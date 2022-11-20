Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Old Gin

review star

No reviews yet

404 South 3rd Street

(Hwy 14)

Wortham, TX 76693

Hamburger
The BIG Gin Salad
Chicken Fried Steak

Apps & Shareables

12 Wings

$22.00

Bone-in fried wings. Breaded or naked. Choice of sauce. Served with celery, and ranch, gin sauce, or blue cheese dressing

6 Wings

$12.00

Bone-in fried wings. Breaded or naked. Choice of sauce. Served with celery, and ranch, gin sauce, or blue cheese dressing.

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$8.00

Gin Nachos

$12.00

Spicy Breaded Green Beans

$8.00

Texshootery

$12.00

Trifecta

$10.00

Warm Bavarian Pretzel

$6.00

Salads & Soup

Classic Caesar

$8.00

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$8.00
The BIG Gin Salad

$12.00

Mixed Salad Greens topped with grilled chicken or chicken salad, thick cut bacon crumbles, avocado, diced tomato, cheese, egg, croutons and your choice of dressing.

The Berry Salad

$12.00

Baseball Steak Salad

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and croutons with sliced steak.

Filet Mignon Steak Salad

$30.00

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$13.00

Turkey Wrap

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Taco Wrap

$11.00

BLT Wrap

$10.00

Cold Sandwiches

The Gin Club Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

BLT Sandwich

$10.00

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Ham Sandwich

$10.00

Burgers & Hot Sandwiches

Hamburger

$10.00

Barnyard Burger

$12.00

Patty Melt

$10.00

CFS Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, on the bun of your choice. Choose cheese, toppings and condiments. Served with Gin Chips unless another option is chosen.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried chicken breast on the bun of your choice. Choose cheese, toppings and condiments. Served with Gin Chips unless another option is chosen.

Tilapia Sandwich

$12.00

Pecan-crusted tilapia with house dill tartar sauce on a toasted bun.

Bacon Raspberry Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Thick cut bacon, Swiss cheese, raspberry preserves on grilled sourdough bread. Served with Gin Chips unless another option is chosen.

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Pulled pork, mayo, and house cheese blend on toasted white bread. Served with coleslaw.

Wortham Pull Dog

$12.00

Pulled Pork on a hoagie bun topped with BBQ sauce and coleslaw. Served with Gin Chips unless another option is chosen.

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

$10.00

Pulled Pork Flatbread

$12.00

Pizza Flatbread

$10.00

Marinera Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese on an Authentic Italian Flatbread.

Chicken Bacon Flatbread

$13.00

Taco Flatbread

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Stuffed Baked Potatoes

Chicken Fried Chicken Potato

$12.00

Chicken Fried Steak Potato

$12.00

Pulled Pork Baked Potato

$12.00

Entrees

12 Wings

$22.00

Bone-in fried wings. Breaded or naked. Choice of sauce. Served with celery, and ranch, gin sauce, or blue cheese dressing.

14 oz Char Grilled Ribeye Choice Steak

$28.00

6 Wings

$12.00

Bone-in fried wings. Breaded or naked. Choice of sauce. Served with celery, and ranch, gin sauce, or blue cheese dressing.

Baseball Cut Steak

$18.00

8 oz. Prime, center-cut top sirloin. This steak is lean, thick & flavorful. Best cooked medium rare or less. Medium well and well done will be butterflied.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.00

Tenderized and hand breaded.

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.00

Tenderized and hand breaded.

Filet Mignon

$30.00

8 oz. Center-cut filet grilled to perfection.

Gin Nachos

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

Herb Crusted Atlantic Salmon

$15.00

Pecan Crusted Tilapia

$12.00

Pork Ribeye

$18.00

T-Bone

$35.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

PB & J

$4.00

Cheese Flatbread

$6.00

Dessert

Gin Cookies

$3.00+Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Sopapillas

$5.00

Pecan Bourbon Pie

$5.00

Open Food

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon (3 clices)

$2.00

Bacon Crumbled (2 oz)

$0.50

Grated Cheese (2 oz)

$0.50

Chicken Salad (4 oz)

$4.00

Chips & Queso (4 oz)

$3.00

Chips & Salsa (4 oz)

$3.00

Coleslaw

$1.50

Whole Kernel Corn

$1.50

French Fries

$1.50

Gin Chips

$1.50

Green Beans

$1.50

Grilled Mushrooms

$1.50

Grilled Onion

$1.50

Guacamole (4 oz)

$2.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Jalopenos Grilled

$1.00

Mac N Cheese (4 oz)

$1.50

Misc

$1.50

Pimento Cheese (4 oz) & crackers

$4.00

Pinto Beans

$1.50

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$1.50

Baked Potato

$1.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.00Out of stock

Loaded Mashed Potato

$3.00

Salsa

$1.00

Side Caesar

$3.00

Side Salad

$1.50

Sour Cream (2 oz)

$0.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$1.50

N/A Beverages

Water

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Tea Half & Half

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Dirty Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

7 Up

$2.00

Big Red

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Kids 7up

Kids Big Red

Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Coke

Kids Diet Coke

Kids DP

Kids Lemonade

Kids Milk

Kids Root Beer

Kids Sweet Tea

Kids Unsweet

Kids Water

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$2.50

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bang

$3.00

TopoChico

$2.00

Bottle

DO NOT MAKE

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Dallas Blonde

$3.50

DosXX

$3.75

Keystone Can

$2.50

Lonestar

$3.00

Lonestar Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$3.75

Natural Light

$2.50

Oduls N/A

$3.00

Shiner

$3.50

Ultra Gold

$4.00

Ultra Pomegranate

$4.00

Ultra Prickly

$4.00

Draft

Blue Moon

$6.00+

Bud Light

$3.50+

Coors Light

$3.50+

Crackberry Cider

$6.00+

Dos XX

$4.00+

Michelob Ultra

$4.00+

Miller Lite

$3.50+Out of stock

Modelo

$4.00+

Mosaic IPA

$7.00+

Pineapple Cider

$7.00+

Yuengling Flight

$3.50+

Draft Pitcher

Blue Moon Pitcher

$22.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$12.00

Coors Light Pitcher

$12.00

Dos XX Pitcher

$14.00

Lagunitas Pitcher

$22.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra Pitcher

$14.00

Miller Lite Pitcher

$12.00

Modelo

$12.00

Mosaic Pitcher

$26.00

Shiner Pitcher

$14.00Out of stock

Yuengling Flight Pitcher

$12.00Out of stock

Yuengling Lager Pitcher

$12.00Out of stock

Pineapple Cider

$26.00

Beer Buckets

Bud Light Bucket

$15.00

Budweiser Bucket

$15.00

Coors Light Bucket

$15.00

Coors Orginal Bucket

$15.00

Corona Bucket

$18.00

Corona Premier Bucket

$18.00

Dallas Blonde Bucket

$18.00

Dos XX Bucket

$18.00

Heineken Bucket

$18.00

Keystone Bucket

$15.00

Lone Star Bucket

$15.00

Lone Star Light Bucket

$15.00

Michelob Ultra Bucket

$18.00

Miller Lite Bucket

$15.00

Model Negra Bucket

$18.00

Modelo Bucket

$18.00

Natural Light Bucket

$12.00Out of stock

Shiner Bucket

$18.00

Ultra Gold Bucket

$18.00

Ultra Pomegranate Bucket

$18.00

Ultra Prickly Bucket

$18.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$6.00

Titos

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Deep Grapefruit

$5.00

Vanilla

$6.00

Deep Lemon

$5.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Myers Dark

$5.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Bombay

$6.00Out of stock

Hendricks

$7.00

Scotch

Chivas

$8.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Dewars

$5.00

Johhny Walker Black

$8.00

Well Scotch

$4.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.00

1800

$9.00

Casa Noble

$9.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Herradura

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Patron

$8.00

Tequila Rose

$5.00

1942 Don Julio

$35.00

Whiskey

Buffalo Trace

$6.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Canadian Hunter

$4.00

Crown

$5.50

Crown Apple

$5.50

Crown Vanilla

$5.50

Gentlemen Jack

$7.00

Jack Daniel

$5.00

Jack Fire

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Pendleton

$5.50

Screwball

$5.50

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Texas Crown

$5.00

TX Whiskey

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$4.00

Apple Pucker

$3.00

Baileys

$6.00

Blue Curacao

$3.00

Buttershots

$3.00

Chambord

$6.00

Disaronno

$6.00

Don Pedro

$5.00

Fireball

$3.00

Godiva

$7.00

Grand Ma

$6.00

Hennessey

$8.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Midori

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$3.00

Razzmatazz

$3.00

Rumchata

$5.00

Rumplemintz

$5.00

Tequila Rose

$5.00

Vermouth

$3.00

Watermelon

$3.00

Cocktails

Adios MF

$7.00

16oz Glass with Ice 1/2oz vodka 1/2oz rum 1/2oz gin 1/2oz Tequila 1/2oz Blue Curacao 3oz Sweet & Sour Splash 7up

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

12oz Glass with Ice 1 1/2oz Amaretto Top with Sweet & Sour Garnish with Cherry

Bahama Mama

$6.00

12oz Glass filled with ice 1oz Well Rum 1oz Malibu Rum 1oz Orange Juice 1oz Pineapple Juice Splash Grenadine

Black Russian

$5.00

12oz Glass filled with Ice 1 1/2oz Vodka 1oz Kahlua

Bloody Mary

$7.00

20 oz Glass with Ice mix in shaker 1 1/2 oz Vodka 6oz Zing Zang Shake & Strain Garnish w/olive pickle peppercorini bacon

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00

16oz glass with Ice 1 1/2oz Malibu 3/4 oz Blue Curacao 4oz Pineapple Juice

Cherry Vodka Sour

$5.00

12oz glass with Ice 1 1/2oz vodka 1/2oz grenadine Fill w/Sweet & Sour Garnish with Cherry

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Martini Glass Decorate w/Chocolate Mix in shaker 1 1/2oz Vanilla vodka 1 1/2oz Baileys 1 1/2oz Godiva Shake & Strain

Colorado Bulldog

$6.00

12oz Glass filled with ice 1 1/2oz Vodka 1oz Kahlua 1oz Cream or 2 Creamers Splash Coke

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Martini Glass Mix in Shaker with ice 1 1/2oz Vodka 1oz Cranberry Juice 1/2oz Grand Mariner 1/2oz Lime Juice Strain into glass

Dirty Martini

$7.00

Martini Glass Mix in shaker with ice 2oz Vodka or Gin 1/2oz Vermouth 1oz Olive Juice Strain into Glass Garnish with olives

Dry Martini

$7.00

Martini Glass Mix in Shaker 2oz Vodka 1/2 oz Vermouth Strain into Glass Garnish with Olives

Greyhound

$5.00

12oz Glass filled with ice 1 1/2oz Vodka or Gin Fill with Grapefruit Juice

Hurricane

$7.00

16oz Glass filled with ice Mix in shaker 1 1/2oz Rum 1oz Myers Rum 1oz Orange Juice 1oz Pineapple Juice 1/2oz Lime Juice 1/2oz Simple Syrup 1/2oz Grenadine

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.00

Martini Glass Rim with sugar Mix in shaker with ice 2oz Vodka 3/4oz Triple sec 1oz Lemon Juice 1/2oz Simple syrup Strain into glass

Long Island

$7.00

16 oz Glass fill with ice ½ oz Vodka ½ oz Gin ½ oz Rum ½ oz Tequila 2 oz Sweet & Sour Splash Coke Garnish with Lime & Lemon wedge

Mai Tai

$6.00

16 oz Glass fill with ice 1 oz Rum 1oz Myers Dark Rum ½ oz Triple sec 1 oz Orange Juice 1 oz Pineapple Juice

Mojito

$6.00Out of stock

16 oz Glass Muddle in Shaker 7-8 Mint Leaves 2 Lime wedge Squeezed 1 oz Simple syrup 1 1/2 oz Rum Muddle Now shake with ice Pour all contents from shaker into glass Fill with ice 3 oz Soda or Fill the glass Garnish with Lime wedge

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Copper Tin Fill with Ice Squeeze 2 Lime wedges 1 ½ oz Vodka Fill with Ginger Beer

Old Fashion

$6.00

9 oz Rocks Glass ½ oz Simple Syrup 3 Dashes bitters 1/4 slice of orange Muddle Fill with ice 2 oz Bourbon Garnish with Cherry

Old Gin Ricky

$6.00

12 oz Glass Fill with Ice 2 oz Gin 1/2oz simple syrup Squeeze 2 Lime Wedges Top with Soda Garnish with Lime wedge

Pina Colada

$6.00

16oz Glass 1 1/2 oz Rum 4oz Pina Colada mix Blend in blender with ice

Pink Starburst

$6.00

9oz Glass Sugar rim Mix in shaker with ice 1oz vanilla vodka 1oz watermelon pucker 1oz sweet & sour Strain into glass

Ranch Water

$6.00

12oz Glass filled with ice mix in Shaker 2oz Tequila 1oz Lime Juice Strain into glass top with Topo Chico

Salty Dog

$5.00

12oz Glass salt rim 1 1/2 oz vodka or gin fill with Grapefruit Juice

Screwdriver

$5.00

12oz Glass filled with ice 1 1/2oz Vodka Fill with Orange Juice

Sex on Beach

$6.00

16oz Glass Filled with ice 1 ½ oz Vodka ½ oz Peach Schnapps 3 oz Orange Juice Top with Cranberry Juice

Strawberry Daquiri

$8.00+

16 or 20oz Glass 1 1/2 oz Rum 4 or 6 oz Daquiri Mix Blend in Blender with ice

Texas Tea

$7.00

16oz Glass filled with ice ½ oz Whiskey ½ oz Vodka ½ oz Gin ½ oz Rum ½ oz Tequila ½ oz Triple sec 2 oz Sweet & Sour Splash Coke Garnish with Lime & Lemon wedge

Top Shelf Adios MF

$9.00

16 oz Glass Fill with Ice ½oz Titos ½ oz Bacardi ½ oz Tanqueray ½ oz Jose Cuervo ½ oz Blue Curacao 3 oz Sweet & Sour Splash 7up

Top Shelf Long Island

$9.00

16 oz Glass fill with ice ½ oz Titos ½ oz Tanqueray ½ oz Bacardi ½ oz Jose Cuervo 2 oz Sweet & Sour Splash Coke Garnish with Lime & Lemon wedge

Top Shelf Texas Tea

$9.00

16oz Glass filled with ice ½ oz Crown ½ oz Titos ½ oz Tanquera ½ oz Bacardi ½ oz Jose Cuervo ½ oz Triple sec 2 oz Sweet & Sour Splash Coke Garnish with Lime & Lemon wedge

White Russian

$5.00

12oz Glass filled with ice Do not shake. its layered 1 1/2 oz vodka 1oz Kahlua 2 creamers or 1oz heavy cream

Baileys & Coffee

$8.00

Bar Coffee Mug 1 1/2oz Baileys 6oz Coffee Top with Whipped Cream

Coffee Cocktails

Baileys & Coffee

$8.00

Bar Coffee Mug 1 1/2oz Baileys 6oz Coffee Top with Whipped Cream

Coffee Martini

$10.00

Martini Glass mix in shaker 1oz Vodka 1/2oz Baileys 1/2oz Kahlua 2oz Coffee Shake & Strain

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Bar Coffee Mug 1oz Jameson 1oz Baileys 6oz Coffee Top with whipped cream

Specialty Cocktails

Bangers

$8.00

12oz Glass 1 1/2oz Titos Top with Flavor Bang

Blind Lemon

$8.00

12oz glass w/ice mix in shaker 2-3 dashes bitters 3/4 oz peach syrup 3/4 lemon juice 2oz Bulleit Bourbon Shake & Strain Garnish w/lemon & Peach

Boat Drink

$9.00

16oz Frozen Mug mix in shaker 1/2oz Lemon Vodka 1/2oz Cuervo 1/2oz Bacardi 1/2oz Tanqueray 1/2oz Triple Sec 1 oz Sweet & Sour 1/2oz Strawberry Puree Shake & Strain Top w/7up

Caribbean Sunset

$8.00

Martini Glass Mix in shaker 1 1/2oz Raspberry Vodka 1/2oz Malibu 2oz Cranberry Juice 1/2 oz Lime Juice Shake & Strain Garnish with Lemon Peel

Citrus Summer Mule

$7.00

Mule Tin fill with Ice 1 1/2 oz Grapefruit Vodka 1/4oz Lime Juice 2oz Grapefruit Juice Top with Topo Chico Garnish w/Blood orange & 2 mint

Froze Rose

$8.00Out of stock

Old Gin Bramble

$8.00

12oz Glass with Ice mix in shaker 1 1/2oz Tanqueray 1/4oz Lemon Juice 1/2oz Simple Syrup Shake & Strain Top with 1/2oz Chambord Garnish with Lemon Peel

Pink Pirate

$7.00

12oz Glass with ice 1 1/2oz Malibu 1oz Watermelon Pucker Top with Topo Chico Garnish 2 mint leaves

Pumpkin Rita

$12.00

12oz Glass Sugar Rim Mix in shaker 1 1/2 oz Patron 1oz Gran Gala 3/4oz Lime Juice 1oz Pumpkin Syrup 1 dash Pumpkin Spice Strain into glass

Pumpkintini

$11.00

Martini Glass Mix in shaker 1 1/2oz Vanilla Vodka 1oz Rumchata 2oz Heavy Cream 1oz Pumpkin Syrup Shake & Strain into glass

Vanilla Silk

$11.00

12oz Glass Filled with ice 1oz Vanilla vodka 1oz Baileys 1/2oz Amaretto

After Dinner Cocktails

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Bar Coffee Mug 1oz Jameson 1oz Baileys 6oz Coffee Top with whipped cream

Coffee Martini

$10.00

Martini Glass mix in shaker 1oz Vodka 1/2oz Baileys 1/2oz Kahlua 2oz Coffee Shake & Strain

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Martini Glass Decorate w/Chocolate Mix in shaker 1 1/2oz Vanilla vodka 1 1/2oz Baileys 1 1/2oz Godiva Shake & Strain

Don Pedro Brandy

$5.00

9oz Glass 1 1/2oz Don Pedro Brandy

Hennessy Cognac

$8.00

9oz Glass 1 1/2oz Hennessey

Cabernet

Liberty School Cabernet

$7.00+Out of stock

Josh Cabernet

$6.00+

Decoy Cabernet

$7.00+

14 Hands Cabernet

$5.00+Out of stock

Robert Mondavi Cabernet

$5.00+Out of stock

J. Lohr Cabernet

$6.00+Out of stock

Chardonnay

Josh Chardonnay

$6.00+

Decoy Chardonnay

$7.00+

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$6.00+

Bread & Butter Chardonnay

$6.00+Out of stock

Robert Mondavi Chardonnay

$4.00+Out of stock

Ca’Momi Chardonnay

$5.00+Out of stock

Highway 12 Chardonnay

$6.00+Out of stock

Merlot

Robert Mondavi

$6.00+

Josh Merlot

$6.00+

Decoy Merlot

$7.00+

Liberty School

$7.00+Out of stock

J. Lohr Merlot

$6.00+Out of stock

Kendall Jackson Merlot

$8.00+Out of stock

Moscato

Bartenura Moscato

$6.00+

Allegro Moscato

$6.00+Out of stock

Pinot Grigio

Tiziano Pinot Grigio

$6.00+Out of stock

Savino Pinot Grigio

$6.00+Out of stock

Pinot Noir

Bread & Butter Pinot Noir

$6.00+Out of stock

Prosecco

Tiziano Prosecco

$8.00

Zonin

$6.00Out of stock

Savino Prosecco

$8.00Out of stock

LaMarca

$6.00

Red Blend

14 Hands Hot to Trot Red Blend

$4.00+

Menage a Trois Red Blend

$5.00+

Decoy Red Blend

$7.00+Out of stock

Josh Red Blend

$5.00+

Rose

Josh Rose

$6.00+

Chateau

$6.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

Kendall Jackson Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00+

Champagne

French 75

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Peach Bellini

$6.00Out of stock

Fros'e

$6.00Out of stock

Shots

Breakfast Shot

$5.00

Shot Glass 1/2 buttershots 1/2 Jameson Chase w/Orange Juice

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Shot Glass 3/4 Buttershots top w/baileys

Cinamon Toast

$5.00

Shot Glass 1/2 Fireball 1/2 Rumchata

Fire Ball

$4.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

9 oz Glass 1 1/2 oz Jagermeister 2 oz Redbull

Kamikaze

$4.00

9oz Glass Mix in shaker w/ice 1 oz vodka 1/2 oz triple sec 1/2 oz sweet&Sour Shake & Strain

Lemon Drop

$4.00

9oz Glass sugar rim 1oz vodka 1/2 oz triple sec Squeeze 3 lemons Shake & Strain

Liquid Marijuana

$5.00

9oz Glass mix in shaker 1/4 oz capt morgan 1/4 oz midori 1/4 oz blue curacao 1/4 oz malibu 1/4 oz sweet & Sour 1/4 oz pineapplejuice

Mind Eraser

$6.00

12oz glass fill with ice 1oz vodka 1oz kahlua fill with club soda

Pickle Shots

$3.00

Red Snapper

$5.50

1oz crown 1oz Ameretto 2oz cranberry Shake & Strain

Royal F*ck

$5.00

Shot Glass 1/2oz Crown 1/2oz Peach 1/2 Cranberry Juice

Rumchata

$5.00

Rumplemintz

$5.00

Slippery Nipple

$5.00

Shot Glass 1/4oz vodka 1/2oz buttershots top with baileys

Upside Down Pineapple Cake

$5.00

Shot Glass 3/4oz vanilla vodka 1/2oz pineapple juice drop of grenadine

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

9 oz Glass 1/2 oz Crown 1/2 oz Malibu 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps 2 oz Redbull

Washington Apple

$5.00

Shot Glass 1oz Apple Crown 1/2 oz Cranberry Juice

Water Moccasin

$5.00

9oz glass mix in shaker 1 oz Crown 1/2 oz Peach 1oz Pineapple Shake & Strain

Blues Fest

Small

$25.00Out of stock

Large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2X

$25.00

Friday Night Light

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2X

$25.00

Gray Washed

Small

$30.00

Medium

$30.00

Large

$30.00

XL

$30.00

2X

$30.00

Blue Washed

Small

$25.00Out of stock

Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Large

$25.00Out of stock

XL

$25.00Out of stock

2X

$25.00

Hat

Hat

$25.00

Friday Night Long Sleeve

FNL LS

$30.00

Koozie

Koozie

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

404 South 3rd Street, (Hwy 14), Wortham, TX 76693

Directions

