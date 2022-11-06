The New Deal imageView gallery
The New Deal Magnolia Park

401 Reviews

$$

3501 W Magnolia Blvd

Burbank, CA 91505

Order Again

Starters

Almonds & Olives

$10.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$16.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Fried Pickles - Sriracha Mayo

$14.00

Fries

$6.00

Housemade Chips

$6.00

Roasted Heirloom Carrots

$15.00

Street Corn

$8.00

Veggie Nachos

$16.00

Wing It

$14.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

Soup

Sabels Epic Tomato Soup

$8.00

Salads

Brown Derby Cobb Salad

$18.00

Farmers Market Wedge

$17.00

House Salad

$16.00

Skirt Steak Salad

$21.00

Burgers

The All American

$17.00

Blue Eagle

$19.00

The Roosevelt

$18.00

Vegan Burger

$18.00

Veggie Sloppy Joes

$18.00

Turkey Burger

$17.00

Sandwiches

Mama's Meatloaf w/ Pickled Onions

$16.00

Beef Short Rib Sandwich

$18.00

Fried Cod Sammie

$18.00

Fried Chicken Sammie

$17.00

Gooey Cheesy Grilled Cheese

$15.00

The Rainy Day Kit

$17.00

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$18.00

Mains

Mama's Meatloaf

$23.00

Pan Roasted Crispy Chicken

$24.00

Marinated Skirt Steak w/ Chimichurri

$30.00

Braised Beef Short Ribs

$29.00

Cedar Plank Salmon

$29.00

Cheesy Mac

$16.00

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$20.00

Extra Sides

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Side Browned Butter Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Side Buttery Green Beans & Almonds

$9.00

Side Roasted Rosemary Fingerling Potatoes

$9.00

Side Sauteed Chard with Garlic

$9.00

Side Seasonal Roasted Carrots

$9.00

Side Spicy Broccolini

$9.00

Side Brussles

$9.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Patty

$6.00

Side Of Chicken

$4.00

Side Steak

$8.00

Side Egg

$2.50

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Swiss Chard

$7.00

Extra bread

$0.75

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$7.00

CAKE

$10.00

Deep Fried Oreo Sundae

$8.00

Hot Fudge Sundae

$8.00

PIE

$7.00

Pots de Creme

$7.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.50

Smores Pie

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$10.00

Sorbet

$6.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Online Cake Of The Day

$10.00

Cookie

$2.50

V day cupcakes

$6.00

SPECIALS

WINE Dinner August 30th Baracchi

$100.00

GL Sangria

$11.00

Pattymelt

$17.00

Onion Rings

$12.00

Ahi Tuna Sammie

$18.00

Special Burger

$18.00

Salmon

$29.00

Shrimp Rissoto

$26.00

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

Chicken Lemon Caper

$25.00

Filet Mignon

$33.00

Pattie Melt

$17.00

Brunch

Honey Almond Fruit Salad

$8.00

Biscuit n Jam

$7.00

Lardon Salad

$14.00

Buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy

$15.00

Gregorio's Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Shorty Stack Pancakes

$12.00

Salmon Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Skirt Steak Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Seasonal Fruit Caprese

$15.00

Omelet of the Day

$14.00

"My Way" Sinatra Breakfast Biscuit

$12.00

Chicken Sausage

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

One Egg

$2.50

Two Eggs

$5.00

Banana Choc Chip Scone

$4.00

Ahi Tuna Sammie

$18.00

Onion Rings

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Belini

$12.00

BLT

$14.00

Soda Shop

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Elderflower Cordial Soda

$3.00

Fentiman's Ginger Beer

$3.00

Fentiman's Rose Lemonade

$3.00

Hank's Root Beer

$3.00

Hank's Orange Cream Soda

$3.00

Hanks Vanilla Cream Soda

$3.00

Hanks Black Cherry

$3.00

Juice LG

$4.00

Juice Sm

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Tropical Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Milk Bar

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

Nut n Honey Shake

$8.00

Orange Creamsicle Float

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Roy's Chicago Chocolate Malted Milk Shake

$9.00

Strawberry Shake

$8.00

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

Oreo Shake

$9.00

Hot

French Press Coffee

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Organic Tea

$4.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Mini Burger

$10.00

Kids Pigs in a Blanket

$10.00

Kids Vanilla Shake

$5.00

Kids Chocolate Shake

$5.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids veggie sloppy

$10.00

Kids Chicken

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

TWO GOOD PLACES TO EAT - HOME & HERE!

Website

Location

3501 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505

Directions

Gallery
The New Deal image

Map
