Theo's Java Café 213 17th St
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Theo's is a Quad Cities landmark — one of the original and the longest operating coffee shop café in the area.
213 17th St, Rock Island, IL 61201
