Salads

Asian Salad
$8.75

Spiced chicken meatballs with cabbage, spring greens mix, carrots, green onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, wontons, black sesame seeds topped with Japanese BBQ and Creamy Asian dressing.

BBQ Salad
$8.75

Spiced grilled chicken with lettuce blend, cabbage, black beans, corn & pepper blend, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, parsley, cheddar cheese, mild BBQ dressing, house pickled red onions topped with BBQ & Ranch dressings.

Greek Salad
$8.75

Spiced grilled chicken with romaine blend, cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, parsley, kalamata olives, house pickled onions topped with a Lemony Zing Greek Dressing. Side of hummus & tzatziki

Totchos

Greek Totchos
$8.75

Spiced grilled chicken over tater tots loaded with feta & shredded cheese, cucumbers, kalamata olives, parsley topped with Lemon Zing Greek dressing and house pickled red onions. Side of hummus and tatziki

Asian Totchos
$8.75

Spiced chicken meatballs & tater tots loaded with shredded cheese, house pickled red onions, parsley, black sesame seeds topped with Japanese BBQ and Creamy Asian dressing

BBQ Totchos
$8.75

Spiced grilled chicken, tater tots loaded with shredded cheese, black bean &corn medley, parsley, house pickled red onions topped with BBQ and Ranch dressing

Feta Totchos
$8.75

Tater tots loaded with feta and shredded cheese, parsley and a side of tzatziki sauce

Pizza Totchos
$8.75

Pepperoni & tater tots loaded with shredded cheese with drizzled pizza sauce

Rice Bowls

Asian Meatball Rice Bowl
$8.75

Spiced chicken meatballs with sticky rice, cabbage slaw, carrots, green onions, cucumbers, wontons, black sesame seeds topped with Japanese BBQ and Creamy Asian dressing

BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl
$8.75

Spiced grilled chicken with sticky rice, black bean & corn medley, cheddar cubes, shredded cheese, parsley, house pickled red onions BBQ and Ranch dressing

Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowls
$8.75

Spiced grilled chicken with sticky rice, carrots, Japanese BBQ sauce

Open Face Sammies

Asian Sammie
$8.75

Toasted Brioche bread topped with spiced chicken meatballs, cabbage slaw, spring greens mix, carrots, green onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, wontons, black sesame seeds , Japanese BBQ and Creamy Asian dressing served with Asian slaw

BBQ Sammie
$8.75

Toasted Brioche bread topped with spiced grilled chicken, black bean & corn medley, cheddar cubes, shredded cheese, parsley, house pickled red onions, BBQ and Ranch dressing served with BBQ slaw

Greek Sammie
$8.75

Toasted Brioche bread with the smear of hummus topped with spiced grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, parsley, house pickled red onions, Lemon Zing Greek dressing served with side salad and tzatziki

Tike Bites

Chicken Nuggets & Tots
$6.25

4 Chicken Nuggets, a side of tater tots and ketchup for dipping

Mac and Cheese
$5.00

Mac N Cheese served with a cone of fruit

Monkey Pizza Toast -Pepperoni
$3.75

Pizza sauce, shredded cheese & pepperoni on Brioche bread with a cone of fruit

Grilled Chicken, Tots & Cheese
$6.25

Spiced grilled chicken with tater tots & mild cheese cube on a stick with a mandarin orange creature & cone of fruit

Chicken Nuggets, Tots & Cheese
$6.25

Chicken nuggets, tater tots & mild cheddar cube on a stick with a mandarin orange creative and cone of fruit

Fruiti Tooti
$6.25

Blueberry, banana & strawberry on a stick with a side of Brioche bread and a cone of cheddar cheese cubes. Served with Nutella dipping sauce

SunButter&Jelly
$6.25

Sunflower butter and seedless jelly cube sandwiches on a stick with strawberries, a cone of cheese cubes and a mandarin orange creature

Pepperoni -Mozzarella
$6.25

Pepperoni, fresh mozzarella cheese & Brioche bread on a stick with pizza dipping sauce, cone of fruit & mandarin orange creature

Monkey Pizza Toast-Cheese
$3.75

Pizza sauce & shredded cheese on Brioche bread with a cone of fruit

Sweet Monkey Toast
$3.75

Nutella on Brioche bread with banana slices & cone of fruit

Grilled Chicken
$3.00

Grilled chicken served with ranch dipping sauce

Fruit
$3.00

Cone of fruit and a mandarin orange creature

Tots
$3.00

Pain tater tots served with ketchup dipping sauce

Chicken Nuggets
$3.00

Four chicken nuggets served with ketchup dipping sauce

Brioche slice
$1.25

Large slice of Brioche bread

Cheddar Cheese Cubes
$1.25

Cheddar cheese cubes served in a cone

All Beef Hot Dog & Fruit
$6.25

All Beef Hot Dog on a bun with a cone of fruit

Specials

Meatball Sub
$8.75

Sub roll loaded with spiced chicken meatballs, shredded cheese & a drizzle of pizza sauce. Served with side salad

Drinks

Mini Water Bottle
$0.75
Honest Juice Box - Fruit Punch
$1.50
Izze - Apple
$1.75