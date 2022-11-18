- Home
The Original Grande - Scott City
1201 Main Street
Scott City, KS 67871
Popular Items
Tacos
Taco
Fresh fried corn shell with ground beef, lettuce, cheese and tomato.
Macho Taco
A Crispy Fried Corn shell with filled with Beef, Lettuce, Cheese and Tomato. A flour tortilla with a pump of Nacho cheese placed on the outside of the Taco for a soft, yet crunchy mixture. Everyones Favorite!
Beef Super Macho Taco
A 10" tortilla steamed and covered with nacho cheese completely wrapping our hard shell beef taco.
Chicken Macho Taco
Our hard shell chicken taco wrapped in a nacho cheese layered flour shell.
Chicken Super Macho Taco
A 10" flour tortilla steamed and covered with nacho cheese completely wrapping our hard shell chicken taco.
Taco Deluxe
Fresh fried corn shell with beef, homemade refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, cheese and tomato.
Soft Deluxe
Steamed 6" flour shell with beef, cheese, sour cream, lettuce and tomato
Soft Taco
Steamed 6" tortilla with beef, cheese and lettuce.
Hard Chicken Taco
Fresh fried corn shell with charbroiled chicken, lettuce, cheese and tomato
Soft CHICKEN Taco
Steamed 6" flour shell with charbroiled chicken, lettuce and cheese
CHICKEN Taco Deluxe
Fresh fried corn shell with charbroiled chicken ,homemade refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, tomato.
Soft CHICKEN Deluxe
Steamed 6" tortilla with charbroiled chicken, cheese, sour cream, lettuce and tomato
Soft Chicken CORN
Steamed corn tortilla with charbroiled chicken, cheese, lettuce
Tostadas
Tostada
Fresh fried corn shell topped with homemade refried beans, lettuce, cheese and tomato.
Tostada w/ Meat
Fresh fried corn shell topped with homemade refried beans, beef, lettuce, cheese and tomato.
Meat & Pepper Tostada
Fresh fried corn shell topped with beef, jalapenos, shredded cheese and steamed.
STEAMED Meat and Cheese only Tostada
Fresh fried corn shell topped with beef and shredded cheese and steamed
Just Beans And Cheese ONLY Tostada
Fresh fried corn shell topped with homemade refried beans and shredded cheese.
Burritos/Sanchos
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Our homemade refried beans with cheddar cheese steamed and rolled on a 10" flour tortilla.
BEEF and Cheese Burrito
Loaded with beef and shredded cheese, then steamed and rolled on a 10" flour tortilla . Try one today.
Combo Burrito
A combination of homemade refried beans, beef, and shredded cheese, steamed and rolled on a 10" flour tortilla.
Kids Beef and Cheese Burrito
Half the meat and cheese , steamed and rolled.
Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito
Half the beans and cheese, steamed and rolled.
Kids Combo Burrito
Half the meat, beans and cheese, steamed and rolled.
Chicken Burrito
Homemade refried beans, charbroiled chicken and shredded cheese steamed on a 10" flour tortilla.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Charbroiled chicken, bacon bits, shredded cheese, with ranch drizzled over it, steamed and rolled on a 10" flour tortilla.
CHICKEN Burrito Deluxe
Made with refried beans, charbroiled chicken, sour cream, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, steamed on a 10" tortilla and rolled.
Chicken Jack
Charbroiled chicken, monterey jack cheese, steamed and rolled on a 10" flour tortilla. Local Favorite
Burrito Deluxe
Made with refried beans, beef, sour cream, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, steamed on a 10" tortilla and rolled.
Goofy Burrito
Local favorite, Made with charbroiled chicken, rice and nacho cheese. Steamed and rolled on a 10" flour tortilla.
DBL Combo Burrito
Double beef, double beans, shredded cheese, on a 10" flour tortilla, steamed and rolled.
DBL Sancho
Made with double the beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes and our regular sauce. Steamed and rolled on a 10" flour tortilla.
DBL BEEF and Cheese Burrito
Made with double the beef and shredded cheese, steamed and rolled on a 10" flour tortilla.
CHICKEN Sancho
Made with charbroiled chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes and our regular sauce. Rolled and Steamed on a 10" flour tortilla.
BEEF Sancho
Made with beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes and our regular sauce. Rolled and Steamed on a 10" flour tortilla.
Grande Dinner
Taco Dinner
Taco dinner includes 4 tacos, beans, rice, chips, nacho cheese sauce and a medium drink. Beans and rice smothered with regular sauce and shredded cheese. Choice of Hard or Soft. Soft $2.00 Extra
Sancho Dinner
Sancho dinner includes a sancho, taco, beans, rice, chips, nacho cheese sauce and a medium drink. Smothered with regular sauce and shredded cheese. Smother with Chili, or Nacho Cheese - Add $1.99
Combo Burrito Dinner
Combo burrito dinner includes a combo burrito, taco, beans, rice, chips, nacho cheese sauce and a medium drink. Smothered with regular sauce and shredded cheese
Enchilada Dinner
Enchilada dinner served with your choice of beef, chicken or cheese enchilada, taco, beans, rice, chips, nacho cheese sauce and a medium drink. Smothered with regular sauce and shredded cheese
#5 Taco Burger Dinner
Taco Burger dinner includes a taco burger, taco, beans, rice, chips, nacho cheese sauce and a medium drink. Beans and rice smothered with regular sauce and shredded cheese.
Enchiladas
Beef Enchilada
Made with steamed corn tortillas and beef. Topped with our regular sauce and shredded cheese, with chips on the side.
Cheese Enchilada
Made with steamed corn tortillas and shredded cheese. Topped with regular sauce and shredded cheese, with chips on the side (2 per order)
Chicken Enchilada
Made with steamed corn tortillas and charbroiled chicken. Topped with our regular sauce and shredded cheese, with chips on the side.
Kids Meals
Taco Kid Meal
Our kids meal come with a taco, snack, small drink, and a toy.
Soft Taco Kid Meal
Our kids meal come with a soft taco, snack, small drink, and a toy.
Cheese Roll-Up Kid Meal
Our kids meal come with a cheese roll-up, snack, small drink, and a toy.
Taco Burger Kid Meal
Our kids meal come with a taco burger, snack, small drink, and a toy.
Bean Burrito Kid Meal
Our kids meal come with a kids bean burrito, snack, small drink, and a toy.
Beef Burrito Kid Meal
Our kids meal come with a kids beef burrito, snack, small drink, and a toy.
Other Favorites
Chili Cheese Nachos
Fresh chips, topped with our homemade chili with nacho cheese and shredded cheese.
Chili Cheese Tator Rounds
Potato rounds topped with our homemade chili, nacho cheese and shredded cheese
Nacho Supreme
Made with fresh chips topped with nacho cheese, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes and your choice of beef or chicken.
1/2 Order Nacho Supreme
1/2 order of fresh fried chips, lettuce cheese, tomatoes, sour cream with your choice of beef or chicken.
Spud Grande
Made with a baked potato with your choice of charbroiled chicken or beef topped with nacho cheese and bacon bits with chips on the side.
Tacoburger
Fresh steamed bun, taco meat, lettuce and Cheese!
Taco Salad
Deep fried tortilla, beans in the bottom, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes with your choice of beef or chicken. Sour cream and chips on the side
Potato Round Supreme
Crispy Potato Rounds, topped with Nacho cheese, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomatoes. Your choice of beef or chicken
1/2 Order Potato Round Supreme
1/2 order Crispy Potato Rounds, topped with Nacho cheese, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomatoes. Your choice of beef or chicken.
Potato Rounds with 2 oz cheese
Order of potato rounds with 2 oz. of nacho cheese.
Potato Rounds
Order of potato rounds.
KETO SALAD (No beans, No Chips, No Shell)
Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes with your choice of chicken or beef. Ranch dressing upon request.
Taquitas (5 per Order)
Deep fried beef Taquitos in corn shell.
Taquita Meal with Medium drink
Deep fried beef Taquitos in corn shell, order of potato rounds, 4 oz of nacho cheese, and a medium drink.
Appetizers
Nachos
A bag of fresh fried chips with a 4 oz. cup of nacho cheese.
SMOOTHERED Nachos 1 Comp--4 pumps
Fresh fried chips put in a 1 compartment and nacho cheese poured over them.
Nachos with BEEF
Beef with nacho cheese, with a bag of chips.
Refried beans
Homemade refried beans topped with sauce and shredded cheese.
PLAIN Refried Beans
Homemade refried beans. Plain
Rice
Mexican style rice with regular sauce and shredded cheese.
PLAIN RICE
Mexican style rice
Guac and chips
A 4 oz. cup of guacamole and a bag of chips.
Cup of chili
Cup of homemade chili topped with shredded cheese.
Cup of Meat 3 Scoops/ cheese
3 scoops of meat topped with shredded cheese.
Cheese Roll Up
A 10" flour tortilla with shredded cheese steamed and rolled into a burrito.
JACK Blast (Jack Cheese)
A 10" flour tortilla steamed with monterey jack cheese rolled up in a burrito.
Bean dip and Chips
A mix of refried beans, regular sauce and nacho cheese with a bag of chips.
Torts and cheese
10" tortillas steamed with 4 oz. of nacho cheese
Bag of Chips
Fresh fried chips in a bag.
Nachos with Chicken
Chicken with nacho cheese and a bag of chips.
Side cup
2 oz Nacho Cheese
4 oz Nacho Cheese
8 oz Nacho cheese
2 oz Guacamole
4 oz Guacamole
8 oz Guacamole
1 oz Sour Cream
4 oz Sour Cream
2 oz jalapenos
4 oz jalapenos
2 oz Black Olives
4 oz Black Olives
2 oz pico
4 oz pico
8 oz pico
2 oz onions
4 oz onions
2 Oz Ranch
4 Oz Ranch
Can of Nacho Cheese
Pup Cup. ONE SCOOP
Treat your pet to a snack. 1 per order.
Desserts
Crustos
Deep fried tortilla topped with sugar and cinnamon. Get a bag today.
Churro
Deep fried dessert rolled in cinnamon and sugar.
Funnel Cake Fries
The original Funnel cake cut into fries topped with powdered sugar. Grab a order today!
Raspberry Chimichanga
Raspberry cheesecake bites formed into a small burrito deep fried and topped with powdered sugar. Grab a order today.
Sauces
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1201 Main Street, Scott City, KS 67871