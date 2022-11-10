Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Neighborhood

840 Reviews

$$

3940 E 29th St

Tucson, AZ 85711

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tortilla Soup
Shrimp Toritos
Carne Asada Tacos

Appetizers

MOJITO-LIME SHRIMP

MOJITO-LIME SHRIMP

$9.99

Onion Ring Tower

$7.99

Fried Calamari

$12.99

French Fries

$3.99
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Guac & Chips

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$7.99
Shrimp Toritos

Shrimp Toritos

$11.99

Mini-Chimis

Quesadilla Classica

$5.99

Mexican street corn

$9.99

Table side guacamole

$15.00

Salads / Soups

Boneless Chicken Salad

$13.99

House Chopped Salad

$10.00
Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$9.00

Delicious Tortilla soup made from scratch! Try with Chicken or Shrimp

Street Tacos

Pollo Asado Tacos

$11.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$12.00
Camaron A La Parrilla Tacos

Camaron A La Parrilla Tacos

$12.00

Fresh grilled shrimp taco

Queso Fundido Tacos

$11.00
Beer Battered Shrimp (Capeado) Tacos

Beer Battered Shrimp (Capeado) Tacos

$13.00

Beer battered shrimp taco served with House made coleslaw.

Quesa-Birria Tacos

$13.59
JAAS Tacos

JAAS Tacos

$13.00

Carne asada, queso & roasted chile verde on a flour torilla.

TACO-BROSO COMBO

$13.99

Wings

6 pcs.

6 pcs.

$10.99

Choose 1 wing sauce.

10 pcs.

10 pcs.

$17.99

Choose up to 2 wing sauces.

20 pcs.

20 pcs.

$34.99

Choose up to 4 wing sauces.

Boneless Chicken

Boneless Chicken

$10.99

Tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

Especiales De La Casa

Papas Locas

Papas Locas

$13.99

French Fries topped with Carne Asada, beer cheese, beans, pico, guacamole & sour cream.

Drizzled Steak Burrito

Drizzled Steak Burrito

$10.99

Burrito packed with Carne asada, pico, cheese and beans. Topped off with our signature house made salsas.

Neighborhood Nachos

Neighborhood Nachos

$14.99

Nacho beer cheese, pico, beans, Guacamole & sour cream. Topped with your choice of Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken or Mushrooms.

Caramelo Pizza

$15.99

Burgers

BURGERS COMES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF FRIES, TOTS, ONIONS RINGS OR SIDE SALAD. UPGRADE FOR SIDE TORTILLA SOUP - 3

OG’ CHEESEBURGER

$12.99

JALAPEÑO BURGER

$13.99

SPICY BUFF CHICKEN SANDO

$13.99

LA SONORENSE

$14.99

JACK DANNYS BBQ BURGER

$14.99

SURF N’ TURF

$15.99

Sides

Side Rice

$1.59

Side Refried Pinto Beans

$1.59

Guac' 4oz

$3.00

Single Pollo Asado Taco

$3.99

Single Carne Asada Taco

$3.99

Single Camaron A La Parilla Taco

$3.99

Single Queso Fundido Taco

$3.50

Single Camaron Capeado Taco

$4.25

Single Quesa-Birria Taco

$4.50

Single JAAS Taco

$4.25

Side Birria Consome

$3.59

Beverages

Voss

$4.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.25

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.25

Jarritos Agua Mineral

$3.25

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.25

SF PEPSI

$2.99

SF SIERRA MIST

$2.99

SF PEPSI ZERO

$2.99

SF DR PEPPER

$2.99

SF GINGER ALE

$2.99

SF LEMONADE

$2.99

SF ICE TEA

$2.99

Fountain Soda

SF PEPSI

$2.99

SF SIERRA MIST

$2.99

SF PEPSI ZERO

$2.99

SF DR PEPPER

$2.99

SF GINGER ALE

$2.99

SF LEMONADE

$2.99

SF ICE TEA

$2.99

Bottled Sodas

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.25

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.25

Jarritos Agua Mineral

$3.25

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.25

Bottled Water

Voss

$4.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS TO-GO

Classic Michelada TO-GO

$11.00

Neighborhood Michelada TO-GO

$13.00

HOOD-RITA TO-GO

$12.00

Mangoyada TO-GO

$11.00

Bloody Mary TO-GO

$10.00

Bloody Maria TO-GO

$10.00

Cucumber Collins TO-GO

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

THE NEIGHBORHOOD COCINA & CANTINA - Known for good eats, specialty cocktails & Tucson's best Michelada since 2015!

Location

3940 E 29th St, Tucson, AZ 85711

Directions

Gallery
The Neighborhood image
The Neighborhood image
The Neighborhood image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Garden
orange starNo Reviews
3048 E Broadway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85716
View restaurantnext
The Dutch - Dam Good Food - Williams Center
orange star4.4 • 1,278
5340 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson, AZ 85711
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 609-Tucson
orange starNo Reviews
2130 E. Ajo Way Tucson, AZ 85714
View restaurantnext
August Rhodes
orange star4.6 • 166
2513 E 6th St Tucson, AZ 85716
View restaurantnext
Midtown Vegan Deli
orange starNo Reviews
5071 E 5th St Tucson, AZ 85711
View restaurantnext
Fatboy Sandos Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
860 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tucson

Vivace Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 7,287
6440 N Campbell Ave Tucson, AZ 85718
View restaurantnext
Piazza Gavi
orange star4.4 • 3,158
5415 N Kolb Road Tucson, AZ 85750
View restaurantnext
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
orange star4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurantnext
The Parish
orange star4.6 • 2,701
6453 N Oracle Rd Tucson, AZ 85704
View restaurantnext
Greek House - Tucson
orange star4.5 • 2,497
1710 E. Speedway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Tucson Broadway - Tucson Broadway
orange star4.6 • 2,301
6307 E Broadway Tucson, AZ 85710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tucson
Green Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston