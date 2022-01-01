Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Theo's Brothers Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

12280 Houze Road #6

Alpharetta, GA 30004

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional French Baguette
Ciabatta
2# Tuscan Bread (Wednesday & Saturday)

Rolls | Breads | Muffins

Pull-Apart Rolls

$10.00

Mini-Loaves

$7.00

Brown Butter Pumpkin Cupcake

$3.70

Mini Muffins

$10.00

Pies + Desserts

Pumpkin Pie

$35.00

Rustic Apple Pie

$38.00

Maple Pecan Pie

$37.00

Apple Cranberry Pie

$38.00

Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie

$38.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$45.00

Brown Butter Pumpkin Tart

$38.00

9" | serves 10

Cranberry Brown Butter Tart

$38.00

9" | serves 10

Chai Spiced Pumpkin Cake

$40.00

9" | serves 10

Pear-Pistachio Tart

$40.00

9" | serves 10

Pumpkin Olive Oil Cake

$40.00

with bittersweet chocolate 9" | serves 10

Chocolate Pear Tart

$40.00

Savory Sides

Ciabatta, Leek + Sage Stuffing

$10.00

Lamb Sausage Stuffing

$15.00

with cornbread, ciabatta, + currants

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

with bacon + dates

Roasted Red Kuri Squash

$12.00

with mint pomegranate pesto

Prepared Meals

Veggie Quiche

Veggie Quiche

$48.40

9 inch Quiche, 12 pieces Two (2) day advance notice is needed

Vinny's Veggie Lasagna

Vinny's Veggie Lasagna

$20.79

2 Pieces, Serves 2-4

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$4.33+

Quart or 1/2 Quart

Tarragon Chicken Salad

Tarragon Chicken Salad

$20.35+

Quart or 1/2 Quart

Grain Salad

$5.78+

Quart or 1/2 Quart

Meat Lasagna

$20.79

Specialty Prepared Foods from Vinny's

Veal/pork meatballs

Veal/pork meatballs

$18.48

with Pomodora sauce

Sandwiches

Tarragon Chicken Salad

Tarragon Chicken Salad

$10.40

tomato, arugula with choice of bread either sourdough or multi-grain

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$10.40

havarti, pesto, arugula, tomato with a choice of bread either sourdough or multi grain

Italian served on Ciabatta

$10.40

salami, provolone, pesto, arugula, tomato on Ciabatta

Prosciutto served on Ficelle

$11.55

fresh mozzarella, pesto, arugula, tomato on Ficelle

Vegetarian served on Focaccia

Vegetarian served on Focaccia

$10.40

roasted red pepper, portobello, havarti, arugula on onion Focaccia

Special Vegetarian on Anadama Bread (Tuesday)

Special Vegetarian on Anadama Bread (Tuesday)

$10.40

Available for Tuesday Pick-Up. Roasted portobello, beet hummus, caramelized red onions, pesto, arugula, goat cheese on Anadama Bread

BLT (Tuesdays)

$11.55

Pork Loin Sandwich (Thursdays)

$10.40

BBQ Sandwich (Fridays & Saturdays)

$10.40

Croque Monsieur (Fridays & Saturdays)

$10.40

Focaccia Pizza

$7.50

Breads

1# Dried Cranberry Pecan

1# Dried Cranberry Pecan

$7.43
1# Country Sourdough

1# Country Sourdough

$5.50
1# Kalamata Olive Sourdough

1# Kalamata Olive Sourdough

$7.04
Country Sourdough Baguette

Country Sourdough Baguette

$4.95
Traditional French Baguette

Traditional French Baguette

$4.13
2# Brioche

2# Brioche

$16.50

Ficelle

$2.48
Jalapeno - Cheddar Ficelle

Jalapeno - Cheddar Ficelle

$3.25

Ciabatta

$5.67

Ciabatta Rolls

$2.37
2# Anadama (Tuesday)

2# Anadama (Tuesday)

$11.00

Available for Tuesday Pick-Up Only.

2# Tuscan Bread (Wednesday & Saturday)

2# Tuscan Bread (Wednesday & Saturday)

$11.00

Available for Tuesday and Saturday Pick-Up.

Seeded Danish Rye (Wednesday)

$14.85

Available for Wednesday Pick-Up.

2#Sourdough Epeautre (Thursday)

2#Sourdough Epeautre (Thursday)

$9.90

Available for Thursday Pick-Up.

Date Fennel Sea Salt (Friday)

Date Fennel Sea Salt (Friday)

$7.70

Available for Friday Pick-Up.

Multigrain Baguette

$4.95

Date Fennel Baguette

$5.50

Semolina Baguette

$4.95

Breakfast

Check out our breakfast special on the menus for Friday and Saturday
Assorted Muffins

Assorted Muffins

$10.89

1/2 Dozen

Pain au Chocolate

$17.82

1/2 Dozen

Morning Buns

Morning Buns

$23.10

1/2 Dozen

Granola 1#

Granola 1#

$16.50

Pies & Tarts

Brown Butter Fruit Tart

Brown Butter Fruit Tart

$39.60+

brown butter fruit filling baked in Pâté Sucrée choice of 10 inch or 3 inch

Pistachio Fruit Tart

Pistachio Fruit Tart

$39.60+

*48 hour notice required* Seasonal fruit baked into pistachio cornmeal shortbread choice of 10 inch or 3 inch

Financier

Financier

$6.27

french almond cake with seasonsal fruit choice of 10 inch or 4 inch

Creme Fraiche Coffee Cake

Creme Fraiche Coffee Cake

$30.80

with Seasonal Fruit 10 inch

Italian Wedding Cake

$60.50

10 inch

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$11.55

Two Pieces.

Cookies, Bars & Cupcakes

Lavender Shortbread

Lavender Shortbread

$5.61

1/2 Dozen

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.14

1/2 Dozen

Chocolate Macaroons

Chocolate Macaroons

$8.65

1/2 Dozen

German Butter Cookies

German Butter Cookies

$8.25

1/2 Dozen

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

$8.09

Pack of 3

Jumbo Chocolate Sugar Cookie

Jumbo Chocolate Sugar Cookie

$8.09

Pack of 3

Jumbo Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Jumbo Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$8.09

Pack of 3

Lemon Bars

$5.94

Pack of 4

Nut Bars

Nut Bars

$11.88

Pack of 4

Pantry

Banner Butter

Banner Butter

$7.15+
Georgia Grinders Nut Butter

Georgia Grinders Nut Butter

$11.00+
Regina's Artisan Fruit Spread

Regina's Artisan Fruit Spread

$11.00+
Honey

Honey

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Order by 3P today for pickup tomorow!

