The Theo Thai Bistro - Bethpage 621 Hicksville Road

Food
Appetizer
THAI SPRING ROLL
Crispy roll stuffed with vermicelli, cabbage,carrot, served with sweet chili sauce.
CHIVE PANCAKE
Fried chive pancake with soy dipping sauce.
FISH CAKE
Curried sh cake served with sweet chili sauce cucumber and crushed peanut.
EDAMAME
Steamed soy bean
SHRIMP SUMMER ROLL
Homemade style shrimp summer roll served with peanut sauce.
STEAMED THAI DUMPLING
Thai style chicken, shrimp, water chestnut, carrot with soy dipping sauce.
SHRIMP BLANKET
Shrimp in spring wrapped served with sweet chili sauce.
CHICKEN SATE
Marinated in a house special style, barbecued, served with a signature peanut sauce.
GOLDEN TOFU
Deep fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce and crush peanut.
THAI WINGS
served with sweet chili sauce
CRAB RANGOON
Crispy wonton skin with crab meat and cream cheese served with sweet chili sauce
CALAMARI
Tender pieces of squid soaked in buttermilk and seasoned our deep fried to golden brown perfection served with sweet chili sauce.
THEO'S TASTING
Thai spring roll, Steamed Thai Dumpling, Shrimp Blanket and Fish Cake served with sweet chili sauce and soy dipping sauce.
CURRY PUFF
BANH MI CHICKEN
Vegetable Curry Puff
Vegetable Dumpling
Soup
TOM YUM CHICKEN (S)
Chicken or Shrimp with Galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro, chili paste.
TOM YUM CHICKEN (L)
Chicken or Shrimp with Galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro, chili paste.
TOM YUM SHRIMP (S)
Chicken or Shrimp with Galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro, chili paste.
TOM YUM SHRIMP (L)
Chicken or Shrimp with Galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro, chili paste.
TOM KHA CHICKEN (S)
Chicken or Shrimp with galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro in coconut milk.
TOM KHA CHICKEN (L)
Chicken or Shrimp with galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro in coconut milk.
TOM KHA SHRIMP (S)
Chicken or Shrimp with galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro in coconut milk.
TOM KHA SHRIMP (L)
Chicken or Shrimp with galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro in coconut milk.
TOM YUM TOFU (S)
TOM YUM TOFU (L)
TOM KHA TOFU (S)
TOM KHA TOFU (L)
TOM YUM VEGETABLE (S)
TOM YUM VEGETABLE (L)
TOM KHA VEGETABLE (S)
TOM KHA VEGETABLE (L)
Salad
THAI SALAD
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, carrot, red onion, tofu with peanut dressing.
PAPAYA SALAD
Green papaya, carrot, tomato, green bean, peanut, chili, lime sauce.
MANGO SALAD
Mango,tomato,scallion,red onion with sweet and sour sauce
CHICKEN SALAD ( LARB )
Ground chicken with fresh mint, roasted rice, red onion, scallion in spicy lime juice
SHRIMP SALAD ( PLA KOONG )
Thai style shrimp salad with mint, tomato, scallion, cilantro, lime leaves in spicy chili paste and lime juice.
BEEF SALAD
Thai style Beef salad with mint, tomato, scallion, cilantro, lime leaves in spicy chili paste and lime juice.
MANGO SALAD WITH GRILLED SHRIMP
Fish
SAM ROD PLA TOD
Crispy whole fish top with chop chili and sweet tamarind sauce
RED CURRY PLA TOD
Crispy whole fish top with red chili paste with bamboo shoots, basil and bell peppers, simmered in coconut milk.
BASIL PLA TOD
Crispy whole fish top with sautéed fresh basil, fresh chili, garlic with onion and bell peppers.
Main Course
PAD ROASTED CASHEW NUTS
Sauteed roasted cashew nuts with onions, carrot, bell peppers, pineapple, celery in Thai chili paste.
PAD PAK
Sautéed napa cabbage, carrot, baby corn, broccoli, mushroom with Thai style garlic sauce.
PAD GRA PROW BASIL
Sautéed fresh basil, fresh chili, garlic with onion and bell peppers.
RAMA DISH
Sautéed in Thai red-peanut sauce served on a bed of steamed broccoli.
PAD BROCCOLI
Sautéed broccoli with Thai style garlic sauce.
Curry
RED CURRY
Thai spices blended in red chili paste with bamboo shoots, basil and bell peppers, simmered in coconut milk.
GREEN CURRY
Thai spices blended in green chili paste with bamboo shoots, basil, eggplants and bell peppers, simmered in coconut milk.
MASSAMAN CURRY
Southern Thai spices blended in chili paste with potatoes, peanuts and onions, simmered in coconut milk.
Noodle Dishes
PAD THAI
Authentic in every sense, pad Thai needs no introduction; it’s a trademark of Thai cuisine sautéed “sen jun” or Thai noodles with bean curd, egg, bean sprout, turnip, scallion and crushed peanuts.
PAD SEE EW
Flat rice noodles sautéed in sweet soy sauce with Chinese broccoli and egg.
DRUNKEN NOODLE (PAD KEE MAO)
Spicy Pan fried at rice noodles sautéed in spicy basil sauce with basil, bell pepper and onion, carrot.
Fried Rice
Pho Noodle Soup
Noodle Soup
Side Order
Dessert
Beverage
THAI ICE TEA
THAI ICE COFFEE
PINK MINT LEMONADE
PINK LADY
SODA
HOT TEA
BOTTLE WATER
JUMBO DRINK (32oz)
( THAI ICE TEA OR THAI ICE COFFEE OR PINK LEMONADE OR PINK LADY)
COCONUT JUICE
HOT COFFEE
HOT THAI TEA
HOT THAI COFFEE
BUTTERFLY PEAS
LYCHEE THAI ICE TEA
Special Menu
Roasted Duck w/Red Curry
Roasted Duck 2/Green Curry
RibEye Steak top Udon Drunken
SeaFood Drunken Noodle
22.95
Shrimp Udon Drunken Noodle
Beef Udon Drunken Noodle
Chicken Udon Drunken Noodle
Tofu Udon Drunken Noodle
Vegetable Udon Drunken Noodle
THEO'S STEAK
Salmon Mango Salad
Crab Fried Rice
SALMON WITH BASIL SAUCE
Salmon Drunken Noodle
Salmon wiith Red Curry
Mock Duck Red Curry
Mock Duck Green Curry
Tilapia with Basil Sauce
MockDuck Pad Graprow
MockDuck Pad Pak
Beef Panang Curry
