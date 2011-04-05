A map showing the location of Theo thai bistro 53 6th AvenueView gallery

Theo thai bistro 53 6th Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

53 6th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11217

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

THAI SPRING ROLL

$7.00

Crispy roll stuffed with vermicelli, cabbage,carrot, served with sweet chili sauce.

CHIVE PANCAKE

$8.00

Fried chive pancake with soy dipping sauce.

FISH CAKE

$8.00

Curried sh cake served with sweet chili sauce cucumber and crushed peanut.

EDAMAME

$7.00

Steamed soy bean

SHRIMP SUMMER ROLL

$8.00

Homemade style shrimp summer roll served with peanut sauce.

STEAMED THAI DUMPLING

$9.00

Thai style chicken, shrimp, water chestnut, carrot with soy dipping sauce.

SHRIMP BLANKET

$9.00

Shrimp in spring wrapped served with sweet chili sauce.

CHICKEN SATE

$9.00

Marinated in a house special style, barbecued, served with a signature peanut sauce.

GOLDEN TOFU

$7.00

Deep fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce and crush peanut.

THAI WINGS

$9.00

served with sweet chili sauce

CRAB RANGOON

$8.00

Crispy wonton skin with crab meat and cream cheese served with sweet chili sauce

CALAMARI

$10.00

Tender pieces of squid soaked in buttermilk and seasoned our deep fried to golden brown perfection served with sweet chili sauce.

THEO'S TASTING

$15.00

Thai spring roll, Steamed Thai Dumpling, Shrimp Blanket and Fish Cake served with sweet chili sauce and soy dipping sauce.

Soup

TOFU SOUP (S)

$5.50

TOFU SOUP (L)

$10.50

VEGETABLE SOUP (S)

$5.50

VEGETABLE SOUP (L)

$10.50

TOM YUM CHICKEN (S)

$6.00

Chicken or Shrimp with Galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro, chili paste.

TOM YUM CHICKEN (L)

$12.00

Chicken or Shrimp with Galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro, chili paste.

TOM YUM SHRIMP (S)

$6.00

Chicken or Shrimp with Galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro, chili paste.

TOM YUM SHRIMP (L)

$12.00

Chicken or Shrimp with Galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro, chili paste.

TOM KHA CHICKEN (S)

$6.00

Chicken or Shrimp with galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro in coconut milk.

TOM KHA CHICKEN (L)

$12.00

Chicken or Shrimp with galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro in coconut milk.

TOM KHA SHRIMP (S)

$6.00

Chicken or Shrimp with galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro in coconut milk.

TOM KHA SHRIMP (L)

$12.00

Chicken or Shrimp with galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro in coconut milk.

Salad

THAI SALAD

$8.00

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, carrot, red onion, tofu with peanut dressing.

PAPAYA SALAD

$10.00

Green papaya, carrot, tomato, green bean, peanut, chili, lime sauce.

MANGO SALAD

$10.00

Mango,tomato,scallion,red onion with sweet and sour sauce

CHICKEN SALAD ( LARB )

$10.00

Ground chicken with fresh mint, roasted rice, red onion, scallion in spicy lime juice

SHRIMP SALAD ( PLA KOONG )

$12.00

Thai style shrimp salad with mint, tomato, scallion, cilantro, lime leaves in spicy chili paste and lime juice.

BEEF SALAD

$12.00

Thai style Beef salad with mint, tomato, scallion, cilantro, lime leaves in spicy chili paste and lime juice.

Fish

SAM ROD PLA TOD

$28.95

Crispy whole fish top with chop chili and sweet tamarind sauce

RED CURRY PLA TOD

$28.95

Crispy whole fish top with red chili paste with bamboo shoots, basil and bell peppers, simmered in coconut milk.

BASIL PLA TOD

$28.95

Crispy whole fish top with sautéed fresh basil, fresh chili, garlic with onion and bell peppers.

Main Course

PAD ROASTED CASHEW NUTS

Sauteed roasted cashew nuts with onions, carrot, bell peppers, pineapple, celery in Thai chili paste.

PAD PAK

Sautéed napa cabbage, carrot, baby corn, broccoli, mushroom with Thai style garlic sauce.

PAD GRA PROW BASIL

Sautéed fresh basil, fresh chili, garlic with onion and bell peppers.

RAMA DISH

Sautéed in Thai red-peanut sauce served on a bed of steamed broccoli.

PAD BROCCOLI

Sautéed broccoli with Thai style garlic sauce.

Curry

RED CURRY

Thai spices blended in red chili paste with bamboo shoots, basil and bell peppers, simmered in coconut milk.

GREEN CURRY

Thai spices blended in green chili paste with bamboo shoots, basil, eggplants and bell peppers, simmered in coconut milk.

MASSAMAN CURRY

Southern Thai spices blended in chili paste with potatoes, peanuts and onions, simmered in coconut milk.

Noodle Dishes

PAD THAI

Authentic in every sense, pad Thai needs no introduction; it’s a trademark of Thai cuisine sautéed “sen jun” or Thai noodles with bean curd, egg, bean sprout, turnip, scallion and crushed peanuts.

PAD SEE EW

Flat rice noodles sautéed in sweet soy sauce with Chinese broccoli and egg.

DRUNKEN NOODLE (PAD KEE MAO)

Spicy Pan fried at rice noodles sautéed in spicy basil sauce with basil, bell pepper and onion, carrot.

Fried Rice

THAI FRIED RICE

Traditional Thai fried rice with egg, broccoli, onion, tomato

BASIL FRIED RICE

Spicy Thai fried rice with egg, bell peppers, onion, chili. fresh basil

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

Fried Rice with pineapples, curry powder, raisin, onion, scallion, egg, cashew nut.

Pho Noodle Soup

PHO BEEF

$16.00

Rice noodle with beef soup, slice beef only, bean sprout, Thai basil, slice lime.

PHO CHICKEN

$14.00

Rice noodle with beef soup, chicken slice, bean sprout, Thai basil, slice lime.

Noodle Soup

TomYum Noodle Soup

Galanga, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro, chili paste serves with rice noodle.

Khao Soi Crispy Noodle

Curry and coconut avor. Top it with your choose of protein, dried chili, limes and cilantro, and Shallots. A Famous dish in Northern Thailand.

Side Order

JASMINE RICE

$2.00

STICKY RICE

$3.00

STEAM RICE NOODLE

$4.00

STEAM BROCCOLI

$5.00

ROTI (1)

$4.00

FRIES

$3.00

PEANUT SAUCE

$5.00

Dessert

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE & ICE CREAM

$9.00

FRIED BANANA WITH HONEY

$6.00

FRIED BANANA & VANILLA ICE CREAM

$9.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$5.00

Beverage

THAI ICE TEA

$3.50

THAI ICE COFFEE

$3.50

PINK MINT LEMONADE

$4.00

PINK LADY

$5.00

SODA

$2.50

HOT TEA

$2.50

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

JUMBO DRINK (32oz)

$12.00

( THAI ICE TEA OR THAI ICE COFFEE OR PINK LEMONADE OR PINK LADY)

COCONUT JUICE

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

53 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Shawarma Mia - 67 6th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
67 6th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Amy's: vegetarian - 490 Bergen Street
orange starNo Reviews
490 Bergen Street Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Doughnut Plant - Brooklyn
orange star4.7 • 838
245 Flatbush Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Tiny"s Cantina
orange star4.5 • 11
229 Flatbush Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue - 267 Flatbush Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
267 Flatbush Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue-Lower Manhattan Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
267 Flatbush Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Llama Inn
orange star4.5 • 16,716
50 Withers Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT
orange star4.5 • 14,937
261 Moore St Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Pies 'n' Thighs
orange star4.2 • 10,215
166 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
orange star4.7 • 8,898
172 N 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1890 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston