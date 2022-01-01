Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Mine Tavern 14 Public Square

14 Public Square

Nelsonville, OH 45764

Apps & Bites

American (Fresh Cut) Fries - Basket

$3.50

Our very own house cut fries, cooked to the perfect crispness and great to pair with any meal. No hard worker should go without a potato in the pot!

Half Basket Of Fries

$2.00

Loaded American Cheese Fries - Basket

$7.50

The best fries ever with a unique chilli blend on top, this flavor-packed combo is like a blast of TNT.

Seasoned Curly Fries

Seasoned Curly Fries

Truly the taste of Nelsonville, you'll want to get our crispy seasoned fries by the bucketload once you've bitten into just one loop. Goes great with anything!

Deep Fried Pickles

Deep Fried Pickles

$5.25

A handful of our famously craved fried pickles, they'll have you fittin' for a dip and cold beer to balance all the taste.

Cheese Sticks (Mozzarella, 4)

Cheese Sticks (Mozzarella, 4)

$5.25

Our cheese sticks will melt in your mouth, makes a great addition to every meal or stand on their own. Great with marinara on the side!

Crispy Chicken Tenders (3)

$5.25

Fresh and juicy, our Chicken Tenders are the obvious choice if you're looking for something tasty to fill you up on the go.

Deep Fried Cauliflower

$5.25

More on the mild end of our fried pieces, The Mine Tavern's cauliflower will surprised you with a unique texture blending crisp and soft, perfect for anyone who wants a side that's gentle going down.

Golden Battered Onion Rings

Golden Battered Onion Rings

$5.25

You may need to protect your plate from the other diggers when the smell of these fresh onion rings hit the air! Don't miss out on one of the Mine Tavern's favorite sides.

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$5.25

Surprisingly juicy, expectedly tasty! These fried bites will burst in your mouth and bring more excitement to your entire meal.

Four Way Sampler

$10.75

A platter of 3 Crispy Chicken Tenders, 3 Cheese Sticks mixed with Deep Fried Mushrooms & Cauliflower. Great for sharing, but after one bite, you may want it all for yourself.

Dip & Sauces

$0.50

Ranch, Blu Cheese, Honey Mustard, BBQ, Marinara, Boom Boom

Salads & Soups

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$6.50

Our signature salad comes packed with Ham, Turkey, Cheese, optional Bell Peppers, Onion, Tomato, Croutons, and makes for a great meal any time of the day.

Side Salad

$4.25

A great pair with any dish, our side salad comes with Bell Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Cheese, and Croutons.

Sandwiches

Mine Burger

Mine Burger

$7.75

A real Miner's meal, this original burger provides 2 juicy patties with salami, as well as 3 cheeses and grilled onion to give a savory swing of flavor that will keep your pickaxe pounding.

Single Mine Burger

$6.75

All the taste of our famous Mine Burger with one less beef patty, you can still expect all the flavor from 3 cheeses, salami, onion, and our special Spicy Mayo.

Cheeseburger

$5.75

The best burgers in town are even better with a slice of cheese! Our special hand-pattied burgers come any way you like them.

Hamburger

$5.50

Mouth-watering patties pressed by hand, arrange for any toppings you like and brace yourself for the best burger in town.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.25

A classic combo with the Mine Tavern twist, our succulent Mushroom Swiss Burger is perfect with any brisk beverage.

Miner's Melt

$6.75

A Bite like striking gold, our hot and spicy original sandwich is like a Mine Burger meets the taste of a Philly Cheese Steak & San Francisco Melt all at once.

Veggie Burger

$5.75Out of stock

Even a Miner can have a more plant-based palate, so we've got veggie burgers for you to decorate with all you could want, ready to fire up and hit your plate.

Our Famous Fish Tail

$7.75

While you won't find a true mine at sea, we're bringing the sea to the Mine Tavern with a taste of the ocean to change things up. We fry our fish to perfection and put it on a sub bun for you to dress however you like!

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

A straight-forward sandwich of cheese on Texas Toast, but not lacking in flavor! No place would be complete without a Grilled Cheese for those seeking a simple lunch.

Toasted Club Sandwich

$7.00

A refined flavor for a refined Miner, our Club comes stacked with American and Swiss Cheese, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, and Mayo, all beautifully squared for a delicate hold or to share with your Miner pals.

Mini - Mine Burger Slider

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
One of the oldest Tavern's in Ohio, Operating since 1842. Best Beers and Burgers around!

14 Public Square, Nelsonville, OH 45764

