The Nori 6530 S DECATUR BLVD SUITE 105

No reviews yet

6530 South Decatur Boulevard

105

Enterprise, NV 89118

Popular Items

Lover - Salmon Avo / Sp Tuna / Blue Crab / Shrimp Tem / Eggplant
Specialty - Sp Salmon / Kanpa Asp / Sp Tuna/ Unagi / Eggplant
Homemade Silken Tofu

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fiji Water

$3.50

Pellegrino

$6.50

Chupa Chups Grape

$3.50

Chupa Chups Melon

$3.50

Chupa Chups Orange

$3.50

Chupa Chups Strawberry

$3.50

White Peach Cider

$4.50

Mango Cider

$4.50

Moshi Original Yuzu

$8.00

Moshi Red Shisho Apple

$8.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$5.50

Appetizer

Jidori Chicken Karaage

Jidori Chicken Karaage

$12.00
Homemade Silken Tofu

Homemade Silken Tofu

$5.00
Kanpachi Crudo

Kanpachi Crudo

$11.00
Salmon Carpaccio

Salmon Carpaccio

$8.00
Salmon Poke

Salmon Poke

$11.00
Seafood Ceviche

Seafood Ceviche

$13.00
Shrimp & Vege Tempura

Shrimp & Vege Tempura

$8.00
Tuna Tartar

Tuna Tartar

$15.00

House Salad

$5.50

With Palm Sugar Dressing

Miso Soup

$3.50

With seaweed and green onions

Handroll Set Menu

Served with miso soup

Beginner - Salmon Avo / Sp Tuna / Blue Crab / Eggplant

$16.99

Served with miso soup

Sampler - Kanpa Asp / Sp Salmon / Unagi / Eggplant

$18.99

Served with miso soup

Lover - Salmon Avo / Sp Tuna / Blue Crab / Shrimp Tem / Eggplant

$19.99

Served with miso soup

Specialty - Sp Salmon / Kanpa Asp / Sp Tuna/ Unagi / Eggplant

$21.99

Served with miso soup

Dessert

Cheesecake

$4.50

Tiramisu

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to The Nori. We are the first local handroll bar in Las Vegas!

Website

Location

6530 South Decatur Boulevard, 105, Enterprise, NV 89118

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

