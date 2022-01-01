A map showing the location of The Original Muffin MessageView gallery
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Original Muffin Message

15 Reviews

9612 Foothill Boulevard Suite 125

Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Muffins

1 Dozen Muffins

$37.50

1/2 Dozen Muffins

$18.75

Apple Strudel

$3.75

Apricot

$3.75

Banana

$3.75

Banana Nut

$3.75

Banana Pudding

$3.75

Banana Split

$3.75

Blueberry

$3.75

Bran

$3.75

Bran Honey

$3.75

Breakfast Egg

$3.75

Brownie

$3.75

Butter Rum

$3.75

Butterscotch

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.75

Carrot

$3.75

Cheese & Jalapeño

$3.75

Cheesecake

$3.75

Cherry Chocolate

$3.75

Cherry Vanilla

$3.75

Chocolate Chip

$3.75

Chocolate Chocolate Chip

$3.75

Chocolate Krispy Caramel

$3.75

Chocolate Peanut Caramel

$3.75

Chocolate Raspberry

$3.75

Coffee Cake

$3.75

Cookie Dough

$3.75

Cranberry Orange

$3.75

Cranberry Orange Oatmeal

$3.75

Everything

$3.75

Extra Toppings

$1.00

Fudge

$3.75

Funnel

$3.75

Ginger Holiday

$3.75

Honey Drizzle Caramel

$3.75

Kiwi

$3.75

Lemon

$3.75

Lemon Cherry

$3.75

Mango

$3.75

Maple

$3.75

Oatmeal

$3.75

Peaches

$3.75

Peaches & Cream

$3.75

Peanut Butter

$3.75

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.75

Pecan & Pralines

$3.75

Pineapple

$3.75

Pineapple Upside Down/Cherries

$3.75

Pistachio

$3.75

Poppyseed

$3.75

Protein

$3.75

Pumpkin Spice

$3.75

Raspberry

$3.75

Red Velvet

$3.75

Rhubarb

$3.75

Strawberry

$3.75

Strawberry CheeseCake

$3.75

Sweet Potato

$3.75

Vanilla

$3.75

Vegan

$3.75

Watermelon

$3.75

Zucchini

$3.75

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coffee - Decaffeinated

$1.85+

Coffee - Regular

$1.85+

Tea - Decaffeinated

$1.85+

Tea - Regular

$1.85+

Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Specialties

Apple Pie

$8.00

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$8.00

Waffle Muffin

$8.00

8 Inch Bundt Muffin

$18.00

10 Inch Bundt Muffin

$28.00

Cookies

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Dog Muffins

$3.75

Believe To Inspire Boxes

Believe Key Chains

$3.00

Believe Stone

$3.00

Believe To Inspire Boxes

$23.20

Father's Day Box

$23.20

Father's Day Jar

$13.92

Monthly Subscription Box

$18.56

Muffin Baking Kit

$23.20

Mug

$4.64

Tee Shirt

$13.92

Candles

$9.28
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9612 Foothill Boulevard Suite 125, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Butter Cafe & Bakery - Upland
orange star4.3 • 494
1071 E 16th St Upland, CA 91784
View restaurantnext
0035 - Rancho Cucamonga
orange starNo Reviews
11897 E Foothill Blvd., Ste. A Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurantnext
Baked Dessert Bar - Rancho Cucamonga
orange starNo Reviews
7880 Kew Ave Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
View restaurantnext
Chocolate Bash - Claremont
orange starNo Reviews
1 North Indian Hill Blvd suite D_101 claremont, CA 91711
View restaurantnext
0005 - Chino Hills
orange starNo Reviews
12959 Peyton Dr. Chino Hills, CA 91709
View restaurantnext
Baked Dessert Bar - Chino Hills - Chino Hills
orange starNo Reviews
13855 City Center Dr Chino Hills, CA 91709
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga

It's Boba Time - Rancho Cucamonga
orange star4.4 • 2,653
8443 Haven Ave Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurantnext
Thai T
orange star4.2 • 1,006
9000 Foothill Blvd #102 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurantnext
Waba Grill - WG0114 - Rancho Cucamonga (Haven & Baseline)
orange star4.5 • 937
7204 Haven Ave Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurantnext
19th Street Pizza - 8689 19th Street
orange star4.7 • 848
8689 19th Street Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurantnext
Bad Ass Coffee - Rancho Cucamonga
orange star4.1 • 721
11460 Kenyon Way Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA115 - Haven City
orange star4.3 • 584
8443 Haven Ave Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rancho Cucamonga
Upland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Claremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
San Dimas
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Pomona
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston