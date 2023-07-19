The Monica
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to The Monica, downtown Tucson’s newest dining experience for fresh and fast breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch, and any other time in between. The Monica was inspired by our legendary Tia Monica Flin who always said that food made with love is the best kind of food, and our kitchen works just the way she would have wanted it; always having something ready to eat or having the ingredients to make it for you.
Location
40 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Chingada Cocina - 110 E Pennington ST
No Reviews
110 E Pennington ST Tucson, AZ 85701
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tucson
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurant
Costa Vida - Tucson Broadway - Tucson Broadway
4.6 • 2,301
6307 E Broadway Tucson, AZ 85710
View restaurant