The Ogden Chicago West Ogden

review star

No reviews yet

1659 West Ogden Avenue

Chicago, IL 60612

MOZZ STICKS
WINGS BONE-IN
FRIED BUFFALO CHIK SAND

APPS

BAKED MEATBALLS

$13.00

CHIPS AND STUFF

$12.00

EGG ROLLS

$12.00

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP

$16.00

GIANT PRETZEL

$16.00

LOADED FRIES

$12.00

MAC & CHEESE BITES

$10.00

MOZZ STICKS

$13.00

NACHOS

$12.00

QUESADILLAS

$13.00

SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE

$12.00

BURGERS

BACON CHEDDAR BURGER

$16.00

BEYOND BURGER

$17.00

OGDEN STOCK BURGER

$14.00

MAINS

BLACKEND TILAPIA

$16.00

BORDER STRIP STEAK

$18.00

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$14.00

MAC & CHEESE DINNER

$12.00

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$14.00

PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

MARGHERITA

MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

SPECIAL PIZZA

SPINACH PIZZA

SALADS

BURRATA & SPRING SALAD

$14.00

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

CHOPPED SALAD

$14.00

GREEK SALAD

$15.00

MEATBALL SALAD

$14.00

TACO SALAD

$14.00

HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

SANDWICHES

FRIED BUFFALO CHIK SAND

$14.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SAND

$14.00

STRIP STEAK SAND

$15.00

TACOS

ITALIAN BEEF SAND

$15.00

ITALIAN SAUSAGE SAND

$15.00

OGDEN COMBO SAND

$16.00

GYRO

$14.00

CHICKEN GYRO

$14.00

MEATBALL SAND

$14.00

SIDES

SIDE BEANS & RICE

$7.00

SIDE CEASAR SALAD

$6.00

SIDE FRIES

$5.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

SIDE MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

SIDE SWEET WAFFLE FRIES

$5.00

Turkey Chilli

$6.00

WINGS & SHRIMP

WINGS BONE-IN

$14.00

WINGS BONELESS

$14.00

Ultimate Shrimp

$16.00
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
West Loop's Newest and exciting Sports Lounge Concept! Right by the United Center, we are the perfect spot for pre and post United center events! Whether it's a Bulls or Hawks game or a concert event at the United Center, the Ogden Chicago is the perfect destination for before and after your United Center event!

1659 West Ogden Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612

Directions

