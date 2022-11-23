BG picView gallery

The Office Bar & Grill Madison

review star

No reviews yet

201 Egan Avenue South

Madison, SD 57042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Alfredo Linguini
Breadstick Basket
Single Topping

Pizza

Angry Buffalo

$17.95

Grilled chicken, red bell peppersm red onions, bacon, and a house buffalo sauce. A perfect blend of flavor and heat!

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$17.95

Grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon bits with creamy house made Alfredo sauce.

Cletus

$18.95

Beef, italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, shrimp, green olives and mushrooms

Furious Buffalo

$17.95

Not for the faint of heart!! Carolina Reaper, grilled chicken, jalapenos, red bell peppers, red onions, bacon and spicy house buffalo sauce.

Garlic Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.95

Creamy, garlic ranch sauce with grilled chicken, garlic, and bacon pieces.

Great Greek

$17.95

Extra-virgin garlic olive oil base, grilled chicken, fresh spinach, tomatoes, house cheese blend and topped with Feta.

Hobo

$19.95

Everything but the kitchen sink! Beef, italian sausage, pepperoni, shrimp, canadian bacon, crispy bacon, green and black olives, mushrooms, green and red peppers.

Loaded Meat

$17.95

Pepperoni, italian sausage, canadian bacon and ground beef.

Mac Attack

$17.95

Cheesy macaroni pizza with crispy bacon pieces

Maui Wowi

$17.95

Canadian Bacon, crispy bacon pieces, tangy chunks of pineapple with our house teriyaki sauce.

Maxine

$17.95

Sweet and Sassy! Korean pepper sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, green bell pepper and red bell pepper combine to take your taste buds on a vacation.

Mini Pizza

$6.95

Our single topping signature pizza in mini size.

Single Topping

$16.95

Crispy crust loaded with your choice of 1 topping!

Smitty

$17.95

Beef, italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, crispy bacon and onions.

Smokey Bacon

$17.95

Smoked shoulder bacon and crispy bacon pieces.

Supreme

$17.95

pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, canadian bacon, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.

Ultimate Cheese

$15.95

Handcrafted cheese pizza with italian seasoning.

Veggie

$17.95

Green and black olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, broccoli and tomatoes.

Wagon Wheel

$18.95

Smoked shoulder bacon, beef, crispy bacon pieces, red bell pepper, red onions and our delicious house BBQ sauce.

Burger

Hamburger

$9.99

A true classic! a juicy hand pattied 6oz burger with a toasted bun!

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Juicy 6oz burger with American cheese and a toasted bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Flacorful, juicy 6oz burger with top of the line smoked shoulder bacon, American cheese and finished with a perfectly toasted bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger delux

$12.99

Flacorful, juicy 6oz burger with top of the line smoked shoulder bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Finished with a perfectly toasted bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

5 oz. grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce and tomato

Shareables

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Breaded and deep fried golden brown.

Combo Platter

$14.99

Cheddar cheese curds, onion rings, mini corn dogs, mozzerella sticks and fries. (no substitutions

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Slightly spicy pickles breaded and fried to perfection with house made dipping sauce.

Mini Corn Dogs

$9.99

Basket of mini corn dogs.

Mozz Sticks

$9.99

Basket of mozzerella sticks

Onion Rings

$9.99

Basket of beer battered onion rings.

Side Fries

$5.99

Flat and Crispy, best in the city.

Breadstick Basket

$6.99

Breadsticks served with your choice of garlic butter, cinnamon butter, or marinara.

Chicken Strips and Fries

$10.95

Delicious chicken strips and fries. We only have the best pizza, pasta, and burger dishes in the Midwest. But go ahead and order this as your meal, we wont judge.

Jalapeno poppers

$9.99

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Linguini

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast and creamy alfredo served on a bed of pasta linguine. topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese, garlic and parsley.

Pesto Angel Hair

$14.99

Basil, pine nuts, herbs and olive oil served with angel hair pasta, topped with grated parmesan cheese, garlic, and parsley.

Shrimp Alfredo Linguine

$17.99

Succulent grilled shrimp and creamy alfredo served on a bed of pasta linguine and topped with fresh parmesan cheese, garlic and parsley.

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Fiery, red pepper shrimp, tomatoes, fresh garlic butter sauce, served with angel hair pasta. Finished with a light drizzle of fresh squeezed lemon.

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$14.99

Flavorful, homemade spaghetti sauce, zesty seasonings and fresh ground beef over a generous portion of spaghetti. Topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese, garlic and parsley

Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Seasoned grilled chicken with crisp lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and croutons. Served with a breadstick.

Grilled Chicken Salad Half Order

$8.99

Seasoned grilled chicken with crisp lettuce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and croutons. Served with a breadstick

Shrimp Scampi Salad

$12.99

Fiery, red pepper shrimp with fresh garllic butter sauce served on crispy lettuce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and croutons. Served with a breadstick.

Shrimp Scampi Salad Half Order

$11.95

Fiery, red pepper shrimp with fresh garllic butter sauce served on crispy lettuce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and croutons. Served with a breadstick.

Lunch Salad

$8.95

Seasoned grilled chicken with crisp lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and croutons. Served with a breadstick.

Side Salad

$3.99

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Pizza Cookie

$7.95

A warm, chewy chocolate chip & chunk cookie. Melt in your mouth delicious fresh out of our pizza oven. Share this with someone you love, or don't... its up to you.

Brownie Dessert

$7.95

A warm, chewy brownie fresh out of the oven. Chocoate lovers rejoice!

Calzone

Calzone

$8.99

Wednesday only special, build your own calzone!

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips and Fries

$5.95

Kids Mac And Cheese

$5.95

Kids Mini Corn Dogs And Fries

$5.95

Kids Noodles And Breadstick

$5.95

Choice of red sauce, alfredo sauce, or buttered noodles.

Kids Pizza Bites & Fries

$5.95

Add ons

Cup of Ranch

$0.75

Cup of Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Cup of Thousand Island

$0.75

Cup of Italian

$0.75

Cup of French

$0.75

Cup of Marinara

$0.75

Cup of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side of Alfredo

$3.00

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$3.00

Side of Fried Pickle Sauce

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Office Bar and Grill offers the best pizza, pasta and burger dishes in the Midwest! At The Office, you can expect delicious food, hand crafted with the freshest ingredients. We also offer a large selection of wine and local area craft beers.

Website

Location

201 Egan Avenue South, Madison, SD 57042

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Prohibition Pub - 313 N Garfield
orange starNo Reviews
313 N Garfield Dell Rapids, SD 57022
View restaurantnext
Pheasant Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.4 • 700
726 Main Ave S Brookings, SD 57006
View restaurantnext
Safari Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 553
25795 475th Ave Renner, SD 57055
View restaurantnext
Hot Shots Bar
orange star4.5 • 8
123 SW 1st St Madison, SD 57042
View restaurantnext
Broadwater Bar
orange starNo Reviews
6625 Wentworth Park Dr Wentworth, SD 57075
View restaurantnext
Hillside Resort - 46042 238th Street
orange starNo Reviews
46042 238th Street Wentworth, SD 57075
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Madison

Hot Shots Bar
orange star4.5 • 8
123 SW 1st St Madison, SD 57042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madison
Sioux Falls
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Arnolds Park
review star
No reviews yet
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Mankato
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Battle Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
Fort Dodge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston