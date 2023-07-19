NA Beverage Menu

Soda, Tea & Bottled Drinks

Small Fountain Drink

$2.00

16 oz

Large Fountain Drink

$3.00

22 oz

Charro Water Bottle

$2.00

16.9 oz

Fizzy Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

S. Pelegrino

$3.50

Tropicana Orange Juice

$3.00

Tropicana Raspberry Lemonade

$3.00

Monica's Blend

$4.00

A fabulous herbal blend of hibiscus, ginger, lemon peel and a touch of mint leaves. Serve hot or cold. (caffeine free)

Carlotta's Blend

$4.00

A delicious herbal tea of lemongrass, butterfly pea tea flower, rose hips, chamomile flowers, natural mango flavor, mango pieces, marigold flowers and lychee flavor. (caffeine free)

Charro Blend

$4.00

A blend of Ceylon black tea, coffee and other flavors. Fragrant and flavorful. (contains caffeine)

Butterfly Pea

$4.00

This herbal tea is made from butterfly pea flowers. Drink by itself or add to your favorite tea to give it a blue tint. (caffeine free)

Dragon Fruit

$4.00

A delicious herbal tea blend of apple pieces, rose hips, hibiscus, lemon verbena, orange, dragon fruit pieces and flavoring, pineapple pieces, strawberries, marigold flowers and rose petals. (caffeine free)

Puerh

$4.00

A smooth delicious traditionally aged Puerh black tea from the Yunnan province in China. (contains caffeine)

Tucson Sky

$4.00

Sencha green tea with raspberry and lemon flavoring mixed with rose petals. (contains caffeine)

Coffee, Espresso & Smoothies

Coffee

$2.50

Four Leaf Roasters Drip Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

savaya espresso

El Americano

$3.75

Made with savaya espresso beans

Cappuccino

$4.25

Made with savaya espresso beans

Latte

$4.25

Made with savaya espresso beans

Dulce de leche Macchiato

$6.00

Made with savaya espresso beans

Matcha Cafe

$6.00

served hot or iced

Vanilla Vida

$7.00

espresso, almond milk, mexican vanilla

Cafe Tucsano

$7.00

savaya espresso, vanilla, & la lechera

Cafe de la Olla

$6.00

house blend of clove, cinnamon & piloncillo

Matcha Tea

$4.00

served hot or iced

The Flin Mocha

$7.00

double savaya espresso, la lechera, Ibarra cocoa

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Employee Coffee

$2.50
Green Dolphin

$7.50

spirulina, spinach, almond milk, vanilla, & vegan protein

Tumamocker

$7.50

mexican chocolate, banana, peanut butter, vegan protein

#Wildcat

$8.25

mixed berries, beets, mint, citrus, agave & immunity boost

Laguna Summer

$7.50Out of stock

mango, banana, almond milk, turmeric, oj, ginger

Dessert Menu

Desserts

The Ticket Cake

$7.00

double chocolate cake with chocolate ganache and crème sugar center

Banana Party

$6.00

mom’s banana pudding with vanilla wafer cookie & whipped crème

Game Changer Cake

$7.00

our plant-based, gluten-free vanilla cake dessert recipe

Charro Tres Leches

$6.00

rotating recipes – inquire

Cafe de le Olla Tiramisu

$6.00

orange and clove coffee dipped maría cookies & homemade custard

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger on Brioche

$8.95

Grilled Cheese on Brioche

$8.95

GF Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Kids Pancakes

$8.95