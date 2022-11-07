The Oakley -- Kitchen & Cocktails

Restaurant info

Gastropub, driven by upscale quality comfort food, cold beers and tasty cocktails, and live entertainment. We have a cornhole league on Tuesday nights, Trivia on Wednesday nights, Karaoke on Thursday nights, and live music every Friday and Saturday night. We also offer private event space upstairs, complete with its own bar and bathrooms and seating for 75 inside and 50 outside on our terrace. Come in and enjoy!