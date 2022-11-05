  • Home
The Nest Cafe 7777 Warren Pkwy Ste 325

No reviews yet

7777 Warren Pkwy,Ste 325

Frisco, TX 75034

Order Again

Popular Items

N. Breakfast
Latte
Chicken Wrap

A la Carte

Toast

$1.99

Egg

$2.00

Avocado

$2.75

Bacon

$3.25

Turkey Bacon

$3.25

Ham

$3.25

Roasted Chicken

$3.25

Smoked Salmon

$5.99

Fruit Cup (Berries Only)

$4.25

Breakfast Potato

$3.00

Soup of the Day

$4.75

Small Salad

$4.50

Benedicts

House-made Hollandaise sauce served on poached eggs on english muffin. Side choice: Breakfast potatoes, mix-greens salad or fruit cup
California Benedict

California Benedict

$12.75

Tomatoes, Spinach, Avocado

Classic Ham Benedict

$13.25

Canadian Ham

Cowboy Benedict

$13.75

Tomatoes, Spinach, Avocado, Bacon

Salmon Benedict

$14.75

Smoke Salmon, Capers

Bowls

Granola Bowl

Granola Bowl

$6.75

Healthy Nest Bowl with Granola, Yogurt, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Honey

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$7.75

Overnight yogurt with Chia Seed, Strawberry, Cranberry, Fig, Toasted almond, Honey

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$10.55

Toppings: strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Honey, Coconut flakes , Toasted almond Base Organic Acai, banana, coconut milk and blueberry compote (16oz)

Breakfast

N. Breakfast

$10.00

Two Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes with choice of bread

Garden Omelette

$11.00

Tomatoes, Onions, Cheddar and Spinach with choice of bread

Classic Omelette

$12.00

Tomatoes, Onions, Cheddar, and choice of Bacon or Ham with choice of bread

Healthy Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$10.25

House-made beet hummus, quinoa, spinach, arugula, tomato, cucumber, with avocado and roasted pepper aioli

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$11.25

Quinoa, spinach, arugula, with avocado and roasted pepper aioli with Herb Chicken

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$11.25

Quinoa, spinach, arugula, with avocado and roasted pepper aioli with Turkey Bacon

Kids Menu

Mini Stack

$5.25

Snowman

$6.75

Two Small Pancakes with strawberry, chocolate chips , powdered sugar and one strip of bacon

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids French Toast + Bacon

$6.75

Kids Breakfast

$7.25

N. Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.75

Choice of Ricotta cheese or Beet Hummus spread, Avocado, Arugula, Poached Egg, Radish, Chili Pepper flake, and House-made Avocado Aioli on Multigrain

Veggie Toast

Veggie Toast

$11.75

Choice of Beet Hummus or Basil pesto, Avocado, pan seared Mushroom, Spinach, Asparagus, Red Pepper, Cherry Tomato on Multigrain bread

French Toast

French Toast

$11.75+

Texas Brioche french toasts with Blueberry Compote, Strawberry, Toasted, Almond, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar

Loaded Nutella French Toast

Loaded Nutella French Toast

$12.75

Texas Brioche french toasts with banana, strawberry, blueberry, toasted almond, vanilla ice cream with Nutella

El Nido

El Nido

$11.75

Two over hard eggs in a hole (2 slices multigrain bread), Avocado, Pico de gallo, Cojita cheese, and Avocado Aioli.

Mushroom Toast

Mushroom Toast

$13.45

Scrambled eggs, Ham, pan seared mushroom and spinach with Apple cider mustard sauce on Multigrain bread

Salmon Toast

Salmon Toast

$14.45

House-made lemon cream cheese, dill, mashed avocado, smoke salmon, quinoa, runny poached egg, and caper on Sourdough

Sunrise Toast

Sunrise Toast

$14.45

Beet hummus, scrambled egg, avocado, smoke salmon with balsamic glaze on a multigrain toast

Pancake

Nest Stack

Nest Stack

$10.25

Three butter milk pancakes, top with blueberries and granola

The Star

$12.75

Three butter milk pancakes, candied bacon, banana, strawberry with banana foster sauce

Single Pancake

$3.50

Salad

Ricotta Salad

$10.00

Ricotta cheese, Cherry tomato, Toasted almond, Balsamic glazed with spring mix green

Quinoa Salad

$12.75

Avocado, cucumber, tomato, toasted almond, sliced apple and shredded gruyere cheese with with spring mix green

Sandwich

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Provolone cheese, Cheddar Cheese with Sourdough

Tuna Sandwich

$9.75

Cranberry, celery, arugula, Jalapeño aioli with sourdough

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$9.75

Tomato, mozzarella, basil pesto with brioche panini

Italian Chicken Panini

Italian Chicken Panini

$11.25

Roasted herb chicken, bell pepper, basil pesto, mozzarella with brioche panini

Chicken Panini

$11.25

Tex-Mex roasted chicken, bell pepper, onions, cheddar cheese, and Jalapeño aioli with sourdough.

ABC Grilled Cheese

$11.25

Avo-Bacon Chipotle Grilled Cheese with Texas Brioche

Fried Egg Sandwich

$11.55

Two Fried over hard eggs, Avocado, Bacon, Arugula, Sun-dried Tomato, Jalapeño aioli, Side of Salad with Multigrain bread

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$12.75

Ribeye steak, caramelized onion, red pepper, provolone cheese and housemaid chipotle aioli with french bread

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$13.25

Texas Brioche french toast with Ham, Gruyere Cheese, Sunny side- up egg, Mornay Sauce.

Pink Lady Sandwich

Pink Lady Sandwich

$14.75

Texas Brioche french toast with Smoked Salmon, two fried eggs, arugula, avocado, Jalapeño aioli. (Capers, Red onion on the plate)

Waffle

Plain Waffle

$8.99

Plain waffle with Butter

Nest Waffle

Nest Waffle

$9.95

Blueberry Compote, Whipped Cream, Strawberry, Powdered Sugar

Nutella Waffle

Nutella Waffle

$9.95

Nutella, Banana, Strawberry, Toasted Almond, Powdered Sugar

S'more Waffle

$9.95

Marshmallow, chocolate, graham crackers with chocolate sauce

Banana Foster Waffle

$11.75

Vanilla ice cream, banana, and Whipped Cream with banana foster sauce

Cowboy Waffle

$12.25

Candied bacon, strawberry with banana foster sauce

Ham and Gruyere Waffle

Ham and Gruyere Waffle

$13.25

Ham, GruyereCheese, Sunny side up egg with Mornay sauce

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Fast Forward blends in-season coffees to achieve the ideal Latin American coffee profile: nutty, sweet, and creamy. Origin: 100% Flor de Selva, Peru Certifications: Kosher, Organic

Winnie the pooh

Winnie the pooh

$4.80

Honey Cinnamon Latte

Latte

Latte

$4.55

2oz Espresso+10oz steamed milk

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

2oz Espresso+4oz Steamed milk

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Traditional size of Macchiato (3oz) 2oz Espresso+ 1oz Steamed milk

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

2oz Espresso+ 2oz Steamed milk

Long Black

$3.50

Smaller size of Americano. 6oz drink (2oz Espresso+4oz water).

Flat Brown

$4.80

Keith Cap

$5.00

Manual Brew

$4.25

Cold Brew

$4.50

Flash Brew

$4.00
Cojito Latte

Cojito Latte

$5.35

Mint Latte Coffee Mojito

Espresso Tonic

$4.50
N Fashioned

N Fashioned

$5.50

Lemonade with Coldbrew

Affogato

$4.75

Tea

Earl Grey

$3.25

English Breakfast

$3.25

Jasmine

$3.25

Matcha Super Green

$3.25

Peppermint

$3.25

Tangerine Ginger

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.75

London Fog

$4.55
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.75

Masala Chai with Steamed milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Rishi Sweet Matcha with Steamed Milk

Juice/Bottled Drink

Apple Juice

$2.00+

Orange Juice

$2.00+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Topo Chico

$2.75

Vintage Coloa

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Milk

Regular Milk 8oz

$2.00

Regular Milk 16oz

$2.75

Chocolate Milk 8oz

$2.75

Chocolate Milk 12oz

$3.75

Seasonal Drink

Caramel Apple Matcha Latte

$6.50

Hazelnutty Mocha Latte

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$6.00

Cinnabon Chai Latte

$5.50

Smore Latte

$5.50

T-Shirts

Short Sleeve

$22.00

Baseball long Sleeve

$22.00

Hat

Brown

$25.00

Navy

$25.00

KeepCup

12oz Keep Cup

$23.00

16oz Keepcup plastic

$20.00

Retail Coffee Bean

Hologram

$15.50

Ethiopian

$17.50

Incahuasi

$17.50

Retail Bread Loaf

Gluten Free Bread

$7.75

Multigrain Bread

$7.75

Sourdough Bread

$7.75

Java Pack

Fast Forward (House Blend)

$23.00

Single Origin

$25.00

Bread

Banana Bread

$2.75

Blueberry Bread

$2.75

Muffin

Strawberry Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Lemon Poppy seed Muffin

$3.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Welcome to The Nest Cafe. We are the newest and trendy cafe in Frisco serving Breakfast, Sandwich, Panini, Belgian Waffle, Fresh salad, Brunch with crafted coffee such as Cortado, Cappuccino, Latte, Chai, Matcha etc.

7777 Warren Pkwy,Ste 325, Frisco, TX 75034

Directions

