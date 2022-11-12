Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses

Theo's Steakhouse Theo’s Rehoboth

374 Reviews

$$$

44 Baltimore Ave

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Popular Items

Filet Mignon 8 oz
Steak Frites
Mushroom Ravioli

Starters

BBQ Shrimp

BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

classic butter, garlic

Edamame

Edamame

$7.00

lemon, salt & spice

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

picture perfect, cocktail sauce

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$13.00

chipotle aioli, teriyaki

Tuna Tartar

Tuna Tartar

$18.00

avocado, green tomato, ponzu drizzle, wonton crisps

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Tempura Green Beans

$10.00

flash fried, sweet chili sauce

Salads & Soups

Theo’s Greek Salad

Theo’s Greek Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, tomato, red wine vinaigrette, croutons

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

crisp romaine, classic dressing, croutons, parmesan

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.00

blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, red onion, blue cheese dressing, topped with red wine vinaigrette

Apple & Bleu Salad

Apple & Bleu Salad

$14.00

greens, apples, grapes, blue cheese, cider vinaigrette, walnuts

Steaks

All steaks come with mashed potatoes. All sides are a la cart for carry out
Filet Mignon 8 oz

Filet Mignon 8 oz

$57.00

8oz, mashed potatoes

Filet Mignon 6 oz

Filet Mignon 6 oz

$42.00

8oz, mashed potatoes

Filet Mignon 10 oz

Filet Mignon 10 oz

$71.00Out of stock

8oz, mashed potatoes

New York Strip

New York Strip

$63.00

16 oz, mashed potatoes

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$30.00

sliced coulotte steak, fries, house pub sauce

Chateaubriand For Two

Chateaubriand For Two

$95.00

sliced filet, chateau potatoes, seasonal vegetables, béarnaise

Bone-In Ribeye

$105.00

32 oz, mashed potatoes

Big Oscar

$99.00Out of stock

Filet, crab cake, asparagus, bearnaise

Burgers

all burgers are served with hand cut fries
Theo's Burger

Theo's Burger

$16.00

hand crafted, fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, fries

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.00

crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese, fries

Stinky Cheese Burger

Stinky Cheese Burger

$18.00

blue cheese, gruyere, mushrooms & onions, fries

Jam Burger

Jam Burger

$18.00

bacon jam, tomato jam, arugula, chipotle aioli, fries

Full Moon Burger

Full Moon Burger

$16.00

no bun, no fries, choice of salad

Suppers

Mushroom Ravioli

Mushroom Ravioli

$25.00

trio of mushrooms, parmesan

Thanksgiving Dinner 365

Thanksgiving Dinner 365

$21.00

roast turkey breast, all the dressings & fixings

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$19.00

secret glaze, mashed potatoes, red wine demi

Thanksgiving for the Holiday

Thanksgiving for the Holiday

$219.00

Theo's Thanksgiving Feast for Four. PICK UP THANKSGIVING EVE NOVEMBER 23

Seafood

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

$31.00

baby bok choy, sesame croquette, sweet soy

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$27.00

creole butter sauce

Salmon

$35.00

Chef's Seasonal Preparation

Sandwiches

Theos French Dip

$18.00Out of stock

"philly style", caramelized onion, gruyere, au jus

Sides

Cheddar, bacon, chives
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$8.00
Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

bacon, walnuts, balsamic

Garlic Knots

$1.00
Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$8.00
Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.00

butter, sour cream, cheddar, bacon

Mashed Potato Side

Mashed Potato Side

$9.00
Roasted Green Beans

Roasted Green Beans

$9.00
Trio of Mushrooms

Trio of Mushrooms

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Kids

Kids Buttered Pasta

$8.00

rotini pasta, parmesan

Kids Sliders & Fries

$10.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$10.00
Jackets & Flip Flops Welcome. Come on in and enjoy.

