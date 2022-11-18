Restaurant header imageView gallery

Deanwood Deli 4505 Sheriff Rd NE

No reviews yet

4505 Sheriff Road Northeast

Washington, DC 20019

Signature Sandwiches

Jive Turkey

Jive Turkey

$8.50

turkey breast / king sauce / cheddar cheese / lettuce / tomato / brioche bun

Chicken Salad Melt

Chicken Salad Melt

$8.50

signature chicken salad / sharp provolone / lettuce / tomato / croissant

BLT

BLT

$7.50

bacon / lettuce / tomato / king sauce / white bread

Tuna Sandwich

$8.50

signature tuna salad / lettuce / tomato / brioche bun

The “Big Beef”

The “Big Beef”

$9.50

roast beef / sharp provolone / lettuce / tomato / king sauce / brioche bun

AW’s Veggie wrap

AW’s Veggie wrap

$7.25

spinach / roasted peppers / caramelized onions / buffalo chickpeas / spinach wrap

John Wall Ham Sandwich

John Wall Ham Sandwich

$8.50

ham / honey pineapple glaze / lettuce / brioche bun

Mr.Luke’s Fried Chicken Sandwich

Mr.Luke’s Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

fried chicken breast / lettuce / tomato / sweet chili mumbo sauce / brioche bun

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00+

“no filler” crab cake / lettuce / tomato / brioche bun

The “ Glizzy”

The “ Glizzy”

$4.50

¼ lb 8” beef dog / warm bun

MLK King Club

MLK King Club

$9.50

turkey breast / ham / bacon / pepper jack / king sauce / lettuce / tomato / white bread

Big Chair Beef Rueben

Big Chair Beef Rueben

$10.00

beef pastrami / sauerkraut / swiss cheese / rush dressing / marble rye bread

Marion Barry Salmon Cakes

Marion Barry Salmon Cakes

$10.00

pan seared salmon cakes / lettuce / white bread

Sides

Chips

Chips

$2.00

Sea Salt / Salt & Vinegar / BBQ / Funky Fusion / Sour Cream / Sriracha Honey / Jalapeno

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Potatoe Salad

$3.00

Fruit Salad

$3.00

Side salad

$6.00

Fries

$7.00

Wings

5 Wings ALL FLATS

$9.50

10 Wings ALL FLATS

$16.50

15 Wings ALL FLATS

$23.50

20 Wings ALL FLATS

$26.50

5 Wings

$8.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.00

Chefs Salad

$9.50

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.50

Salmon Cake Salad

$12.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

EXTRA Sauces

KETCHUP

$0.50

KING SAUCE

$0.50

MUSTARD

$0.50

JOHN WALL

$0.50

MAYO

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

HABANERO GLAZE

$0.50

LEMON PEPPER

$0.50

GARLIC PARMESEAN

$0.50

Lemonade

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottled Drinks

$3.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4505 Sheriff Road Northeast, Washington, DC 20019

Directions

