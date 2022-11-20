The Old Gin
404 South 3rd Street
(Hwy 14)
Wortham, TX 76693
Popular Items
Apps & Shareables
12 Wings
Bone-in fried wings. Breaded or naked. Choice of sauce. Served with celery, and ranch, gin sauce, or blue cheese dressing
6 Wings
Bone-in fried wings. Breaded or naked. Choice of sauce. Served with celery, and ranch, gin sauce, or blue cheese dressing.
Chips & Salsa
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Zucchini Sticks
Gin Nachos
Spicy Breaded Green Beans
Texshootery
Trifecta
Warm Bavarian Pretzel
Salads & Soup
Classic Caesar
Iceberg Wedge Salad
The BIG Gin Salad
Mixed Salad Greens topped with grilled chicken or chicken salad, thick cut bacon crumbles, avocado, diced tomato, cheese, egg, croutons and your choice of dressing.
The Berry Salad
Baseball Steak Salad
Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and croutons with sliced steak.
Filet Mignon Steak Salad
Wraps
Cold Sandwiches
Burgers & Hot Sandwiches
Hamburger
Barnyard Burger
Patty Melt
CFS Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, on the bun of your choice. Choose cheese, toppings and condiments. Served with Gin Chips unless another option is chosen.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast on the bun of your choice. Choose cheese, toppings and condiments. Served with Gin Chips unless another option is chosen.
Tilapia Sandwich
Pecan-crusted tilapia with house dill tartar sauce on a toasted bun.
Bacon Raspberry Grilled Cheese
Thick cut bacon, Swiss cheese, raspberry preserves on grilled sourdough bread. Served with Gin Chips unless another option is chosen.
Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese
Pulled pork, mayo, and house cheese blend on toasted white bread. Served with coleslaw.
Wortham Pull Dog
Pulled Pork on a hoagie bun topped with BBQ sauce and coleslaw. Served with Gin Chips unless another option is chosen.
Flatbreads
Stuffed Baked Potatoes
Entrees
14 oz Char Grilled Ribeye Choice Steak
Baseball Cut Steak
8 oz. Prime, center-cut top sirloin. This steak is lean, thick & flavorful. Best cooked medium rare or less. Medium well and well done will be butterflied.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Tenderized and hand breaded.
Chicken Fried Steak
Tenderized and hand breaded.
Filet Mignon
8 oz. Center-cut filet grilled to perfection.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Herb Crusted Atlantic Salmon
Pecan Crusted Tilapia
Pork Ribeye
T-Bone
Kids Menu
Open Food
Avocado
Bacon (3 clices)
Bacon Crumbled (2 oz)
Grated Cheese (2 oz)
Chicken Salad (4 oz)
Chips & Queso (4 oz)
Chips & Salsa (4 oz)
Coleslaw
Whole Kernel Corn
French Fries
Gin Chips
Green Beans
Grilled Mushrooms
Grilled Onion
Guacamole (4 oz)
Jalapenos
Jalopenos Grilled
Mac N Cheese (4 oz)
Misc
Pimento Cheese (4 oz) & crackers
Pinto Beans
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Baked Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
Loaded Mashed Potato
Salsa
Side Caesar
Side Salad
Sour Cream (2 oz)
Sweet Potato Fries
N/A Beverages
Water
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Tea Half & Half
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Dirty Dr. Pepper
Coke
Diet Coke
Root Beer
7 Up
Big Red
Lemonade
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Kids 7up
Kids Big Red
Kids Chocolate Milk
Kids Coke
Kids Diet Coke
Kids DP
Kids Lemonade
Kids Milk
Kids Root Beer
Kids Sweet Tea
Kids Unsweet
Kids Water
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Raspberry Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Bang
TopoChico
Bottle
Angry Orchard
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Premier
Dallas Blonde
DosXX
Keystone Can
Lonestar
Lonestar Light
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo
Natural Light
Oduls N/A
Shiner
Ultra Gold
Ultra Pomegranate
Ultra Prickly
Draft
Draft Pitcher
Blue Moon Pitcher
Bud Light Pitcher
Coors Light Pitcher
Dos XX Pitcher
Lagunitas Pitcher
Michelob Ultra Pitcher
Miller Lite Pitcher
Modelo
Mosaic Pitcher
Shiner Pitcher
Yuengling Flight Pitcher
Yuengling Lager Pitcher
Pineapple Cider
Beer Buckets
Bud Light Bucket
Budweiser Bucket
Coors Light Bucket
Coors Orginal Bucket
Corona Bucket
Corona Premier Bucket
Dallas Blonde Bucket
Dos XX Bucket
Heineken Bucket
Keystone Bucket
Lone Star Bucket
Lone Star Light Bucket
Michelob Ultra Bucket
Miller Lite Bucket
Model Negra Bucket
Modelo Bucket
Natural Light Bucket
Shiner Bucket
Ultra Gold Bucket
Ultra Pomegranate Bucket
Ultra Prickly Bucket
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
Cordials
Amaretto
Apple Pucker
Baileys
Blue Curacao
Buttershots
Chambord
Disaronno
Don Pedro
Fireball
Godiva
Grand Ma
Hennessey
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Midori
Peach Schnapps
Razzmatazz
Rumchata
Rumplemintz
Tequila Rose
Vermouth
Watermelon
Cocktails
Adios MF
16oz Glass with Ice 1/2oz vodka 1/2oz rum 1/2oz gin 1/2oz Tequila 1/2oz Blue Curacao 3oz Sweet & Sour Splash 7up
Amaretto Sour
12oz Glass with Ice 1 1/2oz Amaretto Top with Sweet & Sour Garnish with Cherry
Bahama Mama
12oz Glass filled with ice 1oz Well Rum 1oz Malibu Rum 1oz Orange Juice 1oz Pineapple Juice Splash Grenadine
Black Russian
12oz Glass filled with Ice 1 1/2oz Vodka 1oz Kahlua
Bloody Mary
20 oz Glass with Ice mix in shaker 1 1/2 oz Vodka 6oz Zing Zang Shake & Strain Garnish w/olive pickle peppercorini bacon
Blue Hawaiian
16oz glass with Ice 1 1/2oz Malibu 3/4 oz Blue Curacao 4oz Pineapple Juice
Cherry Vodka Sour
12oz glass with Ice 1 1/2oz vodka 1/2oz grenadine Fill w/Sweet & Sour Garnish with Cherry
Chocolate Martini
Martini Glass Decorate w/Chocolate Mix in shaker 1 1/2oz Vanilla vodka 1 1/2oz Baileys 1 1/2oz Godiva Shake & Strain
Colorado Bulldog
12oz Glass filled with ice 1 1/2oz Vodka 1oz Kahlua 1oz Cream or 2 Creamers Splash Coke
Cosmopolitan
Martini Glass Mix in Shaker with ice 1 1/2oz Vodka 1oz Cranberry Juice 1/2oz Grand Mariner 1/2oz Lime Juice Strain into glass
Dirty Martini
Martini Glass Mix in shaker with ice 2oz Vodka or Gin 1/2oz Vermouth 1oz Olive Juice Strain into Glass Garnish with olives
Dry Martini
Martini Glass Mix in Shaker 2oz Vodka 1/2 oz Vermouth Strain into Glass Garnish with Olives
Greyhound
12oz Glass filled with ice 1 1/2oz Vodka or Gin Fill with Grapefruit Juice
Hurricane
16oz Glass filled with ice Mix in shaker 1 1/2oz Rum 1oz Myers Rum 1oz Orange Juice 1oz Pineapple Juice 1/2oz Lime Juice 1/2oz Simple Syrup 1/2oz Grenadine
Lemon Drop Martini
Martini Glass Rim with sugar Mix in shaker with ice 2oz Vodka 3/4oz Triple sec 1oz Lemon Juice 1/2oz Simple syrup Strain into glass
Long Island
16 oz Glass fill with ice ½ oz Vodka ½ oz Gin ½ oz Rum ½ oz Tequila 2 oz Sweet & Sour Splash Coke Garnish with Lime & Lemon wedge
Mai Tai
16 oz Glass fill with ice 1 oz Rum 1oz Myers Dark Rum ½ oz Triple sec 1 oz Orange Juice 1 oz Pineapple Juice
Mojito
16 oz Glass Muddle in Shaker 7-8 Mint Leaves 2 Lime wedge Squeezed 1 oz Simple syrup 1 1/2 oz Rum Muddle Now shake with ice Pour all contents from shaker into glass Fill with ice 3 oz Soda or Fill the glass Garnish with Lime wedge
Moscow Mule
Copper Tin Fill with Ice Squeeze 2 Lime wedges 1 ½ oz Vodka Fill with Ginger Beer
Old Fashion
9 oz Rocks Glass ½ oz Simple Syrup 3 Dashes bitters 1/4 slice of orange Muddle Fill with ice 2 oz Bourbon Garnish with Cherry
Old Gin Ricky
12 oz Glass Fill with Ice 2 oz Gin 1/2oz simple syrup Squeeze 2 Lime Wedges Top with Soda Garnish with Lime wedge
Pina Colada
16oz Glass 1 1/2 oz Rum 4oz Pina Colada mix Blend in blender with ice
Pink Starburst
9oz Glass Sugar rim Mix in shaker with ice 1oz vanilla vodka 1oz watermelon pucker 1oz sweet & sour Strain into glass
Ranch Water
12oz Glass filled with ice mix in Shaker 2oz Tequila 1oz Lime Juice Strain into glass top with Topo Chico
Salty Dog
12oz Glass salt rim 1 1/2 oz vodka or gin fill with Grapefruit Juice
Screwdriver
12oz Glass filled with ice 1 1/2oz Vodka Fill with Orange Juice
Sex on Beach
16oz Glass Filled with ice 1 ½ oz Vodka ½ oz Peach Schnapps 3 oz Orange Juice Top with Cranberry Juice
Strawberry Daquiri
16 or 20oz Glass 1 1/2 oz Rum 4 or 6 oz Daquiri Mix Blend in Blender with ice
Texas Tea
16oz Glass filled with ice ½ oz Whiskey ½ oz Vodka ½ oz Gin ½ oz Rum ½ oz Tequila ½ oz Triple sec 2 oz Sweet & Sour Splash Coke Garnish with Lime & Lemon wedge
Top Shelf Adios MF
16 oz Glass Fill with Ice ½oz Titos ½ oz Bacardi ½ oz Tanqueray ½ oz Jose Cuervo ½ oz Blue Curacao 3 oz Sweet & Sour Splash 7up
Top Shelf Long Island
16 oz Glass fill with ice ½ oz Titos ½ oz Tanqueray ½ oz Bacardi ½ oz Jose Cuervo 2 oz Sweet & Sour Splash Coke Garnish with Lime & Lemon wedge
Top Shelf Texas Tea
16oz Glass filled with ice ½ oz Crown ½ oz Titos ½ oz Tanquera ½ oz Bacardi ½ oz Jose Cuervo ½ oz Triple sec 2 oz Sweet & Sour Splash Coke Garnish with Lime & Lemon wedge
White Russian
12oz Glass filled with ice Do not shake. its layered 1 1/2 oz vodka 1oz Kahlua 2 creamers or 1oz heavy cream
Baileys & Coffee
Bar Coffee Mug 1 1/2oz Baileys 6oz Coffee Top with Whipped Cream
Coffee Cocktails
Specialty Cocktails
Bangers
12oz Glass 1 1/2oz Titos Top with Flavor Bang
Blind Lemon
12oz glass w/ice mix in shaker 2-3 dashes bitters 3/4 oz peach syrup 3/4 lemon juice 2oz Bulleit Bourbon Shake & Strain Garnish w/lemon & Peach
Boat Drink
16oz Frozen Mug mix in shaker 1/2oz Lemon Vodka 1/2oz Cuervo 1/2oz Bacardi 1/2oz Tanqueray 1/2oz Triple Sec 1 oz Sweet & Sour 1/2oz Strawberry Puree Shake & Strain Top w/7up
Caribbean Sunset
Martini Glass Mix in shaker 1 1/2oz Raspberry Vodka 1/2oz Malibu 2oz Cranberry Juice 1/2 oz Lime Juice Shake & Strain Garnish with Lemon Peel
Citrus Summer Mule
Mule Tin fill with Ice 1 1/2 oz Grapefruit Vodka 1/4oz Lime Juice 2oz Grapefruit Juice Top with Topo Chico Garnish w/Blood orange & 2 mint
Froze Rose
Old Gin Bramble
12oz Glass with Ice mix in shaker 1 1/2oz Tanqueray 1/4oz Lemon Juice 1/2oz Simple Syrup Shake & Strain Top with 1/2oz Chambord Garnish with Lemon Peel
Pink Pirate
12oz Glass with ice 1 1/2oz Malibu 1oz Watermelon Pucker Top with Topo Chico Garnish 2 mint leaves
Pumpkin Rita
12oz Glass Sugar Rim Mix in shaker 1 1/2 oz Patron 1oz Gran Gala 3/4oz Lime Juice 1oz Pumpkin Syrup 1 dash Pumpkin Spice Strain into glass
Pumpkintini
Martini Glass Mix in shaker 1 1/2oz Vanilla Vodka 1oz Rumchata 2oz Heavy Cream 1oz Pumpkin Syrup Shake & Strain into glass
Vanilla Silk
12oz Glass Filled with ice 1oz Vanilla vodka 1oz Baileys 1/2oz Amaretto
After Dinner Cocktails
Irish Coffee
Bar Coffee Mug 1oz Jameson 1oz Baileys 6oz Coffee Top with whipped cream
Coffee Martini
Martini Glass mix in shaker 1oz Vodka 1/2oz Baileys 1/2oz Kahlua 2oz Coffee Shake & Strain
Chocolate Martini
Martini Glass Decorate w/Chocolate Mix in shaker 1 1/2oz Vanilla vodka 1 1/2oz Baileys 1 1/2oz Godiva Shake & Strain
Don Pedro Brandy
9oz Glass 1 1/2oz Don Pedro Brandy
Hennessy Cognac
9oz Glass 1 1/2oz Hennessey
Cabernet
Chardonnay
Merlot
Red Blend
Sauvignon Blanc
Shots
Breakfast Shot
Shot Glass 1/2 buttershots 1/2 Jameson Chase w/Orange Juice
Buttery Nipple
Shot Glass 3/4 Buttershots top w/baileys
Cinamon Toast
Shot Glass 1/2 Fireball 1/2 Rumchata
Fire Ball
Green Tea
Jager Bomb
9 oz Glass 1 1/2 oz Jagermeister 2 oz Redbull
Kamikaze
9oz Glass Mix in shaker w/ice 1 oz vodka 1/2 oz triple sec 1/2 oz sweet&Sour Shake & Strain
Lemon Drop
9oz Glass sugar rim 1oz vodka 1/2 oz triple sec Squeeze 3 lemons Shake & Strain
Liquid Marijuana
9oz Glass mix in shaker 1/4 oz capt morgan 1/4 oz midori 1/4 oz blue curacao 1/4 oz malibu 1/4 oz sweet & Sour 1/4 oz pineapplejuice
Mind Eraser
12oz glass fill with ice 1oz vodka 1oz kahlua fill with club soda
Pickle Shots
Red Snapper
1oz crown 1oz Ameretto 2oz cranberry Shake & Strain
Royal F*ck
Shot Glass 1/2oz Crown 1/2oz Peach 1/2 Cranberry Juice
Rumchata
Rumplemintz
Slippery Nipple
Shot Glass 1/4oz vodka 1/2oz buttershots top with baileys
Upside Down Pineapple Cake
Shot Glass 3/4oz vanilla vodka 1/2oz pineapple juice drop of grenadine
Vegas Bomb
9 oz Glass 1/2 oz Crown 1/2 oz Malibu 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps 2 oz Redbull
Washington Apple
Shot Glass 1oz Apple Crown 1/2 oz Cranberry Juice
Water Moccasin
9oz glass mix in shaker 1 oz Crown 1/2 oz Peach 1oz Pineapple Shake & Strain
Friday Night Light
Blue Washed
Hat
Friday Night Long Sleeve
Koozie
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
