The Neighborly
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! The Uptown go-to (or to-go, if that's your fancy). Brimming with quality seafood, pristine cuts of meat, and fresh vegetables done just right, The Neighborly is the elevated neighborhood spot you've been looking for. Slide into a rich, tufted leather booth, or grab a seat at our bustling bar, either way the drinks are cold and the food just right.
Location
5538 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014