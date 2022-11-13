The Noshery

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen Bowl
Carne Asada Taco
Barbacoa Taco

Street Tacos and Sides

Barbacoa Taco

$3.95

Braised pork street taco with cilantro, lime, red onion, and radish on a flour tortilla.

Pollo Taco

$3.95

Fire-braised chicken taco with cilantro, lime, red onion, and radish on a flour tortilla.

Vegan Taco

$4.50

Mushroom "Chorizo" street taco with cilantro, lime, red onion, and radish on a flour tortilla.

Pescado Taco

$4.50

Grilled whitefish taco with cilantro, lime, red onion, and radish on a flour tortilla.

Carne Asada Taco

$4.50

Grilled steak street taco with cilantro, lime, red onion, and radish on a flour tortilla.

Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Chips and Salsa

$2.50

Side order of chips and salsa.

Chips And Queso

$2.50

Rice and Beans

$2.50

Side order of rice and beans.

Double Rice

$2.50

Double portion side order of rice.

Double Beans

$2.50

Double portion side order of beans.

Gourmet Grilled Cheeze Sandwiches

Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Kevin

$10.95

Applewood bacon, shoulder bacon, smoked cheddar, and sharp cheddar.

Marilyn

$10.95

Prosciutto, smoked gouda, oven–dried tomatoes, red onion marmalade, and cilantro chutney.

Louize

$10.95

Cabot cheddar, fontina, smoked gouda, and sun–dried tomato mayo.

Thelma

$10.95

Fried egg, cabot cheddar, arugula, applewood bacon, and whole grain mustard-mayo.

Buffalo Bill

$10.95

Chicken breast braised in buffalo sauce, blue cheese, and ranch.

Vinny

$10.95

Goat cheese, fontina, tomatoes, pesto mayo, and olive tapenade.

Pepito

$10.95

Tricolor bell peppers, red onion, fresh herbs, garlic, fresh mozzarella, fontina, and balsamic vinegar.

Reuben

$10.95

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, Purple Kurry Kraut from 309 Cultures, and housemade Russian dressing.

Rickey

$10.95

Black forest ham, braised pork, swiss, mustard, pickle on italian pane

Karen

$10.95

Roast turkey, brie, apple butter, arugula

American Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Adult size basic grilled cheese with American cheese

Mac & Cheese - Entrée

$8.95

Elbow macaroni, sharp cheddar, mozzarella, and gouda topped with toasted bread crumbs.

Mac & Cheese - Side

$3.95

Elbow macaroni, sharp cheddar, mozzarella, and gouda topped with toasted bread crumbs.

Kettle Cooked Chips

$1.95

Upgrade to Meal

$4.00

Make your grilled cheese sandwich a meal by adding chips and a drink.

Tuna Melt

$10.95

Ramen Bowl

The timeless ramen noodle bowl, warm and delicious with various toppings.

Tonkotsu Ramen Bowl

$11.95

Creamy blend of pork and chicken broth, wavy noodles, exotic mushroom, baby bok choy, egg, lime, scallions. Topped with your choice of chashu (Japanese braised pork belly) or chicken

Shio Ramen Bowl

$11.95

“Salt” broth, wavy noodles, tofu, nori, exotic mushrooms, baby bok choy, egg, lime, scallions & Thai basil.

Poke Bowl

Salmon Poke Bowl

$14.95

Rice, arugula, edamame, scallions, mango, sesame seeds, yumyum sauce, sriracha, topped with salmon.

Tuna Poke Bowl

$14.95

Rice, arugula, edamame, scallions, mango, sesame seeds, yumyum sauce, sriracha, topped with tuna

Chicken Poke Bowl

$14.95

Rice, arugula, edamame, scallions, mango, sesame seeds, yumyum sauce, sriracha, topped with chicken.

Tofu Poke Bowl

$14.95

Rice, arugula, edamame, scallions, mango, sesame seeds, yumyum sauce, sriracha, topped with tofu.

No-Protein Poke Bowl

$12.95

Rice, arugula, edamame, scallions, mango, sesame seeds, peanuts, yumyum sauce, sriracha (plain, no meat/tofu).

Shrimp Poke Bowl

$14.95

Pizza By The Slice (1/4 of a 16-inch pie)

Cheese - By The Slice

$7.50

Slice of classic cheese pizza (slice is 1/4 of 16-inch pie)

Pepperoni - By The Slice

$8.50

Slice of classic pepperoni pizza (slice is 1/4 of 16-inch pie)

Sausage - By The Slice

$8.50

Slice of classic sausage pizza (slice is 1/4 of 16-inch pie)

Margherita - By The Slice

$9.50

Slice of Margherita pizza (slice is 1/4 of 16-inch pie) with fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto.

White Garlic - By The Slice

$9.50

Slice of White Garlic pizza (slice is 1/4 of 16-inch pie) with white garlic sauce, chicken, bacon.

Supreme - By The Slice

$9.50

Slice of Supreme pizza (slice is 1/4 of 16-inch pie) with cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive.

Hawaiian - By The Slice

$9.50

BBQ Chicken - By The Slice

$9.50

Whole Pie (16-inch pizza)

Cheese - Whole Pie

$19.95

Classic cheese pizza (whole 16-inch pie).

Pepperoni - Whole Pie

$22.95

Classic pepperoni pizza (whole 16-inch pie).

Sausage - Whole Pie

$22.95

Classic sausage pizza (whole 16-inch pie).

Margherita - Whole Pie

$26.95

Margherita pizza (whole 16-inch pie) with fresh mozzarella, tomato, and basil pesto.

White Garlic - Whole Pie

$26.95

White Garlic pizza (whole 16-inch pie) with white garlic sauce, chicken, and bacon.

Supreme - Whole Pie

$26.95

Supreme pizza (whole 16-inch pie) with sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, and black olives.

Hawaiian - Whole Pie

$26.95

BBQ Chicken - Whole Pie

$26.95

Sandwiches

Donovan

$12.95

Hard salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, olive tapenade, oil & vinegar, on an Italian roll.

East Bluff

$12.95

Mesquite chicken, smoked cheddar, bacon, pickled red onion, BBQ sauce, on an Italian roll.

Frye Farms

$12.95

Turkey, Swiss cheese, applewood bacon, cranberry goat cheese, on an Italian roll.

Garden

$8.95Out of stock

Grilled tri–color peppers, onions, goat cheese, fontina, balsamic, on Italian bread.

Glen Oak

$12.95

Roast beef, turkey, horseradish cream on Italian bread.

Grandview

$12.95

Prosciutto, oven–dried tomatoes, brie, balsamic, on an Italian roll.

Moss Avenue

$12.95

Manny’s Pastrami, Swiss cheese, 309 Cultures Kraut, house-made Russian dressing, on rye bread.

University

$12.95

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, 309 Cultures Sauerkraut, house-made Russian dressing, on rye bread.

Southside

$12.95

Turkey, fontina, avocado, bacon, pesto mayo, on Italian bread.

P-Town Egg Salad

$8.95

Housemade egg salad on wheat bread.

P-Town Tuna Salad

$8.95

Housemade tuna salad on wheat bread.

P-Town Chicken Salad

$8.95

Housemade chicken salad on wheat bread.

Turkey & Swiss

$6.95

Roast Beef & Cheddar

$7.95

Salads

Fiesta Chicken

$11.95

Cobb

$11.95

Kale Apple Salad

$6.95Out of stock

Side Salad

$3.95

Sides

Cole Slaw

$1.50

Mac Salad

$1.50Out of stock

Potato Salad

$1.50

Fruit Salad

$1.75Out of stock

Italian Pasta

$1.50

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$7.90

Cookie Dough Cheesecake

$7.90

Italian Lemon Cake

$7.90

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

$7.90

Triple Choc Cookie - 1

$0.89Out of stock

White Macadamia Cookie - 1

$0.89Out of stock

Cookie - 6

$5.00Out of stock

Cookie - 12

$9.00Out of stock

By The Pound

Chicken Salad #

$8.49

Chicken Salad 1/2#

$4.25

Cole Slaw #

$4.49

Cole Slaw 1/2#

$2.24

Egg Salad #

$8.49Out of stock

Egg Salad 1/2#

$4.25Out of stock

Fontina #

$8.99

Fontina 1/2#

$4.49

Genoa Salami #

$9.99

Genoa Salami 1/2#

$4.99

Hawaiian Fruit Salad 1/2#

$3.99

Hawaiian Fruit Salad #

$7.99

Mac Salad #

$5.49

Mac Salad 1/2#

$2.74

Manny's Corned Beef #

$16.99

Manny's Corned Beef 1/2#

$8.49

Manny's Pastrami #

$20.99

Manny's Pastrami 1/2#

$10.49

Potato Salad #

$5.49

Potato Salad 1/2#

$2.74

Prosciutto #

$20.49

Prosciutto 1/2#

$10.25

Roast Beef #

$16.99

Roast Beef 1/2#

$8.49

Smoked Cheddar #

$10.99

Smoked Cheddar 1/2#

$5.49

Tuna Salad #

$9.49

Tuna Salad 1/2#

$4.75

Turkey #

$8.99

Turkey 1/2#

$4.49

Retail

309 Cultures

$9.00

Jam

$8.00

Lil' Nosher Meals

Kid's Grilled Cheeze

$6.95

Grilled cheese sandwich, choice of chips or apple slices, and a juice box.

Kid's PB&J

$6.95

Grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwich, choice of chips or apple slices, and a juice box.

Kid's Pizza

$6.95

Small slice of cheese pizza, choice of chips or apple slices, and a juice box.

Kid's Ramen

$6.95

Small plain ramen bowl, choice of chips or apple slices, and a juice box.

Kid's Tacos

$6.95

One chicken taco, choice of chips or apple slices, and a juice box.

Kids Mac N Chz

$6.95

Upcharge Kids

$1.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95
Restaurant info

The Noshery at Keller Station is a unique eatery featuring five different dining experiences and a bar all under one roof. Get a fresh deli sandwich, New York style pizza, gourmet grilled cheese, ramen noodle bowls, Mexican street tacos, and your favorite cocktail...at The Noshery at Keller Station.

Website

Location

6035 N Knoxville Ave., Unit 204A, Peoria, IL 61614

Directions

Gallery
The Noshery image
The Noshery image

