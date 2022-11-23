The Office Bar & Grill Madison
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Office Bar and Grill offers the best pizza, pasta and burger dishes in the Midwest! At The Office, you can expect delicious food, hand crafted with the freshest ingredients. We also offer a large selection of wine and local area craft beers.
Location
201 Egan Avenue South, Madison, SD 57042
Gallery