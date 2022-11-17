Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Moka Pot

42 Main Street

Antrim, NH 03440

Order Again

Parfaits

Passionfruit Parfait

$8.00

Greek yogurt, Passionfruit puree, Chia seeds, and topped with house made Whipped Cream.

Apple Pie Parfait

$8.00

Greek Yogurt, caramelized Apples, Apple Pie Crust crumbles, and topped with our house made Whipped Cream.

Eggs

Green Eggs & Ham

$4.00

2 Deviled Eggs filled with Guacamole and topped with Prosciutto.

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$3.00

A perfectly mixed, proofed, and baked plain bagel from New Yorker Bagels has several prime attributes that take it from ordinary to something you absolutely adore sinking your teeth into. Contains wheat.

French Toast Bagel

$3.00

This fresh, hand-rolled French Toast Bagel is now imitated, but was invented by the New Yorker Bagels craftsmen. The sweet and savory aroma of cinnamon fills the room upon toasting and is quickly becoming a favorite of kids and grown-up's alike! Contains wheat.

Everything Bagel

$3.00

A fresh everything New Yorker bagel is without a doubt the first thing you think of when you consider ordering bagels in New York or elsewhere. Contains wheat and sesame.

Apple Cinnamon Bagel

$3.00

The Apple Cinnamon Bagel is made with apples, raisins, and cinnamon and has the aroma and a hint of fresh-baked apple pie. Contains wheat.

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Our Blueberry Muffin is loaded with our special mixture of Wild Maine blueberries and Michigan cultivated blueberries for the best blueberry flavor and appeal. The juicy blueberries are complemented with bourbon vanilla and a perfect spice blend. Contains wheat, egg, and milk.

Cranberry Orange Walnut Muffin

$3.00

Sweet and tart whole Wisconsin cranberries, crunchy California walnuts, and low fat Greek yogurt are perfectly balanced with a subtle orange flavor in this super moist muffin. Contains wheat, egg, milk, and walnuts.

Loaves

Blueberry Loaf Cake

$3.00

Our blueberry loaf cake is loaded with our special mixture of Wild Maine and Michigan cultivated blueberries for the best flavor and appeal. The juicy blueberries are complemented with bourbon vanilla and a perfect spice blend mixed with sour cream creating a creamy textured loaf batter and baked fresh in house. Contains wheat, egg, and milk.

Banana Nut Loaf Cake

$3.00

Starting with a creamy sour-cream base, we add banana puree from Ecuador, large pieces of California walnuts, and a touch of molasses to make this a creamy textured loaf batter baked in house. Contains wheat, egg, milk, soy, and walnuts.

Apple Caramel Loaf Cake

$3.00

Juicy pieces of apple and caramel streusel bits are combined with a specially delicious and fragrant spice blend featuring Korintje cinnamon in a moist and flavorful loaf cake and topped with Gourmet Butter Streusel. Contains wheat, egg, and milk.

Whoopie Pies

Chocolate whoopie pie filled with your choice of our housemade whipped cream or pumpkin cream mix.
The Original Whoopie Pie

$3.00

Rich chocolate cake whoopie pie filled with a snow white dense crème and light vanilla flavor. Contains wheat, egg, milk, and soy.

Pumpkin Pie Whoopie Pie

$3.00

Rich chocolate cake whoopie pie filled with a snow white dense crème mixed with pumpkin puree and light vanilla flavor. Contains wheat, egg, milk, and soy.

Gluten Free Donuts

Old Fashioned Sugared Gluten Free Doughnut

$2.50

A classic plain doughnut covered with granulated sugar. Freedom Gluten Free™ Doughnuts are gluten free, dairy free, soy free, peanut free, and tree nut free doughnut treats. And they taste AMAZING! Certified Kosher. Contains egg.

Devil's Food Sugared Gluten Free Doughnut

$2.50

Rich and chocolaty doughnut covered with granulated sugar. Freedom Gluten Free™ Doughnuts are gluten free, dairy free, soy free, peanut free, and tree nut free doughnut treats. And they taste AMAZING! Certified Kosher. Contains egg.

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Rye sourdough toast topped with avocado, whipped ricotta, red onion, arugula, chia seeds and drizzled with honey.

Apple Fig Toast

$10.00

Rye sourdough toast topped with crisp apples, whipped ricotta, arugula, fig jam, Chia Seeds & a sweet honey drizzle.

Weekly Specials

Iced Lemon Loaf Cake

$3.00+

Espresso

All of Our Coffee is Sourced From Mill City Roasting.

Espresso

$2.50

Double Shot of Espresso.

Macchiato

$3.00

Traditional Style, Double Shot of Espresso Topped with Foam.

Cortado

$4.00

2oz Espresso and 2oz Steamed Milk.

Cappuccino

$4.75+

Espresso, Steamed Milk, & Foam.

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso & Hot Water.

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Espresso, Ice, and Water.

Latte

$4.75+

Espresso & Your Choice of Steamed Milk.

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Espresso, Ice, & Your Choice or Milk.

Coffee

Drip Hot Coffee

$2.00+

Java Tree Gourmet Coffee by Mill City Roasting. Dark, Medium, & Decaffeinated Blends.

Iced Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Java Tree Gourmet Coffee by Mill City Roasting. Brazil Oberon Medium Roast. Clean, Balanced, Nutty, with a Slight Fruity Finish.

Jo-To-Go

$19.00

96 oz Dispenser of Java Tree gourmet coffee by Mill City Roasting. Dark, Medium, & Decaffeinated Blends. Please allow 30 minute preparation time.

Tea

Loose Leaf Tea (Hot)

$3.50+

Choice of Green, Black, and Herbal Teas.

Iced Tea

$3.75+

Choose from Peaflower Blossom Green Tea, Masala Chai, and Apple Berry Herbal Tea.

Tea Lattes

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Masala Chai. Mem Tea's version of the famous spiced black Assam tea served throughout India has a hearty base that holds up well against the addition of their carefully sourced, blended spices. It's an incredibly well-balanced cup of tea that was made for milk and sugar.

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Masala Chai. Mem Tea's version of the famous spiced black Assam tea served throughout India has a hearty base that holds up well against the addition of their carefully sourced, blended spices. It's an incredibly well-balanced cup of tea that was made for milk and sugar.

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Mem Tea's Matcha made from a premium Japanese green tea this drink is rich and velvety with bright top notes of fresh spring vegetables.

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Mem Tea's Matcha made from a premium Japanese green tea this drink is rich and velvety with bright top notes of fresh spring vegetables.

London Fog Latte

$4.00+

Blue Flower Earl Grey by Mem Tea. This Sri Lankan tea blend flavored with bergamot oil and garnished with beautiful and edible blue cornflower petals, produces a bold, sweet, and flowery cup with heavy notes of citrus. It’s a classic English brew with an added flourish which is great for a morning cup.

Signature Lattes

Chai-Lie Brown Latte

$5.50+

Espresso, Masala Chai, Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Cookie Butter Syrup, & Your Choice of Milk.

Iced Chai-Lie Brown Latte

$5.75+

Espresso, Masala Chai, Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Cookie Butter Syrup, Ice & Your Choice of Milk.

The Great Pumpkin Latte

$5.50+

Espresso, Pumpkin Pie Sauce, Torani Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, Topped with Pumpkin Pie Powder & Your Choice of Milk.

Iced The Great Pumpkin Latte

$5.75+

Espresso, Pumpkin Pie Sauce, Torani Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, Ice, Topped with Pumpkin Pie Powder & Your Choice of Milk.

Pecan Papa Latte

$5.50+

Espresso, Butter Pecan, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup, Ghiradelli Caramel Sauce, Topped with Cinnamon Powder, & Your Choice of Milk.

Iced Pecan Papa Latte

$5.75+

Espresso, Butter Pecan, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup, Ghiradelli Caramel Sauce, Ice, Topped with Cinnamon Powder, & Your Choice of Milk.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce & Your Choice of Steamed Milk.

S'mores Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce, Cookie Butter, Toasted Marshmallow Syrup, & Your Choice of Steamed Milk.

Cheesecake Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Torani White Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Cheesecake Syrup, & Your Choice of Steamed Milk.

Smoothies

Apple Picking Smoothie

$8.00+

Sliced Apples, Torani Apple Syrup, Caramel Sauce, Honey, Apple Pie Powder, Topped with Cinnamon, Cardamom, & Your Choice of Milk.

Peanut Butta & Jella Smoothie

$8.00+

Sliced Bananas, Strawberries, Raspberries, Peanut Butter, & Your Choice of Milk

Hunky Hubby Smoothie

$8.00+

Espresso, Sliced Bananas, Nutella, & Your Choice of Milk.

Specials

Mokamisu Latte

$5.50+

Espresso, Tiramisu Syrup, Torani White Chocolate Sauce, Drizzled with Chocolate, Topped with Coco Powder, & Your Choice of Milk.

Iced Mokamisu Latte

$5.75+

Espresso, Tiramisu Syrup, Torani White Chocolate Sauce, Drizzled with Chocolate, Topped with Coco Powder, & Your Choice of Milk.

Mokaway Galaxy Tea

$4.50+

Iced Mokaway Galaxy Tea

$4.75+

Craft Roasted Specialty Grade Coffees

Decaffeinated Mexico

$13.00

Swiss water processed. Medium roast. 12 oz Java Tree gourmet coffee by Mill City Roasting. Ground upon request.

Brazil Estate Grown Oberon

$12.00

Clean, balanced, nutty, slight fruity finish. Medium roast. 12 oz. Java Tree gourmet coffee by Mill City Roasting. Ground upon request.

French Roast Dark

$12.00

Heavy dark roast flavor, sneaky clean slight earthy finish. Dark roast. 12 oz. Java Tree gourmet coffees by Mill City Roasting. Ground upon request.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open Monday - Saturday from 7:00 am - 4:00 pm, Kitchen closes at 2 pm, Closed Sundays

Location

42 Main Street, Antrim, NH 03440

Directions

