Restaurant info

A legendary Downtown Shreveport hotspot is back under new ownership. Keeping the same unique culinary experience, craft cocktails, and jazz club feel that it has had since 1996 with a modernized twist. There is something for everyone to enjoy on our menu and if you're feeling extra adventurous make sure to try our weekly wild game specials. All of our specialty cocktails are made with house infused liquors to create a one of a kind drink. With live music, pool tables, and a sidewalk cafe; The Noble Savage is the place where anyone can go and be different.