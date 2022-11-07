Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Oakley -- Kitchen & Cocktails

review star

No reviews yet

789 Bloomfield Avenue

Nutley, NJ 07110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Prime Burger
Whiskey Glazed Pork Chop

Burger & Bowls

BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Classic, 4-cheese sauce, topped with BBQ pulled pork.

Classic Prime Burger

Classic Prime Burger

$15.00

8 oz. Prime beef on toasted brioche, with lettuce, tomato. Served with fries. Extra toppings for an additional charge.

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Pasta Primavera

$18.00

Chef's vegetables, sauted in white wine garlic sauce, served over capellini. Add chicken, shrimp or salmon for an additional charge. Vegetarian friendly.

Penne Vodka

$18.00

San Marzano tomatoes, heavy cream and vodka, slowly cooked and served over penne pasta. Add chicken, shrimp or salmon for an additional charge. Vegetarian friendly.

Short Rib Mac & Cheese

$26.00

Short Rib Papardelle

$26.00

Entrees

Braised Short Ribs

$32.00

Slowly braised in red wine and spices, topped with horseradish gravy. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal veggie.

Chicken Scalloppini Milanese

$26.00

Classic, 4-cheese sauce, topped with BBQ pulled pork.

Filet au Poivre

$36.00

6 oz. filet mignon, topped with cognac pepper sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal veggie.

Grilled Ribeye

$36.00

Grilled Skirt Steak

$32.00

Pan Seared Citrus Salmon

$28.00

Polly's Maryland Crab Cakes

$36.00

Port Braised Lamb Shank

$32.00Out of stock

Whiskey Glazed Pork Chop

$34.00

Sweet potato puree, seasonal veggie.

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$11.00

Savory pie with a dough base topped with sauce and cheese.

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Breaded or battered crispy chicken and fried potatoes.

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Hot sandwich filled with cheese that has been pan cooked or grilled. Fried potatoes.

Mac &Cheese

$11.00

Macaroni pasta in a cheese sauce.

Pizzas

Cacio e Pepe Pizza

$18.00
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

House-made San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil and extra-virgin olive oil.

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$21.00

Traditional Pizza

$15.00

House-made San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella and fresh basil.

White Pizza

White Pizza

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and extra-virgin olive oil. Cacio e pepe style or shrimp scampi style for an additional charge.

Salads

Apple Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, apple, candied pecans, blue cheese, apple vinaigrette. Gluten-free.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, croutons, shaved Parmesan.

House Salad

$12.00

Romaine, red onions, cherry tomatoes, celery, cucumber, provolone chunks, house dressing. Gluten-free.

Sunshine Salad

$13.00

Kale, Asiago, orange slices, cranberries, golden raisins, citrus vinaigrette. Gluten-free.

Sharable Starters

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Charred, tossed with salt and pepper. Add bacon onion marmalade (gluten-free) for an additional charge. Vegan friendly. Gluten-free.

Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Breaded, fried and served with a chipotle dip. Vegetarian friendly.

Jumbo Wings

$12.00

Deep-fried with choice of Old Bay and vinegar, lemon-pepper, or Buffalo sauce.

Mussels

$15.00

Tequila chipotle broth, toast points.

Old Bay Chips

$6.00
Poutine

Poutine

$15.00

Fries with cheese curds, crispy pork and gravy. Short rib for an additional charge.

Poutine Short Rib

$19.00

Spinach Dip

$14.00

Made with onions, garlic, cheddar cheese, house pita bread.

Sides

Cole Slaw

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Cut potatoes fried and salted to perfection.

Garlic Mashed Potato

$6.00

Creamy potatoes that have been mashed and mixed with milk, butter, and seasoning.

Kettle Chips

$5.00

Thinly sliced crispy potato.

Onion Rings

$6.00

Fried battered onion.

Seasonal Veggies

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Basic vegetable salad.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Puree

$6.00

Specials

chicken noodle soup

$9.00

Creole Bowl

$26.00Out of stock

french onion soup

$12.00

grilled portabello sandwich

$18.00

Linguine & Clams

$26.00Out of stock

Portabello Sandwich

$18.00

tomato soup

$9.00

Tomato Soup & Grill Cheese

$16.00

Vegan Chicken Fingers

$16.00

NFL SUNDAY SPECIALS

2 BBQ PORK SLIDER BITES

$7.00

BEEF NACHOS

$14.00

BRATWURST & SAUERKRAUT ON A BUN

$7.00

CHICKEN NACHOS

$14.00

HOT PRETZEL W/CHEESE DIP

$7.00

OLD BAY CHIPS

$3.00

PORK NACHOS

$14.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$4.00

Cranberry

$3.50

Dec Coffee

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Grapefuit

$4.00

Ice Coffee

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

milk

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.50

PineApple Juice

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Saratoga Flat Water

$7.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$7.00

sprite

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

shots

cinammon toast crunch shot

$10.00

green tea shot

$8.00

irish car bomb

$12.00

kamikaze shot

$8.00

lemon drop shot

$8.00

pickle back shot

$10.00

dessert

apple crumble

$12.00

bomba

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Served with fresh strawberry and mint.

key lime

$12.00

Lava Cake

$12.00

Warm chocolate goodness enclosed in a crispy chocolate cake.

Limoncello Flute

$9.00

pumpkin cheesecake

$12.00

root beer float

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Espresso soaked lady fingers and mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder.

tres leches cake

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Gastropub, driven by upscale quality comfort food, cold beers and tasty cocktails, and live entertainment. We have a cornhole league on Tuesday nights, Trivia on Wednesday nights, Karaoke on Thursday nights, and live music every Friday and Saturday night. We also offer private event space upstairs, complete with its own bar and bathrooms and seating for 75 inside and 50 outside on our terrace. Come in and enjoy!

Location

789 Bloomfield Avenue, Nutley, NJ 07110

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ochado USA
orange starNo Reviews
255 Franklin Avenue Unit 5 Nutley, NJ 07110
View restaurantnext
El Mangu Express Clifton
orange starNo Reviews
1115 BLOOMFIELD AV CLIFTON, NJ 07012
View restaurantnext
B&V Coffee - Clifton
orange starNo Reviews
852 Route 3 W Clifton, NJ 07012
View restaurantnext
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque - Clifton
orange star4.5 • 2,526
850 Route 3 West Clifton, NJ 07012
View restaurantnext
King of Delancey - 234 Main ave
orange starNo Reviews
234 Main ave Passaic, NJ 07055
View restaurantnext
Mario's Famous Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
1279 N Broad St Bloomfield, NJ 07003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nutley

Thai Essence
orange star4.6 • 3,711
231 A Franklin ave Nutley, NJ 07110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nutley
Bloomfield
review star
No reviews yet
Rutherford
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Passaic
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
East Rutherford
review star
No reviews yet
Carlstadt
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Harrison
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Garfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston