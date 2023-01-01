Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean
American

Theo & Stacy's - Downtown

960 Reviews

$

234 W. Michigan Ave

Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Gyro Plate

$12.00

Greek Salad

Gyro Sandwich

$11.00

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Favorites

Traditional Breakfast

$7.50

Big Breakfast

$10.50

Steak & Eggs

$14.00

Simple Breakfast

$7.50

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00

Corn Beef Hash & Eggs

$10.50

Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon or Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Eggs Benedict

$10.50

Hummus Avocado Egg Sandwich

$10.50

Griddle Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Griddle Specialties

Pancakes

$8.00

French Toast

$8.00

Waffle

$8.00

Strawberry Shortcake French Toast

$10.00

Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes

$10.50

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$10.50

Banana, Pecan and Caramel Pancakes or French Toast

$10.50

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$10.50

Very Berry French Toast

$10.50

Strawberry Banana Pancakes or Waffle

$10.50

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$8.50

Ham, Bacon or Sausage Omelet

$10.00

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$11.00

Fresh Veggie Omelet

$11.00

Western Omelet

$10.50

Gyro Omelet

$11.50

Greek Omelet

$11.50

Farmers Omelet

$10.50

Meat Lovers Omelet

$12.50

Healthy Turkey

$11.50

Healthy Greek Omelet

$11.50

Skillets

Avocado Breakfast Bowl

$11.50

Farmhouse Skillet

$11.50

Gyro Skillet

$12.50

Power Skillet

$12.50

Meat Lovers Skillet

$13.00

The Lighter Side

Greek Vanilla Yogurt and Granola

$7.00

Oatmeal

$7.00

Breakfast Ala Carte

American Fries

$3.50

Breakfast Meat Choice Sides

Breakfast Toast Option

$2.50

Fruit bowl

$5.00

Oatmeal - large

$6.00

Oatmeal - small

$5.50

Side 1 Egg

$2.50

Side 1 French Toast

$3.50

Side 1 Pancake

$3.50

Side Corn Beef Hash

$5.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.50

Side Honey

$0.50

Side Peanut Butter

$0.50

Short Stack

$6.00

1/2 Order French Toast

$6.00

1/2 Order of Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

Main Menu

Appetizers

Pita and Hummus

$9.00

Olympic Sampler

$12.00

Greek Specialties

Spinach Pie

$12.00

Greek Sirloin

$13.00

Shish Kabob

$14.00

Pastitsio

$12.50

Gyros

Gyro Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$11.00

Gyro Plate

$12.00

Chicken Gyro Plate

$13.00

Gyro Express

$12.00

Triple Gyro Tacos with fries

$10.50

Chicken Gyro Express

$12.00

Hamburgers

All American Burger

$10.00

Greek Burger

$13.00

Gyro Burger

$13.00

Olive Burger

$10.50

Bacon, Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$13.00

Patty Melt

$12.00

California Platter

$11.50

Reuben Burger

$13.00

Lunch and Dinner Favorites

Chicken Breast Dinner

$12.00

English Style Steak

$14.00

Greek Style Steak

$15.00

Grilled Tilapia

$13.00Out of stock

Ground Sirlion

$13.00

Meatloaf Dinner

$12.00

Sizzle Steak

$13.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$12.00

Soups and Salads

Tossed Salad

Chef Salad

$11.50

Greek Cobb Power Bowl

$12.50

Modern Greek Power Bowl

$11.50

Greek Salad

Augolemono Soup (Greek Soup)

$4.75

Soup of the Day

$4.75

Cup of soup

$3.75

Supreme Baskets

Fish and Chips

$9.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.50

Traditional Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

BLT

$7.00

Tuna or Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Deli Sandwich

$9.50

Club Sandwich

$11.50

Warm Sandwiches

Grilled Reuben

$11.00

French Dip

$11.00

Hot Open Sandwich

$11.00

California Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Wraps

Greek Chicken Breast Wrap

$11.50

Greek Hummus Wrap

$10.50

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast Wrap

$11.50

Gyro Wrap

$11.50

Hummus Avocado Wrap

$10.50

Turkey Wrap

$11.50

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Desserts

Baklava

$3.75Out of stock

Beverages

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Mellow Yellow

$3.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.25

Tomato Juice

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Milk

White Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$2.75

Decaf. Coffee

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Water

Water

Ala Carte

Sauces and Dressing

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Greek Dressing

$1.00

Side Gyro Sauce

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Italian

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Thousand Island

$1.00

Extra Ketcup

$0.50

Extra Syrup

$0.50

Extra Mustard

$0.50

Extra Mayo

$0.50

Vegan Gyro Sauce

$1.50Out of stock

Side Beef Gravy

$1.00

Side Turkey gravy

$1.00

Premium Meats

Side 1/2 Pound Hamburger Patty

$6.00

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Gyro Meat

$7.00

Side Steak

$8.00

Breads

9 Grain

$2.50

White

$2.50

Rye

$2.50

Texas Toast

$2.50

Sourdough

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.50

Gluten Free Toast

$2.75

Bagel

$3.00

Raisin Toast

$2.50

Croissant

$2.75Out of stock

Hoagie

$2.75

Biscuit

$2.50

Pita Bread

$3.00

Breakfast Sides

American Fries

$3.50

Breakfast Meat Choice Sides

Breakfast Toast Option

$2.50

Fruit bowl

$5.00

Oatmeal - large

$6.00

Oatmeal - small

$5.50

Side 1 Egg

$2.50

Side 1 French Toast

$3.50

Side 1 Pancake

$3.50

Side Corn Beef Hash

$5.00

Side Grits

$4.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.50

Side Honey

$0.50

Side Peanut Butter

$0.50

Short Stack

$6.00

1/2 Order French Toast

$6.00

1/2 Order of Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

Cheese

American Cheese

$0.50

Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

Feta Cheese

$0.75

Swiss Cheese

$0.50

Greek Sides

16oz Gyro Sauce

$12.00

One Pound Gyro Meat

$20.00

Side Gyro Meat

$7.00

Side Gyro Sauce

$1.00

Side Hot Grape Leaves (4)

$5.00

Side Hummus

$4.50

Side Moussaka

$9.00

Side Pastitsio

$9.00

Side Pita Bread

$3.00

Side Spinach Pie

$8.00

Side Veggie Grape Leaves (4)

$5.00

Vegan Gyro Sauce (16oz)

$15.00

Vegan Gyro Sauce (small)

$2.00

Potato Sides

American Fries

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50Out of stock

French Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potato

$3.50

Rice

$3.00

Vegan Menu (Daily)

Vegan Breakfast

Vegan Breakfast Banana Split

$7.50

Vegan Pancakes

$9.50

Vegan Waffle

$10.50

Vegan Salads

Vegan Small Greek Salad

$8.00

Vegan Large Greek Salad

$10.50

Vegan Modern Greek Salad

$13.00

Vegan Lunch and Dinner

Vegan Greek Hummus Wrap

$11.00

Vegan Spinach, Feta and Pita Bake

$11.00

Vegan Meatballs and Spaghetti

$14.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Theo & Stacy's has been serving the community for over 40 years. All of the food is handmade with love by Stacy. Come in and enjoy authentic Greek foods!

Website

Location

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Directions

Gallery
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

