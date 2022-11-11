Theo’s Restaurant
563 W Main St, Arcade, NY 14009
EGGS + SANDWICHES
Two Eggs
One Egg & Toast
Two Eggs & Toast
Two Eggs, Potato & Toast
Two Eggs, Meat, & Toast
Two Eggs w/ Meat Choice
Served with Choice of Potato & Toast
Corned Beef Hash
Served with Two Eggs, Toast
Steak & Eggs
6oz Flat Iron Angus Steak, Two Eggs, Toast & Choice of Potato
Ham Steak & Eggs
Served with Potatoes and Toast
Country Fried Steak
Two Eggs, Potato , Toast
Eggs Benedict
2 Eggs atop Peameal Bacon and English Muffin topped with Holandaise Sauce served with Choice of Potato
Souvlaki Breakfast
Two Eggs, marinated Beef or Chicken served with Choice of Potato & Toast
Theo's Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled Egg, American Cheese, Peameal Bacon your choice of bread, served with Choice of Potato
Western Sandwich
Scrambled Egg with Ham, Peppers & Onions on your choice of bread, served with Choice of Potato
Theo's Special
Two Eggs, Two Pancakes or Two French Toast with Bacon, Ham or Sausage
PANCAKES + FRENCH TOAST
OMELETTES
Cheese Omelette
Your choice of cheese. Served with choice of potato & toast
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Peameal or Regular Bacon with American Cheese
Broccoli & Cheese Omelette
American or Cheddar Jack. Served with choice of potato & toast
Denver Omelette
Ham, Peppers, Onions and American Cheese. Served with choice of potato & toast
Greek Feta Cheese Omelette
Spinach & Grilled Tomatoes. Served with choice of potato & toast
Gyro & Feta Omelette
Seasoned Beef & Feta Cheese. Served with choice of potato & toast
Ham & Cheese Omelette
American or Swiss Cheese. Served with choice of potato & toast
Mushroom & Cheese Omelette
American Cheese. Served with choice of potato & toast
Philly & Cheese Omelette
with Philly Sauce. Served with choice of potato & toast
Reuben Omelette
Corned Beef Hash, Swiss Cheese, 1,000 Island dressing. Served with choice of potato & toast
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Served with choice of potato & toast
Texas Hot Omelette
Hot Dog pieces, Onion, Mustard, American Cheese, Texas Sauce. Served with choice of potato & toast
Theo's Favorite Omelette
Seasoned Chicken, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and Cheddar Jack Cheese topped with Theo's Homemade Taco Sauce. Served with choice of potato & toast
BREAKFAST SIDES
KIDS BRKFAST MENU
STARTERS
Chicken Finger w/ Fries
Shaken in Hot, medium, mild, BBQ or Cajun BBQ
Pizza Logs
Four logs served with Theo's own red sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Five sticks served with Theo's own red sauce
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served with toasted pita slices
Onion Petal Appetizer
Served with Theo's zesty dip
Deep Fried Pickles
Served with Theo's zesty dip
French Onion Crock
Bruschetta
Toasted focaccia bread topped with our homemade Bruschetta, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
Theo's Snack Platter
2 Chicken Fingers, 2 Mozzarella sticks, 2 pizza logs and choice of French Fries or Onion petals.
Loaded Fries
French Fries covered with bacon pieces, melted Monterey Jack cheese. Topped with Brown gravy
Crab Cakes
Served with homemade roasted red pepper sauce
SALADS
$ Add Beef
$ Add Chicken
$ Add Gyro
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, topped with spicy breaded chicken strips, tomatoes, onions, chopped celery, shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese and Bleu Cheese dressing.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing
Chicken Tuscany Salad
Mixed greens, apple slices, walnuts, cranberries, crumbled Bleu Cheese and grilled chicken strips.
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers & croutons.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, feta cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, peppers pita crisps with Theo's own Greek Dressing.
Julienne Salad
Mixed greens with ham, turkey, Swiss and American Cheese, hard boiled eggs, onions and tomatoes.
Monsoon Salad
Mixed greens, cranberries, walnuts, banana chips, mandarin oranges and apple slices.
Theo's Spinach & Bacon Salad
Fresh baby spinach, Peameal bacon, hard boiled eggs, crumbled Bleu cheese, mandarin oranges with Theo's hot bacon dressing.
THEO'S FAMOUS GREEK
Open Chicken Souvlaki Platter
All served with Greek salads and pita
Open Beef Souvlaki Platter
All served with Greek salads and pita
Open Gyro Platter
All served with Greek salads and pita
Spanakopita(Spinach Pie)
All served with Greek salads and pita
Chicken Souvlaki Dinner
All served with Greek salads, pita and choice of potato
Beef Souvlaki Dinner
All served with Greek salads, pita and choice of potato
Gyro Dinner
All served with Greek salads, pita and choice of potato
WRAPS
Gyro Wrap
Seasoned beef, tomatoes, onions, lettuce and Tzatziki wrapped in a pita. Served with chips & pickle.
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese, Greek dressing wrapped in a pita. Served with chips & pickle.
Beef Souvlaki Wrap
Beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese, Greek dressing wrapped in a pita. Served with chips & pickle.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Spicy breaded Chicken, lettuce, tomato, Crumbled Bleu Cheese wrapped in a tortilla. Served with chips & pickle.
Ranch Chicken Wrap
Breaded Chicken, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Ranch dressing wrapped in a tortilla. Served with chips & pickle.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled marinated chicken, crisp romaine, crushed croutons, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese wrapped in a tortilla. Served with chips & pickle.
Athens Wrap
Chicken, spinach, artichokes and feta. Wrapped in a tortilla. Served with chips & pickle.
SANDWICHES + MELTS
(1) Crab Cake Sandwich
Served on a hard roll with lettuce and our signature red pepper sauce. Served with chips & pickle
(2) Crab Cake Sandwich
Served on a hard roll with lettuce and our signature red pepper sauce. Served with chips & pickle
BLT Sandwich
On your choice of bread. Served with chips & pickle
Ham Sandwich
with lettuce and tomato and choice of bread. Served with chips & pickle
Tuna Sandwich
with lettuce and tomato and choice of bread. Served with chips & pickle
Turkey Sandwich
with lettuce and tomato and choice of bread. Served with chips & pickle
Egg Salad Sandwich
On your choice of bread. Served with chips & pickle
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of cheese & bread. Served with chips & pickle
Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon
Your choice of cheese & bread. Served with chips & pickle
Grilled Cheese w/ Ham
Your choice of cheese & bread. Served with chips & pickle
Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato
Beef on Weck
Tender slices of fresh roast beef served on a weck roll. Served with chips & pickle
Char-Chicken Sandwich
with lettuce and tomato on a hard roll. Served with chips & pickle
Char-Chicken Deluxe
Chicken breast topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and your choice of cheese served on a roll. Served with chips & pickle
Classic Club Sandwich
Ham or Turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on your choice of bread. Served with chips & pickle
Fish Sandwich
Battered Fresh Fish on hard roll with lettuce and tomato. Served with chips & pickle
Fried Bologna Steak & Onion
Onions carmelized with BBQ Sauce. Served with chips & pickle
Hot Beef
Slices of Roast Beef on white bread smothered in beef gravy. Served with chips & pickle
Hot Turkey
Slices of Turkey on white bread smothered in turkey gravy. Served with chips & pickle
Mediterranean Chicken
Char-broiled marinated chicken breast topped with spinach, feta, tomato and our own Tzatziki sauce, served on toasted Focaccia bread. Served with chips & pickle
Open Face Steak Sandwich
Charbroiled sirloin with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and melted Cheddar Jack Cheese atop our grilled garlic bread. Served with chips & pickle
Philly Cheese Steak
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, cheese and our homemade Philly sauce. Served with chips & pickle
Pot Roast Sandwich
Pot Roast on hard roll with gravy and cheddar jack cheese. Served with chips & pickle
Chicken Souvlaki Melt
Marinated chicken, feta cheese, tomato and spinach. Served with chips & pickle
Country Melt
Warm slices of turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, tomato and 1,000 island dressing. Served with chips & pickle
Gyro Melt
Seasoned beef with American and Feta cheeses, Tzatziki Sauce and tomato. Served with chips & pickle
Reuben Melt
Corned beef or turkey grilled on rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and 1,000 island dressing. Served with chips & pickle
Taco Melt
Seasoned beef patty, Cheddar Jack Cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, Theo's homemade Taco sauce. Served with chips & pickle
Tuna Melt
Tomato and American Cheese. Served with chips & pickle
BURGERS + DOGS
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Top Hat Burger
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, onion petals and honey mustard
Bacon Bleu Burger
Bacon, Crumbled Bleu Cheese
Spicy Cheddar Burger
Jalapenos, bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Theo's Taco Sauce
Bruschetta Burger
Topped with basil Bruschetta and Mozzarella Cheese
Greek Burger
Feta, grilled tomatoes, spinach
Charbroiled Hot Dog
(2) Charbroiled Hot Dog Pack
Theo's Famous Texas Hot
Mustard, diced onions and a zesty meat sauce
(2) Texas Hot Pack
TRASH PLATES
SUBS
Ham Sub
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Mayo or Oil. Onions upon request. Served with chips & pickle.
Turkey Sub
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Mayo or Oil. Onions upon request. Served with chips & pickle.
Turkey Club Sub
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Mayo or Oil. Onions upon request. Served with chips & pickle.
Cheeseburger Sub
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Mayo or Oil. Onions upon request. Served with chips & pickle.
Chicken Finger Sub
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Mayo or Oil. Onions upon request. Served with chips & pickle.
Tuna Sub
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Mayo or Oil. Onions upon request. Served with chips & pickle.
Steak Sub
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Mayo or Oil. Onions upon request. Served with chips & pickle.
Meatball Sub
BLT Sub
PASTA
Buffalo Chicken Pasta
Breaded chicken pieces tossed in fettuccine pasta, crumbled Bleu Cheese in a cream sauce. Served with side salad & garlic bread.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed in our own Parmesan and Asiago Cream sauce. Served with side salad & garlic bread.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed in our own Parmesan and Asiago Cream sauce with chicken. Served with side salad & garlic bread.
Chicken Parmesan
with a side of Spaghetti. Served with side salad & garlic bread.
Mediterranean Chicken Pasta
Grilled marinated chicken strips, roasted red peppers, spinach diced tomatoes in a feta cheese olive oil sauce. Served with side salad & garlic bread.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Theo's own red sauce with meatballs and Parmesan Cheese. Served with side salad & garlic bread.
DINNERS
Beer Battered Fish Fry
Served with choice of potato, macaroni salad and coleslaw.
Breaded Fish Fry
Broiled Fish Fry
Country Fried Steak
Served with salad and choice of potato, vegetables.
Ham Steak w/ Pineapple Rings
Served with salad and choice of potato, vegetables.
Italian Baked Fish
Fresh Fish topped with Italian seasoning, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese. Served with salad and choice of potato, vegetables.
Lump Crab Cake Dinner
Served with Roasted Red Pepper sauce.
Meatloaf
Homemade meatlof covered in beef gravy. Served with salad and choice of potato, vegetables.
Mini Battered Fish Fry
Served with choice of potato, macaroni salad and coleslaw.
Mini Breaded Fish Fry
Mini Broiled Fish Fry
Monterey Chicken
Grilled chicken breast covered in BBQ sauce, bacon with melted Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with salad and choice of potato, vegetables.
Pot Roast Dinner
Spinach Artichoke Chicken
Sauteed chicken breast, spinach artichoke cream sauce topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with salad and choice of potato, vegetables.
SIDES
Extra Dressing
Homemade Chili
Side Garden Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Apple Sauce
Cottage Cheese
Coleslaw Side
Macaroni Salad Side
French Fries Side
Baked Potato Side
Mashed Potatoes Side
Side of Gravy
Sweet Fries Side
Sweet Baked Potato Side
Sweet Mashed Potato Side
Hash Browns Side
Home Fries Side
Mac & Cheese Side
Side of Vegetables
German Potato Salad
Dinner Roll
Onion Petal Side
KIDS L/D MENU
PIZZA
Personal Cheese Pizza
Our homemade sauce and dough are made fresh daily. 100% mozzarella cheese
Small Cheese Pizza
Our homemade sauce and dough are made fresh daily. 100% mozzarella cheese
Large Cheese Pizza
Our homemade sauce and dough are made fresh daily. 100% mozzarella cheese
Sheet Cheese Pizza
Our homemade sauce and dough are made fresh daily. 100% mozzarella cheese
SPECIALTY PIZZA
Breakfast Pizza
Garlic butter and cheese base, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wing Pizza
Cheese pizza with choice of wing sauce, with bleu cheese or ranch dressing base
White Deluxe Pizza
Garlic spread, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, onions
Chicken Finger Pizza
Red sauce or Bleu cheese base, mozzarella cheese, fingers dipped in sauce of your choice
Greek Pizza
Our homemade Greek & Tzatiki dressings, chicken, tomatoes, olives, onions, mozzarella, feta cheese
Broccoli Pizza
Garlic spread, mozzarella cheese, broccoli
Hawaiian Pizza
Cheese pizza with ham and pineapple
CHICKEN WINGS
(10) Wings
Wings served with bleu cheese and celery. Choice of sauce hot, medium, mild, country sweet, garlic parmesan, california gold, BBQ, and BBQ Cajun
(20) Wings
Wings served with bleu cheese and celery. Choice of sauce hot, medium, mild, country sweet, garlic parmesan, california gold, BBQ, and BBQ Cajun
(30) Wings
Wings served with bleu cheese and celery. Choice of sauce hot, medium, mild, country sweet, garlic parmesan, california gold, BBQ, and BBQ Cajun
(50) Wings
Wings served with bleu cheese and celery. Choice of sauce hot, medium, mild, country sweet, garlic parmesan, california gold, BBQ, and BBQ Cajun
$.50 Wings
N/A BEVERAGES
Water
Coffee
Tea
Hot Chocolate
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Tomato Juice
Grape Juice
Root Beer Float
Milkshake
Unsweetened Tea
Rasberry Tea
Lemon Tea
Lemonade
Diet Pepsi
Root Beer
Dr Pepper
Orange Soda
Loganberry
Mountain Dew
Sierra Mist
Pepsi
Rockstar
Ginger Ale - Bottle
Bottled Water
Kid’s Drink
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
