The Moka Pot
42 Main Street
Antrim, NH 03440
Parfaits
Bagels
Plain Bagel
A perfectly mixed, proofed, and baked plain bagel from New Yorker Bagels has several prime attributes that take it from ordinary to something you absolutely adore sinking your teeth into. Contains wheat.
French Toast Bagel
This fresh, hand-rolled French Toast Bagel is now imitated, but was invented by the New Yorker Bagels craftsmen. The sweet and savory aroma of cinnamon fills the room upon toasting and is quickly becoming a favorite of kids and grown-up's alike! Contains wheat.
Everything Bagel
A fresh everything New Yorker bagel is without a doubt the first thing you think of when you consider ordering bagels in New York or elsewhere. Contains wheat and sesame.
Apple Cinnamon Bagel
The Apple Cinnamon Bagel is made with apples, raisins, and cinnamon and has the aroma and a hint of fresh-baked apple pie. Contains wheat.
Muffins
Blueberry Muffin
Our Blueberry Muffin is loaded with our special mixture of Wild Maine blueberries and Michigan cultivated blueberries for the best blueberry flavor and appeal. The juicy blueberries are complemented with bourbon vanilla and a perfect spice blend. Contains wheat, egg, and milk.
Cranberry Orange Walnut Muffin
Sweet and tart whole Wisconsin cranberries, crunchy California walnuts, and low fat Greek yogurt are perfectly balanced with a subtle orange flavor in this super moist muffin. Contains wheat, egg, milk, and walnuts.
Loaves
Blueberry Loaf Cake
Our blueberry loaf cake is loaded with our special mixture of Wild Maine and Michigan cultivated blueberries for the best flavor and appeal. The juicy blueberries are complemented with bourbon vanilla and a perfect spice blend mixed with sour cream creating a creamy textured loaf batter and baked fresh in house. Contains wheat, egg, and milk.
Banana Nut Loaf Cake
Starting with a creamy sour-cream base, we add banana puree from Ecuador, large pieces of California walnuts, and a touch of molasses to make this a creamy textured loaf batter baked in house. Contains wheat, egg, milk, soy, and walnuts.
Apple Caramel Loaf Cake
Juicy pieces of apple and caramel streusel bits are combined with a specially delicious and fragrant spice blend featuring Korintje cinnamon in a moist and flavorful loaf cake and topped with Gourmet Butter Streusel. Contains wheat, egg, and milk.
Whoopie Pies
The Original Whoopie Pie
Rich chocolate cake whoopie pie filled with a snow white dense crème and light vanilla flavor. Contains wheat, egg, milk, and soy.
Pumpkin Pie Whoopie Pie
Rich chocolate cake whoopie pie filled with a snow white dense crème mixed with pumpkin puree and light vanilla flavor. Contains wheat, egg, milk, and soy.
Gluten Free Donuts
Old Fashioned Sugared Gluten Free Doughnut
A classic plain doughnut covered with granulated sugar. Freedom Gluten Free™ Doughnuts are gluten free, dairy free, soy free, peanut free, and tree nut free doughnut treats. And they taste AMAZING! Certified Kosher. Contains egg.
Devil's Food Sugared Gluten Free Doughnut
Rich and chocolaty doughnut covered with granulated sugar. Freedom Gluten Free™ Doughnuts are gluten free, dairy free, soy free, peanut free, and tree nut free doughnut treats. And they taste AMAZING! Certified Kosher. Contains egg.
Toasts
Weekly Specials
Espresso
Espresso
Double Shot of Espresso.
Macchiato
Traditional Style, Double Shot of Espresso Topped with Foam.
Cortado
2oz Espresso and 2oz Steamed Milk.
Cappuccino
Espresso, Steamed Milk, & Foam.
Americano
Espresso & Hot Water.
Iced Americano
Espresso, Ice, and Water.
Latte
Espresso & Your Choice of Steamed Milk.
Iced Latte
Espresso, Ice, & Your Choice or Milk.
Coffee
Drip Hot Coffee
Java Tree Gourmet Coffee by Mill City Roasting. Dark, Medium, & Decaffeinated Blends.
Iced Drip Coffee
Java Tree Gourmet Coffee by Mill City Roasting. Brazil Oberon Medium Roast. Clean, Balanced, Nutty, with a Slight Fruity Finish.
Jo-To-Go
96 oz Dispenser of Java Tree gourmet coffee by Mill City Roasting. Dark, Medium, & Decaffeinated Blends. Please allow 30 minute preparation time.
Tea
Tea Lattes
Chai Tea Latte
Masala Chai. Mem Tea's version of the famous spiced black Assam tea served throughout India has a hearty base that holds up well against the addition of their carefully sourced, blended spices. It's an incredibly well-balanced cup of tea that was made for milk and sugar.
Iced Chai Tea Latte
Masala Chai. Mem Tea's version of the famous spiced black Assam tea served throughout India has a hearty base that holds up well against the addition of their carefully sourced, blended spices. It's an incredibly well-balanced cup of tea that was made for milk and sugar.
Matcha Latte
Mem Tea's Matcha made from a premium Japanese green tea this drink is rich and velvety with bright top notes of fresh spring vegetables.
Iced Matcha Latte
Mem Tea's Matcha made from a premium Japanese green tea this drink is rich and velvety with bright top notes of fresh spring vegetables.
London Fog Latte
Blue Flower Earl Grey by Mem Tea. This Sri Lankan tea blend flavored with bergamot oil and garnished with beautiful and edible blue cornflower petals, produces a bold, sweet, and flowery cup with heavy notes of citrus. It’s a classic English brew with an added flourish which is great for a morning cup.
Signature Lattes
Chai-Lie Brown Latte
Espresso, Masala Chai, Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Cookie Butter Syrup, & Your Choice of Milk.
Iced Chai-Lie Brown Latte
Espresso, Masala Chai, Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Cookie Butter Syrup, Ice & Your Choice of Milk.
The Great Pumpkin Latte
Espresso, Pumpkin Pie Sauce, Torani Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, Topped with Pumpkin Pie Powder & Your Choice of Milk.
Iced The Great Pumpkin Latte
Espresso, Pumpkin Pie Sauce, Torani Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, Ice, Topped with Pumpkin Pie Powder & Your Choice of Milk.
Pecan Papa Latte
Espresso, Butter Pecan, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup, Ghiradelli Caramel Sauce, Topped with Cinnamon Powder, & Your Choice of Milk.
Iced Pecan Papa Latte
Espresso, Butter Pecan, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup, Ghiradelli Caramel Sauce, Ice, Topped with Cinnamon Powder, & Your Choice of Milk.
Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce & Your Choice of Steamed Milk.
S'mores Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce, Cookie Butter, Toasted Marshmallow Syrup, & Your Choice of Steamed Milk.
Cheesecake Hot Chocolate
Torani White Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Cheesecake Syrup, & Your Choice of Steamed Milk.
Smoothies
Apple Picking Smoothie
Sliced Apples, Torani Apple Syrup, Caramel Sauce, Honey, Apple Pie Powder, Topped with Cinnamon, Cardamom, & Your Choice of Milk.
Peanut Butta & Jella Smoothie
Sliced Bananas, Strawberries, Raspberries, Peanut Butter, & Your Choice of Milk
Hunky Hubby Smoothie
Espresso, Sliced Bananas, Nutella, & Your Choice of Milk.
Specials
Mokamisu Latte
Espresso, Tiramisu Syrup, Torani White Chocolate Sauce, Drizzled with Chocolate, Topped with Coco Powder, & Your Choice of Milk.
Iced Mokamisu Latte
Espresso, Tiramisu Syrup, Torani White Chocolate Sauce, Drizzled with Chocolate, Topped with Coco Powder, & Your Choice of Milk.
Mokaway Galaxy Tea
Iced Mokaway Galaxy Tea
Craft Roasted Specialty Grade Coffees
Decaffeinated Mexico
Swiss water processed. Medium roast. 12 oz Java Tree gourmet coffee by Mill City Roasting. Ground upon request.
Brazil Estate Grown Oberon
Clean, balanced, nutty, slight fruity finish. Medium roast. 12 oz. Java Tree gourmet coffee by Mill City Roasting. Ground upon request.
French Roast Dark
Heavy dark roast flavor, sneaky clean slight earthy finish. Dark roast. 12 oz. Java Tree gourmet coffees by Mill City Roasting. Ground upon request.
Open Monday - Saturday from 7:00 am - 4:00 pm, Kitchen closes at 2 pm, Closed Sundays
42 Main Street, Antrim, NH 03440