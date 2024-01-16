American Cuisine
Thacher & Rye
All hours
|Sunday
|2:45 pm - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Located in Historic Frederick, Maryland, The Ordinary Hen is all about preservation—of flavors, traditions, and local history. Our ingredients are sourced from the regional countryside, supporting sustainable practices and bringing the freshest, most authentic flavors. Each dish not only pays homage to time-honored recipes but also revives them, blending simple yet refined touches.
Location
228 North Market Street, Frederick, MD 21701