Quesadilla

$15.99

Choice of steak $0.00 or chicken $0.00 Served with mango salsa, cheddar cheese and avo cilantro ranch

Sides Lunch

Side Salad

$4.99

Caesar Salad

$1.99

Asparagus

$4.99

Broccoli

$1.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Sidewinder Fries

$3.99

Soup

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Wraps

Wrap Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

Romaine lettuce, buffalo chicken strips, cheddar cheese and tomatoes

Wrap Strawberry Avocado

$15.99

Wrap Cobb

$12.99

Wrap Bacon Chicken Ranch

$15.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1290 Ryans Road, Worthington, MN 56187

Directions

