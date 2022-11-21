The Mav Grill 1290 Ryan's Rd

- Home
1290 Ryans Road
Worthington, MN 56187
Beverage
Coffee & Hot Tea
Kids
Kids Milk
Kids Choc. Milk
Kids OJ
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Cranberry Juice
Kids Coke
Kids Dt Coke
Kids Sprite
Kids Fanta
Kids Mr. Pibb
Kids Mello Yellow
Kids Lemonade
Kids Raspberry Tea
Kids Shirley Temple
Kids Root Beer
Kids Cherry Coke
Kids Water
Appetizer
Bavarian Pretzels
Served with a delicious queso
Big Mav Nachos
A delicious layering of chili, cheese, and chips topped with mango salsa, jalapenos and guacamole. Served with a side of sour cream
Cajun Fries
Cheese Curds
Deep Fried White Wisconsin Cheese
Chicken Strips
Chicken and Fries
Chips and Salsa flight
Queso, Salsa, Guac with Chips
Mav Smoked Wings (6 or 12) (Bone or Boneless)
Smoked Wings in 6 or 12 count with a Dry Rub or Sauced
Onion Rings
Homemade lightly battered onion rings
Truffle Fries
Extra Chips
Dessert
Kids
Main
Caprese Chicken Dinner
Grilled chicken topped with pesto sauce, melted mozzarella cheese and a balsamic glaze drizzle with choice of 2 sides
Filet Mignon 10oz
10oz USDA choice steak wrapped in bacon
Hanger Steak 8oz
10oz Bone in Pork Chop topped with Beurre Blanc Sauce
New York Strip 12oz
12oz USDA choice
Porterhouse Pork Chop 10oz
Porterhouse Steak 20oz
20 oz USDA choice cut
Ribeye 14oz
14 oz USDA choice cut
Shepherds Pie
Sirloin 8oz
8oz Sirloin Steak
Steak Oscar 8oz Filet
8oz Filet mignon topped with asparagus spears, hollandaise sauce and lobster
Flatbread
Flatbread BBQ Brisket Flatbread
Ranch sauce, smoked brisket, onions, drizzled with honey BBQ
Flatbread Pepperoni Flatbread
Pizza sauce, pepperoni and shredded mozzarella cheese
Flatbread Chicken Alfedo
Alfredo sauce topped with chicken and mozzarella cheese
Flatbread Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch sauce topped with chicken strips, bacon and tomatoes
Salads
Salad Strawberry Avocado
Romaine, Arugula, or Blended, strawberries, blueberries, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, candied walnuts, and a side of poppy seed dressing
Salad Cobb
Romaine and arugula blend, cucumber, cherry tomato, eggs, gruyere, bacon and side of green goddess dressing
Salad Sweet Teriyaki Chicken
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, grilled pineapple, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and side of sesame dressing
Salad Bacon Chicken Ranch
Romaine lettuce, chicken strips, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and side of ranch dressing
Salad Buffalo Chicken
Pasta
Baked Mav Mac
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our smoked gouda and cheddar cheese sauce Add chicken , bacon , buffalo chicken or steak. Served with a garlic breadstick
Brisket Mac
Creamy mac topped with smoked brisket and honey BBQ. Served with a garlic breadstick
Linguini Alfedo
Pasta tossed in homemade alfredo sauce Try it with broccoli 1.99 chicken 3.99, steak 5.99, or shrimp 5.99
Sandwiches/Burgers/Panini
ABLT
Avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and garlic aioli between two thick slices of Texas toast
Bacon Cheese Burger
Build your own Burger
Pick your cheese, chicken or burger, and toppings
Caprese Panini
Basil, tomato, mozzarella and balsamic Glaze
Cheese Curd Burger
Chicken Strip Melt
Garlic Aioli, Arugula, and Mozzarella
Club Sandwich on Texas Toast
Ham, turkey, tomato, lettuce, bacon, between two thick slices of Texas toast and garlic aioli
Fish N’ Chips
Battered cod and sidewinder fries
Ham & Avocado Panini
Ham, avo panini, avocado slices, arugula, garlic aioli and smoked gouda
Brunch Burger
Egg (Over Easy or Hard), Cheddar cheese, Garlic Aioli & Belgium Waffle Bun
Monte Cristo
Ham, turkey, and gruyere dipped in an egg and milk mixture. Fried to a golden brown, dusted with powdered sugar and served with a raspberry jam
Sweet BLT Panini
Candied bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato and balsamic glaze
The Mav Burger
Colby jack cheese, Mav sauce, candied bacon, lettuce and pickles
Turkey Panini
Peppers, onions, tomato, mushrooms, arugula, avocado and shredded mozzarella
Honey BBQ Brisket Burger
Tex-Mex
Steak N Egg Burrito
Grilled steak, scrambled eggs, garlic aioli and cheddar cheese wrapped tightly in a tortilla
Brisket and Mac Burrito
Smoked brisket, cheesy Mac and honey BBQ wrapped tightly in a tortilla
Quesadilla
Choice of steak $0.00 or chicken $0.00 Served with mango salsa, cheddar cheese and avo cilantro ranch
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1290 Ryans Road, Worthington, MN 56187