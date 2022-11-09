Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Observatory 8115 Southeast Stark Street

review star

No reviews yet

8115 Southeast Stark Street

Portland, OR 97215

Popular Items

Chicken Salad with Crispy Bacon
Oregano Fry Bread
Caesar Salad

Starters

Oregano Fry Bread

$8.50

basil creme fraiche & house tomato sauce

Roasted Red Pepper Tomato Bisque

$5.50+

served with grand central bread

Chicken Pate

$12.50

chicken liver mousse, wrapped with prosciutto, served with apple onion jam, pear mustard, pickles, bread & crackers

Cheese Platter

$20.50

rogue blue cheese, face rock cheddar, brie, portland creamery goat cheese, roasted garlic, seasonal fruit, red wine caramel & grand central baguette

Sesame-Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken Wings

$10.50

spicy mustard, green onion & peanuts over slaw (4 wings)

Basil and Garlic Prawn Skewers

$14.50

basil, chili, & garlic prawns, napa cabbage-bell pepper slaw and coconut cashew sauce

Citrus Chili Shrimp Ceviche

$12.50

orange, grapefruit, radish, avocado, lime cilantro, green onion, bell pepper & tomato served with fresh tortilla chips

Mussels Diabla

$18.50

choose either spicy diabla or ginger sake broth served with grand central bread

Mussels Ginger Sake

$18.50

Cured Meat Plate

$20.50

soppressata, copa, finocchiona, with castelvetrano olives, red pepper aioli, peppers & grand central bread

Mediterranean Plate

$15.50

pita, house made hummus, local hazelnuts, mixed olives, roasted red peppers, marinated red onions, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini & harissa

Salads

Field Greens Salad

$7.50+

fried shallots and cherry tomatoes in house sherry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$7.50+

whole leaf romaine, red bell pepper & fried wontons in house caesar dressing

Black Kale Salad

$9.50+

purple cabbage, shaved carrots, dried cranberries & sunflower seeds in a honey-lemon vinaigrette topped with parmesan cheese

Apple Beet Salad

$13.50

rogue blue cheese, roasted beets, washington apples & walnuts over field greens in house sherry vinaigrette

Chicken Salad with Crispy Bacon

$15.50

chopped green leaf lettuce, pulled chicken, shaved radish, roasted corn, crispy bacon, snap peas, cherry tomatoes & garlic croutons with blue cheese or ranch dressing

Sesame Chili Chicken Salad

$15.50

crispy rice noodles, napa cabbage, bell pepper, green leaf lettuce, fresh citrus, cilantro & sesame seeds in a creamy sweet chili dressing

Smoked Trout Salad

$16.50

house smoked trout, peppery greens, green beans, egg, potatoes, olives, fennel & bell pepper with a creamy kalamata olive dressing

Sweet

Chocolate Brownie

$8.50

caramel sauce & vanilla ice cream (gluten free)

Cinnamon Sugar Bread Pudding

$8.50

bourbon caramel sauce & vanilla ice cream

Johnny's Carrot Cake

$9.50

cream cheese frosting, walnuts, cinnamon & sugar

Sides

Side Fries

$5.50

Side Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Side Grand Central Como

$2.50

Side Grand Central Baguette

$2.50

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$9.50

tillamook cheddar cheese on grand central como with fries

Crispy Chicken Strips and Fries

$9.50

portland ketchup & ranch

Buttered Noodles

$6.50

just straight up buttered noodles

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$8.50

Cocktails

Tom Kah - To Go!

$11.00

thai bird chili infused vodka, lemongrass-cilantro simple syrup, coconut cream & lots of fresh lime

Rosemary Pear Martini - To Go!

$12.00

clear creek pear brandy, gin, rosemary simple syrup & fresh citrus

Blood Orange Negroni - To Go!

$11.00

fresh blood orange juice, gin, campari & sweet vermouth, up

Ruby Rye Manhattan - To Go!

$12.00

rye whiskey, ruby port & cherry-balsamic reduction with cherry and chocolate bitters

The Flu Shot - To Go!

$11.00

cardamom infused scotch with fresh ginger & lemon, splash of water

Pink Cloud - To Go!

$11.00

vodka, momokowa pearl sake, fresh grapefruit, lemon & a dash of simple syrup

Lavender Gin Lemon Drop - To Go!

$11.00

lavender infused gin, fresh squeezed lemon, creme de violette

The Capricorn - To Go!

$11.00

vodka, strawberry puree, splash of lemon & black peppercorn syrup

Prickly Pear Pineapple Margarita - To Go!

$11.00

pineapple infused tequila, fresh line juice, prickly pear puree, splash pineapple juice, triple sec

Bottled Beer and Cider

Montucky

$3.00

Micro Brew Can

$4.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Widmere Hef

$4.50

Guiness Pub Can

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.00

Ground Breaker IPA No. 5 (gluten free)

$7.00

Finn River Black Currant Cider (500ml)

$11.00

Dbl Mountain Dry Cider

$6.00

Heineken Zero N/A

$4.00

Red Wine

House Red

$28.00

Enrico Serafino - Barbera

$40.00

Piedmont, Italy 2019 Fresh blackberry, clean mineral flavors, medium body with well-balanced acidity

Vigne Surrau - Cannonau Naracu

$38.00

Sardinia, Italy 2019 Grenache, well-balanced, bright fruit, licorice, earthy with a touch of spice. Finishes with fine tannins, good minerality.

Planet Oregon - Pinot Noir

$50.00

Soter - Willamette Vally OR 2019 dark fruit flavors, floral aromatics, rich texture and bright finish

Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco

$32.00

sparkling, slightly sweet red wine

White & Rose Wine

House White

$28.00

Giocato Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Slovenia 2017 clean with aromas of asian pear, citrus & minerals

Segral - Albariño

$40.00

Pablo Padin, Rias Baixas, Spain 2020 great character, very expressive white flowers on the nose with a very balanced, persistent finish

Bocelli Prosseco - 187 ml Split

$10.00

House Brut

$20.00

Huber Sparkling Rose

$40.00

Alois Lageder - Chardonnay

$40.00

Alto Alice, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy 2020 medium-bodied, bright, fresh notes of crisp green apples & tropical fruit

Domaine de Fontsainte Rosé "Gris de Gris"

$44.00

Languedoc-Rossillon, France 2021 stunningly balanced, notes of raspberry, fresh strawberries & pineapple with a light effervescence

Non-Alcoholic Bevs

aprch//Mint Cucumber CBD Soda Water - To Go!

$6.00

San Pellegrino - To Go!

$3.50

Happy Cup Cold Brew - To Go!

$4.50

Happy Cup Coffee

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade - To Go!

$4.00

Lemonade - To Go!

$3.50

Soda Pop - To Go!

$3.50

House Made Ginger Beer - To Go!

$4.50

WYLD Blood Orange CBD - To Go!

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Observatory does elegant dinners, quick lunches, inventive happy hour snacks, delicious cocktails and amazing desserts. The Observatory also features rotating seasonal soups and specials.

Location

8115 Southeast Stark Street, Portland, OR 97215

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

