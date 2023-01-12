  • Home
Then Burger 9220 W. Glendale Ave, Suite #100

No reviews yet

9220 W. Glendale Ave, Suite #104

Glendale, AZ 85305

Starters

Roasted Bone Marrow

Roasted Bone Marrow

$19.00

Wild mushroom rage, grilled noble bread

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Served with raspberry-piquillo melba

Blistered Shishitos

Blistered Shishitos

$11.00

Served with yuzu aioli

Peno Pies

Peno Pies

$11.00

Puff pastry, cream cheese, roasted jalapeños, house bacon served with house ranch

Elote

Elote

$9.00

Fire roasted corn, chorizo compound butter, cashew-cilantro pesto, cotija, house pickled onions

Shortrib Toast Point

Shortrib Toast Point

$12.00

Braised short rib, shallot confit, Point Reyes Bleu cheese, horseradish aioli, balsamic caviar

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Beef & Guajillo consommé, caramelized onions, house crouton, queso blanco

Salads

Wedge

Wedge

$13.00

House bacon, Point Reyes bleu cheese, semi dried tomatoes, balsamic marinated cipollini onions, house ranch

Piquillo & Goat

Piquillo & Goat

$13.00

Butter Lettuce, jalapeno, piquillo pepper vinaigrette, fried cashew-crusted goat cheese

Champagne & the Beet

Champagne & the Beet

$13.00

Arugula, watercress, beet, champagne vinaigrette, candied Meyer lemon, burrata, balsamic caviar

Burgers

Sauce

Sauce

$19.00

Sharp cheddar, house pickled onion, green chard, lemon aioli

Marrow & Mushroom

Marrow & Mushroom

$36.00

Truffle pecorino, roasted wild mushrooms, bone marrow crisp, black pepper aioli, marrow bone

Drugstore

Drugstore

$18.00

American cheese, house bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, bread & butter chips, house sauce

Greatest of All Time

Greatest of All Time

$23.00

Monterey Jack, goat cheese, piquillo pepper jam, house bacon, arugula

Kenji

Kenji

$24.00

Red Leicester, teriyaki, caramelized onions, arugula, yuzu aioli

Schrute

Schrute

$17.00

Beet patty, chèvre, pickled onion, balsamic caviar, horseradish aioli, arugula

New American Poutine

New American Poutine

$23.00

Muenster, frites, brown gravy, cheese curds, shallot confit

Alaskan

Alaskan

$22.00Out of stock

Salmon patty, crispy salmon skin chip, cilantro-cashew pesto, arugula, pickled red onion

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$22.00

Queso blanco, braised short rib, pico de gallo, cilantro, garlic aioli, beef & guajillo consommé

Chicken Stinger

Chicken Stinger

$19.00

Fried chicken thigh, pimento cheese, crispy onion, siracha-maple reduction

Maple Bourbon BBQ Bleu

Maple Bourbon BBQ Bleu

$21.00

Provolone, Point Reyes bleu cheese, maple bourbon BBQ, house bacon, caramelized onions

Pimento Bacon & Jalapeño

Pimento Bacon & Jalapeño

$21.00

Pimento cheese, house bacon, house pickled jalapeno, crispy onion, garlic aioli

Just Because

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Cavatelli, sharp cheddar, truffle pecorino, queso blanco

Moule Frites

Moule Frites

$21.00

PEI mussels, beer-gouda broth, house bacon, served with house-cut frites

Desserts

Caramel Apple Beignets

Caramel Apple Beignets

$8.00

Served with caramel sauce

Peanut Butter & Chocolate bread pudding

Peanut Butter & Chocolate bread pudding

$8.00

Served with grateful spoon vanilla gelato

Sides

Side Salad

Side Fries

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Crispy Onions

$4.00

Side Mac & cheese

Side ANML Fries

Side ANML Fries

$7.00

Frites, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, House Sauce

Side Poutine Fries

Side Poutine Fries

$7.00

Frites, Cheese Curds, Brown Gravy

Milkshakes

Lemon & Lavender

Lemon & Lavender

$11.00

Made with grateful spoon gelato

Dulche le Leche

Dulche le Leche

$11.00

Made with grateful spoon gelato

Decadent Brownie

Decadent Brownie

$11.00

Made with grateful spoon gelato

Triple Berry

Triple Berry

$11.00

Made with grateful spoon gelato

Kids Menu

Sliders

$10.00

2 House Sliders, fries

Fried Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

6 House chicken nuggets, fries with ketchup, house ranch or BBQ

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Served with grilled noble bread

Happy Hour

Sliders

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Then Burger is a New American style restaurant featuring fine burgers & cocktails.

Location

9220 W. Glendale Ave, Suite #104, Glendale, AZ 85305

Directions

