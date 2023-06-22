The Naif Café
600 E Main St
Cushing, OK 74023
Baskets
Beverages
Barq's Root Beer - 22 oz Souvenir Cup
Coca Cola - 22 oz Souvenir Cup
Coca Cola Zero - 22 oz Souvenir Cup
Diet Dr. Pepper - 22 oz Souvenir Cup
Dr. Pepper - 22 oz Souvenir Cup
Fanta Orange - 22 oz Souvenir Cup
Ice Cold Chocolate Whole Milk - 22 oz Souvenir Cup
Ice Cold Whole Milk - 22 oz Souvenir Cup
Minute Maid Lemonade - 22 oz Souvenir Cup
Sprite - 22 oz Souvenir Cup
Water - 22 oz Souvenir Cup
Walters Bay 50/50 Tea - 22 oz Souvenir Cup
Walters Bay Sweet Tea - 22 oz Souvenir Cup
Walter Bay Unsweet Tea - 22 oz Souvenir Cup
Coffee
Desserts
Carrot Cake
Not just for the holidays. Tender house made carrot cake with traditional rich cream cheese icing topped with chopped pecans is sure to be a favorite
Coconut Custard Pie
This creamy smooth coconut pie is so delicious and comforting it will remind you of your grandma's pie, if your grandma was a great baker!
Cookies
Jumbo Sugar Cookie
A jumbo sugar cookie with a traditional cookie icing and topped with sprinkles
Lemon Chess Pie
Oogey-gooey, sweet and tart lemon chess pie is an old fashioned southern favorite everyone loves
Not Turtle Cake
Moist chocolate and caramel cake topped with whipped icing and crunchy Butterfinger bits
Mediterranean
4 Falafels
Chick peas, parsley, cilantro, jalapeños, serrano peppers, and various seasonings
Cabbage Rolls
Mixture of ground beef and rice wrapped in cabbage leaves and topped with a tomato sauce blend
Chick Pea Salad
Cool blend of chick peas, onion, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta cheese with lemon & oil dressing
Hummus
Garbanzo beans with paprika, fresh garlic, salt, pepper, and lemon and served with carrots, celery, and pita bread
Lemon Thyme Grape Salad
Red grapes tossed in a house made lemon thyme dressing with feta cheese
Mediterranean Plate
A Mediterranean sampler if you will. Enjoy tabouli, cabbage rolls, hummus, lemon thyme grapes, cold veggies, and pita bread
Mediterranean Soup
Rich blend of tomato, onion, spinach, and chick peas in a robust vegetable soup and served with oil and red pepper and gluten free multi-grain crackers (Gluten Free)
Mini Mediterranean Hot Dog Sliders
Tomato, red onion, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives in a garlic citrus dressing served with choice of potato waffle fries or sweet potato waffle fries
Rice Bowl
Thai red curry rice with basil topped with your choice of protein: grilled or crispy chicken, Prairie Hot chicken (grilled or crispy), Gyro meat or marinated beef
Tabouli
Chopped parsley, tomatoes, mint, onion, bulgur wheat, and seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper
Salads
Cashew Salad
Mixed greens, cheddar, parmesan, tomato, cucumber, onion, cashews, croutons with Oriental dressing
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, ham, turkey, cheddar, parmesan, tomatoes, onions, fried and seasoned crunchy chick peas with your choice of dressing
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cheddar, croutons with your choice of dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens, cheddar, parmesan, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, black olives, onions, toasted almonds, whole pepperoncinis, croutons with Lemon & Oil dressing
Side House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cheddar, croutons with your choice of dressing
Sandwiches
Beasley's Vestibule Sammy
What's on a Vestibule Sandwich? Vestibules, of course! Hummus, tabouli, feta cheese, 2 cut falafels, black olives, slice pepperoncinis, tomato with lemon & oil dressing on a wheat roll
BLT
Sweet pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayonnaise served on blueberry bread
Deli Club
Shaved ham and turkey, sweet pepper bacon, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard served on your choice of a wheat roll or blueberry bread
Gyro
Sliced gyro meat, tomato, onion, and lettuce with Tzatziki sauce on a pita wrap
Mediterranean Turkey
Shaved turkey, tabouli, black olives, red onion, sliced pepperoncinis, feta cheese with lemon & oil on a wheat roll
Prairie Hot Beef Wrap
Tender strips of beef in house made jalapeño marinade, lettuce, tomato, Godo ranch on a tomato basil wrap
Prairie Hot Chicken Wrap
Prairie Hot chicken served grilled or crispy with lettuce, tomato, fried jalapeños and Godo Ranch
Shaved Turkey & Swiss
Shaved turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on a wheat roll with mayonnaise
Southwest Turkey
Shaved turkey, pepper jack cheese, sweet pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, southwest sauce on a ciabatta roll
Strawberry Chicken Salad
Diced chicken, chopped celery, mandarin oranges, onions, strawberries, and pecans with a poppy seed dressing on blueberry bread
Sides & Sauces
2 oz Sauce
Ala Carte Slider
Falafels
Order of 5 Falafels Chick peas, parsley, cilantro, jalapeños, serrano peppers, and various seasonings
Regular Waffle Fries
A side order of regular waffle fries
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Side order of sweet potato waffle fries
Sliders
Biscuit Chicken Sliders
Crispy or grilled chicken topped with honey mustard and sliced pickles on a buttermilk biscuit
Burger Sliders
Topped with caramelized onions, sliced pickles, and mustard
Carolina Pork Sliders
Smoked pulled pork with a sweet cabbage slaw topped with Alabama white BBQ sauce or Apple Habanero Head Country BBQ sauce
Ham & Cheese Sliders
Ham with Swiss and cheddar cheese blend with mayonnaise
Honey Nutterfluffer Sliders
Deep fried peanut butter and grape jelly sandwiches topped with powdered sugar
Soups
Broccoli Cheddar
Broccoli, cheddar cheese, diced onions, carrots, and celery with various seasonings and served with crackers
Potato Bacon
Diced potato, onions, and carrots with real bacon pieces, a blend of cheddar and American cheese with various seasonings and served with crackers
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Fresh with a smile!
600 E Main St, Cushing, OK 74023