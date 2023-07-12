Popular Items

Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Sand

$14.00

Sweet Tea Chicken Sandwich

Food

Appetizers

Dragon Bites

$11.00

Cauliflower Bites

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Crispy Tenders

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Juicy Jumbo Wings

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

With Beer Cheese

Red Pepper Hummus

$9.00

With Crostini, Carrots, & Cucumber

Peel n eat

$12.99Out of stock

BBQ Nachos

$12.99Out of stock

Mudpuppies

$5.00

Salads

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Traditional Iceburg Wedge

Chicken Tender Salad

$14.00

Salad base w/Chicken tenders

House Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Side House

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Handhelds

Smash Puppy Burger

$12.00

Mudpuppy Signature Burger

$18.00

Chefs Blend Specialty Burger

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

In house cut NY Strip

Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Sand

$14.00

Sweet Tea Chicken Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Buffalo pulled chicken

Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Smokey pork

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Catfish Sandwich

$14.00

Cornmeal catfish on Brioche 12 oz NY Strip

Chicken Ceas wrap

$13.00

Entrees

Cajun Trout

$24.00

Steak Frites

$32.00

Pork Loin

$23.00

W/ Peach Demi Glaze

Shrimp Skewers

$24.00

Grouper Ponchatrain

$30.00

Cajun Cream Sauce with Shrimp

Sweet Tea Chicken Entree

$21.00

Sweet Tea Fried Chicken

Glazed Salmon

$30.00

Bourbon Salmon

Oscar Filet

$25.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kid Tenders

$7.00

Kid Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kid Mac

$8.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Ceasar

$5.00

Side Cuke/Tom

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side House

$5.00

Side Mac

$5.00

Side Mudpuppies

$5.00

Side Quinoa

$5.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Sauce

Side Smash Potato

$5.00

Side Spinach

$5.00

Side Veg

$5.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Absolut

$9.50

Titos

$9.50

Deep Eddy

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

VODKA SPECIFIC MODS

Martini

Vodka Doubles

Well Vodka DBL

$14.00

Absolut DBL

$15.00

Titos DBL

$16.00

Deep Eddy DBL

$15.00

Grey Goose DBL

$16.00

Ketel One DBL

$16.00

VODKA SPECIFIC MODS

Martini DBL

Gin

Well Gin

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.50

Tanqueray

$10.00

GIN SPECIFIC MODS

Tonic

Gin Doubles

Well Gin DBL

$15.00

Hendricks DBL

$16.50

Tanqueray DBL

$15.50

GIN SPECIFIC MODS

Tonic DBL

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

Malibu

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Captain Spiced

$9.00

Meyers Dark

$9.00

RUM SPECIFIC MODS

Daquiri

Rum Doubles

Well Rum DBL

$15.00

Malibu DBL

$16.00

Bacardi DBL

$16.00

Sailor Jerry DBL

$16.00

Captain Spiced DBL

$16.00

Meyers Dark DBL

$16.50

RUM SPECIFIC MODS

Daquiri DBL

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.00

Tanteo Tequila

$10.00

Cuervo Silver

$9.00

Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Patron Reposado

$10.50

Patron Silver

$10.50

TEQUILA SPECIFIC MODS

Margarita

Tequila Doubles

Well Tequila DBL

$15.00

Tanteo Tequila DBL

$17.00

Cuervo Silver DBL

$16.00

Cuervo Gold DBL

$16.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$16.50

Patron Silver DBL

$16.50

TEQUILA SPECIFIC MODS

Margarita DBL

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$8.50

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

WHISKEY SPECIFIC MODS

Whiskey Doubles

Well Whiskey DBL

$15.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$16.50

Bulliet Rye DBL

$16.00

Jameson DBL

$16.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$16.50

Jim Beam DBL

$14.50

Crown Royal DBL

$16.50

Crown Apple DBL

$16.50

WHISKEY SPECIFIC MODS

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$9.00

Chivas Regal

$10.50

Dewars

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

SCOTCH/BOURBON SPECIFIC MODS

Scotch/Bourbon Doubles

Well Scotch DBL

$15.00

Chivas Regal DBL

$17.00

Dewars DBL

$16.50

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$16.50

SCOTCH/BOURBON SPECIFIC MODS

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Baily

$9.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Peach

$6.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Blue Curaco

$6.00

Melon

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Fireball

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.50

Kahlua

$9.00

Ole Smokey Apple

$9.00

CORDIALS SPECIFIC MODS

Liqueurs/Cordials Doubles

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$16.00

Baily DBL

$15.00

Triple Sec DBL

$10.00

Peach DBL

$10.00

Cointreau DBL

$16.00

Blue Curaco DBL

$10.00

Melon DBL

$10.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$17.50

Fireball DBL

$15.00

Jagermeister DBL

$15.50

Kahlua DBL

$15.00

Ole Smokey Apple DBL

$15.50

CORDIALS SPECIFIC MODS

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$11.00

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Boaters Lake

$12.00

Caliente Margarita

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Cuba Libre

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

Frozen Jack Lemon

$12.00Out of stock

Margarita

$12.00

Green Drank

$12.00

Hendrick's Slipknot

$12.00Out of stock

Hurricane

$11.00

Jack and Ginger

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Martini

$11.00

Miami Vice

$12.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mimosa Flight

$14.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Pipe Down

$12.00

Royal Summer

$12.00

Sal's Bloody Mary

$13.50

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Straw Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Vegas Colada

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Mudpuppy Mule

$9.00

Beer

16oz Beer

Miller Lite 16 oz

$6.00

Blue Moon 16 oz

$6.00

Coors Light 16 oz

$6.00

Modelo 16 oz

$7.00Out of stock

Yuengling 16 oz

$6.00

Michelob Ultra 16 oz

$6.00

Sweet Water IPA 16 oz

$7.00

Leinenkugels 16 oz

$7.00Out of stock

Blackberry Farm IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Sam Summer 16oz

$7.00

Yee Haw IPA 16oz

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Mich Ultra

$5.50

Corona

$5.75

Modelo

$5.75Out of stock

Magners Cider

$5.75

Yuengling

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.75

Copper Hill Valhalla

$5.75

Fat Tire

$5.75

Guiness

$5.75

Bold Rock

$5.50

Heineken

$5.75

Bud

$5.50

Stella

$5.75

Blue Moon

$5.50

Dos Equis

$5.75

Canned Beer

Ginger Beer

$4.00

High Noon

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

PBR

$4.50

Gypsy

$6.50

Wiseacre

$5.75

alum bud

$7.00

alum ultra

$7.00

alum coors

$7.00

alum miller

$7.00

Blackberry Farm IPA

$5.75Out of stock

YeeHaw Dunkel

$5.75

Beer Buckets

Domestic Bucket

$26.00

Import Bucket

$28.00

High Noon

$28.00

24oz Beer

Miller Lite Big

$9.00

Coors Light Big

$9.00

Blue Moon Big

$9.00

Modelo Big

$10.50

Yuengling Big

$9.00

Sweetwater Big

$10.50

Mich Ultra Big

$9.00

Leinenkugels Big

$10.50Out of stock

Sam Summer Big

$10.50Out of stock

Yee Haw Big

$10.50

Wine

Glass Red

Robert Mondavi PN Glass

$10.00

House Merlot Glass

$8.00

House Cabernet Glass

$8.00

19 Crimes PN Glass

$10.00

Freak Show Cab Glass

$11.00

Red Bottle

Robert Mondavi PN Bottle

$35.00

House Merlot Bottle

House Cabernet Bottle

19 Crimes PN Bottle

$38.00

Freak Show Cab Bottle

$42.00Out of stock

White Glass

Ruffino Lumina PG Glass

$9.50

House Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

Clos du Bois Ch Glass

$10.50Out of stock

White Bottle

Ruffino Lumina PG Bottle

$35.00

House Chardonnay Bottle

Clos du Bois Ch Bottle

$40.00Out of stock

Rose Glass

Angels and Cowboys Rose Glass

$11.00

House White Zin Glass

$8.00

Ruffino Dasti Moscato Glass

$12.00

Rose Bottle

Angels and Cowboys Rose Bottle

$42.00

House White Zin Bottle

Ruffino Dasti Moscato Bottle

$45.00

Champagne Glass

LaMarca Prosecco 187 Glass

$10.00

J Rojet Glass

$8.00

Champagne Bottle

LaMarca Prosecco 187 Bottle

J Rojet Bottle

$30.00

NA Beverages

Barqs

$3.75

Bottle Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Coke Zero

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.85

Diet Coke

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Milk

$2.85

Orange

$3.75

Orange Juice

$2.85

Pineapple Juice

$2.85

Powerade

$3.75

Soda Water

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$3.75

Tonic

$3.75

Unsweet Tea

$3.75

Water

Redbull

$4.00

Shots

Lemondrop

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Red Head Slut

$8.50

Kamikaze

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.50

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00