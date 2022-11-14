Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American

The Office 842

review star

No reviews yet

842 Washington Way

Suite 100

Longview, WA 98632

Popular Items

Full Wedge
Beef Pretzel Burger
Veggie Pretzel Burger

Appetizers

Antipasta Plate

Antipasta Plate

$17.00

Marinated olives, roasted garlic and red peppers, artichoke hearts, dried salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, Swiss and fresh mozzarella cheese. Served with naan flat bread

Artisan Bread

Artisan Bread

$10.00

Artisan bread with oregano, thyme, garlic, pesto, shaved Parmesan cheese, olive oil and balsamic

Baked Waffle Fries

Baked Waffle Fries

$8.00

Crispy baked waffle-cut fries served with aioli and ketchup

Boneless Bites

$13.00

Breaded baked chicken with celery and choice of sauce

Chicken Satay

$12.00

Grilled seasoned chicken on skewers. Served with spicy Thai peanut dipping sauce on a bed of mixed greens

Crab Stack

Crab Stack

$17.00

Layered avocado, mango salsa and crab rémoulade

Fondue

Fondue

$17.00

Rich blend of white wine and Artisan cheeses with a variety of breads, celery and apples

Garlic Cheese Flats

Garlic Cheese Flats

$10.00

Naan flat bread sprinkled with minced garlic and baked with olive oil and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce for dipping

Roasted Pepper Hummus

$13.00

Roasted pepper infused hummus with roasted garlic, naan flat bread, crackers and celery

Sesame Crusted Ahi

Sesame Crusted Ahi

$15.00

Rare and chilled with wasabi, soy sauce, pickled ginger on a bed of mixed greens

Spicy Tuna Poke Lettuce Bowl

Spicy Tuna Poke Lettuce Bowl

$16.00

Marinated ahi tuna tossed with green onions, diced red onions, cucumbers and sesame seeds in a butter lettuce bowl

Salad

Chicken Sesame

$15.00

Chicken, candied walnuts, Gorgonzola cheese, toasted sesame dressing and a drizzle of balsamic reduction on a bed of mixed greens

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Fresh spinach, strawberries, cucumbers and feta cheese with white balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Wedge

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan cheese and croutons

Full Wedge

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce wedge, craisins, house tzatziki ranch dressing, crispy onion chips, feta cheese and balsamic reduction

Caprese

Caprese

$16.00

Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, tomatoes and topped with a balsamic reduction

Seared Ahi Salad

Seared Ahi Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, red onion and roasted red bell peppers topped with sesame crusted ahi tuna. Served with toasted sesame dressing

Crab Salad

Crab Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, diced cucumbers tossed in a pesto aioli dressing. Topped with crab and sliced avocado

Curry Soup and Wedge Salad

$14.00

Our signature curry soup served with our wedge salad

French Onion Soup and Wedge Salad

$18.00

French onion soup served with our wedge salad

Chowder and Wedge Salad

$14.00

Soup

Curry Soup Cup

Curry Soup Cup

$5.00
Curry Soup Bowl

Curry Soup Bowl

$8.00
Clam Chowder Cup

Clam Chowder Cup

$5.00

Available every Friday

Clam Chowder Bowl

Clam Chowder Bowl

$8.00

Available every Friday

Garden Veggie Bowl

$8.00

Garden Veggie Cup

$5.00

Sandwiches and Wraps

Pesto Pita Melt

Pesto Pita Melt

$15.00

Roasted turkey, prosciutto, melted feta cheese and pesto on pita with lettuce, tomatoes and Tzatziki ranch

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$15.00

Baked chicken breast, ham, melted Swiss, with honey mustard with lettuce and tomatoes. Served on an Asiago cheese bagel

Crab Melt

Crab Melt

$16.00

Crab remoulade, sliced tomatoes, cheddar cheese melted on an artisan roll

Mango Shrimp Wrap

Mango Shrimp Wrap

$15.00

Prawns, mango salsa, avocado and spinach. Finished with shredded Parmesan in a spinach tortilla

Cuban

$15.00

Pulled pork, ham, Swiss, dill pickle and yellow mustard on a toasted artisan roll

Beef Pretzel Burger

Beef Pretzel Burger

$15.00

Beef or veggie burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese and our house aioli on toasted pretzel bun

Veggie Pretzel Burger

Veggie Pretzel Burger

$15.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled pork, house aioli, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese on a toasted pretzel bun

Naan Flatbreads

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Pesto sauce, fresh garlic, shredded and fresh mozzarella, spinach, chicken, artichoke hearts, feta

The Margherita

The Margherita

$13.00

Olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes and basil with a balsamic glaze

Italian Trio

Italian Trio

$15.00

Pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage crumbles, marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella

Vegetarian Flatbread

Vegetarian Flatbread

$14.00

Onions, green olives, peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, fresh tomatoes, spinach, shredded mozzarella and marinara sauce

Chicken Cordon Bleu Flatbread

Chicken Cordon Bleu Flatbread

$14.00

Honey mustard, Swiss cheese, ham and chicken

Sides

Tzatziki Ranch Dressing - 8 oz

$5.00

Avacado (Half)

$2.00

Fruit (1/2 Cup)

$2.25

Fruit (Cup)

$4.50

Fruit (Bowl)

$6.00

Banana

$1.25

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Crab (2oz)

$7.00

Crackers (8)

$0.75

Pita (1)

$1.50

Prawns (5)

$6.00

Sauce

$0.50

Side of Potatoes

$4.50

Veggies (6oz)

$3.00

Burger Patty

$4.00

Dessert

Mount St Helens Crunch

$10.00

A molten volcano cake topped with toffee crumbles and ice cream

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Rich, dark gluten free chocolate cake drizzled with caramel

Berry White

$10.00

Creamy white chocolate cheesecake with blueberries and a sweet mountain berry coulis sauce

Stroopwaffle

$1.50

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Hot Cider

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Lotus Energy

$3.50

12oz Hot Tea - Earl Grey

$3.25

12oz Hot Tea - Darjeeling

$3.25

12oz Hot Tea - Jasmine Petal

$3.25

12oz Hot Tea - Chamomile

$3.25

12oz Hot Tea - African Sunset

$3.25

12oz Hot Tea - Alpine Berry

$3.25

12oz Hot Tea - Tamayokucha

$3.25

12oz Hot Tea - Herbal Peppermint

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

The Entrepreneur (Spicy Mocha)

Habanero simple syrup and chocolate syrup

12oz The Entrepreneur (Spicy Mocha)

$5.25

16oz The Entrepreneur (Spicy Mocha)

$5.75

20oz The Entrepreneur (Spicy Mocha)

$6.25

The Intern (S'mores)

12oz The Intern (S'mores)

$5.25

16oz The Intern (S'mores)

$5.75

20oz The Intern (S'mores)

$6.25

Nutty Narrows

Butter pecan and chocolate

12oz Nutty Narrows

$5.25

16oz Nutty Narrows

$5.75

20oz Nutty Narrows

$6.25

The Realtor (Honey Basil Latte)

12oz The Realtor (Honey Basil Latte)

$5.25

16oz The Realtor (Honey Basil Latte)

$5.75

20oz The Realtor (Honey Basil Latte)

$6.25

The Businessman (Maple Macchiato)

12oz The Businessman (Maple Macchiato)

$5.25

16oz The Businessman (Maple Macchiato)

$5.75

20oz The Businessman (Maple Macchiato)

$6.25

The CEO (Honeycomb Latte)

12oz The CEO (Honeycomb Latte)

$5.25

16oz The CEO (Honeycomb Latte)

$5.75

20oz The CEO (Honeycomb Latte)

$6.25

Americano

8oz Americano

$3.75

12oz Americano

$4.25

16oz Americano

$4.75

20oz Americano

$5.25

Cappucino

8oz Cappucino

$4.00

12oz Cappucino

$4.50

16oz Cappucino

$5.00

20oz Cappucino

$5.50

Drip Coffee

8oz Drip Coffe

$2.75

12oz Drip Coffee

$3.00

16oz Drip Coffee

$3.25

20oz Drip Coffee

$3.75

Frappe

16oz Frappe

$5.75

20oz Frappe

$6.25

Hot Cocoa

8oz Hot Cocoa

$3.25

12oz Hot Cocoa

$3.75

16oz Hot Cocoa

$4.25

20oz Hot Cocoa

$4.75

Latte

8oz Latte

$4.00

12oz Latte

$4.00

16oz Latte

$4.50

20oz Latte

$5.50

Macchiato

8oz Macchiato

$4.50

12oz Macchiato

$5.00

16oz Macchiato

$5.50

20oz Macchiato

$6.00

Mocha

Mocha 12oz

$4.75

Mocha 16oz

$5.25

Mocha 20oz

$5.75

Chai

8oz Chai

$4.00

12oz Chai

$4.50

16oz Chai

$5.00

20oz Chai

$5.50

Protein Shake

Vanilla protein powder with almond milk, choice of mixed berry, peach, strawberry, banana

16oz Vanilla Protein Shake

$6.75

20oz Vanilla Protein Shake

$7.25

16oz Chocolate Protein Shake

$6.75

20oz Chocolate Protein Shake

$7.25

Smoothie

16oz Smoothie

$5.75

20oz Smoothie

$6.25

Espresso

8oz Espresso

$3.25

Doppio

8oz Doppio

$3.25

Steamers

8oz Steamer

$3.25

12oz Steamer

$3.75

16oz Steamer

$4.25

20oz Steamer

$4.75

Italian Soda

16oz Italian Soda

$4.75

20oz Italian Soda

$5.25

Teas

12oz Hot Tea - Earl Grey

$3.25

12oz Hot Tea - Darjeeling

$3.25

12oz Hot Tea - Jasmine Petal

$3.25

12oz Hot Tea - Chamomile

$3.25

12oz Hot Tea - African Sunset

$3.25

12oz Hot Tea - Alpine Berry

$3.25

12oz Hot Tea - Tamayokucha

$3.25

12oz Hot Tea - Herbal Peppermint

$3.25

Red Bull Infusions

16oz Red Bull Infusion

$4.75

20oz Red Bull Infusion

$5.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Sophisticated, Caffeinated, Spirited

Website

Location

842 Washington Way, Suite 100, Longview, WA 98632

Directions

Gallery
The Office 842 image
The Office 842 image
The Office 842 image
The Office 842 image

