The Oakville Pump & Patio
1011 Upper Middle Rd E
Oakville, CN L6H 4L2
Food (Mon - Fri) (New Menu)
Starters (N)
- Daily Soup
Made Daily With Fresh Ingredients, Served With Garlic Crostini.$9.00
- Roasted Tomato Soup$9.00
- French Onion Soup
Rich Beef Broth, Caramelized Onions, Croutons, Swiss Cheese.$10.00
- Garlic Cheesy Bread$13.00
- Edamame Beans
Steamed Soy Bean Pods Tossed In EVOO And Kosher Salt, Side Sesame Hoisin Sauce.$16.00
- Loaded Potato Skins
Fried potato jackets, tex mex cheese, bacon and green onions, side sour cream.$17.00
- Antojitos
Baked Flour Tortilla Loaded with Cream Cheese, Tex Mex Cheese, Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, and Jalapeños.$18.00
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip
House-Made Dip, Corn Chips.$19.00
- Calamari
Hand Cut And Dusted In A Cajun Breading, Side Sriracha Aioli And Lemon.$19.00
- Firecracker Cauliflower
Battered Cauliflower Florets Tossed in Sweet Thai Chili Sauce, Topped with Sesame Seeds and Scallions.$19.00
- Firecracker Chicken
Battered chicken tossed in sweet thai chili sauce, topped with sesame seeds and scallions.$19.00
- Firecracker Calamari
Calamari tossed in sweet thai chili sauce, topped with sesame seeds and scallions.$19.00
- Maple Bacon Brie
Double Cream Brie Baked with Bacon Onion Jam, Candied Walnuts, Sweet Chili, and Maple Syrup with Toasted Garlic Crostinis to dip.$21.00
- Spare Ribs
Individually Cut Pork Spare Ribs, Fried And Tossed Sea Salt And Cracked Pepper.$23.00
Salads & Bowls (N)
- House Salad
Fresh Garden Greens, Carrot, Celery, Onions, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Cucumber, Radish, Side Balsamic.$13.00
- Caesar Salad$15.00
- Greek Salad$16.00
- Avocado Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Baby Spinach, Arugula, Fresh Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette.$23.00
- Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, ranch dressing.$23.00
- Caribbean Bowl
Wild rice, mango salsa, fresh avocado, corn and black bean salsa, bell peppers, coleslaw, scallions.$22.00
- Burro Bowl
Wild Rice, Iceberg, Corn And Black Bean Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Pico De Gallo, Bell Peppers, Tex Mex Cheese, Pickled Onion Cabbage Slaw, Chipotle Ranch, Avocado Crema.$22.00
- Teriyaki Bowl
Sautéed Bell Peppers, Sweet Onion, Carrots, Celery, Snow Peas and Mushrooms on Sticky Rice with Sesame Seeds & Scallions.$22.00
- Greek Chicken Bowl
Blackened Chicken Breast, Wild Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki, Toasted pita.$24.00
Burgers (N)
- Pump Burger
House-made Beef Patty and Mac Sauce, Iceberg, Tomato, Onion, Pickle.$19.00
- Whiskey Burger
Caramelized Onions, Button Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Forty Creek BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onions.$21.00
- Double Smashed Burger
Two Smashed Patties, Two Slices Of Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Iceberg, Onion, Pickles, House-Made Mac Sauce.$22.00
- Falafel Burger
Chickpea Patty, Tahini Sauce, Pickled Onion Cabbage Slaw, Fresh Cilantro.$21.00
Sandwiches (N)
- Pump Club
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Black Forest Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo On White, Multigrain, Or Marble Rye.$20.00
- Buffalo Wrap
Fried Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Tex Mex Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce, Ranch Sauce.$21.00
- Mtl Smoked Meat
Montreal Smoked Meat Piled High on Rye Bread, with Mustard and Pickles on the side.$21.00
- Greek Chicken Pita
Garlic Toasted Pita, Blackened Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Tzatziki.$22.00
- Nashville Hot Chicken
Buttermilk Battered Chicken Breast, House-Made Nashville Hot Sauce, Coleslaw, and Pickles.$23.00
- Pump House Sliders
Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella On A Toasted Garlic Baguette, Side Au Jus And Horseradish Ranch.$28.00
- Garden Wrap
Grilled Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Baby Spinach, Bocconcini, Balsamic Glaze, Pesto.$19.00
Pasta (N)
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Classic Parmesan Alfredo Sauce Seasoned With Fresh Herbs.$19.00
- Alla Vodka
Seared Pancetta In A Vodka Rosé Sauce served with Rigatoni Noodles.$24.00
- Italian Sausage Arrabbiata
Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Rigatoni Noodle.$24.00
- Pasta Primavera
Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Sweet Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Bocconcini, Arugula, Fettuccini, Garlic Olive Oil Sauce.$20.00
- Panko Mac
Traditional White Cheddar and Parmesan Cheese Sauce with Cavatappi Noodles and Panko Bread Crumbs.$21.00
Pizza (N)
- Quatro Fromage
Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Feta, Parmesan.$24.00
- Pepperoni
Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella, and Pepperoni.$22.00
- Spicy Pepperoni
Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Jalapeños, Red Pepper Flakes, Honey Drizzle.$24.00
- Hawaiian
Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Ham, Grilled Cinnamon Dusted Pineapple.$24.00
- Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pomodoro Sauce.$24.00
- Canadian
Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, and Mushrooms.$24.00
- The Texan
40 Creek BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeños, Roasted Red Pepper, Green Onion & Chipotle Ranch Sauce.$24.00
- Rustic Italian
Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Bocconcini, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Sweet Onion, Cherry Tomato, and Balsamic Glaze.$24.00
- Caribbean Kick
Spicy White Sauce, Mozzarella, Jerk Chicken, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, and Scallions.$24.00
- White Herb Chicken
White Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onion, Mushrooms, and Herb Oil.$24.00
- Cheese
Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella.$22.00
Wings & Things (N)
- Wings (10)$19.00
- Wings (20)$34.00
- Wings (50)$76.00
- Celery & Carrots
Hand Cut And Served With Blue Cheese Or Ranch Dip.$6.00
- French Fries
Tossed in our seasoning salt.$9.00
- Sweet Potato Fries
Served With Cajun Mayo.$10.00
- Onion Rings
Served crispy with 40 Creek BBQ sauce.$12.00
- Poutine
Fries Topped With Authentic Québécois Cheese Curds And Gravy.$13.00
- Buffalo Chicken Poutine
Crispy Chicken Strips Tossed In A Buffalo Sauce, Scallions, Crispy Onion, Ranch Drizzle, Atop Our Authentic Poutine.$21.00
- Chicken Tenders
Fresh Chicken Fillets Hand-Breaded To Order In A Buttermilk Batter. Served With Your Choice Of Side.$22.00
Tex & Mex (N)
- Quesadilla
Crispy Flour Tortilla Loaded With Tex Mex Cheese, Corn And Black Bean Salsa, Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Side Sour Cream And House-Made Salsa.$20.00
- Fajitas
Bell Peppers And Onions Served On A Sizzling Skillet, Accompanied By Warm Flour Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Avocado Crema, House-Made Salsa, Shredded Lettuce And Tex Mex Cheese.$24.00
- Baja Fish Tacos
Warm Flour Tortillas, Crispy Fried Haddock, Pickled Onion Cabbage Slaw, Pineapple Mango Salsa, and Avocado Crema.$23.00
- Carnitas Tacos
Warm Flour Tortillas, Carnitas, Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Onion Cabbage Slaw, and Avocado Crema.$21.00
- Jerk Tacos
Warm Flour Tortillas, Grilled Jerk Chicken, Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Coleslaw, and Green Onions.$21.00
- Birria Tacos
Warm Flour Tortillas, Chipotle Braised Beef, Feta Cheese, Avocado Crema, and Fresh Cilantro.$21.00
- Base Nacho$26.00
- Veggie Nacho
Hand-cut corn chips, tex mex cheese, lettuce, tomato, corn and black bean salsa, bell peppers, olives, onion, jalapeños, side con queso, sour cream.$29.00
- Macho Nachos
Hand-Cut Corn Chips, Tex Mex Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Steak And Chicken, Chili Con Carne, Side Con Queso Sauce And Sour Cream.$36.00
- Ultimate Nacho$40.00
Entrees (N)
- Haddock & Chips
Prepared To Order In Our House-Made Tempura Batter, Fries, Creamy Coleslaw And Tartar Sauce.$23.00
- Baby Back Ribs
Fall Off The Bone Pork Back Ribs Glazed With 40 Creek BBQ Sauce, Served With Creamy Coleslaw And Fries.$36.00
- Steak Frites
10oz AAA Black Angus Striploin, Chimichuirri Sauce, White Truffle & Parmesan Herbed Frites, Sriracha aioli.$38.00
- Seared Salmon
Pan-Seared Salmon, Chimichurri Sauce, Roasted Vegetable Medley on Wild Rice.$29.00
- Mahi Mahi
Blackened Dorado, Pineapple Mango Salsa, Roasted Vegetable Medley on Wild Rice.$31.00
- Moroccan Chicken Tagine
Roasted Quarter Chicken Leg, Moroccan Rice, Roasted Potatoes, Tagine Sauce, and Toasted Pita.$27.00
Kids Menu (N)
- Kids Burger
Beef patty + cheddar cheese on a Cobs bun with fries.$12.00
- Kids Tenders
3 Chicken tenders with fries and plum sauce.$12.00
- Kids Pizza
Choice of pepperoni or cheese.$12.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese sandwich with fries.$12.00
- Kids Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan in a flour tortilla with fries.$12.00
- Kids Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, rice, steamed broccoli and carrots.$12.00
- Kids Pasta
Rigatoni Pasta with Choice of Tomato Sauce, Alfredo Sauce or Butter & Parmesan,$12.00
Sides (N)
- Add Chicken (6oz)$6.00
- Add Steak (5oz)$8.00
- Add Shrimp (4)$8.00
- Add Salmon$12.00
- Add Haddock$8.00
- Add Gravy (6oz)$3.00
- Add Con Queso (5oz)$5.00
- Add Coleslaw (6oz)$3.00
- Add Salsa (4oz)$0.50
- Add Sour Cream (4oz)$0.50
- Add Naan Bread (1)$3.00
- Extra Tortilla (1)$0.25
- Extra Crostini (5)$4.00
- Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$9.00
- Side Sauce (2oz)
- Sauteed Mushrooms (4oz)$3.00
- Add Nacho Chips$3.00
Alcohol (To Go)
Red Wine (To Go)
- Punti Ferrer Cab Sauv (Btl)$30.00
- Valpolicella (Btl)$32.00
- Idyl Shiraz (Btl)$32.00
- Casalbosco Chianti (Btl)$36.00
- Landing 63 Merlot (Btl)$39.00
- TNT Pinot Noir (Btl)$39.00
- Baywood Cab Sauv (Btl)$40.00
- Bosco Albano Pinot Nero (Btl)$40.00
- Privado Cab Franc (Btl)$42.00
- Privado Malbec (Btl)$45.00
- Gran Reserva Cab Sauv (Btl)$69.00
White Wine (To Go)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:30 am
The Oakville Pump is a local bar grill and patio restaurant that sports a large selection of draught beers and chef-crafted menu items.
