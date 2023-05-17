Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Montague Room 5060 Dorchester Rd Suite 350

review star

No reviews yet

5060 Dorchester Rd Suite 350

North Charleston, SC 29418

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Drinks

Inspired by the creativity of American artist Brian Donnelly, this strong and bold cocktail delivers a daring adventure that puts the GIN in ginger,

BEER

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Blueberry Lemon Drop

$13.00

(Blueberry flavored vodka with blueberry bits

BOURBON

COGNAC

GIN

LIQUEUR

MANHATTAN

$14.00

Bourbon, sweet vermouth, bitters

OLD FASHINONED

$14.00

Woodord

RUM

SCOTCH

Stawberry Tini

$12.00

TEQUILA

VODKA

Watermelon Martini

$12.00

WHISKEY

RED BULL

$3.00

GREEN ALLUSION COCKTAIL

$17.00

Up from the haze is this sweet, tangy and peachy refreshing cocktail. It's smooth, fruity and The Montague Room's take on the green shot as a cocktail.

ZEPHER COCKTAIL

$17.00

A soft gentle breeze; a moment in paradise. This light vodka rum compilation with a citrus twist will delight your senses.

KAWSPLAY

$18.00

NEAREST AND DEAREST

$25.00

BOTTLE OF MOET ROSE NECTOR

$150.00

GLASS OF MOET ROSE NECTOR

$25.00

PREMIUM BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE

$75.00

GLASS OF PREMIUM CHAMPAGNE

$15.00

HOUSE BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE

$45.00

GLASS OF HOUSE CHAMPAGNE

$8.00

Salad

Caesar

$12.00

House

$12.00

Cobb

$12.00

Appetizer

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

Crispy russets with garlic, Parmesan, and a drizzle of truffle oil to taste

Wings (7)

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

Montague Fried Shrimp

$13.00

One of our signature appetizers with our house made sweet heat sauce.

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Jumbo seasoned shrimp accompanied with our house made cocktail sauce.

Fried Lobster Tail

$14.00

8oz fried lobster tail served with our house made remoulade sauce.

Turkey Sliders

$13.00

Two 4 oz all natural season turkey patties.

Crab Cake

$12.00

This dish features 6oz of all natural crab meat without any fillers.

Tacos

$12.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Premium Side

Asparagus

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Rice Pilaf

$7.00

Bake Potatoes

$7.00

Broccoli

$7.00

Macaroni and Cheese

$8.00

Mains

Comes with 2 sides. Savor the mouthwatering flavor of our prime, well marbled steak, expertly cut with thee bone left in for added richness. perfect for sharing with a friend or loved one.

Grilled Salmon any two sides

$28.00

All main dishes come with 2 sides Indulge in our mouth watering grilled salmon expertly prepared to perfection.

Lamb Chops

$36.00

Savor the delectable flavors of our succulent lamb chops, grilled to perfection for maximum tenderness and juiciness.

Vegan Burger

$22.00

Experience the ultimate plant-based burger with our delicious Vegan Burger. Made with a mouthwatering vegan patty that is packed with protein and fiber, this burger is a healthy and satisfying alternative to traditional meat burgers.

Ribeye

$36.00

All main dishes come with 2 sides. Savor the rich and succulent taste of our perfectly grilled Ribeye steak, a classic favorite that never goes out of style. Our premium quality Ribeye is sourced from the finest cuts of beef, hand-selected for their marbling and tenderness

Seafood Montague

$32.00

Fried lobster, crab cake, fried shrimp, and fried fish. Experience the fresh and delicious flavors of the sea with our exquisite seafood selection.

T-Bone

$32.00

Comes with 2 sides. Our T-Bone steak is grilled to perfection, creating a crispy and caramelized exterior that gives way to a juicy and succulent interior.

New York Strip

$38.00

Comes with 2 sides. Experience the exquisite taste and delicate texture of our impeccably grilled New York strip steak, carefully handpicked from the most exceptional beef cuts.

Montague Pork Chops

$30.00

Indulge in the rich and savory flavors of our Tomahawk Pork Chops, a true feast for the senses! Our premium quality pork chops are cut to perfection, with the bone left in for maximum flavor and tenderness.

Tomahawk Ribeye Steak

$100.00

Comes with 2 sides. Savor the mouthwatering flavor of our prime, well marbled steak, expertly cut with bone left in for added richness. Perfect for sharing with a friend or loved one.

Dessert

$12.00

Hookah

The Montague

$40.00

Berry, Orange, Mint This tantalizing blend is a perfect harmony of sweet and refreshing. The succulent taste of fresh berries combined with the juicy zing of oranges is delicately balanced with the cool, invigorating essence of mint. It's a flavor that's perfect for the discerning palate.

Star Crossed Lovers

$40.00

Blueberry, Peach, Mint Indulge in our masterful blend of fresh blueberries and succulent peaches, paired with a cool hint of mint, creates a flavor that's sure to please.

Saturn's Ring

$40.00

Citrus Mint & Rose Experience our expertly crafted blend of zesty but chilling citrus mint and fragrant rose, creating a flavor that's refreshing, sophisticated, and out of this world.

The Dream Catcher

$40.00

Strawberry, Kiwi, Vanilla Capture the essence of your dreams with our blend of sweet strawberries, tangy kiwis, and rich vanilla. Just like the intricate weavings of a dreamcatcher, this is a work of art that's sure to delight your senses.

The Oasis

$40.00

Watermelon, Mango, Coconut Let the sweet, juicy taste of watermelon transport you to a sunny beach, while the exotic flavor of mango and the creamy richness of coconut will take you on a journey to paradise. It's a flavor that's as refreshing as an oasis in the desert.

Forbidden Fruit

$40.00

Pineapple, Strawberry With Crème & Cinnamon This tempting blend of succulent pineapples and juicy strawberries, infused with a swirl of rich crème and a hint of warm cinnamon, is a taste that's truly sinful. It's the perfect choice for those who want to indulge in something truly exceptional and unforgettable.

Refill

$20.00

Almond Milk & Mint

$5.00

WINE

Chardonnay

$12.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00

Moscato

$12.00

Merlot

$12.00

Cabernet

$12.00

NA Bevs

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Mtn Dew

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Starry

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

SOUP

LOBSTER BISQUE

$8.00Out of stock

Favorite Drinks

Titos and Juice

$14.00

Jack and Coke

$12.00

Titos and Soda

$14.00

Old Fashioned

Manhattan

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Dark and Stormy

$12.00

Gin and Tonic

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Mai Tai

Sex on the Beach

$14.00

Expresso Martini

$14.00

Screwdriver

$14.00

TOP SHELF

COUVOUSIER

$14.00

DON JULIO 1942

$45.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$17.00

DUSSE

$17.00

GLENLIVET

$17.00

GRAND MARNIER

$12.00

HENDRIX GIN

$13.00

JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY

$12.00

JOHNNI WALKER BLACK LABEL

$15.00

REMY MARTIN VSOP COGNAC

$14.00

UNCLE NEAREEST PREMIUM

$19.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$10.00

WOODFORD RESERVE DOUBLE OAK

$17.00

DESSERTS

Bread Pudding

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Classy Environment where you can enjoy great drinks, awesome food and un trends!

Location

5060 Dorchester Rd Suite 350, North Charleston, SC 29418

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Callao - 5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200
orange starNo Reviews
5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200 North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Kanji North Charleston
orange starNo Reviews
5060 Dorchester Rd North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
The Jamaican Jerk Hut
orange starNo Reviews
5093 Dorchester Road North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Hazel and Hank's Gourmet Market - 5117c Dorchester Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5117c Dorchester Rd North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Poke Cafe - Tanger Outlet
orange starNo Reviews
4959 Centre Pointe Drive, North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Manny's Mediterranean Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3032 W. Montague Ave N. Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Charleston

Holy City Brewing
orange star4.7 • 2,324
1021 Aragon Ave. North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Tsunami North Charleston
orange star4.4 • 1,184
8530 Dorchester Rd North Charleston, SC 29420
View restaurantnext
The Junction Kitchen & Provisions - 4438 Spruill ave
orange star4.7 • 739
4438 Spruill ave north charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Southern Roots Smokehouse - Park Circle
orange star4.2 • 599
1083 East Montague Ave North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Beyond Waffles - 4626 Dorchester Road
orange star4.1 • 81
4626 Dorchester Road North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Charleston
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (76 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston