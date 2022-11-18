Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Original Grande - Scott City

1201 Main Street

Scott City, KS 67871

Order Again

Popular Items

Bean and Cheese Burrito
Chicken Jack
Nacho Supreme

Tacos

Taco

Taco

$1.89

Fresh fried corn shell with ground beef, lettuce, cheese and tomato.

Macho Taco

Macho Taco

$3.29

A Crispy Fried Corn shell with filled with Beef, Lettuce, Cheese and Tomato. A flour tortilla with a pump of Nacho cheese placed on the outside of the Taco for a soft, yet crunchy mixture. Everyones Favorite!

Beef Super Macho Taco

$4.19

A 10" tortilla steamed and covered with nacho cheese completely wrapping our hard shell beef taco.

Chicken Macho Taco

$4.29

Our hard shell chicken taco wrapped in a nacho cheese layered flour shell.

Chicken Super Macho Taco

$5.19

A 10" flour tortilla steamed and covered with nacho cheese completely wrapping our hard shell chicken taco.

Taco Deluxe

$2.19

Fresh fried corn shell with beef, homemade refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, cheese and tomato.

Soft Deluxe

$2.19

Steamed 6" flour shell with beef, cheese, sour cream, lettuce and tomato

Soft Taco

$1.89

Steamed 6" tortilla with beef, cheese and lettuce.

Hard Chicken Taco

$2.89

Fresh fried corn shell with charbroiled chicken, lettuce, cheese and tomato

Soft CHICKEN Taco

$2.89

Steamed 6" flour shell with charbroiled chicken, lettuce and cheese

CHICKEN Taco Deluxe

$3.19

Fresh fried corn shell with charbroiled chicken ,homemade refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, tomato.

Soft CHICKEN Deluxe

$3.19

Steamed 6" tortilla with charbroiled chicken, cheese, sour cream, lettuce and tomato

Soft Chicken CORN

$3.19

Steamed corn tortilla with charbroiled chicken, cheese, lettuce

Tostadas

Tostada

$1.89

Fresh fried corn shell topped with homemade refried beans, lettuce, cheese and tomato.

Tostada w/ Meat

$2.39

Fresh fried corn shell topped with homemade refried beans, beef, lettuce, cheese and tomato.

Meat & Pepper Tostada

$2.19

Fresh fried corn shell topped with beef, jalapenos, shredded cheese and steamed.

STEAMED Meat and Cheese only Tostada

$2.19

Fresh fried corn shell topped with beef and shredded cheese and steamed

Just Beans And Cheese ONLY Tostada

$2.19

Fresh fried corn shell topped with homemade refried beans and shredded cheese.

Burritos/Sanchos

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$3.19

Our homemade refried beans with cheddar cheese steamed and rolled on a 10" flour tortilla.

BEEF and Cheese Burrito

$5.09

Loaded with beef and shredded cheese, then steamed and rolled on a 10" flour tortilla . Try one today.

Combo Burrito

$5.09

A combination of homemade refried beans, beef, and shredded cheese, steamed and rolled on a 10" flour tortilla.

Kids Beef and Cheese Burrito

$2.79

Half the meat and cheese , steamed and rolled.

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$1.89

Half the beans and cheese, steamed and rolled.

Kids Combo Burrito

$2.59

Half the meat, beans and cheese, steamed and rolled.

Chicken Burrito

$6.19

Homemade refried beans, charbroiled chicken and shredded cheese steamed on a 10" flour tortilla.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$6.29

Charbroiled chicken, bacon bits, shredded cheese, with ranch drizzled over it, steamed and rolled on a 10" flour tortilla.

CHICKEN Burrito Deluxe

$7.59

Made with refried beans, charbroiled chicken, sour cream, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, steamed on a 10" tortilla and rolled.

Chicken Jack

$6.00

Charbroiled chicken, monterey jack cheese, steamed and rolled on a 10" flour tortilla. Local Favorite

Burrito Deluxe

$6.59

Made with refried beans, beef, sour cream, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, steamed on a 10" tortilla and rolled.

Goofy Burrito

$7.19

Local favorite, Made with charbroiled chicken, rice and nacho cheese. Steamed and rolled on a 10" flour tortilla.

DBL Combo Burrito

$7.19

Double beef, double beans, shredded cheese, on a 10" flour tortilla, steamed and rolled.

DBL Sancho

$7.09

Made with double the beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes and our regular sauce. Steamed and rolled on a 10" flour tortilla.

DBL BEEF and Cheese Burrito

$7.69

Made with double the beef and shredded cheese, steamed and rolled on a 10" flour tortilla.

CHICKEN Sancho

$6.19

Made with charbroiled chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes and our regular sauce. Rolled and Steamed on a 10" flour tortilla.

BEEF Sancho

$5.09

Made with beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes and our regular sauce. Rolled and Steamed on a 10" flour tortilla.

Grande Dinner

Taco Dinner

$9.99

Taco dinner includes 4 tacos, beans, rice, chips, nacho cheese sauce and a medium drink. Beans and rice smothered with regular sauce and shredded cheese. Choice of Hard or Soft. Soft $2.00 Extra

Sancho Dinner

Sancho Dinner

$9.99

Sancho dinner includes a sancho, taco, beans, rice, chips, nacho cheese sauce and a medium drink. Smothered with regular sauce and shredded cheese. Smother with Chili, or Nacho Cheese - Add $1.99

Combo Burrito Dinner

$9.99

Combo burrito dinner includes a combo burrito, taco, beans, rice, chips, nacho cheese sauce and a medium drink. Smothered with regular sauce and shredded cheese

Enchilada Dinner

$9.99

Enchilada dinner served with your choice of beef, chicken or cheese enchilada, taco, beans, rice, chips, nacho cheese sauce and a medium drink. Smothered with regular sauce and shredded cheese

#5 Taco Burger Dinner

$9.99

Taco Burger dinner includes a taco burger, taco, beans, rice, chips, nacho cheese sauce and a medium drink. Beans and rice smothered with regular sauce and shredded cheese.

Enchiladas

Beef Enchilada

$5.29

Made with steamed corn tortillas and beef. Topped with our regular sauce and shredded cheese, with chips on the side.

Cheese Enchilada

$5.49

Made with steamed corn tortillas and shredded cheese. Topped with regular sauce and shredded cheese, with chips on the side (2 per order)

Chicken Enchilada

$6.29

Made with steamed corn tortillas and charbroiled chicken. Topped with our regular sauce and shredded cheese, with chips on the side.

Kids Meals

1 Hard shell taco, kids toy, snack and small drink.

Taco Kid Meal

$4.19

Our kids meal come with a taco, snack, small drink, and a toy.

Soft Taco Kid Meal

$4.19

Our kids meal come with a soft taco, snack, small drink, and a toy.

Cheese Roll-Up Kid Meal

$4.19

Our kids meal come with a cheese roll-up, snack, small drink, and a toy.

Taco Burger Kid Meal

$4.19

Our kids meal come with a taco burger, snack, small drink, and a toy.

Bean Burrito Kid Meal

$4.19

Our kids meal come with a kids bean burrito, snack, small drink, and a toy.

Beef Burrito Kid Meal

$4.19

Our kids meal come with a kids beef burrito, snack, small drink, and a toy.

Other Favorites

Chili Cheese Nachos

$6.19

Fresh chips, topped with our homemade chili with nacho cheese and shredded cheese.

Chili Cheese Tator Rounds

$7.79

Potato rounds topped with our homemade chili, nacho cheese and shredded cheese

Nacho Supreme

$7.89

Made with fresh chips topped with nacho cheese, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes and your choice of beef or chicken.

1/2 Order Nacho Supreme

$4.49

1/2 order of fresh fried chips, lettuce cheese, tomatoes, sour cream with your choice of beef or chicken.

Spud Grande

Spud Grande

$7.00

Made with a baked potato with your choice of charbroiled chicken or beef topped with nacho cheese and bacon bits with chips on the side.

Tacoburger

Tacoburger

$3.49

Fresh steamed bun, taco meat, lettuce and Cheese!

Taco Salad

$7.19

Deep fried tortilla, beans in the bottom, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes with your choice of beef or chicken. Sour cream and chips on the side

Potato Round Supreme

Potato Round Supreme

$7.79

Crispy Potato Rounds, topped with Nacho cheese, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomatoes. Your choice of beef or chicken

1/2 Order Potato Round Supreme

$4.19

1/2 order Crispy Potato Rounds, topped with Nacho cheese, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomatoes. Your choice of beef or chicken.

Potato Rounds with 2 oz cheese

$3.59

Order of potato rounds with 2 oz. of nacho cheese.

Potato Rounds

$2.39

Order of potato rounds.

KETO SALAD (No beans, No Chips, No Shell)

$6.59

Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes with your choice of chicken or beef. Ranch dressing upon request.

Taquitas (5 per Order)

$4.29

Deep fried beef Taquitos in corn shell.

Taquita Meal with Medium drink

$8.59

Deep fried beef Taquitos in corn shell, order of potato rounds, 4 oz of nacho cheese, and a medium drink.

Appetizers

Nachos

$3.89

A bag of fresh fried chips with a 4 oz. cup of nacho cheese.

SMOOTHERED Nachos 1 Comp--4 pumps

$4.29

Fresh fried chips put in a 1 compartment and nacho cheese poured over them.

Nachos with BEEF

$4.19

Beef with nacho cheese, with a bag of chips.

Refried beans

$2.49

Homemade refried beans topped with sauce and shredded cheese.

PLAIN Refried Beans

$2.49

Homemade refried beans. Plain

Rice

$2.49

Mexican style rice with regular sauce and shredded cheese.

PLAIN RICE

$2.49

Mexican style rice

Guac and chips

$4.49

A 4 oz. cup of guacamole and a bag of chips.

Cup of chili

$2.59

Cup of homemade chili topped with shredded cheese.

Cup of Meat 3 Scoops/ cheese

$3.19

3 scoops of meat topped with shredded cheese.

Cheese Roll Up

$2.29

A 10" flour tortilla with shredded cheese steamed and rolled into a burrito.

JACK Blast (Jack Cheese)

$3.29

A 10" flour tortilla steamed with monterey jack cheese rolled up in a burrito.

Bean dip and Chips

$4.19

A mix of refried beans, regular sauce and nacho cheese with a bag of chips.

Torts and cheese

$3.69

10" tortillas steamed with 4 oz. of nacho cheese

Bag of Chips

$1.59

Fresh fried chips in a bag.

Nachos with Chicken

$5.19

Chicken with nacho cheese and a bag of chips.

Side cup

2 oz Nacho Cheese

$1.49

4 oz Nacho Cheese

$2.99

8 oz Nacho cheese

$5.99

2 oz Guacamole

$1.69

4 oz Guacamole

$3.39

8 oz Guacamole

$6.89

1 oz Sour Cream

$1.09

4 oz Sour Cream

$2.39

2 oz jalapenos

$0.79

4 oz jalapenos

$1.59

2 oz Black Olives

$0.59

4 oz Black Olives

$1.19

2 oz pico

$1.19

4 oz pico

$2.39

8 oz pico

$4.79

2 oz onions

$0.29

4 oz onions

$0.59

2 Oz Ranch

$0.40

4 Oz Ranch

$0.80

Can of Nacho Cheese

$46.00

Pup Cup. ONE SCOOP

Treat your pet to a snack. 1 per order.

Desserts

Crustos

Crustos

$1.99

Deep fried tortilla topped with sugar and cinnamon. Get a bag today.

Churro

$1.79

Deep fried dessert rolled in cinnamon and sugar.

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.89

The original Funnel cake cut into fries topped with powdered sugar. Grab a order today!

Raspberry Chimichanga

$3.29

Raspberry cheesecake bites formed into a small burrito deep fried and topped with powdered sugar. Grab a order today.

Sauces

Gallon of Sauce

$16.00

Half Gallon

$8.00

16 ounces of extra sauce

$4.00

8 oz cup of Sauce

$2.00

Sack O' Tacos

10 Hard Beef Tacos

$12.00

10 Soft Beef Tacos

$18.90

Thursday Special

Bean Burrito

$3.00

Beef Burrito

$5.00

Chicken Jack

$6.00

Drinks

Small 12 oz

$1.79

Medium 20 oz

$2.49

Large 32oz.

$2.89

Drink upgrade

$0.75

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

Water Cup

$0.25

Coffee 16 oz

$0.92

Small ICE

$0.39

Medium ICE

$0.59

Large ICE

$0.79
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
