Cafes, Coffee & Tea
The Noshery
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Noshery at Keller Station is a unique eatery featuring five different dining experiences and a bar all under one roof. Get a fresh deli sandwich, New York style pizza, gourmet grilled cheese, ramen noodle bowls, Mexican street tacos, and your favorite cocktail...at The Noshery at Keller Station.
Location
6035 N Knoxville Ave., Unit 204A, Peoria, IL 61614
