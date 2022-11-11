A map showing the location of Theo’s RestaurantView gallery
Greek
Breakfast & Brunch

Theo’s Restaurant

No reviews yet

563 W Main St, Arcade, NY 14009

Arcade, NY 14009

Popular Items

Top Hat Burger
Broccoli & Cheese Omelette
Theo's Snack Platter

EGGS + SANDWICHES

Two Eggs

$3.25

One Egg & Toast

$2.75

Two Eggs & Toast

$3.75

Two Eggs, Potato & Toast

$6.50

Two Eggs, Meat, & Toast

$7.50

Two Eggs w/ Meat Choice

$9.99

Served with Choice of Potato & Toast

Corned Beef Hash

$10.99

Served with Two Eggs, Toast

Steak & Eggs

$13.95

6oz Flat Iron Angus Steak, Two Eggs, Toast & Choice of Potato

Ham Steak & Eggs

$11.95

Served with Potatoes and Toast

Country Fried Steak

$12.99

Two Eggs, Potato , Toast

Eggs Benedict

$10.75

2 Eggs atop Peameal Bacon and English Muffin topped with Holandaise Sauce served with Choice of Potato

Souvlaki Breakfast

$12.95

Two Eggs, marinated Beef or Chicken served with Choice of Potato & Toast

Theo's Breakfast Sandwich

$10.75

Scrambled Egg, American Cheese, Peameal Bacon your choice of bread, served with Choice of Potato

Western Sandwich

$9.95

Scrambled Egg with Ham, Peppers & Onions on your choice of bread, served with Choice of Potato

Theo's Special

$10.25

Two Eggs, Two Pancakes or Two French Toast with Bacon, Ham or Sausage

PANCAKES + FRENCH TOAST

Sweet Pancakes

$3.25+

Blueberry Pancakes

$3.25+

Walnut Spice Pancakes

$3.25+

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$3.25+

French Toast

$5.50+

Cinnabon French Toast

$5.95+

OMELETTES

Cheese Omelette

$8.95

Your choice of cheese. Served with choice of potato & toast

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Peameal or Regular Bacon with American Cheese

Broccoli & Cheese Omelette

$9.50

American or Cheddar Jack. Served with choice of potato & toast

Denver Omelette

$10.99

Ham, Peppers, Onions and American Cheese. Served with choice of potato & toast

Greek Feta Cheese Omelette

$9.50

Spinach & Grilled Tomatoes. Served with choice of potato & toast

Gyro & Feta Omelette

$10.99

Seasoned Beef & Feta Cheese. Served with choice of potato & toast

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

American or Swiss Cheese. Served with choice of potato & toast

Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$9.50

American Cheese. Served with choice of potato & toast

Philly & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

with Philly Sauce. Served with choice of potato & toast

Reuben Omelette

$10.99

Corned Beef Hash, Swiss Cheese, 1,000 Island dressing. Served with choice of potato & toast

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Served with choice of potato & toast

Texas Hot Omelette

$10.99

Hot Dog pieces, Onion, Mustard, American Cheese, Texas Sauce. Served with choice of potato & toast

Theo's Favorite Omelette

$10.99

Seasoned Chicken, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and Cheddar Jack Cheese topped with Theo's Homemade Taco Sauce. Served with choice of potato & toast

BREAKFAST SIDES

Extra Egg (1)

$1.50

Bacon

$3.75

Ham

$3.75

Sausage

$3.75

Peameal Bacon

$3.75

Corn Beef Hash Side

$5.75

Oatmeal

$3.99

Oatmeal with Toast

$5.99

Toast

$2.75

Side of Peanut Butter

$0.75

Bagel

$2.75

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$3.50

Hash Browns Side

$4.95

Home Fries Side

$4.95

Sausage Gravy Side

$0.75

Benny Sauce Side

$0.75

KIDS BRKFAST MENU

Kids (2) Pancakes

$6.99

Kids French Toast

$6.99

Kids One Egg

$6.99

STARTERS

Chicken Finger w/ Fries

$14.95

Shaken in Hot, medium, mild, BBQ or Cajun BBQ

Pizza Logs

$6.95

Four logs served with Theo's own red sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Five sticks served with Theo's own red sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.95

Served with toasted pita slices

Onion Petal Appetizer

$6.95

Served with Theo's zesty dip

Deep Fried Pickles

$6.95

Served with Theo's zesty dip

French Onion Crock

$7.95

Bruschetta

$8.95

Toasted focaccia bread topped with our homemade Bruschetta, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

Theo's Snack Platter

$11.99

2 Chicken Fingers, 2 Mozzarella sticks, 2 pizza logs and choice of French Fries or Onion petals.

Loaded Fries

$6.95

French Fries covered with bacon pieces, melted Monterey Jack cheese. Topped with Brown gravy

Crab Cakes

$15.99

Served with homemade roasted red pepper sauce

SALADS

$ Add Beef

$4.25

$ Add Chicken

$4.25

$ Add Gyro

$4.25

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.25+

Mixed greens, topped with spicy breaded chicken strips, tomatoes, onions, chopped celery, shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese and Bleu Cheese dressing.

Caesar Salad

$7.95+

Crisp romaine, croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing

Chicken Tuscany Salad

$12.25+

Mixed greens, apple slices, walnuts, cranberries, crumbled Bleu Cheese and grilled chicken strips.

Garden Salad

$8.95+

Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers & croutons.

Greek Salad

$8.95+

Mixed greens, feta cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, peppers pita crisps with Theo's own Greek Dressing.

Julienne Salad

$12.25+

Mixed greens with ham, turkey, Swiss and American Cheese, hard boiled eggs, onions and tomatoes.

Monsoon Salad

$10.95+

Mixed greens, cranberries, walnuts, banana chips, mandarin oranges and apple slices.

Theo's Spinach & Bacon Salad

$12.25+

Fresh baby spinach, Peameal bacon, hard boiled eggs, crumbled Bleu cheese, mandarin oranges with Theo's hot bacon dressing.

THEO'S FAMOUS GREEK

Open Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$14.25

All served with Greek salads and pita

Open Beef Souvlaki Platter

$14.25

All served with Greek salads and pita

Open Gyro Platter

$14.25

All served with Greek salads and pita

Spanakopita(Spinach Pie)

$14.25

All served with Greek salads and pita

Chicken Souvlaki Dinner

$16.99

All served with Greek salads, pita and choice of potato

Beef Souvlaki Dinner

$16.99

All served with Greek salads, pita and choice of potato

Gyro Dinner

$16.99

All served with Greek salads, pita and choice of potato

WRAPS

Gyro Wrap

$10.95

Seasoned beef, tomatoes, onions, lettuce and Tzatziki wrapped in a pita. Served with chips & pickle.

Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

$10.95

Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese, Greek dressing wrapped in a pita. Served with chips & pickle.

Beef Souvlaki Wrap

$10.95

Beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese, Greek dressing wrapped in a pita. Served with chips & pickle.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Spicy breaded Chicken, lettuce, tomato, Crumbled Bleu Cheese wrapped in a tortilla. Served with chips & pickle.

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Breaded Chicken, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Ranch dressing wrapped in a tortilla. Served with chips & pickle.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Grilled marinated chicken, crisp romaine, crushed croutons, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese wrapped in a tortilla. Served with chips & pickle.

Athens Wrap

$10.95

Chicken, spinach, artichokes and feta. Wrapped in a tortilla. Served with chips & pickle.

SANDWICHES + MELTS

(1) Crab Cake Sandwich

$9.99

Served on a hard roll with lettuce and our signature red pepper sauce. Served with chips & pickle

(2) Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.99

Served on a hard roll with lettuce and our signature red pepper sauce. Served with chips & pickle

BLT Sandwich

$8.25

On your choice of bread. Served with chips & pickle

Ham Sandwich

$8.50

with lettuce and tomato and choice of bread. Served with chips & pickle

Tuna Sandwich

$8.50

with lettuce and tomato and choice of bread. Served with chips & pickle

Turkey Sandwich

$8.50

with lettuce and tomato and choice of bread. Served with chips & pickle

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.95

On your choice of bread. Served with chips & pickle

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Your choice of cheese & bread. Served with chips & pickle

Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon

$8.50

Your choice of cheese & bread. Served with chips & pickle

Grilled Cheese w/ Ham

$8.50

Your choice of cheese & bread. Served with chips & pickle

Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato

$8.50

Beef on Weck

$11.95

Tender slices of fresh roast beef served on a weck roll. Served with chips & pickle

Char-Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

with lettuce and tomato on a hard roll. Served with chips & pickle

Char-Chicken Deluxe

$11.50

Chicken breast topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and your choice of cheese served on a roll. Served with chips & pickle

Classic Club Sandwich

$11.99

Ham or Turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on your choice of bread. Served with chips & pickle

Fish Sandwich

$9.95

Battered Fresh Fish on hard roll with lettuce and tomato. Served with chips & pickle

Fried Bologna Steak & Onion

$8.95

Onions carmelized with BBQ Sauce. Served with chips & pickle

Hot Beef

$11.95

Slices of Roast Beef on white bread smothered in beef gravy. Served with chips & pickle

Hot Turkey

$11.95

Slices of Turkey on white bread smothered in turkey gravy. Served with chips & pickle

Mediterranean Chicken

$11.95

Char-broiled marinated chicken breast topped with spinach, feta, tomato and our own Tzatziki sauce, served on toasted Focaccia bread. Served with chips & pickle

Open Face Steak Sandwich

$13.95

Charbroiled sirloin with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and melted Cheddar Jack Cheese atop our grilled garlic bread. Served with chips & pickle

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, cheese and our homemade Philly sauce. Served with chips & pickle

Pot Roast Sandwich

$11.99

Pot Roast on hard roll with gravy and cheddar jack cheese. Served with chips & pickle

Chicken Souvlaki Melt

$10.95

Marinated chicken, feta cheese, tomato and spinach. Served with chips & pickle

Country Melt

$10.95

Warm slices of turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, tomato and 1,000 island dressing. Served with chips & pickle

Gyro Melt

$10.95

Seasoned beef with American and Feta cheeses, Tzatziki Sauce and tomato. Served with chips & pickle

Reuben Melt

$10.95

Corned beef or turkey grilled on rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and 1,000 island dressing. Served with chips & pickle

Taco Melt

$10.95

Seasoned beef patty, Cheddar Jack Cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, Theo's homemade Taco sauce. Served with chips & pickle

Tuna Melt

$9.95

Tomato and American Cheese. Served with chips & pickle

BURGERS + DOGS

Hamburger

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$10.25

Double Cheeseburger

$12.25

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.75

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.95

Top Hat Burger

$10.95

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, onion petals and honey mustard

Bacon Bleu Burger

$10.95

Bacon, Crumbled Bleu Cheese

Spicy Cheddar Burger

$10.95

Jalapenos, bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Theo's Taco Sauce

Bruschetta Burger

$10.95

Topped with basil Bruschetta and Mozzarella Cheese

Greek Burger

$10.95

Feta, grilled tomatoes, spinach

Charbroiled Hot Dog

$4.75

(2) Charbroiled Hot Dog Pack

$6.75

Theo's Famous Texas Hot

$5.75

Mustard, diced onions and a zesty meat sauce

(2) Texas Hot Pack

$7.75

TRASH PLATES

Theo's Trash Plate

$12.99

SUBS

Ham Sub

$10.95

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Mayo or Oil. Onions upon request. Served with chips & pickle.

Turkey Sub

$10.95

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Mayo or Oil. Onions upon request. Served with chips & pickle.

Turkey Club Sub

$10.95

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Mayo or Oil. Onions upon request. Served with chips & pickle.

Cheeseburger Sub

$12.96

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Mayo or Oil. Onions upon request. Served with chips & pickle.

Chicken Finger Sub

$12.95

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Mayo or Oil. Onions upon request. Served with chips & pickle.

Tuna Sub

$10.95

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Mayo or Oil. Onions upon request. Served with chips & pickle.

Steak Sub

$12.95

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Mayo or Oil. Onions upon request. Served with chips & pickle.

Meatball Sub

$12.95

BLT Sub

$10.95

PASTA

Buffalo Chicken Pasta

$18.99

Breaded chicken pieces tossed in fettuccine pasta, crumbled Bleu Cheese in a cream sauce. Served with side salad & garlic bread.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Fettuccine tossed in our own Parmesan and Asiago Cream sauce. Served with side salad & garlic bread.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.99

Fettuccine tossed in our own Parmesan and Asiago Cream sauce with chicken. Served with side salad & garlic bread.

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

with a side of Spaghetti. Served with side salad & garlic bread.

Mediterranean Chicken Pasta

$17.99

Grilled marinated chicken strips, roasted red peppers, spinach diced tomatoes in a feta cheese olive oil sauce. Served with side salad & garlic bread.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.99

Theo's own red sauce with meatballs and Parmesan Cheese. Served with side salad & garlic bread.

DINNERS

Beer Battered Fish Fry

$13.95

Served with choice of potato, macaroni salad and coleslaw.

Breaded Fish Fry

$13.95

Broiled Fish Fry

$13.95

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

Served with salad and choice of potato, vegetables.

Ham Steak w/ Pineapple Rings

$14.99

Served with salad and choice of potato, vegetables.

Italian Baked Fish

$15.95

Fresh Fish topped with Italian seasoning, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese. Served with salad and choice of potato, vegetables.

Lump Crab Cake Dinner

$18.99

Served with Roasted Red Pepper sauce.

Meatloaf

$13.99

Homemade meatlof covered in beef gravy. Served with salad and choice of potato, vegetables.

Mini Battered Fish Fry

$11.95

Served with choice of potato, macaroni salad and coleslaw.

Mini Breaded Fish Fry

$11.95

Mini Broiled Fish Fry

$11.95

Monterey Chicken

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast covered in BBQ sauce, bacon with melted Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with salad and choice of potato, vegetables.

Pot Roast Dinner

$15.99

Spinach Artichoke Chicken

$18.99

Sauteed chicken breast, spinach artichoke cream sauce topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with salad and choice of potato, vegetables.

SIDES

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Homemade Chili

$4.75+

Side Garden Salad

$4.75

Side Caesar Salad

$4.75

Apple Sauce

$2.75

Cottage Cheese

$2.75

Coleslaw Side

$3.95

Macaroni Salad Side

$3.95

French Fries Side

$3.95

Baked Potato Side

$3.95

Mashed Potatoes Side

$4.95

Side of Gravy

$0.50

Sweet Fries Side

$3.95

Sweet Baked Potato Side

$3.95

Sweet Mashed Potato Side

$4.95

Hash Browns Side

$4.95

Home Fries Side

$4.95

Mac & Cheese Side

$6.25

Side of Vegetables

$4.95

German Potato Salad

$4.95

Dinner Roll

$2.25

Onion Petal Side

$3.95

KIDS L/D MENU

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

PIZZA

Personal Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Our homemade sauce and dough are made fresh daily. 100% mozzarella cheese

Small Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Our homemade sauce and dough are made fresh daily. 100% mozzarella cheese

Large Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Our homemade sauce and dough are made fresh daily. 100% mozzarella cheese

Sheet Cheese Pizza

$24.75

Our homemade sauce and dough are made fresh daily. 100% mozzarella cheese

SPECIALTY PIZZA

Breakfast Pizza

$13.99+

Garlic butter and cheese base, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wing Pizza

$13.99+

Cheese pizza with choice of wing sauce, with bleu cheese or ranch dressing base

White Deluxe Pizza

$13.99+

Garlic spread, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, onions

Chicken Finger Pizza

$13.99+

Red sauce or Bleu cheese base, mozzarella cheese, fingers dipped in sauce of your choice

Greek Pizza

$13.99+

Our homemade Greek & Tzatiki dressings, chicken, tomatoes, olives, onions, mozzarella, feta cheese

Broccoli Pizza

$13.99+

Garlic spread, mozzarella cheese, broccoli

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99+

Cheese pizza with ham and pineapple

CHICKEN WINGS

(10) Wings

$13.99

Wings served with bleu cheese and celery. Choice of sauce hot, medium, mild, country sweet, garlic parmesan, california gold, BBQ, and BBQ Cajun

(20) Wings

$19.99

Wings served with bleu cheese and celery. Choice of sauce hot, medium, mild, country sweet, garlic parmesan, california gold, BBQ, and BBQ Cajun

(30) Wings

$27.00

Wings served with bleu cheese and celery. Choice of sauce hot, medium, mild, country sweet, garlic parmesan, california gold, BBQ, and BBQ Cajun

(50) Wings

$37.50

Wings served with bleu cheese and celery. Choice of sauce hot, medium, mild, country sweet, garlic parmesan, california gold, BBQ, and BBQ Cajun

$.50 Wings

$0.50

N/A BEVERAGES

Water

Coffee

$1.75

Tea

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Milk

$1.99+

Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

Orange Juice

$2.25+

Apple Juice

$2.25+

Cranberry Juice

$2.25+

Tomato Juice

$2.25+

Grape Juice

$2.25+

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Milkshake

$4.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Rasberry Tea

$2.99

Lemon Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Loganberry

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Rockstar

$2.99

Ginger Ale - Bottle

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.99

Kid’s Drink

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

563 W Main St, Arcade, NY 14009, Arcade, NY 14009

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
