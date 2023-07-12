The Mudpuppy The Mudpuppy
220 Sequoyah Resort Way
Vonore, TN 37885
Food
Appetizers
Salads
Handhelds
Smash Puppy Burger
$12.00
Mudpuppy Signature Burger
$18.00
Chefs Blend Specialty Burger
Steak Sandwich
$18.00
In house cut NY Strip
Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Sand
$14.00
Sweet Tea Chicken Sandwich
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$13.00
Buffalo pulled chicken
Pork Sandwich
$12.00
Smokey pork
Black Bean Burger
$13.00
Catfish Sandwich
$14.00
Cornmeal catfish on Brioche 12 oz NY Strip
Chicken Ceas wrap
$13.00
Entrees
Sides
Liquor
Vodka
Vodka Doubles
Rum
Rum Doubles
Tequila
Tequila Doubles
Whiskey
Whiskey Doubles
Scotch/Bourbon
Scotch/Bourbon Doubles
Liqueurs/Cordials
Liqueurs/Cordials Doubles
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$9.00
Bahama Mama
$11.00
Blue Hawaiian
$10.00
Boaters Lake
$12.00
Caliente Margarita
$13.00
Cosmopolitan
$11.00
Cuba Libre
$9.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$11.00
Frozen Jack Lemon
$12.00Out of stock
Margarita
$12.00
Green Drank
$12.00
Hendrick's Slipknot
$12.00Out of stock
Hurricane
$11.00
Jack and Ginger
$11.00
Lemon Drop
$9.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$11.00
Martini
$11.00
Miami Vice
$12.00
Mimosa
$11.00
Mimosa Flight
$14.00
Mojito
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Old Fashioned
$11.00
Pipe Down
$12.00
Royal Summer
$12.00
Sal's Bloody Mary
$13.50
Screwdriver
$10.00
Sea Breeze
$10.00
Sidecar
$10.00
Straw Margarita
$12.00
Strawberry Daquiri
$12.00
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
Tom Collins
$10.00
Vegas Colada
$12.00
Whiskey Smash
$10.00
Whiskey Sour
$10.00
White Russian
$10.00
Top Shelf Margarita
$14.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Mai Tai
$11.00
Mudpuppy Mule
$9.00
Beer
16oz Beer
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
24oz Beer
Wine
Glass Red
Red Bottle
White Glass
White Bottle
Rose Glass
Rose Bottle
Champagne Glass
Champagne Bottle
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
220 Sequoyah Resort Way, Vonore, TN 37885
