The Noble Savage

417 Texas St

Shreveport, LA 71101

Popular Items

Basic Betty Burger
Pick 2 Lunch
Chocolate Cake

Salads

Knife in the Back

$10.00

Noble House

$11.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Ceaser

$5.00

Flatbreads

Goddess (Freya)

$12.00

Asian Cheesesteak

$13.00

Couch Potato

$11.00

Shareable

Crispy Brussels

$13.00

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Wings

$14.00

Queso Blanco

$10.00

Marinated Crab Claws

$22.00

Cheese Curds

$5.00

Cheesesteak Fries

$12.00

Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Soup Of The Week

$8.00

Entrees

Shrimp Alfredo

$22.00

Ultimate Anwer

$42.00

Holy Tomahawk

$96.00

Chicken Fried Ribeye

$24.00

Mahi Mahi

$20.00

Handhelds

Noble Smash Burger

$15.00

Basic Betty Burger

$13.00

Muffaletta

$26.00+

Specials

Pick 2 Lunch

$10.00

Ham & Cheese

$11.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Bulgogi

$13.00

Pasta Salad

$7.00

BLT Sanwich

$11.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Chocolate Chip Cake

$10.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken

$7.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.75

Tea

$3.50

Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
A legendary Downtown Shreveport hotspot is back under new ownership. Keeping the same unique culinary experience, craft cocktails, and jazz club feel that it has had since 1996 with a modernized twist. There is something for everyone to enjoy on our menu and if you're feeling extra adventurous make sure to try our weekly wild game specials. All of our specialty cocktails are made with house infused liquors to create a one of a kind drink. With live music, pool tables, and a sidewalk cafe; The Noble Savage is the place where anyone can go and be different.

417 Texas St, Shreveport, LA 71101

