The Office 842
No reviews yet
842 Washington Way
Suite 100
Longview, WA 98632
Popular Items
Appetizers
Antipasta Plate
Marinated olives, roasted garlic and red peppers, artichoke hearts, dried salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, Swiss and fresh mozzarella cheese. Served with naan flat bread
Artisan Bread
Artisan bread with oregano, thyme, garlic, pesto, shaved Parmesan cheese, olive oil and balsamic
Baked Waffle Fries
Crispy baked waffle-cut fries served with aioli and ketchup
Boneless Bites
Breaded baked chicken with celery and choice of sauce
Chicken Satay
Grilled seasoned chicken on skewers. Served with spicy Thai peanut dipping sauce on a bed of mixed greens
Crab Stack
Layered avocado, mango salsa and crab rémoulade
Fondue
Rich blend of white wine and Artisan cheeses with a variety of breads, celery and apples
Garlic Cheese Flats
Naan flat bread sprinkled with minced garlic and baked with olive oil and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce for dipping
Roasted Pepper Hummus
Roasted pepper infused hummus with roasted garlic, naan flat bread, crackers and celery
Sesame Crusted Ahi
Rare and chilled with wasabi, soy sauce, pickled ginger on a bed of mixed greens
Spicy Tuna Poke Lettuce Bowl
Marinated ahi tuna tossed with green onions, diced red onions, cucumbers and sesame seeds in a butter lettuce bowl
Salad
Chicken Sesame
Chicken, candied walnuts, Gorgonzola cheese, toasted sesame dressing and a drizzle of balsamic reduction on a bed of mixed greens
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, strawberries, cucumbers and feta cheese with white balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan cheese and croutons
Full Wedge
Iceberg lettuce wedge, craisins, house tzatziki ranch dressing, crispy onion chips, feta cheese and balsamic reduction
Caprese
Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, tomatoes and topped with a balsamic reduction
Seared Ahi Salad
Mixed greens, red onion and roasted red bell peppers topped with sesame crusted ahi tuna. Served with toasted sesame dressing
Crab Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, diced cucumbers tossed in a pesto aioli dressing. Topped with crab and sliced avocado
Curry Soup and Wedge Salad
Our signature curry soup served with our wedge salad
French Onion Soup and Wedge Salad
French onion soup served with our wedge salad
Chowder and Wedge Salad
Soup
Sandwiches and Wraps
Pesto Pita Melt
Roasted turkey, prosciutto, melted feta cheese and pesto on pita with lettuce, tomatoes and Tzatziki ranch
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Baked chicken breast, ham, melted Swiss, with honey mustard with lettuce and tomatoes. Served on an Asiago cheese bagel
Crab Melt
Crab remoulade, sliced tomatoes, cheddar cheese melted on an artisan roll
Mango Shrimp Wrap
Prawns, mango salsa, avocado and spinach. Finished with shredded Parmesan in a spinach tortilla
Cuban
Pulled pork, ham, Swiss, dill pickle and yellow mustard on a toasted artisan roll
Beef Pretzel Burger
Beef or veggie burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese and our house aioli on toasted pretzel bun
Veggie Pretzel Burger
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork, house aioli, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese on a toasted pretzel bun
Naan Flatbreads
Pesto Chicken Flatbread
Pesto sauce, fresh garlic, shredded and fresh mozzarella, spinach, chicken, artichoke hearts, feta
The Margherita
Olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes and basil with a balsamic glaze
Italian Trio
Pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage crumbles, marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella
Vegetarian Flatbread
Onions, green olives, peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, fresh tomatoes, spinach, shredded mozzarella and marinara sauce
Chicken Cordon Bleu Flatbread
Honey mustard, Swiss cheese, ham and chicken
Sides
Dessert
N/A Beverages
Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Bottle Water
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Hot Cider
Lemonade
Milk
Red Bull
Sparkling Water
Tomato Juice
Lotus Energy
12oz Hot Tea - Earl Grey
12oz Hot Tea - Darjeeling
12oz Hot Tea - Jasmine Petal
12oz Hot Tea - Chamomile
12oz Hot Tea - African Sunset
12oz Hot Tea - Alpine Berry
12oz Hot Tea - Tamayokucha
12oz Hot Tea - Herbal Peppermint
Iced Tea
Ginger Beer
Arnold Palmer
Soda Water
Tonic
The Entrepreneur (Spicy Mocha)
The Intern (S'mores)
Nutty Narrows
The Realtor (Honey Basil Latte)
The Businessman (Maple Macchiato)
The CEO (Honeycomb Latte)
Protein Shake
Espresso
Doppio
Italian Soda
Teas
Red Bull Infusions
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Sophisticated, Caffeinated, Spirited
842 Washington Way, Suite 100, Longview, WA 98632