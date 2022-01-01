The Nest Craft 5217 Alpha Rd. Suite 155
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5217 Alpha Rd. Suite B155, Suite 155, Dallas, TX 75033
Gallery