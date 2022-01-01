- Home
The Milton Inn
14833 York Rd
Sparks Glencoe, MD 21152
GARDE MANGER
CHAUD
SALADE
PLATS PRINCIPAUX
Chevreuil Grille
$42.00
Poulet Roti
$32.00
Agneau Grille
$40.00
Saumon Roti
$36.00
Fluke
$38.00Out of stock
Thon Grille
$42.00
Pintade Rotie
$55.00
NY Strip
$42.00
Gnocchi
$26.00
Scallops
$42.00
Duck Leg Confit
$36.00
Vegetarian platter
$27.00
Pain Perdue
$16.00
Oeufs Poche
$18.00
Oeufs sur la Plat
$20.00
La Croque de la Reine
$29.00
PLATS LEGER
SPECIALS
SUPPLEMENTS
FROMAGE
DESSERT
PRIX FIXE LUNCH MENU
HAPPY HOUR MENU
Water/Tea/Coffee
NA Beverages
Liquor
Absolut
$11.00Out of stock
Belvedere
$14.00
Chopin
$14.00
Grey Goose
$14.00
Ketel One
$12.00
Tito's
$12.00
Wheatley
$8.00
Barr Hill
$14.00
Bombay Saphire
$14.00
Boodles
$12.00
Forager
$14.00
Hendricks
$14.00
Plymouth
$12.00
Ransom Old Tom
$15.00
St George Terroir
$15.00
Tanqueray
$14.00
Beefeater Gin
$12.00Out of stock
Bacardi
$8.00
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Dr Bird
$8.00
Gosling's
$8.00
Mount Gay
$8.00
Old Line Rum
$10.00
Casamigos Blanco
$14.00
Casamigas Reposado
$19.00
Cuervo Gold
$8.00
Don Julio Anejo
$18.00
Espolon
$10.00
Patron Silver
$15.00
Patron Reposado
$16.00
Patron Anejo
$17.00
El Buho Mezcal
$11.00
Basil Hayden's
$17.00
Blanton's
$20.00
Buffalo Trace
$13.00
Buliett Rye
$9.50
Crown Royal
$10.00
Elijah Craig Rye
$13.00
Epoch Rye
$14.00
Four Roses
$14.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Jeffersons VO
$19.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Knob Creek
$18.00
Makers Mark
$14.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$14.00
Sagamore
$15.00
Sazerac Rye
$13.00
Whistle Pig 10
$26.00
Woodford Reserve
$16.00
Willet Bourbon
$15.00
Dalmore 15
$38.00
Dewars
$8.50
Glenmorangie
$14.00
Jameson Irish whiskey
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$13.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$51.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$10.00
Lagavulin
$21.00
Laphroaig 10
$16.00
Macallan 12
$25.00
Macallan 15
$88.00
Macallan 18
$108.00
Oban
$22.00
Talisker Storm
$20.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$9.00
Aperol
$8.00
Bailey's
$8.00
Campari
$8.00
Creme de Cassis
$8.00
Chambord
$8.00
Chartreuse, Green
$15.00
Chartreuse, Green VEP
$36.00
Chartreuse, Yellow
$16.00
China china
$12.00
Cointreau
$11.00
Dom Benedictine
$10.00
Dubonnet Rouge
$8.00
Giffard Elderflower
$12.00
Grand Marnier
$14.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Lillet Blanc
$8.00
Lillet Rosè
$8.00
Luna Amaro
$14.00
Noilly Prat
$7.00
Pernod
$10.00
Pimm's
$8.00
Sambuca
$8.00
Suze
$9.00
Tempus Moka Coffee
$15.00
Calvados
$14.00
Drz Assemblage 12yr
$21.00
Drz Ch de Gaube 71
$101.00
Drz de Lahitte 81
$68.00
Drz Dom du Martin 01
$40.00
Drz Reiston 04
$38.00
E&J Brandy
$10.00
Hine Single Cask
$35.00
Hine VSOP
$18.50
Massenez Cassis
$8.50
Massenez Mirabelle
$15.00
Massenez Poire Williams
$18.00
Pierre Ferrand Cognac, 1840
$11.00
Tesseron 29
$199.00
Tesseron 53
$92.00
Tesseron 76
$35.00
Tesseron 90
$21.00
Tesseron XO Passion
$90.00
House Cocktails
Cocktails
Mocktail
$7.00
Shirley Temple
$5.00
Aperol Spritz
$10.00
Bay Breeze
$12.00
Black Eyed Susan
$16.00
Champagne Cocktail
$14.00
Chocolate Martini
$15.00Out of stock
Espresso Martini
$15.00
French 75
$14.00
Irish Coffee
$13.00
Kir
$11.00
Kir Royale
$12.00
Lemon Drop
$14.00
Long Island Ice Tea
$15.00
Mimosa
$12.00
MintJuliep
$14.00
Vesper
$15.00
White Russian
$14.00
Beer
Sparkling BTG
Whites BTG
Reds BTG
Beaujolais - R
$14.00
Louis Rouge - R
$13.00
Villard-X
$13.00
Mondesir -X
$11.00
Ch. dAiguilhe 19 - x
$19.00
Prunier Bourg - G
$16.00
Beaujolais, 3oz - R
$7.00
Louis Rouge, 3oz -R
$6.50
Villard, 3oz -X
$6.50
Mondesir, 3oz. - X
$5.50
Ch. dAiguilhe 19, 3oz. - X
$9.50
Prunier Bourg, 3oz. - G
$8.00
Dubois Bourg, 3oz. - G
$9.50Out of stock
Dubois Bourg - G
$19.00Out of stock
Dessert Wines BTG
Banyuls, 3oz - C
$12.00
Baltimore Madeira, 3oz. - C
$16.00
Durban BdV, 3oz - C
$14.00
Fonseca, 3oz - C
$12.00
Graham's 20, 3oz - C
$27.00
Graham's 30, 3oz - C
$39.00
Sauternes, 3oz - C
$26.00
Taylor 10, 3oz - C
$17.00
Banyuls, 1.5oz - C
$6.00
Baltimore Madeira, 1.5oz. - C
$8.00Out of stock
Durban BdV, 1.5oz - C
$7.00
Fonseca, 1.5oz - C
$6.00
Graham's 20, 1.5oz - C
$13.50
Graham's 30, 1.5oz - C
$19.50
Sauternes, 1.5oz - C
$13.00
Taylor 10, 1.5oz - C
$8.50
Happy Hour BTG
50s/60s
65 Gosset GR Brut - F
$144.00
66 Sipp Mack Rose - F
$76.00
67 Capdepon Limoux - F
$48.00
68 Lanson Pere Fils- F
$108.00
58 Michel Muscadet 18 BTL - R
$36.00
60 Gassman Auxerrois - R
$72.00Out of stock
62 Fussiacus St. Veran 20 - G
$68.00
63 Bellevue Sauv Blanc - R
$36.00
69 Aphillthanes CDR Blanc 20 - R
$56.00
64 Pigoudet Premiere Rose - R
$40.00Out of stock
51 Chers Beajolais 20 - R
$56.00
52 Ch d Aiguilhe BTL 19 - X
$76.00
53 Louis Rouge BTL- R
$52.00
54 Dubois Cote d'Or BTL 20 - G
$76.00
56 Villard de Sereines Syrah 20-X
$52.00
55 Mondesir 19 - X
$44.00
62 Lamblin Bourgogne Blanc 20 - G
$56.00Out of stock
8666 Antech Rose - F
$56.00Out of stock
50 Prunier Boug BTL 18 - G
$64.00
100s/200s
101a Fortia Blanc HALF - R
$50.00
101b Morey CM Embrazees 19 - G
$160.00
102 Marcoux CDP Blanc 19 - R
$150.00
103a Bridday Bouzeron 20 - G
$72.00
104a Burn Riesling 19 - R
$45.00
104b Courcel Blanc 15 - G
$75.00Out of stock
105a Cordier Vire Clesse VV 18 - G
$80.00
105b Malartic Blanc HALF - R
$87.00
106 Carillon PM Champ Gain 20 - G
$345.00
107a Roquefort Petit Sale 21 - R
$46.00
107b Servin GC Les Clos 19 - G
$180.00
108 Reverdy Sancerre 21 - R
$58.00
109a Chevalier Blanc - R
$90.00
109b Henri Perrusset MV 20 - G
$46.00
110 Reynaud Viognier Monestiers 18 - R
$53.00
111 Sabon CDP Blanc 19 - R
$120.00
112a Carillon PM Perrieres 20 - G
$445.00
112b Brochard Chablis Fourchaume 20 - G
$114.00Out of stock
113a Collotte Marsannay Rose 21 - R
$48.00
113b Rousset Crozes Herm VV 19 - R
$79.00
114a Bachelet C-M Enceg 19 - G
$195.00
114b Jadot Gagey Bouzeron 20 - G
$65.00
115 Latour CM Demoiselles- G
$644.00
116a Champalou Vouvray 21 - R
$48.00
116b De Moor Chablis Milieu 19 - G
$198.00
117 Mellot Sancerre - R
$99.00
118a Dom Mandeliere Petit Chablis 20 - G
$64.00
118b Latour Corton Charlemagne 18 - G
$418.00
119 Respide Blanc 18 - R
$52.00
120a Brocard Chablis 20 - G
$63.00
120b Villebois Menetou-Salon 20 - R
$50.00
121a Dom de la Grange des Peres 16 - X
$378.00
121b Chavy PM Champs Gains 19 - G
$240.00
122a Massiac Sauv. Blanc 20 - R
$30.00
122b Brocard Chablis Montee de Tonnerre 19 - G
$138.00
123a Charvin CDP Blanc 19 - R
$138.00
123b Cordier PF VV 19 - G
$135.00
124 Lagarde Tourraine 20 - R
$27.00
125 Uroulat Cuvee Marie 17 - R
$58.00
126 Feuillat Juillot Mont 18 - G
$62.00
127 Servin GC Bougros 19 - G
$172.00
128 Chevalier GC Blanc - R
$248.00
129a Carillon PM 20 - G
$241.00
129b Gaillard St Peray 20 - R
$62.00
130a Malartic Blanc - R
$159.00
130b B-R CdP Blanc - R
$105.00
131a Bichot Meursault 20 - G
$126.00
131b Guillemot Michel Vire Clesse 19 - G
$75.00
201H Simone Rose 20 - R
$148.00
202a Bernard Gripa St Joseph Blanc 19 - G
$105.00
202b Bachelet St Aubin 19 - G
$150.00
203 Glantenay Volnay Brouillards 18 - G
$198.00
204 Rossignol Boug 17 - G
$63.00
205a Glantenay Volnay 18 - G
$150.00
205b Prunier St Aubin 1er Cru 19 - G
$127.00
206a Bouzereau Puligny 18 - G
$192.00
206b Fortia CDP Blanc 750ml 20 - R
$87.00
207a Voillot Pommard Perezolles 18 - G
$318.00
207b Glantenay Cote dOR 19 - G
$96.00
208a Mongerard Mugneret Bourg Rouge 19 - G
$69.00
208b Doreau Monthelie 20 - G
$100.00
209a Simone Blanc - R
$142.00
209b Carillon PM Macherelles 20 - G
$300.00
210a Drouhin Vos Rom 19 - G
$220.00
210b Magnien CdNuits Villages 20 - G
$102.00
211a Simone Rose 19- R
$148.00
211b Glantenay Pommard Riotte 19 - G
$194.00
212a Henri Gouges NSG CdPorrets 17 - G
$519.00
212b Gelin Clos de Meixvelle 19 - G
$196.00
213a Magnien VR VV 20 - G
$222.00
213b Hubert Lignier MSD Riotte 19 - G
$396.00
214a Glantenay Volnay Chenes 19 - G
$300.00
214b Voillot Fremiets 20 - G
$172.00
215 Hubert Bouz C-M Blanchots 18 - G
$195.00
216a Voillot Pommard VV 20 - G
$172.00
216b Dom de la Grange des Peres 16 MAG - G
$750.00
217a Forey V-R 19 - G
$290.00
217b Bouvier Marsannay Champs 17 - G
$120.00
218 Camuzet Volnay 19 - G
$166.00
219a Gouges NSG 19 - G
$195.00
219b Magnien Fixin 20 - G
$112.00
220a Dugat Gev Chamb 19 - G
$358.00
220b Hubert Lignier CM 19 - G
$304.00
221a Rene La Quin Santenay 20 - G
$80.00
221b Gouges NSG Clos de Porrets 19 - G
$243.00
222 Glantenay Volnay Santenots 18 - G
$240.00
223a Gelin Fixin 19 - G
$132.00
223b Magnien Gev Cham Seuv 20 - G
$152.00
224 Collotte Fixin Crais 18 - G
$116.00
225a Jadot Les Drazeys CM 19 - G
$177.00
225b Thibault LB Grandes Chaillots 19 - G
$92.00
226a Clos des Lambrays GC 17 - G
$780.00
226b Hubert Lignier Vougeot GC 19 - G
$918.00
227 Drouhin Gev Chambertin 19 - G
$160.00
228a Henri Gouges NSG CdPorrets 18 - G
$245.00
228b Voillot Bourg 20 - G
$100.00Out of stock
229 Courcel Pommard Epenots 17 - G
$330.00
230 Voillot Pommard Epenots 18 - G
$318.00
300s/400s
301a Gavignet NSG 20 - G
$141.00
301b Glantenay Volnay Brouillards 19 - G
$224.00
302a Dugat Py VR VV 10 - G
$290.00
302b Burn Gewurtz GC 16 - R
$95.00
303a Gassman PN 16 - R
$64.00
303b Voillot Volnay VV 20 - G
$161.00
304a Collotte Marsannay En Combereau 19 - G
$98.00
304b Glantenay Pommard Rugiens 18 - G
$288.00
305a Clos de Caillou Rsv 00 - X
$226.00
305b Dom Rion Chorey VV 20 - G
$99.00
306a Zind-Humbrect HALF - R
$201.00
306b Koehly - R
$196.00
307b Camuzet Fixin 19 - G
$144.00
307b Usseglio Freres CDP 03 - X
$225.00
308a Vieux Donjon Blanc 20 - R
$141.00
308b Sipp Gewurz VT -R
$129.00
309a Collotte Marsannay Clos de Jeu 19 - G
$94.00
309b Dugat Py G-C Cuvee Roy 19 - G
$483.00
310a Leon Boesch 1L 20 - R
$40.00
310b Fuchs Aux/PB 20 - R
$42.00
311 Voillot Volnay Fremiets 19 - G
$231.00
312a Sipp Mack Riesling - R
$38.00
312b Villard Condrieu 19 - R
$180.00
401 Bouland Morgon Schiste 15 - G
$104.00
402 Negly La Porte du Ciel 98 - X
$274.00Out of stock
403 Durban BDV Half 19- R
$28.00
404 Baumard 08 - R
$150.00
405 Juracon 10 - R
$130.00
406 Chers Moulin - R
$54.00
407a Chermette Fleurie Poncie 20 - R
$64.00
407b d'Aup Lou Maset - X
$44.00
408a Clos Savignac - X
$60.00
408b Dom Mandeliere Chablis 20 - G
$70.00
409a Carbonnieux HALF - R
$54.00
409b dAupilhac Cocalieres 19 - X
$82.00
410a Tempier Bandol Rose 21 - R
$112.00
411 Chers Julienas 19 - R
$40.00
412 Foillard Morgon Cote du Py
$117.00
413a BARO - R
$24.00
413b Prunier Bourg PN 18 - G
$49.00
414a Camuzet Fixin Clos du Chapitre 19 - G
$210.00
414b Fargues Sauternes 96 - R
$224.00
415 Vial-Mag Banyuls - R
$52.00
416 Chermette Origine 20- R
$44.00
417a Voillot Champans 20 - G
$268.00
417b Ch Justices Sauternes 18 - C
$60.00
418 Huet Vouvray Moellux 20 - R
$96.00
419a Negly La Porte du Ciel 97 - X
$418.00
419b Delecheneau - R
$44.00
420 Jurancon 16 - R
$81.00
421 Bouland Morgan Bellevue 20 - G
$84.00
422 Clos Baste - X
$62.00
423a Negly La Porte du Ciel 01 MAG - X
$735.00
423b Clos des Truffiers 01 MAG - X
$840.00
424a Clos des Truffiers Max 97 - X
$508.00
424b Grange des Peres Rouge 16 - X
$360.00
425 Doisy Sauternes HALF 16 - C
$68.00
426 Negly La Porte du Ciel 01 - X
$307.00
427a Collotte G-C Evocelles 19 - G
$165.00Out of stock
427b Simone Rouge 17 - X
$132.00
428a Fontareche Corbieres VV 19 - X
$26.00
428b Negly La Porte du Ciel 06 - X
$251.00Out of stock
429a Prieur Brunet Santenay Malad 20 - G
$109.00
429b Amirault Quartenons 16 - X
$68.00Out of stock
430 Glantenay Volnay Clos de Chenes 18 - G
$248.00
431 Clos des Truffiers 01 - X
$337.00
432 Negly La Porte du Ciel 00 - X
$344.00
433 Negly La Porte du Ciel 07 - X
$289.00
434 dAupilhac Le Carignan 19
$100.00
435 Rapet SLB Aux Fournaux 19 - G
$135.00
500s/600s/700s
501 Canon 1er GC 18 - X
$374.00
502a Rossignol Volnay 1.5L 15- G
$414.00
502b Bois de Boursan Felix 98 - X
$266.00
503a Haut Brisson 18 - X
$83.00
503b Charvin 98 - X
$248.00
504a Olivier Hillaire Petits 10 MAG - X
$393.00
504b Clos St Jean CDP 07 - X
$230.00
505 Usseglio Freres 00 - X
$303.00
506aH Jadot Ezcheaux 09 - G
$420.00
506b Sang des Cailloux Lopy 20 - X
$120.00
507 Charbonniere Perdrix CDP 16 - X
$144.00
508a Ch St Pierre 19 - X
$159.00
508b Sabon Secret 99 - X
$390.00
509a M Chapoutier L Meal 99 - X
$375.00
509b Ogier Belle Helene 99 - X
$1,236.00
510a Vieille Julienne Reserve 99 - X
$260.00
510b Usseglio Freres CDP 01 - X
$301.00
511 Rauzan Segla 17 - X
$256.00
512a Marcoux VV 03 - X
$416.00
512b Butte d Or C-H 19 - X
$70.00
513 Sabon Secret 01 - X
$340.00
514a Lambrays MSD 11 - G
$311.00
514b Forey Vougeot 19 MAG - G
$972.00
515a Sabon Secret 03 MAG - X
$1,452.00
515b Hospices Beaune Mazis 05 MAG - G
$1,290.00
516a M. Chapoutier Pavillon 97 - X
$380.00
516b Vieille Julienne Reserve 00 - X
$430.00
517 Gelin GC Meixvelle 18 - G
$178.00
518 V Julienne Hauts Lieux 17 - X
$187.00
519a M Chapoutier L Oree 99 -R
$300.00
519b Drouhin SLB 19 - G
$102.00
601a Duhart Milon 19 - X
$220.00
601b MdB Chaussynette 20 - R
$29.00
602 Ducluzu - X
$68.00
603 Plan Pegau 17-18-19
$50.00
604 Respide Medeville Rouge - X
$84.00
605a Olivier Hillaire Classique 14 - X
$93.00
605b Clos Sixte Lirac 18 - X
$50.00
606 Joanin Becot - X
$82.00
607 Antonins Bdx - X
$32.00Out of stock
608 Sabon CDP Olivets 18 - X
$110.00
609a Cristia CDP 19 - X
$100.00
609b Rasteau, Aphillanthes 19 - X
$58.00
610a Sabon Prestige CDP 17 - X
$180.00
610b AJ Ventoux Gelinottes 20 - R
$26.00
611a GresVincent CdR - R
$34.00
611b Malartic Rouge 19 - X
$139.00
612 Olivier Hilaire CDP Petits 15 - X
$209.00
612b Rousset Crozes-Herm 20 - X
$56.00
613a Florane Rouge - R
$27.00
613bH Pailleres Gigondas Diable 19 - X
$108.00
614a MdB Chaussynette 18 - R
$27.00Out of stock
614b Caillou Garrigue 19 - X
$59.00
615 Clos Fourtet 15 - X
$448.00
616 Bruyeres Georges Reynaud 18 - X
$75.00
617a Collotte Fixin Champstions 19 - G
$114.00
617b Olivier Hillaire CDR VV 19 - R
$33.00
618a VieuxDonjon CdP - X
$140.00
618b Trignon Gigondas 15 - X
$80.00
619a Carms Haut Brion 18 - X
$557.00
619b Beaucastel CDP 06 - X
$270.00
620a MdBois 17 CdP - X
$117.00
620b Gour de Chaule Gigondas 19 - X
$82.00
621 Marcoux Chateauneuf dPape 18 - X
$180.00
622 M Chapoutier Pavillon 99 - X
$450.00
623 V Julienne Hauts Leiux 19 - X
$186.00
624 Feytit Clinet 18 - X
$209.00
625a Faugeres GC 16- X
$156.00
625b Magnien Chambolle Musginy Arg 20 - G
$202.00
626a Sablet CdR - R
$36.00
626b Bosquet de Papes Chante le Merle 19 - X
$166.00
627a Cons Lirac - X
$51.00
627b Beaucastel Coudoulet 20 - X
$69.00
628 Carmes Haut Brion 16 - X
$329.00
701a MdBois 12 CdP - X
$96.00Out of stock
701b Janasse VV 17- X
$195.00
702 Magnien Bourg 20 - G
$72.00
703 Sabon Secret 00 - X
$331.00
704a Sabon Secret CDP 17 - X
$366.00
704b Dom Marcoux VV CDP 00 - X
$300.00
705a Magnien MSD 20 - G
$142.00
705b Raffault Chinon 20 - R
$36.00
706a Cap de Faugeres BTL- X
$67.00
706b Cru Monplasir 20 - X
$49.00
707 Gelin Fixin 18 - G
$118.00
708 V Julienne Trois Sources 19 - X
$151.00
709a Saint Cosme CR 98 - X
$250.00
709b Faugeres 19 - X
$115.00
710 Pegau Capo 00 - X
$986.00
711a Stehlin Sablet CDR 19 - X
$52.00
711b Faugeres GC 15 - X
$174.00
712a Ch Poujeaux Medoc 19 - X
$86.00Out of stock
712b Dom Janasse 03 - X
$225.00
713a Consonniere CDP 19 - X
$73.00
713b Ch Sales 18 MAG - X
$400.00
714 Ducru Beaucaillou 95 - X
$410.00
715 Charvin CDP Rouge 19 - X
$150.00
716a Leoville Poyferre 18 - X
$337.00
716b Carmes de Haut Brion 14 - X
$359.00
717 Tertre Roteboeuf 95 - X
$440.00
718 Ch LEvangile 95 MAG - X
$1,190.00
719 Lafite Rothschild 98 - X
$1,340.00
800s
800 E-O VP NV - R
$352.00
801 Willm BdB - F
$35.00
802 Sipp Mack Cremant - F
$51.00
803 Rodez Rose NV - F
$210.00
804 Guy Larmandier Rose - F
$124.00
805 Fourny BdB - F
$120.00
806 Vincey Rose - F
$90.00
807 Larmandier - R
$141.00
808 Gonet BdN - R
$135.00
809 Billecart - F
$132.00
810 Gonet Rose - F
$156.00
811 Lilbert - F
$150.00
812 Pol Roger - F
$149.00
813 Geoff Rose - R
$160.00
814 Billecart Rose - F
$207.00
815 E-O Tradition - R
$222.00
816 Geoff Expression Brut - F
$107.00
817 Huet Vouvray Brut 15 - F
$70.00Out of stock
817 Huet Vouvray Brut 17 - F
$76.00Out of stock
818 E- O Vignes Vrigny NV- R
$212.00
819 Coutier GC Rose Brut - F
$120.00
820 E-O Blanc de Noir NV - R
$622.00
822 Rodez Cuvee Crayeres - F
$180.00
823 E-O 08 - R
$568.00
824 Rodez BdN - F
$225.00
825 E- O 12 - R
$622.00
826 Laurent Perrier Grand Siecle - R
$318.00
827 Ulysse Collin Maillon - R
$261.00
828 Bollinger - R
$158.00
829 Coutier Blanc Tradition - F
$105.00
830 Billecart Francois Brut 02 - R
$600.00
831 Agrapart Xtra Brut 7 Crus - F
$160.00
900s/1000s
900 Troplong Mondot BALTHAZAR 98 - X
$5,616.00
901 Pegau CDP 00 MAG - X
$330.00
902 Granges des Peres Rouge 16 MAG - X
$720.00
1000 Guigal Turque - X
$900.00
1001 Guigal Voto - X
$1,006.00
1002 Olivet Papet CDP 98 - X
$202.00Out of stock
1003 Pegau Cuvee de Capo 03 - X
$1,406.00
1004 Ambroise Corton GC Rognet 05 - G
$350.00
1005H Jadot GC Clos Saint Jacques 09 - G
$340.00
1006H Latour Corton GC 02 - G
$220.00
1007 PC Boisrenard CDP 98 - X
$200.00Out of stock
1008 Latour Chambertain Heritiers 09 - G
$700.00
1009 Vieux Certan 1982 - X
$1,149.00
1010 Clinet 08 - X
$408.00
1020 Cuvee Vatican CDP Rsv Six 01 - X
$200.00
1022 Pavie Macquin 03 - X
$390.00
1011 Gelin Fixin 1er Clos Napoleon 19 - G
$224.00
86'd
86108 Ferret Pouilly Fuisse 19 - G
$98.00Out of stock
86616b Boiron CDR 17 - R
$35.00Out of stock
86055 Aiguilhe Querre BTL 18 - X
$52.00Out of stock
Aigulhe - X
$13.00Out of stock
Aigulhe, 3oz - X
$6.50Out of stock
86129a Carillon PM 2019 - G
$174.00Out of stock
86212b Mongereard Mugneret Narbantons 19 - G
$147.00Out of stock
86601b Consonniere CDP 11 - X
$90.00Out of stock
86821 E-O Xtra Brut GC Rose - R
$351.00Out of stock
86310b Fuchs Aux - R
$42.00Out of stock
86412b Fenouillet - R
$29.00Out of stock
86301a Drouhin CdBeaune 19 - G
$68.00
86103b Graville Lacoste Bdx Blanc 20 - R
$42.00Out of stock
86131 Bachelet Bourg 19 - G
$90.00Out of stock
86223b Matrot Bourg Rouge 19 - G
$75.00Out of stock
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Located in Sparks, Maryland, The Milton Inn is a 281-year-old fieldstone house lauded as one of Maryland’s historic treasures. Inspired by old French hunting lodges, the fully restored and reimagined country retreat is a haven of elegant comfort. Owned and operated by the award-winning Foreman Wolf group and led by chef and co-owner Chris Scanga, The Milton Inn boasts amazing food and an impeccable cellar.
Location
14833 York Rd, Sparks Glencoe, MD 21152
Gallery
