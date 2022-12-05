Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Milton 1754 2nd Ave

1754 2nd Ave

New York, NY 10128

Order Again

SNACKS

TRUFFLE CHICKEN NUGGETS

$12.00

BUFFALO WINGS

$13.00

DEVILED EGGS

$12.00

OYSTERS

$6.00

TUNA TARTARE

$16.00

BEER BATTERED SHRIMP

$12.00

FLATBREAD

$16.00

SEASONAL FLATBREAD

$14.00

SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP

$14.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.00

TOMATO SOUP & GRILLED CHEESE

$15.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$12.00

CHEESE

PLOUGHMAN'S LUNCH

$17.00

3 CHEESES PLATE

$16.00

SALADS

THE MILTON SALAD

$18.00

THE MIXED GREEN

$17.00

THE WEDGE

$15.00

THE MANGO & CUCUMBER SALAD

$14.00

ENTREES

THE MILTON BURGER

$18.00

IRISH BURRITO

$16.00

CAVATELLI

$25.00

COTTAGE PIE

$24.00

NY STRIP STEAK

$30.00

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWHICH

$18.00

CHICKEN TACOS

$15.00

CHICKEN CURRY POT PIE

$23.00

HALF ROASTED ORGANIC CHICKEN

$25.00

FISH AND CHIPS

$24.00

TACOS FISH

$15.00

SEARED SALMON

$29.00

THE B.L.T

$16.00

VEGGIE CAVATELLI

$23.00

VEGGIE CURRY POT PIE

$23.00

SIDES

CHIPS

$7.00

MASHED POTATOES

$7.00

MASHY PEAS

$7.00

SAUTEED KALE

$7.00

SEASONAL VEGGIES

$7.00

SMALL MIXED GREEN SALAD

$7.00

DESSERTS

Molten Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Red Velvet Cake

$9.00

Pumpkin Pie

$9.00

Happy Hour Drinks

HH Liquor

$7.00

HH Beer

$7.00

Soda

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

SODA WATER

$2.50

LEMONADE

$3.00

Coffee

COFFE

$2.50

DECAF COFFEE

$2.50

Tea

HOT TEA

$2.50

ICED TEA

$2.50

Other

MILK

$2.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.50

T-shirts

T-Shirt

$15.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
The Milton is a culinary and dining experience that has quickly become a neighborhood favorite and an Upper East Side destination. Featuring unique hand crafted cocktails, and reserved wines.

1754 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10128

