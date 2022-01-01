  • Home
  • /
  • The Nest Craft - 5217 Alpha Rd. Suite 155
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Nest Craft 5217 Alpha Rd. Suite 155

review star

No reviews yet

5217 Alpha Rd. Suite B155

Suite 155

Dallas, TX 75033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Simple Nest

$9.00

Nest Breakfast

$10.00

Two Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes with choice of bread

Florentine Omelet

$11.00

Tomatoes, Onions, Cheddar and Spinach with choice of bread

Farmer's Omelette

$12.00

Tomatoes, Onions, Cheddar, and choice of Bacon or Ham with choice of bread

Sausage Bacon Omelet

$11.00

Smoked brisket omelet

$12.00

Steak and Eggs

$13.00

N. Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Choice of Ricotta cheese or Beet Hummus spread, Avocado, Arugula, Poached Egg, Radish, Chili Pepper flake, and House-made Avocado Aioli on Multigrain

Veggie Toast

Veggie Toast

$12.00

Choice of Beet Hummus or Basil pesto, Avocado, pan seared Mushroom, Spinach, Asparagus, Red Pepper, Cherry Tomato on Multigrain bread

Loaded Nutella French Toast

Loaded Nutella French Toast

$14.00

Texas Brioche french toasts with banana, strawberry, blueberry, toasted almond, vanilla ice cream with Nutella

Sunrise Toast

Sunrise Toast

$14.00

Beet hummus, scrambled egg, avocado, smoke salmon with balsamic glaze on a multigrain toast

Bora Bora (Acai Bowl)

$11.00

Benedicts

House-made Hollandaise sauce served on poached eggs on english muffin. Breakfast potatoes with mix-greens
California Benedict

California Benedict

$12.00

Tomatoes, Spinach, Avocado

Salmon Benedict

$14.00

Smoke Salmon, Capers

Lunch

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$11.00

Tomato, mozzarella, basil pesto with brioche panini

Italian Chicken Panini

Italian Chicken Panini

$12.00

Roasted herb chicken, bell pepper, basil pesto, mozzarella with brioche panini

Fried Egg Sandwich

$13.00

Two Fried over hard eggs, Avocado, Bacon, Arugula, Sun-dried Tomato, Jalapeño aioli, Side of Salad with Multigrain bread

Sausage and Pepper

$11.00

Nest Burger

$13.00
Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$13.00

Texas Brioche french toast with Ham, Gruyere Cheese, Sunny side- up egg, Mornay Sauce.

The Vegetarian Burger

$14.00
Pink Lady Sandwich

Pink Lady Sandwich

$14.00

Texas Brioche french toast with Smoked Salmon, two fried eggs, arugula, avocado, Jalapeño aioli. (Capers, Red onion on the plate)

Loaded Nutella French Toast

$14.00

Grain Salad

$13.00

Bora Bora (Acai Bowl)

$11.00

Maldive (Fisherman's Stew)

$14.00

Cebu (Seasonal Risotto Bowl)

$16.00

Croffle

Nest Croffle

$9.95

Nutella Croffle

$10.95

Tapas

Spicy Pepper and Walnut Maummara

$7.00

Pan Con Tomate

$7.00

Tortilla Espanola

$8.00

Green and White Asparagus Salad

Baba Ghanoush

$11.00

Bacaloa Street Taco

$8.00

Shaved Smoked Brisket Street Taco

$10.00

French Toast Stick

$10.00

Nest Slider

$11.00

Grilled "Kofte" Meatballs

$11.00

Pepper Crusted Tenderloin

$13.00

Calamar Frito and Marinated Olives

$9.00

Razor Clams and Mussels

$10.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$12.00

Blacked Salmon

$13.00

Gambas Al Ajillo (Spanish Garlic Shimp)

$12.00

Seared Scallop

$13.00

Charcuterie Board

$17.00

A la Carte

Toast

$1.99

Egg

$2.00

Avocado

$2.75

Bacon

$3.25

Ham

$3.25

Roasted Chicken

$3.25

Smoked Salmon

$5.99

Potato

$5.00

Soup of the Day

$4.75

Small Salad

$4.50

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Fast Forward blends in-season coffees to achieve the ideal Latin American coffee profile: nutty, sweet, and creamy. Origin: 100% Flor de Selva, Peru Certifications: Kosher, Organic

Pour over coffee

$5.50

Espresso

$3.25

Long Black

$3.50

Smaller size of Americano. 6oz drink (2oz Espresso+4oz water).

Americano

$3.55+

Macchiato

$4.00

Traditional size of Macchiato (3oz) 2oz Espresso+ 1oz Steamed milk

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

2oz Espresso+ 2oz Steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.00

2oz Espresso+4oz Steamed milk

Latte

Latte

$4.50+

2oz Espresso+10oz steamed milk

Cold Brew

$4.50

Affogato

$5.50

Tea

Earl Grey

$3.25

English Breakfast

$3.25

Jasmine

$3.25

Matcha Super Green

$3.25

Peppermint

$3.25

Tangerine Ginger

$3.25

Chamomile Medley

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.75

London Fog

$5.00
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00

Masala Chai with Steamed milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Rishi Sweet Matcha with Steamed Milk

Juice/Bottled Drink

Apple Juice

$2.00+

Orange Juice

$2.00+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Topo Chico

$2.75

Vintage Coloa

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Milk

Regular Milk 8oz

$2.00

Regular Milk 16oz

$2.75

Chocolate Milk 8oz

$2.75

Chocolate Milk 12oz

$3.75

Barista's Special

Seasonal drink

$10.00

Soda

$3.00

Smoothies

Smart

$8.50

Energetic

$9.00

Bright

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5217 Alpha Rd. Suite B155, Suite 155, Dallas, TX 75033

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Paradise Bakery - Alpha
orange starNo Reviews
13710 Dallas Parkway Dallas, TX 75240
View restaurantnext
Savory Crossings
orange starNo Reviews
5429 LBJ Frwy, Ste 130 Dallas, TX 75240
View restaurantnext
Fat Straws
orange starNo Reviews
5301 Alpha Rd #38 Dallas, TX 75240
View restaurantnext
J Wok Kitchen - Dallas-Fort Worth
orange starNo Reviews
13505 Inwood Road Dallas, TX 75244
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - TX042 - Dallas (Alpha Rd)
orange star4.7 • 3
5301 Alpha Road. Dallas, TX 75240
View restaurantnext
Carver Park Pop-Up Catering - 4851 LBJ Suite 103, Dallas, 75244
orange starNo Reviews
4851 LBJ Suite 103, Dallas, 75244 Dallas, TX 75244
View restaurantnext
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston