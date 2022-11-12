Steakhouses
Theo's Steakhouse Theo’s Rehoboth
374 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Jackets & Flip Flops Welcome. Come on in and enjoy.
Location
44 Baltimore Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Rehoboth Beach
Square One Grill - Downtown Rehoboth
4.5 • 4
10 N First Street Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurant
More near Rehoboth Beach