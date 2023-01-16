The Ogden Chicago West Ogden
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
West Loop's Newest and exciting Sports Lounge Concept! Right by the United Center, we are the perfect spot for pre and post United center events! Whether it's a Bulls or Hawks game or a concert event at the United Center, the Ogden Chicago is the perfect destination for before and after your United Center event!
Location
1659 West Ogden Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
