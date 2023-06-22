BG picView gallery

The Naif Café

review star

No reviews yet

600 E Main St

Cushing, OK 74023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Baskets

Baskets served with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato waffle fries, 6 oz side of tabouli, 4 oz side of hummus, or cup of soup (Smotherload Waffle Fries for additional $4)

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.00

Three golden brown, homestyle chicken strips with a buttermilk biscuit and homestyle gravy

Prairie Hot Chicken Basket

$12.00

Chunks of marinated Prairie Hot grilled or crispy chicken and fried jalapeños served with Godo ranch or homestyle gravy and a buttermilk biscuit

Beverages

Just keep sippin'.

Barq's Root Beer - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Coca Cola - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Coca Cola Zero - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Diet Dr. Pepper - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Dr. Pepper - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Fanta Orange - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Ice Cold Chocolate Whole Milk - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Ice Cold Whole Milk - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Minute Maid Lemonade - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Sprite - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Water - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$0.50

Walters Bay 50/50 Tea - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Walters Bay Sweet Tea - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Walter Bay Unsweet Tea - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Coffee

Coffee is the best medicine.

Americano

$4.57

Cappuccino

$4.57

Cold Brew Twist

$4.57

Espresso

$4.57

Hot Tea

$4.57

Drip Coffee

$2.89

Iced Coffee

$4.57

Latte

$4.57

Mocha

$4.57

Spiced Chai

$4.57

Consumables

No Utensils Needed

Ketchup

Napkins

To Go Utensils

Desserts

A meal isn't complete without dessert!

Carrot Cake

$6.00+

Not just for the holidays. Tender house made carrot cake with traditional rich cream cheese icing topped with chopped pecans is sure to be a favorite

Coconut Custard Pie

$6.00+Out of stock

This creamy smooth coconut pie is so delicious and comforting it will remind you of your grandma's pie, if your grandma was a great baker!

Cookies

$1.50+

Jumbo Sugar Cookie

$4.00

A jumbo sugar cookie with a traditional cookie icing and topped with sprinkles

Lemon Chess Pie

$6.00+Out of stock

Oogey-gooey, sweet and tart lemon chess pie is an old fashioned southern favorite everyone loves

Not Turtle Cake

$6.00+

Moist chocolate and caramel cake topped with whipped icing and crunchy Butterfinger bits

Mediterranean

The delightful taste of the Mediterranean.

4 Falafels

$5.00

Chick peas, parsley, cilantro, jalapeños, serrano peppers, and various seasonings

Cabbage Rolls

$2.50+

Mixture of ground beef and rice wrapped in cabbage leaves and topped with a tomato sauce blend

Chick Pea Salad

$8.00

Cool blend of chick peas, onion, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta cheese with lemon & oil dressing

Hummus

$10.00+

Garbanzo beans with paprika, fresh garlic, salt, pepper, and lemon and served with carrots, celery, and pita bread

Lemon Thyme Grape Salad

$4.00

Red grapes tossed in a house made lemon thyme dressing with feta cheese

Mediterranean Plate

$12.00

A Mediterranean sampler if you will. Enjoy tabouli, cabbage rolls, hummus, lemon thyme grapes, cold veggies, and pita bread

Mediterranean Soup

$4.00+

Rich blend of tomato, onion, spinach, and chick peas in a robust vegetable soup and served with oil and red pepper and gluten free multi-grain crackers (Gluten Free)

Mini Mediterranean Hot Dog Sliders

$10.00

Tomato, red onion, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives in a garlic citrus dressing served with choice of potato waffle fries or sweet potato waffle fries

Rice Bowl

$12.00

Thai red curry rice with basil topped with your choice of protein: grilled or crispy chicken, Prairie Hot chicken (grilled or crispy), Gyro meat or marinated beef

Tabouli

$4.00+

Chopped parsley, tomatoes, mint, onion, bulgur wheat, and seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper

Salads

Add a Side House Salad to any Entrée for $5 Add grilled chicken, crispy chicken, scoop of Strawberry Chicken Salad, Prairie Hot Chicken (grilled or crispy), (4) falafels, Prairie Hot beef or Gyro meat for $5

Cashew Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, cheddar, parmesan, tomato, cucumber, onion, cashews, croutons with Oriental dressing

Chick Pea Salad

$8.00

Cool blend of chick peas, onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese with lemon & oil dressing

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, ham, turkey, cheddar, parmesan, tomatoes, onions, fried and seasoned crunchy chick peas with your choice of dressing

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cheddar, croutons with your choice of dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, cheddar, parmesan, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, black olives, onions, toasted almonds, whole pepperoncinis, croutons with Lemon & Oil dressing

Side House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cheddar, croutons with your choice of dressing

Sandwiches

All you need is love and a tasty sandwich. Served with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato waffle fries, 6 oz side of tabouli, 4 oz side of hummus or a cup of soup. Wrap It Up for no additional charge

Beasley's Vestibule Sammy

$11.00

What's on a Vestibule Sandwich? Vestibules, of course! Hummus, tabouli, feta cheese, 2 cut falafels, black olives, slice pepperoncinis, tomato with lemon & oil dressing on a wheat roll

BLT

$10.00

Sweet pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayonnaise served on blueberry bread

Deli Club

$10.00

Shaved ham and turkey, sweet pepper bacon, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard served on your choice of a wheat roll or blueberry bread

Gyro

$12.00

Sliced gyro meat, tomato, onion, and lettuce with Tzatziki sauce on a pita wrap

Mediterranean Turkey

$10.00

Shaved turkey, tabouli, black olives, red onion, sliced pepperoncinis, feta cheese with lemon & oil on a wheat roll

Prairie Hot Beef Wrap

$12.00

Tender strips of beef in house made jalapeño marinade, lettuce, tomato, Godo ranch on a tomato basil wrap

Prairie Hot Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Prairie Hot chicken served grilled or crispy with lettuce, tomato, fried jalapeños and Godo Ranch

Shaved Turkey & Swiss

$10.00

Shaved turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on a wheat roll with mayonnaise

Southwest Turkey

$10.00

Shaved turkey, pepper jack cheese, sweet pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, southwest sauce on a ciabatta roll

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$10.00

Diced chicken, chopped celery, mandarin oranges, onions, strawberries, and pecans with a poppy seed dressing on blueberry bread

Sides & Sauces

2 oz Sauce

$0.50

Ala Carte Slider

$4.00

Chick Pea Salad

$8.00

Cool blend of chick peas, onion, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta cheese with lemon & oil dressing

Falafels

$5.00

Order of 5 Falafels Chick peas, parsley, cilantro, jalapeños, serrano peppers, and various seasonings

Hummus

$5.00+

Garbanzo beans with tahini, fresh garlic, salt, pepper, and lemon and served with carrots, celery, and pita bread

Lemon Thyme Grapes

$4.00

Red grapes tossed in a house made lemon thyme dressing with feta cheese

Regular Waffle Fries

$4.00

A side order of regular waffle fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.00

Side order of sweet potato waffle fries

Tabouli

$4.00+

Chopped parsley, tomatoes, mint, onion, bulgur wheat, and seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper

Sliders

Two sliders served with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato waffle fries, 6 oz side of tabouli or cup of soup (Smotherload Waffle Fries for additional $4) All sliders served on a brioche slider bun unless noted

Biscuit Chicken Sliders

$10.00

Crispy or grilled chicken topped with honey mustard and sliced pickles on a buttermilk biscuit

Burger Sliders

$10.00

Topped with caramelized onions, sliced pickles, and mustard

Carolina Pork Sliders

$10.00

Smoked pulled pork with a sweet cabbage slaw topped with Alabama white BBQ sauce or Apple Habanero Head Country BBQ sauce

Ham & Cheese Sliders

$10.00

Ham with Swiss and cheddar cheese blend with mayonnaise

Honey Nutterfluffer Sliders

$10.00

Deep fried peanut butter and grape jelly sandwiches topped with powdered sugar

Mini Mediterranean Hot Dog Sliders

$10.00

Cherry tomato, red onion, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives in a garlic citrus dressing

Soups

Served by the cup or bowl.

Broccoli Cheddar

$4.00+

Broccoli, cheddar cheese, diced onions, carrots, and celery with various seasonings and served with crackers

Mediterranean Soup (Gluten Free)

$4.00+

Rich blend of tomato, onion, spinach, and chick peas in a robust vegetable soup and served with oil and red pepper and gluten free multi-grain crackers (Gluten Free)

Potato Bacon

$4.00+Out of stock

Diced potato, onions, and carrots with real bacon pieces, a blend of cheddar and American cheese with various seasonings and served with crackers

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh with a smile!

Website

Location

600 E Main St, Cushing, OK 74023

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

D'vine Root Bakery -
orange starNo Reviews
937 East Main Street Cushing, OK 74023
View restaurantnext
Godofredo's Pizzeria & Tap Room
orange starNo Reviews
209 E. Broadway St. Cushing, OK 74023
View restaurantnext
The Factory Pizzeria -- Perkins, OK
orange starNo Reviews
111 S Main St Perkins, OK 74059
View restaurantnext
Tammy Roundup Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1023 N. Broadway Davenport, OK 74026
View restaurantnext
The surf Bar - Stillwater
orange starNo Reviews
424 North Main Street Stillwater, OK 74075
View restaurantnext
Graze Craze - Stillwater, OK
orange starNo Reviews
1916 North Perkins Rd Stillwater, OK 74075
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Cushing
Stillwater
review star
No reviews yet
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (176 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Oklahoma City
review star
Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston