The Theo Thai Bistro - Bethpage 621 Hicksville Road

No reviews yet

621 Hicksville Road

Bethpage, NY 11714

Food

Appetizer

THAI SPRING ROLL

$8.00

Crispy roll stuffed with vermicelli, cabbage,carrot, served with sweet chili sauce.

CHIVE PANCAKE

$10.00

Fried chive pancake with soy dipping sauce.

FISH CAKE

$10.00

Curried sh cake served with sweet chili sauce cucumber and crushed peanut.

EDAMAME

$8.00

Steamed soy bean

SHRIMP SUMMER ROLL

$10.00

Homemade style shrimp summer roll served with peanut sauce.

STEAMED THAI DUMPLING

$10.00

Thai style chicken, shrimp, water chestnut, carrot with soy dipping sauce.

SHRIMP BLANKET

$9.00

Shrimp in spring wrapped served with sweet chili sauce.

CHICKEN SATE

$10.00

Marinated in a house special style, barbecued, served with a signature peanut sauce.

GOLDEN TOFU

$8.00

Deep fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce and crush peanut.

THAI WINGS

$9.00

served with sweet chili sauce

CRAB RANGOON

$8.00

Crispy wonton skin with crab meat and cream cheese served with sweet chili sauce

CALAMARI

$12.00

Tender pieces of squid soaked in buttermilk and seasoned our deep fried to golden brown perfection served with sweet chili sauce.

THEO'S TASTING

$15.00

Thai spring roll, Steamed Thai Dumpling, Shrimp Blanket and Fish Cake served with sweet chili sauce and soy dipping sauce.

CURRY PUFF

$10.00

BANH MI CHICKEN

$12.00

Vegetable Curry Puff

$10.00

Vegetable Dumpling

$10.00

Soup

TOM YUM CHICKEN (S)

$8.00

Chicken or Shrimp with Galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro, chili paste.

TOM YUM CHICKEN (L)

$13.00

Chicken or Shrimp with Galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro, chili paste.

TOM YUM SHRIMP (S)

$9.00

Chicken or Shrimp with Galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro, chili paste.

TOM YUM SHRIMP (L)

$15.00

Chicken or Shrimp with Galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro, chili paste.

TOM KHA CHICKEN (S)

$8.00

Chicken or Shrimp with galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro in coconut milk.

TOM KHA CHICKEN (L)

$13.00

Chicken or Shrimp with galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro in coconut milk.

TOM KHA SHRIMP (S)

$9.00

Chicken or Shrimp with galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro in coconut milk.

TOM KHA SHRIMP (L)

$15.00

Chicken or Shrimp with galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro in coconut milk.

TOM YUM TOFU (S)

$7.00

TOM YUM TOFU (L)

$12.50

TOM KHA TOFU (S)

$7.00

TOM KHA TOFU (L)

$12.50

TOM YUM VEGETABLE (S)

$7.00

TOM YUM VEGETABLE (L)

$12.50

TOM KHA VEGETABLE (S)

$7.00

TOM KHA VEGETABLE (L)

$12.50

Salad

THAI SALAD

$10.00

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, carrot, red onion, tofu with peanut dressing.

PAPAYA SALAD

$12.00

Green papaya, carrot, tomato, green bean, peanut, chili, lime sauce.

MANGO SALAD

$12.00

Mango,tomato,scallion,red onion with sweet and sour sauce

CHICKEN SALAD ( LARB )

$13.00

Ground chicken with fresh mint, roasted rice, red onion, scallion in spicy lime juice

SHRIMP SALAD ( PLA KOONG )

$14.00

Thai style shrimp salad with mint, tomato, scallion, cilantro, lime leaves in spicy chili paste and lime juice.

BEEF SALAD

$15.00

Thai style Beef salad with mint, tomato, scallion, cilantro, lime leaves in spicy chili paste and lime juice.

MANGO SALAD WITH GRILLED SHRIMP

$18.95

Fish

SAM ROD PLA TOD

$36.95

Crispy whole fish top with chop chili and sweet tamarind sauce

RED CURRY PLA TOD

$36.95

Crispy whole fish top with red chili paste with bamboo shoots, basil and bell peppers, simmered in coconut milk.

BASIL PLA TOD

$36.95

Crispy whole fish top with sautéed fresh basil, fresh chili, garlic with onion and bell peppers.

Main Course

PAD ROASTED CASHEW NUTS

$14.95

Sauteed roasted cashew nuts with onions, carrot, bell peppers, pineapple, celery in Thai chili paste.

PAD PAK

$14.95

Sautéed napa cabbage, carrot, baby corn, broccoli, mushroom with Thai style garlic sauce.

PAD GRA PROW BASIL

$14.95

Sautéed fresh basil, fresh chili, garlic with onion and bell peppers.

RAMA DISH

$14.95

Sautéed in Thai red-peanut sauce served on a bed of steamed broccoli.

PAD BROCCOLI

$14.95

Sautéed broccoli with Thai style garlic sauce.

Curry

RED CURRY

$14.95

Thai spices blended in red chili paste with bamboo shoots, basil and bell peppers, simmered in coconut milk.

GREEN CURRY

$14.95

Thai spices blended in green chili paste with bamboo shoots, basil, eggplants and bell peppers, simmered in coconut milk.

MASSAMAN CURRY

$14.95

Southern Thai spices blended in chili paste with potatoes, peanuts and onions, simmered in coconut milk.

Noodle Dishes

PAD THAI

$14.95

Authentic in every sense, pad Thai needs no introduction; it’s a trademark of Thai cuisine sautéed “sen jun” or Thai noodles with bean curd, egg, bean sprout, turnip, scallion and crushed peanuts.

PAD SEE EW

$14.95

Flat rice noodles sautéed in sweet soy sauce with Chinese broccoli and egg.

DRUNKEN NOODLE (PAD KEE MAO)

$14.95

Spicy Pan fried at rice noodles sautéed in spicy basil sauce with basil, bell pepper and onion, carrot.

Fried Rice

THAI FRIED RICE

$14.95

Traditional Thai fried rice with egg, broccoli, onion, tomato

BASIL FRIED RICE

$14.95

Spicy Thai fried rice with egg, bell peppers, onion, chili. fresh basil

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$14.95

Fried Rice with pineapples, curry powder, raisin, onion, scallion, egg, cashew nut.

Pho Noodle Soup

PHO BEEF

$18.00

Rice noodle with beef soup, slice beef only, bean sprout, Thai basil, slice lime.

PHO CHICKEN

$16.00

Rice noodle with beef soup, chicken slice, bean sprout, Thai basil, slice lime.

PHO BEEF WITH SHORT RIB

$25.00

PHO SHORT-RIB, no beef slices

$22.00

Noodle Soup

TomYum Noodle Soup

Galanga, lemon grass, lime leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro, chili paste serves with rice noodle.

Khao Soi Crispy Noodle

Curry and coconut avor. Top it with your choose of protein, dried chili, limes and cilantro, and Shallots. A Famous dish in Northern Thailand.

Side Order

JASMINE RICE

$2.00

STICKY RICE

$3.00

STEAM RICE NOODLE

$5.00

STEAM BROCCOLI

$5.00

ROTI (1)

$5.00

FRIES

$5.00

PEANUT SAUCE

$5.00

SWEET STICKY RICE

$5.00

Egg

$3.00

Dessert

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE & ICE CREAM

$12.00

FRIED BANANA WITH HONEY

$8.00

FRIED BANANA & VANILLA ICE CREAM

$10.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$5.00

MANGO STICKY RICE

$12.00

Beverage

THAI ICE TEA

$5.00

THAI ICE COFFEE

$5.00

PINK MINT LEMONADE

$6.00

PINK LADY

$6.00

SODA

$2.50

HOT TEA

$5.00

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

JUMBO DRINK (32oz)

$12.00

( THAI ICE TEA OR THAI ICE COFFEE OR PINK LEMONADE OR PINK LADY)

COCONUT JUICE

$5.00

HOT COFFEE

$5.00

HOT THAI TEA

$7.00

HOT THAI COFFEE

$7.00

BUTTERFLY PEAS

$8.00

LYCHEE THAI ICE TEA

$7.00

Special Menu

Roasted Duck w/Red Curry

$24.95

Roasted Duck 2/Green Curry

$24.95

RibEye Steak top Udon Drunken

$29.95

SeaFood Drunken Noodle

$22.95

Shrimp Udon Drunken Noodle

$19.95

Beef Udon Drunken Noodle

$19.95

Chicken Udon Drunken Noodle

$18.95

Tofu Udon Drunken Noodle

$17.95

Vegetable Udon Drunken Noodle

$17.95

THEO'S STEAK

$29.95

Salmon Mango Salad

$22.95

Crab Fried Rice

$23.95

SALMON WITH BASIL SAUCE

$23.95

Salmon Drunken Noodle

$23.95

Salmon wiith Red Curry

$23.95

Mock Duck Red Curry

$19.95

Mock Duck Green Curry

$19.95

Tilapia with Basil Sauce

$18.95

MockDuck Pad Graprow

$19.95

MockDuck Pad Pak

$19.95

Beef Panang Curry

$23.95

CATERING

HALF Tray

TOFU

$85.00

VEGETABLES

$85.00

SHRIMP

$125.00

Mangoes Salad

$45.00

CHICKEN

$105.00

BEEF

$115.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

621 Hicksville Road, Bethpage, NY 11714

Directions

