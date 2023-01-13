The Nori 6530 S DECATUR BLVD SUITE 105
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to The Nori. We are the first local handroll bar in Las Vegas!
Location
6530 South Decatur Boulevard, 105, Enterprise, NV 89118
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Las Vegas BLVD - 7684 S. Las Vegas Blvd
No Reviews
7684 South Las Vegas Boulevard Enterprise, NV 89123
View restaurant
Hippo Grill Korean BBQ - 7377 S Jones Blvd Ste 104
4.0 • 70
7377 S Jones Blvd Ste 104 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Enterprise
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant